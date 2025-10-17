Eden: Duchess Meghan has clearly fallen out with her bestie Daniel Martin

Yesterday, I wondered aloud about a potential cosmetics/beauty brand ambassadorship for the Duchess of Sussex. I listed some of my reasons for wondering if Meghan would soon announce a collaboration or ambassadorship: she shut down her ShopMy page (potentially indicating that she’s about to be paid to represent one company); some weird sponcon coverage of what makeup she used for recent appearances; and what Meghan said herself at the Fortune summit, where she definitely sounded like she was trying to edit what’s on her plate, not launch her own beauty line. Well, I forgot to mention another wrinkle: Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin posted a social media video in which he explained some of the makeup he has been using on Meghan recently. Daniel deleted the video soon after. Which I’m adding to the pile of “maybe Meghan is about to get paid big money to front an existing beauty company.” But for the Mail’s Richard Eden, Daniel’s video deletion is evidence that Daniel and Meghan are on the outs! Please, Archie and Lili call him Uncle Daniel.
Daniel Martin has become such a good friend of the Duchess of Sussex that he made repeated appearance on her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan. It has left some critics bemused. My colleague Jan Moir, for example, described the American make-up artist as ‘charisma-free’, saying of Martin’s starring role in the second series of the Netflix show: ‘Here he chops vegetables, repeats everything Meghan says and makes too many references to his diminutive size. “This is too small for my big manly hands,” he notes. “Mine is small and mighty,” he says of his flower creation. One can see Meghan’s malignant influence as the show’s executive producer here, because in the real world, any television executive worth their salt flakes would have said “for God’s sake, lose the weird bald guy”. Yet here is Daniel again, prowling around the kitchen like a damp pink blancmange, a pal whose friendship with Meghan does not make him interesting.’
Now, Martin, 52, has discovered that however close you are to the American former actress, and however much you lavish praise on her domestic skills on camera, you are never far from disaster.
Last week, he posted a video on social media about his trip to France with Meghan. In it he explained how he had achieved her look for the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week, which the duchess had asked to attend in support of the brand’s latest creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Martin claimed that his work had ‘made her look even more juicy and glowy’.
He said: ‘We just wanted to keep everything light, fresh, and radiant. She just flew in, and your skin gets dehydrated from the plane, so I just wanted to bring some hydration back into her skin and just bring some life to it.’ He then concluded: ‘I would love to get her in a lip [lipstick] one day, Meghan if you’re watching this, let’s do a lip, I’d love to see you in a lip.’
However, earlier this week Martin deleted the post, leading to speculation that the duchess may not have been best pleased with what he had said. Martin’s spokesman declined to comment but a source close to Meghan told me on Monday that Martin had removed the video because he had failed to refer to all the beauty products used on the trip. The source suggested that an updated version of the video was likely to be posted at a later date. Three days later, no such video has been posted.
Even if Martin does eventually share an updated video, he will have learnt a valuable lesson: that ‘friendship’ with Meghan involves doing what the duchess wants. Or, as her husband Prince Harry is said to have once put it to Angela Kelly, dresser to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth: ‘What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.’
Martin has been a friend of King Charles’s daughter-in-law since he did her make-up on cable television drama Suits.
Daniel didn’t do Meghan’s makeup ON Suits. They met when she was first on Suits, and he did her makeup for red carpets, upfronts and special events. He has talked about all of this interviews, as has Meghan. While Daniel isn’t the most charismatic person on-screen, I find it charming that Meghan wants to include her friend in her show. It’s not that serious, they’re just cooking and crafting, for goodness sake. As for Eden’s theory that Meghan (lmao) bullied Daniel into taking down his video… yeah, I’m sticking to my larger theory. I hope it happens soon! I hope it’s big money and an international ad campaign!
“A source close to Meghan ” does not exist. He’s throwing mud at a wall hoping something sticks.
A made up story to take focus away from Virginia’s book, Andrew, and whatever else that institution wants people to stop talking about.
It’s amazing that some people still believe these stories. Eden is a disgrace to his profession.
If Meghan – big IF – asked him to take it down, it most likely was in response to exactly this. A hit piece article about him. She wants to protect her friends and loved ones.
And yes. She would look AMAZING in a lip.
They need to stop it right now and get some therapy they’re going downtheM*GA*sinkhole.
” a source close to Meghan told me on Monday that Martin had removed the video because he had failed to refer to all the beauty products used on the trip. The source suggested that an updated version of the video was likely to be posted at a later date. Three days later, no such video has been posted.”
So instead of thinking hmm maybe my ” source” ( Twitter comments) was wrong, it’s because Daniel pissed off Meghan? From what he’s writing it doesn’t look like Daniel’s spokesperson has commented on this at all, so he has no idea why he deleted it, when it’s going to come back up, or if it’s going to come back up?
Richard Eden is getting increasingly desperate for some sort of attention from Meghan. He’s also getting increasingly desperate to be the person that breaks something, anything about the Sussexes. It feels like jobs are on the line, because the way he’s writing about conspiracies and broken friendships and Sussex plots does not sound like someone that is confident in their job. The desperation is obvious and apparent.
Yes, I’ve noticed a real desperation in his recent pieces about Meghan and Harry, a tangible level of hysteria is creeping through.
The DM is seeing a decline in its digital audience and although the royal brief still attracts attention, his column is basically gossip and anything royal related can easily be covered by the lesser royal reporters. He’s expendable and knows it.
@Mads, it is also in decline, because they can’t break news about H&M. There are no sources now leaking them about every move H&M make. Harry said, even during meetings, he felt like the royal aides were live leaking to their tabloid events what was discussed. Now, Meghan or their spokesperson breaks the news and they learn at the same time as us.
It also seems like Richard Eden is stalking Meghan’s friends’ websites for Sussex-related content, much like Kate’s former assistant did/does. These people’s exploitation of Meghan is truly frightening.
Richard Eden talking about someone else’s charisma is like a raging dumpster fire lecturing on fire safety.
Daniel is a kind, loving man with a fun spirit. Richard Eden lacks depth, so of course he would think a friendship of many years would end over a social media post. He’s so dimwitted
Eden just spreads lies, he reminds me of a rat every time I see his face. He loves attacking Meg, and it comes across as extremely sinister.
LOL. Wasn’t Richard Eden one of those derangers who said that Meghan was irrelevant? He writes about her every week. Anyway, some people put out videos for a few days and then delete them. Considering that he was done interviews about Meghan’s make up in the past, I’m not reading anything into Daniel deleting the video.
I think he either took the video down because he might have inadvertently left off something they used or because yes, Meghan was like “hey I’m about to sign with Dior beauty, lets not have all that Tatcha everywhere” or something. I don’t know. But the idea that they are having a falling out because of it is ludicrous. He’s her biggest cheerleader.
I do think he’s a little quiet on WLM but I think part of that is because he probably feels a little awkward. I think of it like this – imagine your BFF and everything they tell you about work or their family or something. You know all the dirt. And then you meet their boss and you’re not sure what you’re supposed to know or not know or which boss this is (the mean one or the nice one etc) so you’re sort of awkward because you don’t want to overstep.
That’s how Daniel comes across to me – like he’s trying really hard not to overstep, share something Meghan doesn’t want shared, etc. And that’s not because he’s scared of her or she’s a bully or whatever, its because he’s trying to be a respectful friend in front of the cameras because he knows one wrong look will become DANIEL AND MEGHAN HAD A FALLING OUT.
exhibit a: this article.
I wholeheartedly agree. I’m sure he knows that they can edit out anything, but there’s always a chance someone on the crew might say something. But he does often look like, oh should I mention that we did that that time we went to Miami for the weekend, or should I say I enjoyed this drink when you made it for me when we went skiing in Aspen.
He’s clearly a very, very close friend and he knows probably better than a lot of people what she’s been through and how the media twist things, so I agree that he is probably being overly cautious and it reads on screen. And I disagree that he lacks charisma, in the episode with David Chang David clearly relaxed once he saw that someone else was there that wasn’t going to be good at all the stuff that Meghan wanted to do. He’s good at disarming people who may feel a little starstruck and shell shocked meeting her
Yikes, what did Daniel Martin ever do to Eden to deserve such viciousness? Daniel’s much more than Meghan’s “bestie.” He has a raft of A-list clients, he’s won awards in his industry, he works with many fashion houses, was a global ambassador for Dior and now is an executive with Tatcha. He doesn’t have to be Mr. Charisma on top of all that.
Perhaps Meghan should have emphasized Daniel’s credentials more on WLM or maybe Daniel’s modesty precluded that, I don’t know. But this attack by Eden is really disgusting.
Right? This was a nasty piece. I suppose just being a longtime friend of Meghan’s is what earned him this vitriol from Eden. And let’s be real, Daniel’s talent at creating beautiful make-up moments for Meghan can’t help. He has a true talent not just with Meghan but with his other clients. What stood out to me though? 52?!!! I never would have guessed that.
Oh my gosh YES! This is the only thing I learnt from that screed. Daniel Martin, who looks like a cute cherub and is so nice and bubbly and earnest and without a cynical bone in his body, is more than half a century years old. I’m gobsmacked. He’ll probably look much the same at 100. Fantastic.
1- I’m shocked that Daniel is 52. He looks great!
2- I love him on the show. Having someone who isn’t as comfortable in the kitchen is a great way to show that anyone can attempt and have fun with it.
Ha! Yesss. The 52 has me shook. And yeah I didn’t find him awkward at all.
Daniel was calling out people on threads for trashing Meghan a few months ago and likes all of her posts. He has been with her through it all. He would be a complete moron to ditch Meghan as a client over a simple IG video. Doing Meghan’s makeup boosted his public profile. He went from 20k followers to over 100k after the wedding.
Sometimes I post something on IG, then look at it a few hours later and think “ugh, my hair/makeup is bad here”, or I think something I said sounds dumb, and I delete it. It ain’t that deep.
And Eden makes a living off of writing about a family that’s so insufferably dull and uncharismatic that he can’t even get people to read his little bullshit columns about them unless he puts Meghan’s and/or Harry’s name in the headline. So…
Eden showing again his absolute need for therapy. He just can’t stop. Be a good little Eden and get yourself some help.
I love daniel on the show! He’s just a friend supporting a friend, and it shows. I think the derangers are simply trying to pull whatever thread they can to force drama upon meghan.
I love that the show does both Meghan learning from a chef, and Meghan teaching a person like me- a person who is not a crafter, cook, hosting kind of person.
And I love Daniel’s episodes.
It wouldn’t surprise me if there is such vitriol for her that people were flooding his comments with negative and probably racist 💩 towards him and her that it was just easier to remove the video. I laugh all the time with these “sources” No one is talking to you, bruh.
Ugh I didn’t even think of that but you’re probably right.
More speculation and lies. There are a few reasons Daniel could have pulled that post. I really hope it is because the Duchess is negotiating a brand deal.
Daniel is lovely and I enjoy watching him on screen with her precisely because he is so out of his element on his show and it is giving “indulging my bestie’s whims/new hobby that I am terrible at.”
Plus, he is an incredible artist.
Why would this particular rota 🐀 care about anyone who’s moved on from the inhospitable shores of Brexitannia to much greener and friendlier pastures?
Why doesn’t this particular rota 🐀 report on the leftover Left-Behinds of the BRF? It’s not like there isn’t a ton of unsavoury details waiting to be unearthed in the case of Paedrew.
On top of all that: doesn’t Maureen have a dog food line to promote? Or has JMidy stopped paying him?
“My colleague Jan Moir, for example, described the American make-up artist as ‘charisma-free’”
Unlike Jan Moir herself who is conscience-free, morality-free and ethics-free…
Woah, I didn’t know he’s 52! He has baby skin. I did see the original how-I-did Meghan’s video on IG and liked it, but not surprised that got taken down. Agree it’s not that deep. Even Camilla Tominey once referred to Eden as “more into Kate Middleton” or something like that. Eden’s probably bitter that Kate can’t copyKeen Meghan’s glowy look now.
Daniel is not charisma free. He’s gentle and lovely and you can see why they’re so close.
Maybe it’s Daniel who has an opportunity coming his way and deleting the post is beneficial to him , with Meghans agreement.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan and Daniel are collaborating on something
Wasn’t Eden swearing that Marcus and Meghan had fallen out because he wasn’t on WLM? And yet there he was in Paris with Meghan, along with Daniel. Eden knows less than nothing about the Sussexes but I bet he knows tons about the Whales and the rest of the Unroyals that he can’t talk about. Poor Richard, i guess it sucks to be you.
I just looked up a picture of Richard Eden. I can’t believe that human foot is accusing Daniel of lacking attractiveness or charisma. It’s always projection.
Troublemaking day for Eden.
Harry did not say whatever meghan wants meghan gets. This was hearsay from Tom Bower that Harry “said” this. The derangers always say this as gospel truth when it was Bower.
Didn’t Angela Kelly say this about Meghan and tiaragate? A lie started by Kelly and given life by many others who repeated it, like Bowers.
They’re trying to have it both ways again. First, she is allowing a “charisma-free” friend to be on her show even though he isn’t someone she can use to further her career; then, she’s so mercenary and selfish that she turns on him over a social media post about makeup.
Either she’s such a supportive friend and kind person that she shares the spotlight with people just because she likes them, or she’s a selfish creep who puts image above friendship. Pick a lane, Eden.
Also noted the little dig that she “asked” to be at the fashion show. How do they know she wasn’t invited?
The whole thing’s ridiculous.
Eden is one of the most disgusting individuals out there. He needs therapy. What sad life he must live.
Daniel Martin is an incredible makeup artist with many A list clients. He is also my favorite guest on WLM. You can tell he is a very sweet and kind person and loves Meghan fiercely, something their precious Kate isn’t used to.
I actually had a twitter argument (waste of time) with a woman who said I attacked women because I called Kate lazy and that she did stuff behind the scenes. I pointed out that makes no sense, she is there to raise awareness and support which happens when she is seen. The Queen said herself, “I need to be seen to be believed.” It’s KRAZY they can’t take a whiff of criticism.
Eden’s comments are pure anti-Asian racism. Diminutive, come on!
Asian men are too often stereotyped as meek and self-effacing. This is gross.
Even if Meghan was upset or mad, which I don’t believe, so what? People fight with their closest friends and it’s no big deal. Says something about Eden more than Meghan and Daniel. Guess he doesn’t have anyone he’s close enough to that he can have a disagreement without it being friendship ending.
Eden has no contact with anyone who is friends or is in close proximity to Meghan or Daniel. Eden is just a Wales talking head who repeats what William, Kate or the Middletons want him to repeat. It shows how his loyalty to anyone or anything is so easily compromised that he thinks that one deleted post means that a decade long relationship would end because he didn’t post the names of all of the brands he used on Meghan at PFW. Of course Eden has no idea if Daniel mentioned all of the brand names he used on Meghan or not because he wasn’t there and he has no access to either of them. He’s not going to mention that not only does Daniel have a social media account but so does Meghan and her brand As Ever. He doesn’t mention that because he doesn’t want to mention that because then he would have to admit that his conspiracy theory loses credibility because Daniel still follows her and her brand. Eden lies because he has no morals or ethics. He doesn’t value the job he has and he’s more concerned about kissing up to the wales and Middletons than he is about being a decent person or journalist.
Biggest news to me is that Daniel is 52. We’re going to need a skincare line from Daniel and Meghan. Because I want all of the products.