Duchess Meghan wore Harbison Studio to the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala

The Duchess of Sussex is outside! Duchess Meghan was out in Los Angeles last night to attend the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala. The gala benefits the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a nonprofit which advocates for retailers to “pledge” at least 15% space for Black businesses, Black designers and Black creators. This year’s gala honored Tina Knowles, aka Beyonce and Solange’s mom. Meghan is “in” with Beyonce and Ms. Tina – Meghan interviewed Ms. Tina for her podcast last year (and it was a great interview). Meghan posed for photos with Emma Grede – they’ve also become good friends in the past year, with Grede interviewing Meghan for her podcast, and then Grede inviting Meghan to her elite lady dinner, A Seat at the Table.
Meghan wore a new ensemble from Harbison Studio, designed as a bespoke look by designer Charles Elliott Harbison (a Black designer). I really like this – it’s something different for Meghan, but it’s still her style. The sweetheart strapless neckline is very flattering for her – she has such pretty shoulders! The cape/shawl with the long train is very dramatic, and I enjoy velvet on the red carpet. Her shoes are Stuart Weitzman. Has anyone identified her jewelry? Those earrings look like onyx-and-diamonds. That huge cocktail ring looks like onyx too, and it’s bonkers.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I’m typically not a fan of pink with black, but this works and I am loving that cape. Meghan looks absolutely beautiful and it is a great cause to get dressed up for.
Same!! pink and black is one of my least fave color combos but I am loving this look. Maybe its the pale shade of pink that makes it work? But overall this is a stunning look on her, love it.
I wish she had on a nice necklace aswell but otherwise this is one of her best looks I feel. I’m obsessed with the old Hollywood glam feel. And the velvet!!!! (Just realised I think it’s like a coat!)
Watch how this means we’ll be hearing about someone going to BAFTA this year and we’ll probably see velvet or a train or a sweetheart neckline or something in the coming days
L, I agree whole-heartedly about the Hollywood glam. But that someone at the BAFTAs could NEVER wear a strapless sweetheart neckline because bare shoulders are against the royal rules, aren’t they? 😉
And I hope for Kitty’s sake that she doesn’t attempt this one, because it would be heart-breaking to expose her skeletal condition to that extent.
Someone called the color oyster so I think it depends on the camera light. Bc in some pics it looks whiter than pink. Which is true to an oyster color actually.
Yes, Vogue is calling it oyster, which I see defined when I look it up as “pale beige, with hints of pink or gray”. I see primariy beige, which goes along with Meghan’s general neutral vibe, but it certainly looks pinkish in some light, especially in the first picture above.
She looks great. It’s great to see her out with her wide circle of supportive friends.
Pink and black is a very Art Deco look. Meghan really brings it here. WOW.
Thank you! I was trying to put my finger on it. Art Deco. Honestly I just love this look.
This is up there with my favorites she has worn, she looks absolutely timeless. You can’t fake that sort of glowing from the inside, Meghan is stunning!
Oozes elegance. For me, one of her best looks.
I concur – she knocked it out of the ballpark. Elegance and classy.
She looks spectacular! I love she’s wearing pink. Just beautiful.
I agree! She looks absolutely stunning. I love the gown, the hair and makeup, the jewelry. Everything. And what a great organization she’s supporting 🙌🏽
She looks fabulous. I don’t believe the earrings have been identified yet but I’m going to guess they’re also by a black jewellery designer.
OMG they just hate her soooo much!!!!! 😂😂😂
Yes, you can hear how the photographers want her to leave the red carpet for better celebs 😉
They couldn’t get enough of her and her beautiful smile, her past jobs modeling came in handy. The photographers directing her swooned.
I do like the dress although i am still not entirely sure about the color. I just wish she would do something else with her hair. Even a different bun. I am getting a bit tired of the whole slick back look.
I like her hair like that, it really shows of her beautiful face, her SIL could take a leaf out of her book and put her hair up as well, she too has a well shaped face and looks pretty when she smiles.
That pulled back look has almost become her signature. Her face is so glowy and ethereal it’s hard to argue with it. It just works, the simplicity of it. Makes the dress and velvet cape stand out. That said, I wouldn’t mind seeing her branch out. I was trying to think what other hair styles she could have gone for with this stunning dress? I almost wanted to see her hair down in waves but then I thought no with that dress it’s probably better up.
I think a faux marcelled bob cut would have really elevated the look or maybe a side loose messy bun. However a classic pull back bun looks really pretty. Definitely a style to show off her shoulders.
Yeah, it does sometimes seem like the only thing that changes with her formal hairstyles is the height of the bun. I can’t picture Meghan in like, an ornate updo or whatever, but a simple French twist or something like that would be a lovely, flattering way to change it up.
I love her hair like that, it makes the look fresh instead of 1940’s glamour ❤️
Wow, she looks amazing!!
