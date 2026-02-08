Duchess Meghan wore Harbison Studio to the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala

The Duchess of Sussex is outside! Duchess Meghan was out in Los Angeles last night to attend the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala. The gala benefits the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a nonprofit which advocates for retailers to “pledge” at least 15% space for Black businesses, Black designers and Black creators. This year’s gala honored Tina Knowles, aka Beyonce and Solange’s mom. Meghan is “in” with Beyonce and Ms. Tina – Meghan interviewed Ms. Tina for her podcast last year (and it was a great interview). Meghan posed for photos with Emma Grede – they’ve also become good friends in the past year, with Grede interviewing Meghan for her podcast, and then Grede inviting Meghan to her elite lady dinner, A Seat at the Table.

Meghan wore a new ensemble from Harbison Studio, designed as a bespoke look by designer Charles Elliott Harbison (a Black designer). I really like this – it’s something different for Meghan, but it’s still her style. The sweetheart strapless neckline is very flattering for her – she has such pretty shoulders! The cape/shawl with the long train is very dramatic, and I enjoy velvet on the red carpet. Her shoes are Stuart Weitzman. Has anyone identified her jewelry? Those earrings look like onyx-and-diamonds. That huge cocktail ring looks like onyx too, and it’s bonkers.

“You have a big, beautiful smile right there” – photographer “Thank you” – Meghan 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/BddqZ11OFr — Dani (@ArchLiliHazMeg) February 8, 2026