Duchess Meghan attended Emma Grede’s ‘A Seat at the Table’ dinner in LA

For centuries, men have kept “the table” all to themselves. They make business deals with each other over business lunches and dinners, they make handshake deals over golf or cocktails, they use their fraternity networks to get jobs, opportunities and advancements. Well, Emma Grede has decided to host regular women-only dinners so that businesswomen, female founders and female executives can network and create their own opportunities. This week, Grede organized A Seat at the Table dinner in Los Angeles. The invitation list included the Duchess of Sussex (who brought the As Ever wine), Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Meyer, Rachel Zoe, Bozoma Saint John, Nicole Avant, Chriselle Lim, Danessa Myricks and many more. The dinner was held at Kelly Wearstler’s home. Meghan was seated in a place of honor beside Emma Grede. From Grede’s IG:

A Seat At The Table, Los Angeles 🌴 ✨🍷💛 In a city built on big dreams and even bigger ambition, one truth remains, success is never built alone. For too long, we’ve watched how men in business have mastered this: making deals over dinner, sharing opportunities over a game, and opening doors for one another in rooms we can’t always see. This dinner series is about making that energy ours. About women coming together to share openly, trade resources, and help each other get shit done. Because when women choose to collaborate, to champion each other, and to speak honestly about the highs and the hard parts, we don’t just change our own stories. We change what’s possible for every woman who follows. Here’s to more seats, more voices, and more women leading, building, and owning their power. 💛✨ A heartfelt thank you to @kellywearstler for opening up her stunning home and hosting us. The setting made the night feel even more special. Thank you @shorton007 + @shopwithgoogle for bringing this night to life, and to everyone who made it magic:

This is so cool, and I love that Meghan went to the dinner. I hate what Meghan wore though! A boxy, oversized beige pantsuit with the sleeves rolled up? Come on, this was a miss. Still, I bet the networking was ELITE. And I bet all of those women were pleased to meet Meghan. Meg would probably be able to get total financing for any of her upcoming projects just from the connections she made at that dinner.

