Duchess Meghan wore Harbison Studio to the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala

The Duchess of Sussex is outside! Duchess Meghan was out in Los Angeles last night to attend the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala. The gala benefits the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a nonprofit which advocates for retailers to “pledge” at least 15% space for Black businesses, Black designers and Black creators. This year’s gala honored Tina Knowles, aka Beyonce and Solange’s mom. Meghan is “in” with Beyonce and Ms. Tina – Meghan interviewed Ms. Tina for her podcast last year (and it was a great interview). Meghan posed for photos with Emma Grede – they’ve also become good friends in the past year, with Grede interviewing Meghan for her podcast, and then Grede inviting Meghan to her elite lady dinner, A Seat at the Table.

Meghan wore a new ensemble from Harbison Studio, designed as a bespoke look by designer Charles Elliott Harbison (a Black designer). I really like this – it’s something different for Meghan, but it’s still her style. The sweetheart strapless neckline is very flattering for her – she has such pretty shoulders! The cape/shawl with the long train is very dramatic, and I enjoy velvet on the red carpet. Her shoes are Stuart Weitzman. Has anyone identified her jewelry? Those earrings look like onyx-and-diamonds. That huge cocktail ring looks like onyx too, and it’s bonkers.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

57 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore Harbison Studio to the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala”

  1. Hypocrisy says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:13 am

    I’m typically not a fan of pink with black, but this works and I am loving that cape. Meghan looks absolutely beautiful and it is a great cause to get dressed up for.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 8, 2026 at 8:53 am

      Same!! pink and black is one of my least fave color combos but I am loving this look. Maybe its the pale shade of pink that makes it work? But overall this is a stunning look on her, love it.

      Reply
      • L says:
        February 8, 2026 at 9:51 am

        I wish she had on a nice necklace aswell but otherwise this is one of her best looks I feel. I’m obsessed with the old Hollywood glam feel. And the velvet!!!! (Just realised I think it’s like a coat!)
        Watch how this means we’ll be hearing about someone going to BAFTA this year and we’ll probably see velvet or a train or a sweetheart neckline or something in the coming days

      • Judith in Ottawa says:
        February 8, 2026 at 12:07 pm

        L, I agree whole-heartedly about the Hollywood glam. But that someone at the BAFTAs could NEVER wear a strapless sweetheart neckline because bare shoulders are against the royal rules, aren’t they? 😉

        And I hope for Kitty’s sake that she doesn’t attempt this one, because it would be heart-breaking to expose her skeletal condition to that extent.

    • Jais says:
      February 8, 2026 at 8:56 am

      Someone called the color oyster so I think it depends on the camera light. Bc in some pics it looks whiter than pink. Which is true to an oyster color actually.

      Reply
      • windyriver says:
        February 8, 2026 at 9:40 am

        Yes, Vogue is calling it oyster, which I see defined when I look it up as “pale beige, with hints of pink or gray”. I see primariy beige, which goes along with Meghan’s general neutral vibe, but it certainly looks pinkish in some light, especially in the first picture above.

  2. Me at home says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:24 am

    She looks great. It’s great to see her out with her wide circle of supportive friends.

    Reply
  3. maisie says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:24 am

    Pink and black is a very Art Deco look. Meghan really brings it here. WOW.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      February 8, 2026 at 9:25 am

      Thank you! I was trying to put my finger on it. Art Deco. Honestly I just love this look.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      February 8, 2026 at 12:32 pm

      This is up there with my favorites she has worn, she looks absolutely timeless. You can’t fake that sort of glowing from the inside, Meghan is stunning!

      Reply
  4. Mads says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:28 am

    Oozes elegance. For me, one of her best looks.

    Reply
  5. seraphina says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:31 am

    I concur – she knocked it out of the ballpark. Elegance and classy.

    Reply
  6. Gemmy says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:32 am

    She looks spectacular! I love she’s wearing pink. Just beautiful.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      February 8, 2026 at 10:04 am

      I agree! She looks absolutely stunning. I love the gown, the hair and makeup, the jewelry. Everything. And what a great organization she’s supporting 🙌🏽

      Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:35 am

    She looks fabulous. I don’t believe the earrings have been identified yet but I’m going to guess they’re also by a black jewellery designer.

