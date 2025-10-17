Duchess Meghan attended Emma Grede’s ‘A Seat at the Table’ dinner in LA

For centuries, men have kept “the table” all to themselves. They make business deals with each other over business lunches and dinners, they make handshake deals over golf or cocktails, they use their fraternity networks to get jobs, opportunities and advancements. Well, Emma Grede has decided to host regular women-only dinners so that businesswomen, female founders and female executives can network and create their own opportunities. This week, Grede organized A Seat at the Table dinner in Los Angeles. The invitation list included the Duchess of Sussex (who brought the As Ever wine), Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Meyer, Rachel Zoe, Bozoma Saint John, Nicole Avant, Chriselle Lim, Danessa Myricks and many more. The dinner was held at Kelly Wearstler’s home. Meghan was seated in a place of honor beside Emma Grede. From Grede’s IG:

A Seat At The Table, Los Angeles 🌴 ✨🍷💛

In a city built on big dreams and even bigger ambition, one truth remains, success is never built alone. For too long, we’ve watched how men in business have mastered this: making deals over dinner, sharing opportunities over a game, and opening doors for one another in rooms we can’t always see.

This dinner series is about making that energy ours. About women coming together to share openly, trade resources, and help each other get shit done. Because when women choose to collaborate, to champion each other, and to speak honestly about the highs and the hard parts, we don’t just change our own stories. We change what’s possible for every woman who follows.

Here’s to more seats, more voices, and more women leading, building, and owning their power. 💛✨

A heartfelt thank you to @kellywearstler for opening up her stunning home and hosting us. The setting made the night feel even more special. Thank you @shorton007 + @shopwithgoogle for bringing this night to life, and to everyone who made it magic:
Plant-based dinner by @camilla.marcus 🌿
Wine by @aseverofficial @meghan🍷
Styling @stylememaeve ✨
Glam @beautybychrisc💄 @lorenzocalderonhair 💇‍♀️
Look by @newbottega + @ysl 💫

[From Emma’s IG]

This is so cool, and I love that Meghan went to the dinner. I hate what Meghan wore though! A boxy, oversized beige pantsuit with the sleeves rolled up? Come on, this was a miss. Still, I bet the networking was ELITE. And I bet all of those women were pleased to meet Meghan. Meg would probably be able to get total financing for any of her upcoming projects just from the connections she made at that dinner.

Photos courtesy of Emma Grede’s Instagram.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Duchess Meghan attended Emma Grede’s ‘A Seat at the Table’ dinner in LA”

  1. Tessa says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:38 am

    Meghan looked great. The event was inspirational .

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      October 17, 2025 at 8:17 am

      I agree. She looks stunning as usual and this event is perfect.

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      October 17, 2025 at 8:37 am

      The purpose of the event is really amazing and it should honestly be done in all business circles. Men have their own socializing events all the time. Women are really missing that networking part among their own sisters. Emma is really great organizing this and bringing all these women together. I can’t believe Meghan spent any of her time in that salty island. She belongs to these rooms.

      Reply
    • StellainNH says:
      October 17, 2025 at 10:52 am

      I wish she would wear more color. That suit makes her look washed out.

      Reply
    • Holly says:
      October 17, 2025 at 11:06 am

      I’m not a fan. It’s too similar to the beige suit that Kate wore to meet the Jordanian royals the other day.

      Reply
      • FrenchLadyJuliet says:
        October 17, 2025 at 12:54 pm

        Classical beige suits will fatally be somewhat similar. I wouldn’t fault Kate if the dates were reversed, that is, if Kate had worn her beige suit a few days after Meghan had worn hers.

        Anyway, when you look at those suits, they are of a different style, and the beige is not the same. And of course, the white/cream tops are quite different.

        This is a coincidence, and absolutely not a case of “copy”.

        To be honest, I like those suits a little less than other ones, for both women.

        I LOVED Meghan’s black Armani suit from a few days ago.

        As for Kate, if I look at recent outings, I liked the grey checked suit she wore at the RAF Coningsby… when she chooses an extremely classic style, since she is tall and very thin a less plain fabric is more advantageous.

      • vs says:
        October 17, 2025 at 4:25 pm

        Kate mumble changed her style to copy Meghan….

  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:42 am

    What a fantastic idea and event. And I love Meghan’s. It’s one of her best boxy suit looks.

