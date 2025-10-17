Guardian: Prince William ‘should release his children’ from the ‘royal family brand’

Do you believe that Prince Andrew’s many sordid scandals will mark a turning point for the Windsor clan? Do you think it’s all downhill from here, and that the Windsors will never recover from it? Eh. I don’t know. Granted, I think Andrew has been completely awful for decades, and it says something about the institution that he’s still being protected and coddled to this degree. I’m just not sure how much of it is really being absorbed by the general public. What’s changed, this week, is that there’s been a willingness to write about how bad it actually is for the Windsors as a whole. The Guardian’s Simon Jenkins wrote this: “The latest Prince Andrew abuse claims are a new low for the Royal Family. In this form, it can’t survive.” Some highlights:
A disaster waiting to happen: The royal family was always a disaster waiting to happen. Its creation as a marketable entity in the 1960s by the late Queen Elizabeth II was meant to “modernise” the monarchy for the 20th century. It worked, but only up to a point. Her son Prince Andrew has long been its biggest liability, this week in trouble yet again due to his alleged behaviour within that ghoulish circle, the friends of Jeffrey Epstein.
The postwar Windsors: Queen Elizabeth was not to retreat like other postwar European monarchs at the time into an anonymous obscurity, to stick to their bicycles. She would refresh Britain’s semi-divine concept of monarchy as embodied in an “ordinary family”. It was portrayed as “the Firm”, a term that originated with Elizabeth’s father, George VI. It worked. The family looked lovely as their young children picnicked by a Scottish loch. The film was watched and admired by millions. But there was a lurking risk. One day the same children would be different. They would be tormented teenagers, rampaging twentysomethings and matrimonial casualties. They might be offered grand palaces and safe jobs, “representing” the monarch the length and breadth of the land. But then what? Would they all behave? It was like writing a play when you have already cast the actors. The children became instant global celebrities.
So many crises in the 1990s: Another crisis came in 1997 with the death of Diana and its initially woeful mishandling by the late queen. Her personal approval rating sank to an all-time low of 57%. Charles’s fell to 40%. Serious questions were raised of the future of the crown. At such times monarchy has nowhere to turn for sustenance but to public opinion. Its image is dependent on the media and the reaction to how it performs its rituals.
The bicycle monarchies: The so-called cycling monarchies such as Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium did not go down the same path as the late queen. They became figureheads, anthropomorphic thrones, legacies of history and tradition, but they hold office strictly at the declaration of elected parliaments. Such monarchs practise none of Britain’s nonsense about religious anointment. They head up no “family firm”. Their relatives, close and distant, can go about their normal lives and do normal jobs. The king of the Netherlands still occasionally pilots a KLM jet.
William must plan a different kind of monarchy: Prince Andrew was already being eased out of the limelight before the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir. The next move is for the future king, William, to plan a refashioned monarchy. He has already indicated his intention to live not in London but in a modest house in Windsor Park. He will presumably hand his Westminster estate to the government, and its gardens to the public. That would be all to the good. But above all, William should release his children. He should do away with the royal family brand, disband the Firm and take to his bicycle. No more Andrews.
The thing is, Prince William has been telegraphing his agreement with this advice for some time. His view of the British monarchy is one of radical downsizing. Mostly, his idea of a downsized monarchy is that he still has all of the money, castles and power, but very few of the responsibilities and a fraction of the workload of his father, grandmother or great-grandfather. The idea of William “releasing his children” is interesting too, and I suspect that William actually has no desire for any of his children to “work for the Firm” in any way. When we talked about his appearance on the Reluctant Traveler, I brought up the old gossip, the pre-Sussex gossip, that there was always a sense that William was a closet republican anyway, and that he didn’t actually want to be king. Post-Sussex, it often feels like William now wants to be king solely because it’s something his brother can’t have.
I’m sorry to right this. I believe Willie won’t be as bad as his father. However, if he need to, he won’t hesitate to trash them of elevate himself.
William would be thrilled to be released from his “king job” and to release everybody from his family from any responsibility. That’s his dream to do as he pleases and not to have to answer to the people. He wants to live off his billions and sometimes jump on his electric scooter for a meeting he’s late to.
This would be a dream come true for William🤣🤣🤣 he is now more aligned to live a life like Harry than to be King. The first think he would do is buy a home in Montecito 🤣🤣🤣
I almost feel for this guy. Looking at that photo of him with his arm around George, both of them. I almost feel for him. I feel for the kid, and it’s a totally dysfunctional situation. It he wanted to burn it all down, in the ultimate progress of passive aggression, simply by letting it wither and die on the vine, I really wouldn’t blame him.
I’d be down with this–bicycle monarchy, burning it all down, or letting it die on the vine–if Willy were willing to give up the perks of monarchy, including £23m a year in duchy income free of capital gains and inheritance taxes (and who knows what income tax he pays because he refuses to report it). Give up most of the royal estates, and stop doing imperial things like appropriating a vast security cordon around Forest Lodge in Windsor Park. But Willy can’t keep all the perks while he’s letting it die on the vine (aka doing very little work).
I wouldn’t really blame Wills if he lets it wither on the vine, IF he makes substantial changes to the financial structure of it. Taxpayers supporting their lifestyle needs to end. They need to find a way to pay for their security and upkeep of the Crown Estates without taxing poor people. They should ADD to the country and help others, not the other way around. Do the other European monarchies get supported by taxpayers? How do they support themselves and their properties?
Scooter is all talk and is incapable of planning anything. He wants the luxuries and acquires properties and goes on lavish vacations. He will make sure he can continue to do very little work and have many vacations. I do think Scooter is not going to set his children free. They are already out there a lot and don’t live “normal” lives and have privileges and perks. Will can’t accept money from taxpayers if they are supporting the “luxurious” lifestyles and do nothing. Scooter has an ego and would want “his” descendants, starting with George to be future monarchs.
He won’t set his children free because the next in the LOS is his brother who he openly briefs the media on how he plans to punish Harry when he’s king.. (unless they disbanded the entire firm/monarchy).
Modest house? On 150 acres of forest and land? Miss me with that. Though I did think comparing it to a play was a good point. Everyone has their roles: heir, spare, troublemaker, workhorse, etc. They just needed bodies to fill the roles, whether they fit or not (like Kate as the “glamourous one,” already pigeonholing George as the thoughtful spare, Charlotte as the sensible guide, and Louis as the clown and potential troublemaker)
There is no way that the children will be released from their pre-cast roles. While I think that William might be open to that for Charlotte and Louis, there is NO way that Kate and the Middletons will allow that.
Charlotte and Louis may be needed to help. Though Louis might be serving in the military as second sons have done in the past. The ‘scaled down’ monarchy model is not working. Will ousted Harry and Meghan who could have been of great help.
No way will he do that for his children. He still trots them out whenever he feels he is getting negative attention.
The Rose rumors and Meghan entering the family pretty much changed his relationship with the press. Don’t get me wrong, he’s still uber private. But it’s not like he hasn’t thrown his kids as bait to distract from negative press.
It is such a strange dynamic, I think many people here see them as harmless figureheads and willingly overlook the fact that they can and do influence laws and alongside owning a huge amount of the country take millions each year that could be spent on the people and the country.
They have convinced themselves and their followers/believers that monarchy really means something when it both does and doesn’t (see above). I truly believe that William thinks he can have it both way, all the pomp, castles, treasures, etc. with none of the ‘work’. Charles has many faults but his attitude was always closer to Harry’s – what can I do with my position?
I agree Will wants to be king primarily because it’s something Harry can never have. Also, that he still wants all the money, perks, and privileges. I hope the children grow into adulthood with passions they want to pursue, despite their parents lack of any apparent redeeming interests. And I hope they can push back against efforts by the institution, the media, and yes, their parents, to use them when needed for their own purposes.
I think it matters less whether the monarchy survives (in whatever form) as it does for the government to unlock the grip of the previous monarch’s 70 year reign and rationalize the massive financial benefits the RF is getting, and has historically received – much needed elsewhere, especially in the post-Brexit UK – not to mention the other special privileges, like RF exemptions from rules and regulations applicable elsewhere. Charles is the last tie to the previous eras, and once that page is turned, there will be an opportunity for something new, especially as older royalists will also be passing . But the chances that Will will actively shape anything beneficial to anyone other than himself, or that the institution’s “advisors”, who also benefit from the status quo, will let him, are slim to none.
To bring about change requires actual work and I think William is too lazy to do it. I think he will be just like his father and grandmother when he becomes King.
It also requires vision & planning capabilities, of which William has none.
Isn’t this what William plans on doing? When the reports came that George would not be expected to do military training it seemed to be telegraphing that the kids would not be working royals in the ways of the past. If William and Kate get rid of the bread and butter type of visits and the royal patronage system you don’t really need a tonne of working royals. Most countries don’t have a monarchy so you don’t need them for foreign visits either so that can phase out when Sophie, Edward and Anne stop working. Who is going to stop William from doing the absolute bare minimum? He could even offer to take less money and honestly people will praise him for it. He’s going to sit back and chill like the rich aristocrat he is.
The public will stop paying taxes to him if he feels he does not “have to” work. He is all about taking and not giving. THe children are brought out a lot. There would be screams for a Republic if the future King expects to do nothing and collect taxpayers money and live in privilege with lots of perks. Why bother to have a monarchy at all then? There is no way IMO William will take less money from taxpayers.
I did smile at the “modest house” reference. I do think that the royal family died with Elizabeth. And they never really fully recovered after Diana’s death but the late Queen was still respected and she provided cover for the others. Without her the cracks are showing. And the Daily Mail and the rest are doing them no favours The constant attacks on Meghan are a turn off. A lot of people in the UK were fans of Elizabeth rather than avid royalists. I think in the future it will be a Monarch just William no royal family. He doesn’t even have a partner he can rely on. But I don’t think he has what it takes to take on the grey men in the institution who hold the real power. They will fight tooth and nail to hang on to their privilege and the money.
Will is gonna answer to his tabloid buddies at the end of the day. When they tell him to bring out the kids, he does that to get good PR. They will never accept not having access to all of the kids and he doesn’t have the balls to go against them. They have buried a lot of his skeletons and gone after an actually popular Prince. They would feed on all the stories about him they neglected to publish before.
Will favors the “heir” and if he wants them not to have “royal roles” then why is the heir still treated as more special?
Exactly. There is no way they aren’t gonna instill the full obedience to the heir into the spares. The firm wouldn’t want another Harry in their hands. The grey men are gonna use all those spares to protect the heir when the time comes.
Then William’s kids should not get any royal residence or security from taxpayer. When william become king it’s going to very jarring because many old heads of Tories and labour are gone and the young ones doesn’t like royals at all. Its will be quite interesting for them to handle William and co. Also the author doesn’t seems to know about windsor history or why they think they anointed by god . Rest of the bicycle monarch is also facing lots of trouble in coming years. King of Netherlands or Sweden or Denmark have problem with spare in case of Denmark they have three spares, Netherlands two etc . The demographic of those countries are changing and their decline is also coming. Plus their system allows easier dismantling than windsor .
QE2 worked, as a brand, because she wasn’t born to the role. It was thrust upon her through abdication. And she viewed the role of monarch as her duty rather than her birthright. Charles, William & beyond, are all entitled twats, born into the role they see themselves ordained to inherit by dint of the will of God. They see the monarchy as owing something to them.
It’s a subtle difference, but extremely vast. And it’s untenable in modern society.
Great point Durga
To gong: the Netherlands don’t have these problems with spares. Because even in this kings generation the younger siblings grew up in the knowledge they would have to earn their own money. And when a child marries someone the country and parliament don’t accept, they leave the LOS. But nobody ever asks them to leave the family.
@BLUBB, very good point. Leaving the firm doesn’t mean !leaving the family. From your comment to William’s ear.
Elizabeth was always going to be queen. David (King Edward) was not going to have children (various theories on why) and Elizabeth was in the line of succession after her father. It just happened in a way that wasn’t anticipated and decades before anyone thought that it would.
And even when it did happen no one bothered to give her a proper education.
Different theories on this. Some sources say Wallis had a bad miscarriage when married to Winfield Spencer her (abusive) first husband who physically abused her. And she could not have more children. And another claim was that David had mumps and was sterile. She would have been Queen in 1972 upon her Uncle’s death rather than 1952.
Queen regnants have always fared better at least since Victoria because women with the top job are not viewed as threatening as kings. The misogyny associated with women and power benefit them for a ceremonial role and in the background they can stash money without many questioning it.
It would have been Princess Charlotte, George IV’s daughter as next Queen had she survived childbirth (both she and her baby boy passed away) After George the throne went to his brother William. And Victoria was next in line after King William, her Uncle–his children died in infancy.
Eh, QEII was ten when her uncle abdicated; she pretty much grew up knowing her role.
For the once republican guardian this is a very bad and wrong article.
It says Charles was impeccable? I beg your pardon. The money in bags, the spider letters, the abuse of power, the suspicious death of Diana, using his children to gain public approvel…
And after Tampongate and Diana’s death Charles approval ratings were at 5%.
This is really an article in the invisible contract, it protects the king. And claims to be critical, but doesn’t mention how Harry and Meghan were abused. By the king.
I think William is already looking forward to relying on George in the future. The youngest son will be the rebellious one.
I think you’ll find it’s Charlotte that W will be relying on for the future. George may not have it in him to take on royal duties – the announcement several years back (when he was only 9 or 10) that he likely wouldn’t be taking on military training was otherwise a tad premature.
I think William wants to be king at this point for the money, the houses, the status, etc.
i’m not sure what he wants for his kids. If the intention is that Charlotte and Louis will never be working royals, that should be stated now, so that they can have more privacy growing up. They’re not going to be working royals, so you don’t need birthday pictures of them, or to see them at Wimbledon, etc.
Of course the issue with that is that it highlights what William wants and doesn’t want – he wants to be at Wimbledon and at Aston Villa matches in a private box and at the (mens) World Cup – he doesn’t want to work the way his father does. And that seems to be how he’s raising his kids and I think weirdly he’s being smart about it from that perspective. He’s not saying they won’t be working royals because then people will say “well then why do they get all these royal-related perks? Why do they have RPOs?” etc. So he’s sort of hiding the ball (I guess is one way to put it) so that his children can have the life he probably wanted – all the perks and privilege, with little press intrusion and few responsibilities. And by the time the public catches on it will be too late and that will be that.
I mean does anyone think that Charlotte or Louis will get an actual job? Their parents never had one. Why would they?
The “bicycling monarchy” is such a tired old cliché and it’s not even accurate. Just because the British media rarely reports on the activities of other European monarchies does not mean they’ve become “invisible” to their people since the 1960s. They all have websites which include detailed bios of their family members and information on their recent activities, much of which is even available in English!
Maremotrice, as an American, I’ve noticed a rather superior attitude by the British–or it may be the brf and bm–when they compare themselves to these other monarchs. I find it rather fascinating. The brf would do better by studying how these other monarchs have stayed relevent today. That won’t happen, because they believe they are superior.
I too have noticed the fact that the Brits consider their monarchy to be the greatest in the world…even though the sun set on the British empire quite a minute ago.
It’s their open disdain for Americans that I find particularly problematic, especially their treatment and opinion of Duchess Meghan. It’s the main reason I won’t spend one tourist dollar in the UK. They still seem to think that Americans revere the royals and defer to them. How difficult is it to accept that Britain lost America 250 years ago? How hard is it to comprehend that we don’t give a damn about the royals, except as gossip and entertainment?
Nah. William will continue to use his kids, just as Charles used him and Harry.
As human shields.
William is a mess.
It will be interesting to see how/if he initiates radical change. That requires deliberation + conscious steps and brains he doesn’t have.
He really needs wise counselors with a grounding in history, politics, ecology, the arts, etc. Something more than The Men in Grey. He won’t listen to them, though, will he?
If all of his moves are sparked by petulant entitlement, the monarchy will downsize itself organically no matter what he does.
Maybe he’ll accidentally become a king considered great by history! Stranger things have happened.
Can somebody tell me what this means?–
‘He will presumably hand his Westminster estate to the government, and its gardens to the public.’
What’s his Westminster estate? Do they mean Buckingham Palace? Is that in Westminster?
Yes, it’s in the city of Westminster. As if willy will hand Windsor castle and bp to the public 🤣🤣🤣