I have to say.. after some of you suggested the last time we saw her that she looks a little bit like beeing pregnant, I was hopeful.
Well maybe not… but I still can see it a little bit on her face..
OMG Meghan! I love the big earrings, big cocktail ring and no necklace look. They look vintage to me because of the black onyx. In some photos I see an ivory gown with black velvet train, in others I see a pinkish blush gown with dark green velvet. Both color ways look great to me. She exudes such class and romanticism and separates herself from the filth of the left behinds just by standing there adorned by the photographers.
Exactly this. I LOVE the jewellery. Clocked the ring at once. It looks amazing and looks to be part of a set with the earrings. I’d love to get an ID on it. Someone said she should have been wearing a necklace as well, but NOPE. A necklace would have been overkill. This is the elegant way to dress: less is more. Hair UP to showcase the earrings and her beautiful skin and the flawlessness of the cape and the design of the dress, very little (or muted) makeup, NO necklace to distract from the neckline of the dress, and huge statement ring. Simplicity is elegance. And Meghan is so graceful in her movements and has such exquisite posture that the entire thing just WORKS. Love it! 🙂
@Magdalena
Excellent observation! Beautifully stated.
She looks stunning and how wonderful that she’s shining a light on such an important initiative.
Wow. That’s a glam look from Meghan. A difference from her for sure. Is it giving Audrey Hepburn? The color of the backdrop is giving me Tiffany’s. Love seeing her out.
I love the color combo and the design, especially the wrap (I’m a sucker for evening coats and statement wraps and the like). The fabric of the dress looks weirdly bulky, but that’s kind of a hazard of wearing light-colored fabric with a sheen under the lighting conditions of something like a red carpet. She still looks beautiful, of course, but I’ll bet it was breathtaking in person.
I love pink and black together and she looks stunning!!!
I agree, this neckline is beautiful on her, and she is obviously feeling it. I don’t think this colour does anything for her though. My kingdom for a jewel tone, something deeper and warmer!
Oh, I love the earrings though – agree that they read vintage even if they aren’t.
A very classic look. She looks so elegant in that gown.
She looks fantastic.
Regal!!! Elegant!!! Chef’s kiss 😘.
Stunning….just stunning.
I love everything about this…
This is how you do elegant.
Her face is gorgeous as always, but the dress is a miss for me. I just don’t like satin.
Meghan looks lovely and I would have guessed the dress was Prada. Maybe we’ll get a Sussex sighting tonight at the Super Bowl?
Oh my god!!! She is stunning and I am stunned!!
She’s gorgeous, an absolutely vision. I love everything about this look and how she exudes elegant beauty.
Meghan looks absolutely stunning. I’m glad she’s there supporting a worthy cause. I love her.
Fabulous outfit. She looks gorgeous.
This is not my favorite look on her. The fit is slightly off and the color combo isn’t the best. I like the hair and it’s good to see her out.
ITA, cape is interesting but to me the dress looks oddly lumpy, neckline is crooked, and that beige pink is such a boring color, does nothing for her. Her hair, makeup, earrings are flawless though.
Wow when she’s invited to something she really brings the glamour.
I wonder if the earrings and ring are from the same jeweller. I imagine we will find out.
Wow!
Old world elegance!
This is a color close to what we call onion pink in India
I’ve always liked the pink and black combo and the dress is beautiful on her. We’ve noticed in recent photos that she has gained back a few pounds after going thru a period of looking a bit drawn and thin. She is looking back to her beautiful, curvy self and her face looks fuller which is very flattering. We can see her beautiful cheekbones again. She looks happy and healthy.
Yeah I was starting to worry about her, and I’m hoping she’s happy, unbothered, and enjoying life to the fullest.
Beautiful dress. If only it had fit.
I’m probably alone here, but I don’t like the cape.
It looks like she started taking off a long coat, and didn’t have time to finish taking it off and is now dragging it across the floor. I guess is those sleeves that are giving that effect.
The dress is beautiful on her though.
I agree- it really evokes old school Hollywood glamour. I particularly like the cape/shawl. I think that really makes the look.
GLAMTASTIC!!
That is all.
She looks STUNNING! Absolutely breathtaking – The Duchess brings the GLOW and GLAMOUR to the evening.
Also – I have a ring very like hers (was my grandmothers) and I love it.
This is by far one of my favorite looks of Meghan’s. Absolutely gorgeous, and I love how she surprised us with something fresh and new while still keeping true to her classic style.
Meghan is so glamorous! Love the pink & black. And that cape!!!
She looks great. The color is very flattering and love this is a bit more dressy than her usual sleeker looks. There is definitely a slightly vintage feel to the look, old Hollywood glam. She looks like a Sargent portrait. Love the onyx jewelry. What a fabulous night and great cause to support.