    Reply
  3. Maxine Branch says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:44 am

    Meghan has the petite body type to wear most anything made for petite women. I love her style. She finds comfort in wearing beautifully tailored pantsuits. I would imagine since Emma Grede was hosting this event, and she was a guest of honor, she was cautious about upstaging through how she dressed. Seems to reflect how thoughtful she is to me.. I did notice how she showed off a piece of her midsection with her top. A very thoughtful and much needed opportunity for women to network.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:46 am

    Meghan looked fabulous. This is a good idea. I’m kind of hoping that Meghan was able to get some new guests for season 2 of her podcast.

    Reply
  5. Jan says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:46 am

    The CEO of Netflix wife was sitting next to Meghan. The Sussexes can network with the best of them.

    Reply
  6. Cali says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:46 am

    I’m seeing red wine at that table….Meghan branching out to introduce reds soon?

    Reply
  7. Hypocrisy says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:47 am

    Meghan sure has had a busy autumn 🍂 I am loving seeing her out and about all over the place. She is absolutely gorgeous, it’s not the best suit she has worn but she still makes it look beautiful. I love this dinner party idea, and that table was decorated so well 🤗.. thanksgiving is next month and I needed ideas for the table setting 😉.

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      October 17, 2025 at 7:52 am

      Meghan’s holiday show is for Thanksgiving, she is doing teasers for it, the set table is beautiful.

      Reply
      • Hypocrisy says:
        October 17, 2025 at 3:27 pm

        I love to see other people’s ideas.. I get a lot of inspiration and ideas 🤗💞 I love doing floral arrangements and Meg makes some beautiful ones.

  8. Vuyelwa Ncube says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:51 am

    Love the look

    Reply
  9. Maxine Branch says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:55 am

    I am always concerned for Meghan. Grateful as a supporter to see how cautious and smart she is. I can only imagine the amount of opportunities she is offered and has to turn down because to her motherhood comes first and as she has mentioned, she always wanted to be a mother. Her diary probably is so full of tentative engagements and offers she has difficulty deciding which to attend or participate in.

    Reply
  10. L4Frimaire says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:57 am

    The pantsuit was nice but very understated. Sometimes she downplays and seems so neutral in her color palette for some reason. Anyway what a great gathering of so many accomplished women. Her friend Kadi Lee from Highbrow Hippie was also there, which was nice to see. I hope Meghan makes new friends, contacts and Inspiration. What an amazing two weeks it’s been for her. She must be exhausted and exhilarated from such a whirlwind of activity.

    Reply
  11. Dee(2) says:
    October 17, 2025 at 7:57 am

    I love when people set up events like this, and this is right up Meghan’s alley. It’s everything she stands for. I’m glad she’s out here networking and being the CEO that she is. She is clearly in a good headspace and happy about where she is in life, and that’s the most satisfying thing of all.

    She knows that she’s going to have some bumpy moments, everything she does isn’t going to work, but she seems at peace with herself and as someone that has watched intensely these past 7 years I’m very happy for her.

    I’m excited to see what comes next, and I can’t wait for the trailer to drop for the holiday special. I just broke out my crockpot yesterday from the summer storage so I hope there’s some recipes for hosting utilizing slow cookers.

    Reply
  12. Mei says:
    October 17, 2025 at 8:09 am

    I bet this was such a great dinner and conversation. This is a rare fashion miss for Meghan though, I think. It’s swamping her, but I think it’s mainly the trousers since they’re high-waisted as well as wide-legged so they look disproportionate on her petite frame. Once you add those to the oversized blazer it gets a bit much. I’m waiting to see if any of the BM are going to try and say that she’s copying Keen with a beige pantsuit though XD

    Reply
  13. zebz says:
    October 17, 2025 at 8:19 am

    This look is exactly what I meant yesterday about Meghan’s coloring making it so much easier for her to wear a lot of different neutral shades like this. She doesn’t get lost in the suit due to the contrast with her hair, and rolling up the sleeves gives the outfit a lived-in, relaxed look instead of being so stuffy. She is a guest of someone else’s event and wore something understated, as it’s not the red carpet. Usually Meghan tends to hold back, and I think that is thoughtful of her.

    I for one am glad we got to see the whole outfit in nice lighting and flattering angles. Emma Grede is very smart to have a photocall with her guests. Very astute. One of the best looks Meghan wore these past weeks was the navy, caramel, and white look at the Project Healthy Minds summit and to lunch with Serena, but it unfortunately got the worst photos. The outfit in the pap pics with the coat, bag and glasses looked incredible.

