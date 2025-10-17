Duchess Meghan attended Emma Grede’s ‘A Seat at the Table’ dinner in LA

For centuries, men have kept “the table” all to themselves. They make business deals with each other over business lunches and dinners, they make handshake deals over golf or cocktails, they use their fraternity networks to get jobs, opportunities and advancements. Well, Emma Grede has decided to host regular women-only dinners so that businesswomen, female founders and female executives can network and create their own opportunities. This week, Grede organized A Seat at the Table dinner in Los Angeles. The invitation list included the Duchess of Sussex (who brought the As Ever wine), Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Meyer, Rachel Zoe, Bozoma Saint John, Nicole Avant, Chriselle Lim, Danessa Myricks and many more. The dinner was held at Kelly Wearstler’s home. Meghan was seated in a place of honor beside Emma Grede. From Grede’s IG:
A Seat At The Table, Los Angeles 🌴 ✨🍷💛
In a city built on big dreams and even bigger ambition, one truth remains, success is never built alone. For too long, we’ve watched how men in business have mastered this: making deals over dinner, sharing opportunities over a game, and opening doors for one another in rooms we can’t always see.
This dinner series is about making that energy ours. About women coming together to share openly, trade resources, and help each other get shit done. Because when women choose to collaborate, to champion each other, and to speak honestly about the highs and the hard parts, we don’t just change our own stories. We change what’s possible for every woman who follows.
Here’s to more seats, more voices, and more women leading, building, and owning their power. 💛✨
A heartfelt thank you to @kellywearstler for opening up her stunning home and hosting us. The setting made the night feel even more special. Thank you @shorton007 + @shopwithgoogle for bringing this night to life, and to everyone who made it magic:
Plant-based dinner by @camilla.marcus 🌿
Wine by @aseverofficial @meghan🍷
Styling @stylememaeve ✨
Glam @beautybychrisc💄 @lorenzocalderonhair 💇♀️
Look by @newbottega + @ysl 💫
This is so cool, and I love that Meghan went to the dinner. I hate what Meghan wore though! A boxy, oversized beige pantsuit with the sleeves rolled up? Come on, this was a miss. Still, I bet the networking was ELITE. And I bet all of those women were pleased to meet Meghan. Meg would probably be able to get total financing for any of her upcoming projects just from the connections she made at that dinner.
🎧“They not like us” 🎶😮💨😮💨😮💨
Meghan and Emma looking absolutely gorgeous. ✨#MeghanSussex
🎥Emma Grede pic.twitter.com/pWNPhPzm4S
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 16, 2025
Some more videos from the dinner… pic.twitter.com/nknv7afHrp
— Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) October 16, 2025
Meghan looked great. The event was inspirational .
I agree. She looks stunning as usual and this event is perfect.
I love the suit… I couldn’t get away with it but she can. IMO
The purpose of the event is really amazing and it should honestly be done in all business circles. Men have their own socializing events all the time. Women are really missing that networking part among their own sisters. Emma is really great organizing this and bringing all these women together. I can’t believe Meghan spent any of her time in that salty island. She belongs to these rooms.
I wish she would wear more color. That suit makes her look washed out.
I love Meghan but my god. She needs a stylist or something.
I’m not a fan. It’s too similar to the beige suit that Kate wore to meet the Jordanian royals the other day.
Classical beige suits will fatally be somewhat similar. I wouldn’t fault Kate if the dates were reversed, that is, if Kate had worn her beige suit a few days after Meghan had worn hers.
Anyway, when you look at those suits, they are of a different style, and the beige is not the same. And of course, the white/cream tops are quite different.
This is a coincidence, and absolutely not a case of “copy”.
To be honest, I like those suits a little less than other ones, for both women.
I LOVED Meghan’s black Armani suit from a few days ago.
As for Kate, if I look at recent outings, I liked the grey checked suit she wore at the RAF Coningsby… when she chooses an extremely classic style, since she is tall and very thin a less plain fabric is more advantageous.
Kate mumble changed her style to copy Meghan….
What a fantastic idea and event. And I love Meghan’s. It’s one of her best boxy suit looks.
+10000% agree with you
I love it too, absolutely stunning ❤️
Meghan has the petite body type to wear most anything made for petite women. I love her style. She finds comfort in wearing beautifully tailored pantsuits. I would imagine since Emma Grede was hosting this event, and she was a guest of honor, she was cautious about upstaging through how she dressed. Seems to reflect how thoughtful she is to me.. I did notice how she showed off a piece of her midsection with her top. A very thoughtful and much needed opportunity for women to network.
The pants waist band is made of satin.
Meghan looked fabulous. This is a good idea. I’m kind of hoping that Meghan was able to get some new guests for season 2 of her podcast.
I thought she stepped back from her podcast, since Lemonade was sold.
No she’s put the show on hiatus to concentrate on her business. She said might revisit it late next year.
The CEO of Netflix wife was sitting next to Meghan. The Sussexes can network with the best of them.
I’m seeing red wine at that table….Meghan branching out to introduce reds soon?
I hope so!! I live a good Cab! She looked lovely.
Meghan sure has had a busy autumn 🍂 I am loving seeing her out and about all over the place. She is absolutely gorgeous, it’s not the best suit she has worn but she still makes it look beautiful. I love this dinner party idea, and that table was decorated so well 🤗.. thanksgiving is next month and I needed ideas for the table setting 😉.
Meghan’s holiday show is for Thanksgiving, she is doing teasers for it, the set table is beautiful.
I love to see other people’s ideas.. I get a lot of inspiration and ideas 🤗💞 I love doing floral arrangements and Meg makes some beautiful ones.
Love the look
I am always concerned for Meghan. Grateful as a supporter to see how cautious and smart she is. I can only imagine the amount of opportunities she is offered and has to turn down because to her motherhood comes first and as she has mentioned, she always wanted to be a mother. Her diary probably is so full of tentative engagements and offers she has difficulty deciding which to attend or participate in.
The pantsuit was nice but very understated. Sometimes she downplays and seems so neutral in her color palette for some reason. Anyway what a great gathering of so many accomplished women. Her friend Kadi Lee from Highbrow Hippie was also there, which was nice to see. I hope Meghan makes new friends, contacts and Inspiration. What an amazing two weeks it’s been for her. She must be exhausted and exhilarated from such a whirlwind of activity.
I love when people set up events like this, and this is right up Meghan’s alley. It’s everything she stands for. I’m glad she’s out here networking and being the CEO that she is. She is clearly in a good headspace and happy about where she is in life, and that’s the most satisfying thing of all.
She knows that she’s going to have some bumpy moments, everything she does isn’t going to work, but she seems at peace with herself and as someone that has watched intensely these past 7 years I’m very happy for her.
I’m excited to see what comes next, and I can’t wait for the trailer to drop for the holiday special. I just broke out my crockpot yesterday from the summer storage so I hope there’s some recipes for hosting utilizing slow cookers.
I bet this was such a great dinner and conversation. This is a rare fashion miss for Meghan though, I think. It’s swamping her, but I think it’s mainly the trousers since they’re high-waisted as well as wide-legged so they look disproportionate on her petite frame. Once you add those to the oversized blazer it gets a bit much. I’m waiting to see if any of the BM are going to try and say that she’s copying Keen with a beige pantsuit though XD
This look is exactly what I meant yesterday about Meghan’s coloring making it so much easier for her to wear a lot of different neutral shades like this. She doesn’t get lost in the suit due to the contrast with her hair, and rolling up the sleeves gives the outfit a lived-in, relaxed look instead of being so stuffy. She is a guest of someone else’s event and wore something understated, as it’s not the red carpet. Usually Meghan tends to hold back, and I think that is thoughtful of her.
I for one am glad we got to see the whole outfit in nice lighting and flattering angles. Emma Grede is very smart to have a photocall with her guests. Very astute. One of the best looks Meghan wore these past weeks was the navy, caramel, and white look at the Project Healthy Minds summit and to lunch with Serena, but it unfortunately got the worst photos. The outfit in the pap pics with the coat, bag and glasses looked incredible.
Um. The suit is a definite hit. What?! Now, is it a look that would work on me? No. I’m a normie. Duchess Meg looks resplendent, though.
Hate the trouser suit. But she still looks much better in it than Kate in her ‘camel’ version. Perhaps because she’s happy and fulfilled.
What a great dinner party. Good for Emma on setting it up. I don’t mind Meghan in the suit but the beige is not my favorite color even if she can work it. Slightly off topic, has anyone tried the SB? I just got some the other day but haven’t had time to try.
I’m picking mine up today and will probably try it Sunday.
I received mine on Monday. I enjoyed it. It was very Apple forward to me, like the rose was very Cherry forward to me. Very light though and crisp, I’ll probably try another bottle this weekend with some friends. I’m still trying to parcel them out, even though the wine is more available then the food. I did order the orange marmalade though based on your reviews, so I’m going to make some french toast this weekend.
i actually love the suit and the sleeves (according to fashion influencers I think thats a very “in” way to wear sleeves like that now) but I wish something about the outfit had more pizazz. It almost looks a little too businesslike next to the other women who mostly appear to be in business-cocktail dresses. (I just came up with that term lol.)
But whatever, none of that matters, the most important thing is what we see on the table:
RED WINE!!!
ITS COMING!!! GET READY RED WINE GIRLIES!!!!!!
(its me. i’m the red wine girlie.)
“Business cocktail dresses” is a great description 👏🏼👏🏼
Red wine?? 🍷
I. Cannot. Wait.
I love that she finds herself in these spaces with likeminded entrepenurial women and I hope she made good connections, especially if she plans on revisiting her podcast. I also enjoy how consistent she has been with prioritising causes that are dear to her such as female empowerment and investing in women’s business. Also, I have been listening to Emma’s podcast and it’s pretty good, I recommend it.
Meghan stands out here because she is dressed in “business” rather than cocktail. On the other hand, she is very understated in comparison to Emma, who looks fabulous and I love her outfit.
Emma was the hostess, and Meghan’s look was a nice contrast to Emma’s and some of the other women. Meghan didn’t outshine anybody sartorially. She could have totally glammed up as we all know, but she did not. I think she looked great.
There is another woman there in jeans so I don’t think there was a dress code. People just wore what they felt comfortable in which is my favourite kind of get together!
What a boss gathering! Love this!
I LOVE what Meghan is wearing. The colour looks great on her skin. I also love the combo: a simple top with wide pants and a blazer. Very professional. WELL DONE MEGHAN 👍
Sorry, the suit is gigantic to the point of being comical. Maybe I would like it better in a different color. She just looks like a beige door.
Sorry, the suit is gigantic to the point of being comical. Maybe I would like it better in a different color. She just looks like a beige door. The hostess’s dress is really stunning tho.
She’s doing a crop top!! Very cute and takes away from the beigeness of the beige suit. I think this is a “fit in” suit, not too high or low fashion but will fit in with what other ladies are wearing. Smart planning
That conversation must have been fascinating.
Love this for Meghan and the other women, and would love to see this replicated by other women.
Sharapova, hmmnnn. I have wondered before if Gilke is Harry’s supposed “friend” that leaks crap to the British tabloids. Watch your back, Meghan.