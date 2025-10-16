Is the Duchess of Sussex soft-launching a cosmetics brand ambassadorship?

In recent months, it’s hard to escape the feeling that the Duchess of Sussex is about to announce some new project or ambassadorship. I keep coming back to her choice to shut down her ShopMy page. It’s the kind of move which might indicate that Meghan is about to getting paid to endorse one brand or one cosmetics company. Her Q&A session at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit also left me with a sense that Meghan is trying to downsize what’s on her plate, but she has some big projects coming up. The British tabloids are convinced that Meghan is about to start a fashion line or a cosmetics line. But people have been saying that for years, and I’m not sure I see it. Then this curious story popped up in People Mag, all about Meghan’s makeup.

Meghan Markle kept it real — and radiant — acting as her own makeup artist during her recent Big Apple work trip. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, took the power of glam into her own hands for her various outings with Prince Harry in New York City, which she documented in an Instagram Reel uploaded on Monday, Oct. 13, recapping her visit. Meghan turned to her go-to No Makeup Makeup products for her looks, the beauty brand confirmed to PEOPLE, using her favorite essentials from the brand to enhance her natural glow. Meghan first reached for the No Makeup Makeup Foundation + Brush Duo ($80). The weightless formula with a cream-balm texture conceals and corrects while flexing the skin’s undertones to enhance its natural complexion. Meghan opted for the Tan shade. For a rosy glow, Meghan used the No Makeup Makeup Blush & Lip Color ($46). The two-in-one product — which comes in shades Peach, Pink and Plum — blurs pores and fine lines on the skin, while also serving as a light wash of color across the lips for a cohesive look. Meghan used the brand’s Crème Classic Lipstick ($44) to top off her glam. The deeply hydrating product — which is available in six different shades in the family of peach, pink and plum — leaves a satin finish with a plumping yet softening effect. Meghan’s overall makeup vibe enhanced her natural glow, a focus at the forefront of the No Makeup Makeup brand, founded by beauty trailblazer Victoria Jackson and beauty innovator Kim Wileman.

[From People]

This reads, to me, like a brand ambassador’s sponcon. People Mag clearly is getting this from No Makeup Makeup, not Meghan, but Meghan’s staff are not shutting it down. Is she just helping out a friend? Or is it something else? The reason why I’ve always been ambivalent about the idea of “Meghan starting her own cosmetics line” is because celebrity-branded cosmetics lines have oversaturated the market, and for every Fenty Beauty, there are like twenty celeb-brands that crash and burn. I feel like an ambassadorship with an established line is the way to go for Meghan, if that’s what’s happening here.

A few more things – Meghan posted a cute behind-the-scenes video of her day-trip to DC, and in the video, you can see a “DS”-branded tote from Longchamp. Predictably, the usual suspects are very mad that she would have something monogrammed “DS” for “Duchess of Sussex.” Why? That’s her title. That’s her married name.

It looks like one of the tote bags might belong to Meghan and is from @longchamp – their 'My Pliage Signature' customizable tote monogrammed with 'DS'. Link here: https://t.co/NkdRPO1niy#whatmeghanwore #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/DMiimhWkRs — What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) October 15, 2025