    Reply
  8. Bluesky says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:35 am

    OMG they just hate her soooo much!!!!! 😂😂😂

    Reply
    • Lurker says:
      February 8, 2026 at 11:31 am

      Yes, you can hear how the photographers want her to leave the red carpet for better celebs 😉

      They couldn’t get enough of her and her beautiful smile, her past jobs modeling came in handy. The photographers directing her swooned.

      Reply
  9. Chloe says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:36 am

    I do like the dress although i am still not entirely sure about the color. I just wish she would do something else with her hair. Even a different bun. I am getting a bit tired of the whole slick back look.

    Reply
    • sunnisideup says:
      February 8, 2026 at 8:58 am

      I like her hair like that, it really shows of her beautiful face, her SIL could take a leaf out of her book and put her hair up as well, she too has a well shaped face and looks pretty when she smiles.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      February 8, 2026 at 8:59 am

      That pulled back look has almost become her signature. Her face is so glowy and ethereal it’s hard to argue with it. It just works, the simplicity of it. Makes the dress and velvet cape stand out. That said, I wouldn’t mind seeing her branch out. I was trying to think what other hair styles she could have gone for with this stunning dress? I almost wanted to see her hair down in waves but then I thought no with that dress it’s probably better up.

      Reply
      • dreamchild says:
        February 8, 2026 at 12:20 pm

        I think a faux marcelled bob cut would have really elevated the look or maybe a side loose messy bun. However a classic pull back bun looks really pretty. Definitely a style to show off her shoulders.

    • Miranda says:
      February 8, 2026 at 9:05 am

      Yeah, it does sometimes seem like the only thing that changes with her formal hairstyles is the height of the bun. I can’t picture Meghan in like, an ornate updo or whatever, but a simple French twist or something like that would be a lovely, flattering way to change it up.

      Reply
    • Swaz says:
      February 8, 2026 at 9:53 am

      I love her hair like that, it makes the look fresh instead of 1940’s glamour ❤️

      Reply
  10. Sam says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:37 am

    Wow, she looks amazing!!
    I have to say.. after some of you suggested the last time we saw her that she looks a little bit like beeing pregnant, I was hopeful.
    Well maybe not… but I still can see it a little bit on her face..

    Reply
  11. Gemini says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:41 am

    OMG Meghan! I love the big earrings, big cocktail ring and no necklace look. They look vintage to me because of the black onyx. In some photos I see an ivory gown with black velvet train, in others I see a pinkish blush gown with dark green velvet. Both color ways look great to me. She exudes such class and romanticism and separates herself from the filth of the left behinds just by standing there adorned by the photographers.

    Reply
    • Magdalena says:
      February 8, 2026 at 10:47 am

      Exactly this. I LOVE the jewellery. Clocked the ring at once. It looks amazing and looks to be part of a set with the earrings. I’d love to get an ID on it. Someone said she should have been wearing a necklace as well, but NOPE. A necklace would have been overkill. This is the elegant way to dress: less is more. Hair UP to showcase the earrings and her beautiful skin and the flawlessness of the cape and the design of the dress, very little (or muted) makeup, NO necklace to distract from the neckline of the dress, and huge statement ring. Simplicity is elegance. And Meghan is so graceful in her movements and has such exquisite posture that the entire thing just WORKS. Love it! 🙂

      Reply
  12. Inge says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:48 am

    She looks stunning and how wonderful that she’s shining a light on such an important initiative.

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:54 am

    Wow. That’s a glam look from Meghan. A difference from her for sure. Is it giving Audrey Hepburn? The color of the backdrop is giving me Tiffany’s. Love seeing her out.

    Reply
  14. Miranda says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:55 am

    I love the color combo and the design, especially the wrap (I’m a sucker for evening coats and statement wraps and the like). The fabric of the dress looks weirdly bulky, but that’s kind of a hazard of wearing light-colored fabric with a sheen under the lighting conditions of something like a red carpet. She still looks beautiful, of course, but I’ll bet it was breathtaking in person.

    Reply
  15. Susan Collins says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:56 am

    I love pink and black together and she looks stunning!!!

    Reply
  16. Jay says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:58 am

    I agree, this neckline is beautiful on her, and she is obviously feeling it. I don’t think this colour does anything for her though. My kingdom for a jewel tone, something deeper and warmer!

    Oh, I love the earrings though – agree that they read vintage even if they aren’t.

    Reply
  17. Tessa says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:59 am

    A very classic look. She looks so elegant in that gown.

    Reply
  18. Tessa says:
    February 8, 2026 at 9:04 am

    She looks fantastic.