    Reply
  14. Tuesday says:
    October 17, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Um. The suit is a definite hit. What?! Now, is it a look that would work on me? No. I’m a normie. Duchess Meg looks resplendent, though.

    Reply
  15. Penelope Cowell Doe says:
    October 17, 2025 at 8:23 am

    Hate the trouser suit. But she still looks much better in it than Kate in her ‘camel’ version. Perhaps because she’s happy and fulfilled.

    Reply
  16. Jais says:
    October 17, 2025 at 8:29 am

    What a great dinner party. Good for Emma on setting it up. I don’t mind Meghan in the suit but the beige is not my favorite color even if she can work it. Slightly off topic, has anyone tried the SB? I just got some the other day but haven’t had time to try.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 17, 2025 at 8:57 am

      I’m picking mine up today and will probably try it Sunday.

      Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      October 17, 2025 at 9:36 am

      I received mine on Monday. I enjoyed it. It was very Apple forward to me, like the rose was very Cherry forward to me. Very light though and crisp, I’ll probably try another bottle this weekend with some friends. I’m still trying to parcel them out, even though the wine is more available then the food. I did order the orange marmalade though based on your reviews, so I’m going to make some french toast this weekend.

      Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    October 17, 2025 at 8:56 am

    i actually love the suit and the sleeves (according to fashion influencers I think thats a very “in” way to wear sleeves like that now) but I wish something about the outfit had more pizazz. It almost looks a little too businesslike next to the other women who mostly appear to be in business-cocktail dresses. (I just came up with that term lol.)

    But whatever, none of that matters, the most important thing is what we see on the table:

    RED WINE!!!

    ITS COMING!!! GET READY RED WINE GIRLIES!!!!!!

    (its me. i’m the red wine girlie.)

    Reply
  18. Lia says:
    October 17, 2025 at 9:25 am

    I love that she finds herself in these spaces with likeminded entrepenurial women and I hope she made good connections, especially if she plans on revisiting her podcast. I also enjoy how consistent she has been with prioritising causes that are dear to her such as female empowerment and investing in women’s business. Also, I have been listening to Emma’s podcast and it’s pretty good, I recommend it.

    Reply
  19. tamsin says:
    October 17, 2025 at 9:31 am

    Meghan stands out here because she is dressed in “business” rather than cocktail. On the other hand, she is very understated in comparison to Emma, who looks fabulous and I love her outfit.
    Emma was the hostess, and Meghan’s look was a nice contrast to Emma’s and some of the other women. Meghan didn’t outshine anybody sartorially. She could have totally glammed up as we all know, but she did not. I think she looked great.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      October 17, 2025 at 11:00 am

      There is another woman there in jeans so I don’t think there was a dress code. People just wore what they felt comfortable in which is my favourite kind of get together!

      Reply
  20. TQ says:
    October 17, 2025 at 10:58 am

    What a boss gathering! Love this!

    Reply
  21. Abby says:
    October 17, 2025 at 11:53 am

    I LOVE what Meghan is wearing. The colour looks great on her skin. I also love the combo: a simple top with wide pants and a blazer. Very professional. WELL DONE MEGHAN 👍

    Reply
  22. Chaine says:
    October 17, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    Sorry, the suit is gigantic to the point of being comical. Maybe I would like it better in a different color. She just looks like a beige door.

    Reply
  23. Chaine says:
    October 17, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    Sorry, the suit is gigantic to the point of being comical. Maybe I would like it better in a different color. She just looks like a beige door. The hostess’s dress is really stunning tho.

    Reply
  24. Libra says:
    October 17, 2025 at 1:15 pm

    She’s doing a crop top!! Very cute and takes away from the beigeness of the beige suit. I think this is a “fit in” suit, not too high or low fashion but will fit in with what other ladies are wearing. Smart planning

    Reply
  25. QuiteContrary says:
    October 17, 2025 at 3:04 pm

    That conversation must have been fascinating.
    Love this for Meghan and the other women, and would love to see this replicated by other women.

    Reply
  26. Mayp says:
    October 17, 2025 at 5:05 pm

    Sharapova, hmmnnn. I have wondered before if Gilke is Harry’s supposed “friend” that leaks crap to the British tabloids. Watch your back, Meghan.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment