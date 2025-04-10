“Lori Harvey wore Jacques Wei to the Fashion Trust Awards” links
  • April 10, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Fashion Trust Awards were held this week and most of the fashion was a snooze (which is why I didn’t cover it) but Lori Harvey did wear this “interesting” Jacques Wei look. I kind of wish the whole thing had been leopard-print. [RCFA]
Lizzo claims that Britney Spears is “basically” impersonating Janet Jackson? [OMG Blog]
The Last of Us was renewed for a third season. [Hollywood Life]
Please don’t make me cover Mickey Rourke’s sleaze. [Socialite Life]
Elisabeth Moss is open to a Mad Men reboot. No one wants a Mad Men reboot, we want a Joan Holloway & Peggy Olsen spinoff in the 1970s!! [JustJared]
Jon Hamm has launched a big comeback campaign. [LaineyGossip]
RFK Jr: I have no idea what’s happening at HHS. [Jezebel]
Should I watch Alexander Skarsgard’s new show Murderbot? [Pajiba]
Donald Trump is painfully stupid and a liar. [Buzzfeed]
Ed Sheeran tried busking in New York. [Seriously OMG]

14 Responses to ““Lori Harvey wore Jacques Wei to the Fashion Trust Awards” links”

  1. Libra says:
    April 10, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    I thought this was a curtain rod holding up this dress.

  2. Jais says:
    April 10, 2025 at 1:11 pm

    It’s clear that Britney has always been influenced by Janet’s dancing. She was clearly a muse and inspiration and Britney has said so. A full-on impersonation? Eh. I’ve always been a Janet fan my whole life but I’m not gonna lie. Her comments on VP Harris left me feeling shook. I’ve still got a list of who said what and I’m not forgetting.

  3. Tis True Tis True says:
    April 10, 2025 at 1:52 pm

    The Murderbot books are so good. I’m not a big fan of spaceship sci fi, but I loved them. Big stink in some quarters because Murderbot in the books is ungendered. Must confess, I’m a woman and read the narrator as female. But as soon as I saw the trailer, I realized himbo would also totally work for the character.

    • Krista says:
      April 10, 2025 at 2:07 pm

      I’m excited for this! I’ve only been through a couple but they are pretty good. I’ve only “read” the audiobooks and it’s a male reader so I’ve always thought Murderbot was male. Would have worked either way for me though.

    • pottymouth pup says:
      April 10, 2025 at 4:31 pm

      I’m so excited for this. I have Fugitive Telemetry and System Collapse on my shelf waiting for a quiet night or two to read them. I honestly always pictured Murderbot as a guy for some reason so the casting didn’t have any impact on me

    • JanetDR says:
      April 10, 2025 at 9:01 pm

      I had a murder bot in a book pile for a long time and finally read it. Holy Smokes – it was wonderful ! 💖

  4. Tn Democrat says:
    April 10, 2025 at 2:23 pm

    The half dress/half curtain is fugly, but I am all for animal prints making a comeback. I didn’t like the washed out pale palette so many women wore this awards season. We need some bold fashion and dark red lipstick in these troubled times. Please don’t bring back shoulder pads and teased hair though.

  5. Caroline says:
    April 10, 2025 at 3:58 pm

    Murderbot is so so charming. I have high hopes.

  6. Rainbow says:
    April 10, 2025 at 4:06 pm

    The dress is terrible but THOSE ARMS!

  7. Walking the Walk says:
    April 10, 2025 at 4:07 pm

    That’s hideous.

  8. JFerber says:
    April 10, 2025 at 7:03 pm

    I agree that the animal print should have been the whole dress down to the floor. She is absolutely stunning, though. So damn pretty!

  9. martha says:
    April 10, 2025 at 7:31 pm

    I want a Sally Draper in the late 70s show!

  10. Libra says:
    April 10, 2025 at 8:24 pm

    Happy 100 birthday The Great Gatsby. F Scott Fitzgerald is from my hometown.

