Mail: Prince Harry looked ‘sad, anxious & tired’ at last week’s PHM gala

It’s been over a week and Abandonment Issues Isle is still big mad about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Humanitarians of the Year Award from Project Healthy Minds. The British press is so mad, they still can’t even decide which attack line to use, which gives the (correct) impression that they’re simply grim, hateful and bitter about every single thing. A sample of the attacks they’ve churned through in the past week: the Sussexes don’t deserve a humanitarian award; Meghan wore expensive clothes; Meghan owns multiple pairs of shoes; Meghan is out of touch for owning shoes and clothes; the Sussexes’ unhappy marriage caused them to do separate events in New York; they obviously can’t wait to return to the UK; Harry looked mad and depressed because we said so, don’t believe your lying eyes! That last one has been aggressively pushed by the British tabloids, who ignored all of the photos of Harry smiling and all of the videos of Harry groping Meghan’s ass. Well, now the Mail has spoken to a mystery “royal watcher” who was in the audience at the Project Healthy Minds events, and would you believe, this royal watcher has talking points which appealed perfectly to the Daily Mail.
Prince Harry appeared ‘sad, anxious and tired’ during their pseudo-royal tour of New York after he and Meghan Markle collected their ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ Award. The Sussexes’ were also described as ‘very businesslike’ together by someone who said they were watching from the audience of the World Mental Health Festival the couple supported last week.
The royal watcher suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have been affected by a lack of crowds to greet them at Friday’s event run by Project Healthy Mind, describing the festival as ‘bleak’.
She said of Harry: ‘You got the impression his life had taken a wrong turn’, adding: ‘Harry just looked sad, anxious and tired. He obviously hates speaking in front of a crowd’.
The Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation sponsored three panels at the festival, focusing specifically on their passion projects: the mental health crisis amongst young people and online safety.
The anonymous audience member said: ‘I had hoped that they would be on the panel but each got up and read a speech from a teleprompter to kick off a session each’.
Following three panels of discussion, Meghan and Harry got up together, hugged some people who took part in the festival and left together to have lunch with Serena Williams at Soho House. The woman watching in the crowd claimed: ‘It felt so bleak. No crowds to greet them. And was very businesslike between the two of them. Was so interesting to see them in person’, the account on a royal-related Substack claimed.
“It felt so bleak” – the subject matter involved the perils of social media and some of the people in the audience had lost children to suicide. It wasn’t supposed to feel like a super-sixteen party. It “was very businesslike between the two of them.” I mean, during the day event on World Mental Health Day, the atmosphere was supposed to be businesslike. There was actual work being done, awareness being raised and important issues being discussed. Granted, at the PHM gala on Thursday night, there was a lighter atmosphere, and that’s when Harry was all smiles because his hand was cupping his favorite peach. All of this just goes to show that the Mail and other British outlets really just twist, misrepresent and outright lie to get a certain narrative out there. They’re doing all of this to convince people that, what? Harry is unhappy with Meghan, soon he’ll divorce her and come back to the UK! And on the other side of the Atlantic, the Mail is constantly doing clean-up on the years of really obvious estrangement and visible unhappiness from the other couple. Projection, thy name is Daily Fail.
The full version is even better ❤️🔥
The ginger 🦊 is really cheekypic.twitter.com/JqpgTh5cJn
— Julieth ❀ (@troubleshade) October 11, 2025
Oh my heart.💝
Happy World Mental Health Day…..to the man who always keeps me laughing ” – Meghan#HarryandMeghan #Lovewins pic.twitter.com/iArcvnaGOZ
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 10, 2025
It was not a pseudo royal tour.
It is so condescending when they do that it instantly irritates me..
It was an award and he and his wife exchanged spicy happy hot looks and “sad and tired” Harry couldn’t keep his hands off his beautiful wife. We have eyes and can see we will not swallow the unhinged and blatantly obvious lies you tell.
Right… If he was tired it might be because they didn’t get much sleep.
Anyone remember when Billy Bob told a reporter what he and Angelina were doing in the car on the way to whatever red carpet??? Prince Harry wasn’t telling us with his lips, but his hands did all the talking. Can’t convince me otherwise, and GOOD FOR THEM. 😁
They just can’t stand it
So the royal watcher was actually a post on a royal related substack? This is so sad. I’m going to guess that the royal watcher is a deranger. They tend to always see the opposite when it comes to Harry and Meghan.
imagine if they reversed the angle of the comparison and applied it to WanK: “it was almost like they were welcomed by people who respect their commitment, their compassion, and their sensitivity. Almost like they were there to help.” LOL.
I’m glad Meghan has Instagram because the British media is trying to hard to maintain the narrative and every time she mentions Harry or posts a story of him smiling or happy, it doesn’t stick. The Daily Mail has nothing to hold on to and it’s killing them. They have no access and have become increasingly desperate. It seems they aren’t just angry about access and lawsuits, it’s because that entire ecosystem was depending on the Sussexes for survival. They saw dollar signs for their struggling papers and overplayed their hand. That’s why every time Meghan posts, they get antsy.
LOL, pseudo royal tour, they wish.
When I think of all the barriers standing empty, police motorcades with empty streets.
Hmmm, so this “royal watcher” is “someone who said they were watching from the audience.” Very convincing.
Why would there have been crowds to great them? It was a closed to event open to ticket holders only so where exactly would these ‘’crowds” be? I can’t believe the Mail is now writing articles from a ‘royal’ Substack. It’s not even from the account of a reporter. It’s from someone who probably didn’t even attend the event. All the information could have been gleaned from clips posted online by outlets like Hello. The Mail is really sinking to new lows.
It’s sad. These people have conspiracy theories, hopes and dreams to hold on to. It’s been six years since they left that island and most of the rota has either retired, fired, become YouTubers or just bored out of their minds. All of the royal podcasts are basically gone and royal watching has become pre 2016 Meghan again. Their core audience are literally the same haters. It’s clearly not making them money either.
If it’s from a royal substack then it’s DEFINITELY a hater. That person already had a narrative in mind.
And how can anyone believe the Daily Mail when they had an article yesterday that said Will swatting Kate’s hand away was a “loving and supportive gesture” ? LOL
Not how things were at all – I know people who really were in the audience, so someone’s telling porkies! And Harry is an excellent public speaker, of course. Neither of the Sussexes simply read from a teleprompter 😅🤣😂
Good to know. So Harry and Meghan weren’t all business with each other? LOL
Sounds like one of the unhinged so-called royalists on Tom Sykes’ substack. Fantasising, obviously!
I suppose if you’re used to William and Kate guffawing and gurning and holding their smiles and grins just a little too long so the camera can get it while interacting with those with mental health issues, holocaust survivors discussing their experiences, and while attending funerals it would be very striking to you when Harry has appropriate measured emotions.
The gutter rag the Mail and others want to push their narrative of the Sussexes unhappiness on them and as mentioned those with eyes, see the opposite. There is deep love between the Sussexes and all who watch their interactions with each other see it. It is very clear that the institution instilled entitlement in one brother and their mother instilled empathy in the other brother. We see this demonstrated by the authenticity of one brother and the performative nature of the other. If we see it the gutter rags do as well.
In the states we admire and respect often times from afar. The occasion of this award required deep reverence for lives lost and the state of men’s mental health which is on shaky grounds because many feel it is a sign of weakness to request or seek help and that is the masculine dilemma, which this occasion was trying to address.
“Sad and anxious” = solemn, as befitting the circumstances. “Tired”? Yeah, tends to happen when you’ve had a busy week of ACTUAL WORK. But it’s understandable that the derangers would’ve forgotten what that looks like. And Harry hating speaking in front of crowds? What the hell is that? Maybe it’s not his favorite thing to do, I don’t know, but I’ve never watched any speech from him where he didn’t come across as confident, warm, well-informed, charming and funny when it was called for…an absolute natural, basically, on the same level or maybe even higher than his mother.
Projection as usual. Replace every mention of Harry’s name with William’s and it all makes sense.
Describing their conference as a “festival” was rude, considering the topic, the panel and the attendees have all been affected by internet cruelty.
Seriously, they’re talking about it like it was f–king ComicCon!
i think this person gives the game away with the line about hoping they were on the panels. They went hoping they could get a quote from H&M that they could twist and use to attack them. So now they’re disappointed because they didn’t really have anything after the panel discussions to say about H&M besides the whole thing feeling “bleak.” A discussion about mental health and online safety feels bleak?!?! You dont say!
Harry was very busy in September and October. He traveled to London for several events and then traveled to Ukraine, back to Los Angeles and then again to New York for several events. So no surprise there that he might look a little bit tired.
Harry himself said previously that he does not like these staged photos and that he used to get very anxious before speeches in front of a crowd. These events are probably still not his favourite activities but Harry is a professional. He knows this is part of the deal to support his causes and charities and he worked to overcome his issues with the support of his wife. The behind the scene photos and videos show Harry at his best engaging with the people. That is what Harry loves and it contradicts the DM’s twisted narrative that harry is miserable and sad. Harry is not leaving Meghan to return to the UK.
Monika, trying to find reasons why the deranger on whose post the Daily Fail based its lying article “may have observed something” (they didn’t) is playing right in their hands.
We saw the videos and photographs from the event with our own eyes and at no time did Harry look sad or anxious or tired. He was suitably engaged in the event (and in his wife), sincere, sympathetic. It was not the sort of event at which people would flash their gums and gurn. They are simply attempting to build upon their Opposites Day narrative that he is unhappy with his wife and that they are on the brink of divorce.
There is no need to try to justify or explain anything to them. They saw the same videos and photographs we did, and are furiously attempting to erase the fantastic effects of the Sussexes’ New York trip with their own garbled fantasies.
They are also trying to deflect from WILLIAM’s obvious irritation at his wife’s presence whenever they do joint appearances. As others have said, it’s blatant deflection, nothing more.
I’ll disagree slightly, on the red carpet ( or whatever color), when he and Meg walked, paused for photos, walked more, then he touched her behind and rested a hand on her waist, in the video, I actually did think he looked anxious. BUT again, we know from his own words that the flash bulbs are triggering for him. Yes, I could see anxiety, but it’s reasonable and easily explained. Other than that particular few minutes, though, I agree that he was in his element and doing the work he enjoys.
Something about the videoclip that has been shown multiple times everywhere:
I had the feeling he got a bit uncomfortable when there were dozens of flashes aimed at them. Maybe a bit triggering. Meghan was smiling at him and I sensed she felt protective of him, trying to make him relax. ANd after she delivered that beautiful smile at him, he indeed relaxed a bit.
What a load of BS
I suppose they have to divorce so that Harry can come back without Meghan. After all we can’t have a hard working mixed race Princess in the country, Kate would feel most insecure,
This isn’t reporting its wish casting. No one thought to ask why someone from a Royal sub stack went to panels and an event held by non-working royals? Have they written about or attended any other charitable events in New York?
They always try to get invites and stalk out their events, so that they can spend their time ear hustling and misrepresenting what is said. Or being the turd in the punchbowl and talking crap about Harry and Meghan and hoping someone else joins in, so they can write about how everyone hates them.
They need their failure and unhappiness because it’s all they have left. A hope they will be proven correct about everything horrible they have said about either of them, and with each success that hope is disappearing over the horizon.
love the British tabloids and their old, dimwitted readers and commentators. I think of them as written by the eighty-year-old spinster Rosemary from a remote village in a “Nowhere Shire”, who keeps on her bedside table a photo of the Duke of Kent, whom she loves like a nephew, as well as all the other Windsor relatives about whom Rosemary receives good news every day.
So she knows that the royal family is good, undeniably good. And therefore, if you leave it, you are automatically evil or have been manipulated by evil people. And since the royal family is the source of all possible happiness, if you have left it, you can only be a sad exile trying to survive a sham marriage. And yet, if any charitable purpose derives from the royal family, you who have left it can do no good except to yourself. And think of the English rose! so beautiful, good and pure and who even had cancer and who has a husband who is so much in love with her, while the American actress has taken her brother away and surely threatens him to keep him tied to her. Humanitarian of the year?! After the way they treated the Queen, After the fact that they don’t let me see the children! Are the children really theirs, or they rent them fot photo Op?
You are spot on. You have captured the essense of those people very well. Best laugh I’ve had today. 😀 😀 😀
lmaooooooo I know exactly where this is from. It’s from the subscriber chat from Sykes’ Substack. Someone (presumably another subscriber or someone cosplaying as such) claimed she was at that event, and used those exact words. Amazed the Mail picked it up. They aren’t that slick. Needless to say I dismissed it thinking he was just jet lagged or something.
Slightly off topic but I subscribed to the Royalist thinking I was going to get actual dirt but instead it’s just a den of hate. I’ll stick to Kaiser’s write ups moving forward.
This isn’t surprising. They used a tweet from that deranged hater Taz to push that “Meghan put her feet up in the same tunnel that Diana died” story. They are clearly desperate.
I subscribed and often appreciate what he writes, but some of his commenters are deranged. Fortunately, there is push-back from non-nutso commenters, too. I sort of squint while scrolling and have learned who not to focus on there!
I think Tom Sykes has some legitimately good sources, but is sometimes blinded by his own prejudices. It did make me laugh to see him video-posting while, behind him, the sun set on the friend’s castle he was visiting for a weekend. His friend lives in a castle!
Toffs. Another world.
LOL Is the royal watcher in the room with us?
Harry is a great public speaker. Maybe he doesn’t always relish the task but he’s more than up to it, in general. How could anyone who has observed him over the past 20 years believe that he “hates” it?
As to the alleged “bleakness” of the event, I feel like there is more than thing happening here. Obviously the person stating that is biased and maybe has an agenda. But it’s also the expectations created in the current age of social media, one where every event, even ones that used to be considered inherently private, are documented and published with smiles and fanfare. A couple getting engaged, an invite to the prom, childbirth, you name it. It gets to the point where people working to draw attention to a sobering topic are critiqued for not seeming upbeat and in love enough while doing it.
The full version of Harry “cupping his favorite peach” — you’re a wordsmith, Kaiser, and you crack me up — is so adorable.
These two are besotted with each other. But they also know when and how to conduct their business. They are the antithesis of Grabby Katie and Glum Willy.
Made me laugh too. I don’t even understand this take. It was a serious event.
Saw Harry speak at the opening ceremonies for the last Invictus Games. Absolutely untrue that he hates speaking in front of a crowd.
No need to contradict anything in the article. They are obviously describing the other brother and his wife exactly.
I hadn’t seen the full clip till now the blush on Meghan’s face is adorable! Furthermore, in the US, these types of events don’t draw crowds outside of the events its not a play or awards show.
Events like this don’t draw crowds anywhere because there is nothing to see. The guests arrive by car and public get no view of them because they drive right into the carpark.
Right? This wasn’t a walkabout type deal.
The projection here is so obvious but it’s backfiring. These articles about H&M are meant to make W&K look good but they do the opposite and make W&K look bad in comparison. Everything bad they say about Harry actually applies to William and the same with Meghan and Kate.
I wonder if bm will continue the “marriage is in trouble” for the next 50 years? Do the younger bm also write this dribble?
Ha ha! I read this lady’s comment on Tom Sykes’ substack.
You should see her other comments!
barrel scraping
I’ve seen Harry speak. He’s not anxious in front of crowds. He may have been in his 20s but this non stop infantilising is odd. I also think they had serious threats prior to this engagement and he was holding M close because of that. Even though I’m sure security was tight, any hater could have been there. I’ve never noticed Harry being anxious in front of cameras either. Not sure where these talking points come from?
I think Harry is entering his prime. I imagine he will be energized by his work and the love of his family. If he did not have Meghan and their children, I think he would have done as much work but it would be against the headwinds blown by his toxic family and it would exhaust rather than energize him.
Take a photo burst of anyone and there will be frames showing the gambit from beautiful to grotesque. One of the oldest tabloid tricks in the book.
When one is on the Loser side, they’re trying anything , I mean anything to convince their narrative- when M was in Paris a few weeks ago hardly anyone really cared about the Brit media narrative. They cry wolf way too much, no one wants to listens anymore. Lmao