    Reply
  19. MSJ says:
    February 8, 2026 at 9:08 am

    Regal!!! Elegant!!! Chef’s kiss 😘.

    Reply
  20. koko says:
    February 8, 2026 at 9:13 am

    Stunning….just stunning.
    I love everything about this…
    This is how you do elegant.

    Reply
  21. M says:
    February 8, 2026 at 9:17 am

    Her face is gorgeous as always, but the dress is a miss for me. I just don’t like satin.

    Reply
  22. Beff says:
    February 8, 2026 at 9:37 am

    Meghan looks lovely and I would have guessed the dress was Prada. Maybe we’ll get a Sussex sighting tonight at the Super Bowl?

    Reply
  23. Harla says:
    February 8, 2026 at 9:38 am

    Oh my god!!! She is stunning and I am stunned!!

    Reply
  24. Nerd says:
    February 8, 2026 at 9:44 am

    She’s gorgeous, an absolutely vision. I love everything about this look and how she exudes elegant beauty.

    Reply
  25. Al says:
    February 8, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Meghan looks absolutely stunning. I’m glad she’s there supporting a worthy cause. I love her.

    Reply
  26. Kaaaaz says:
    February 8, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Fabulous outfit. She looks gorgeous.

    Reply
  27. Werther says:
    February 8, 2026 at 10:18 am

    This is not my favorite look on her. The fit is slightly off and the color combo isn’t the best. I like the hair and it’s good to see her out.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      February 8, 2026 at 11:12 am

      ITA, cape is interesting but to me the dress looks oddly lumpy, neckline is crooked, and that beige pink is such a boring color, does nothing for her. Her hair, makeup, earrings are flawless though.

      Reply
  28. one of the marys says:
    February 8, 2026 at 10:26 am

    Wow when she’s invited to something she really brings the glamour.
    I wonder if the earrings and ring are from the same jeweller. I imagine we will find out.

    Reply
  29. Interested Gawker says:
    February 8, 2026 at 10:28 am

    Wow!

    Reply
  30. dawnchild says:
    February 8, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Old world elegance!

    This is a color close to what we call onion pink in India

    Reply
  31. Elly says:
    February 8, 2026 at 10:46 am

    I’ve always liked the pink and black combo and the dress is beautiful on her. We’ve noticed in recent photos that she has gained back a few pounds after going thru a period of looking a bit drawn and thin. She is looking back to her beautiful, curvy self and her face looks fuller which is very flattering. We can see her beautiful cheekbones again. She looks happy and healthy.

    Reply
    • ElizabethR says:
      February 8, 2026 at 11:10 am

      Yeah I was starting to worry about her, and I’m hoping she’s happy, unbothered, and enjoying life to the fullest.

      Reply
  32. Grace says:
    February 8, 2026 at 11:20 am

    Beautiful dress. If only it had fit.

    Reply
  33. tikichica says:
    February 8, 2026 at 11:21 am

    I’m probably alone here, but I don’t like the cape.
    It looks like she started taking off a long coat, and didn’t have time to finish taking it off and is now dragging it across the floor. I guess is those sleeves that are giving that effect.
    The dress is beautiful on her though.

    Reply
  34. CSC says:
    February 8, 2026 at 11:22 am

    I agree- it really evokes old school Hollywood glamour. I particularly like the cape/shawl. I think that really makes the look.

    Reply
  35. Moniquep says:
    February 8, 2026 at 11:25 am

    GLAMTASTIC!!

    That is all.

    Reply
  36. Bean says:
    February 8, 2026 at 11:45 am

    She looks STUNNING! Absolutely breathtaking – The Duchess brings the GLOW and GLAMOUR to the evening.
    Also – I have a ring very like hers (was my grandmothers) and I love it.

    Reply
  37. swirlmamad says:
    February 8, 2026 at 11:51 am

    This is by far one of my favorite looks of Meghan’s. Absolutely gorgeous, and I love how she surprised us with something fresh and new while still keeping true to her classic style.

    Reply
  38. Beverley says:
    February 8, 2026 at 12:10 pm

    Meghan is so glamorous! Love the pink & black. And that cape!!!

    Reply
  39. L4Frimaire says:
    February 8, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    She looks great. The color is very flattering and love this is a bit more dressy than her usual sleeker looks. There is definitely a slightly vintage feel to the look, old Hollywood glam. She looks like a Sargent portrait. Love the onyx jewelry. What a fabulous night and great cause to support.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment