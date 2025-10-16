Is the Duchess of Sussex soft-launching a cosmetics brand ambassadorship?

In recent months, it’s hard to escape the feeling that the Duchess of Sussex is about to announce some new project or ambassadorship. I keep coming back to her choice to shut down her ShopMy page. It’s the kind of move which might indicate that Meghan is about to getting paid to endorse one brand or one cosmetics company. Her Q&A session at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit also left me with a sense that Meghan is trying to downsize what’s on her plate, but she has some big projects coming up. The British tabloids are convinced that Meghan is about to start a fashion line or a cosmetics line. But people have been saying that for years, and I’m not sure I see it. Then this curious story popped up in People Mag, all about Meghan’s makeup.
Meghan Markle kept it real — and radiant — acting as her own makeup artist during her recent Big Apple work trip. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, took the power of glam into her own hands for her various outings with Prince Harry in New York City, which she documented in an Instagram Reel uploaded on Monday, Oct. 13, recapping her visit.
Meghan turned to her go-to No Makeup Makeup products for her looks, the beauty brand confirmed to PEOPLE, using her favorite essentials from the brand to enhance her natural glow.
Meghan first reached for the No Makeup Makeup Foundation + Brush Duo ($80). The weightless formula with a cream-balm texture conceals and corrects while flexing the skin’s undertones to enhance its natural complexion. Meghan opted for the Tan shade.
For a rosy glow, Meghan used the No Makeup Makeup Blush & Lip Color ($46). The two-in-one product — which comes in shades Peach, Pink and Plum — blurs pores and fine lines on the skin, while also serving as a light wash of color across the lips for a cohesive look.
Meghan used the brand’s Crème Classic Lipstick ($44) to top off her glam. The deeply hydrating product — which is available in six different shades in the family of peach, pink and plum — leaves a satin finish with a plumping yet softening effect.
Meghan’s overall makeup vibe enhanced her natural glow, a focus at the forefront of the No Makeup Makeup brand, founded by beauty trailblazer Victoria Jackson and beauty innovator Kim Wileman.
This reads, to me, like a brand ambassador’s sponcon. People Mag clearly is getting this from No Makeup Makeup, not Meghan, but Meghan’s staff are not shutting it down. Is she just helping out a friend? Or is it something else? The reason why I’ve always been ambivalent about the idea of “Meghan starting her own cosmetics line” is because celebrity-branded cosmetics lines have oversaturated the market, and for every Fenty Beauty, there are like twenty celeb-brands that crash and burn. I feel like an ambassadorship with an established line is the way to go for Meghan, if that’s what’s happening here.
A few more things – Meghan posted a cute behind-the-scenes video of her day-trip to DC, and in the video, you can see a “DS”-branded tote from Longchamp. Predictably, the usual suspects are very mad that she would have something monogrammed “DS” for “Duchess of Sussex.” Why? That’s her title. That’s her married name.
It looks like one of the tote bags might belong to Meghan and is from @longchamp – their 'My Pliage Signature' customizable tote monogrammed with 'DS'. Link here: https://t.co/NkdRPO1niy#whatmeghanwore #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/DMiimhWkRs
— What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) October 15, 2025
Screencaps from Fortune’s YouTube video.
Her skin is luminous and her makeup demure but on point. I can see why any brand would want to be associated with her
This just looks like People used Meghan’s name for clicks and added some affiliate links to an article. I’m not getting ambassadorship from this. The founder of this makeup line is one of Meghan’s good friends. People neglected to say that in the piece.
@Amy Bee Agree. Since Meghan has been using her good friend Victoria Jackson’s products for years, I doubt seriously this is an ambassador ship in the making.
Yeah, that’s the vibe I get. If you screenshot the picture of her putting on makeup, you can figure out the products, go to the website and then give this description. They don’t even tell us the exact color of lipstick lol. They wouldn’t even have to contact the make-up company to write this up. That said, it doesn’t mean Meghan wasn’t purposely showcasing her friend’s make-up on insta. Could it be a potential ambassadorship? Maybe, I just don’t know that the article is convincing evidence of that.
Exactly. Before people mag’s article came out the telegraph’s beauty editor did a piece based on zooming in on the picture to identify the products used. They also said they spoke with Daniel. The Telegraph article listed some Tom Ford, Paris Berlin and Charlotte Tilbury products too so not all No Make up makeup products
Meghan said on Bloomberg she may look at fashion and I think she said beauty too at a later date so it’s not inconceivable she may do her own lines in these areas one day but sounds like As ever has to be the focus right now and don’t forget they have productions via Archewell to get of the ground too
The only thing that gives me pause is that she has included shots of her touching up her lipstick twice in the last week.. it could be as you say but on the second time I thought to myself “I wonder if she’s highlighting this makeup angle on purpose”? It looked a bit deliberate. Why not smooth down your hair, buckle your purse, slip on your pumps, you know? Could be a whole lot of nothing though!
I’m surprised she hasn’t done brand ambassadorships. She would be a huge “get” for any brand and it would be an easy way to make money. And it would drive the British tabs insane.
I don’t think so. She has said multiple times now that a beauty or fashion line is not what she wanted to do, even though that’s what was expected of her. To say that’s not what you want publically, and then do it, makes no sense.
The older I get the less makeup I wear, I just can’t tolerate how most foundations look on my skin.. but the no makeup look is gorgeous on Meghan I may have to try it.. I already use the Tatcha products Daniel Martin mentioned for her PFW look, can’t recommend the Tatcha serum stick enough I use it daily.
I just ordered the Tatcha products that Daniel used on Meghan including the serum stick so it’s great the see your recommendation of it!! Can I ask how you are using the serum stick in particular?
I use it every where I’m getting wrinkles, especially around my eyes and forehead. It feels wonderful.
Right? That Harper’s Bazaar article from Daniel Martin about her makeup for the Paris trip for Balenciaga had me whipping out my credit card so fast, it was in flames…especially because Tom Ford lippie all day, every day.
But Meghan seems to be spreading the love with Victoria Jackson’s line, from her Montecito billionaire neighbor. Makes a lot of sense for an NYC occasion.
Personally I’m waiting for Meghan to do a fragrance (maybe for Balenciaga), like Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron. Much less work than a cosmetics or fashion line, more exclusive than “Shop My.” A few days of photoshoots and watch the money roll in. I hope it’s a good one, I haven’t bought perfume in years because I’m still using all my stock (I’m a perfume addict) but my bathroom shelf is open, just saying!
Time will tell if it’s a brand ambassadorship or if it’s just Meg being a good friend and using her friends products because she likes the products.
If she looks this good with Victoria Jackson’s make up and Vicki Tsai’s Tatcha skincare, then why would she want to start her own cosmetics brand? It’s hard enough getting the jam recipes just right.
I think she’s going to sign on with another linking service. Vogue has quietly launched Vette, which is like LTK. I’ve heard the apps are trying to take that affiliate link’s money and create their own. It could be that Instagram or Vogue’s Vette has approached her.
I don’t think that this People article signals a brand ambassadorship, neither does her not shutting down the story. She has used several different brands in the past two weeks and she has said recently that she wants to focus on her As Ever business at the moment before she considers anything else. Her not shutting down an article that isn’t an attack on her, Harry, her children or business doesn’t isn’t a sign of anything because she and Harry have made it clear that they won’t respond to every single article about them, so why would she respond to a harmless article that might benefit her friends business?
Omg she looks absolutely stunning and fresh. Prefect skin and make up. I need her beauty regime ASAP!
If she did, I would buy it – everything she does is true quality.
I don’t think she would start a beauty line of any sort – skincare or makeup. I do think its likely she might sign on as a brand ambassador but we’ve also seen that she uses several different brands as does Daniel when he works with her so that might be trickier? But either way….I don’t think this has anything to do with an ambassadorship or anything. This is just Meghan showing her behind the scenes life and that includes her makeup and her go-to makeup is from her good friend’s line.
This is really interesting. It’s a shame this story hasn’t gotten more comments. Why do the Kate posts get all the comments?
Tatcha is a great skin care line- I love it! Off topic, whatever happened to Meghan’s honour from the Natural History Museum? I think they were honouring girls in STEM.
Honestly, I’ll be disappointed if she goes down this route. I’d expect more…meaningful projects. But, whatever she does I’ll support.
More meaningful projects? Is this comment for real? I guess you don’t know all the meaningful work H and M do then? I hope she does do it because it would be genuine and make loads of pretty easy money. I want her to launch anything that has the cash rolling in. I can guarantee she’s not interested in anyone’s faux disappointment
TBH I’d be disappointed if she dove into her own makeup/skin care line. She can be more creative than that. That market is saturated. She has spoken about using Tatcha products in the past so I am not surprised she was using Tatcha for PFW. Just leave it at that Meghan. You can do so much more than shilling a new primer, lippie and perfume line.