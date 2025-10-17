Mail: Prince Harry looked ‘sad, anxious & tired’ at last week’s PHM gala

It’s been over a week and Abandonment Issues Isle is still big mad about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Humanitarians of the Year Award from Project Healthy Minds. The British press is so mad, they still can’t even decide which attack line to use, which gives the (correct) impression that they’re simply grim, hateful and bitter about every single thing. A sample of the attacks they’ve churned through in the past week: the Sussexes don’t deserve a humanitarian award; Meghan wore expensive clothes; Meghan owns multiple pairs of shoes; Meghan is out of touch for owning shoes and clothes; the Sussexes’ unhappy marriage caused them to do separate events in New York; they obviously can’t wait to return to the UK; Harry looked mad and depressed because we said so, don’t believe your lying eyes! That last one has been aggressively pushed by the British tabloids, who ignored all of the photos of Harry smiling and all of the videos of Harry groping Meghan’s ass. Well, now the Mail has spoken to a mystery “royal watcher” who was in the audience at the Project Healthy Minds events, and would you believe, this royal watcher has talking points which appealed perfectly to the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry appeared ‘sad, anxious and tired’ during their pseudo-royal tour of New York after he and Meghan Markle collected their ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ Award. The Sussexes’ were also described as ‘very businesslike’ together by someone who said they were watching from the audience of the World Mental Health Festival the couple supported last week. The royal watcher suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have been affected by a lack of crowds to greet them at Friday’s event run by Project Healthy Mind, describing the festival as ‘bleak’. She said of Harry: ‘You got the impression his life had taken a wrong turn’, adding: ‘Harry just looked sad, anxious and tired. He obviously hates speaking in front of a crowd’. The Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation sponsored three panels at the festival, focusing specifically on their passion projects: the mental health crisis amongst young people and online safety. The anonymous audience member said: ‘I had hoped that they would be on the panel but each got up and read a speech from a teleprompter to kick off a session each’. Following three panels of discussion, Meghan and Harry got up together, hugged some people who took part in the festival and left together to have lunch with Serena Williams at Soho House. The woman watching in the crowd claimed: ‘It felt so bleak. No crowds to greet them. And was very businesslike between the two of them. Was so interesting to see them in person’, the account on a royal-related Substack claimed.

[From The Daily Mail]

“It felt so bleak” – the subject matter involved the perils of social media and some of the people in the audience had lost children to suicide. It wasn’t supposed to feel like a super-sixteen party. It “was very businesslike between the two of them.” I mean, during the day event on World Mental Health Day, the atmosphere was supposed to be businesslike. There was actual work being done, awareness being raised and important issues being discussed. Granted, at the PHM gala on Thursday night, there was a lighter atmosphere, and that’s when Harry was all smiles because his hand was cupping his favorite peach. All of this just goes to show that the Mail and other British outlets really just twist, misrepresent and outright lie to get a certain narrative out there. They’re doing all of this to convince people that, what? Harry is unhappy with Meghan, soon he’ll divorce her and come back to the UK! And on the other side of the Atlantic, the Mail is constantly doing clean-up on the years of really obvious estrangement and visible unhappiness from the other couple. Projection, thy name is Daily Fail.

