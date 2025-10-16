Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas have apparently broken up after nine months

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas started hanging out constantly at the start of the year. They were papped a lot in London, and at first we were told that Tom and Ana are merely working together and they were just spending time together as friends and colleagues. Months went by and they continued to pop up everywhere together. Ana even took Tom to her Vermont estate, which seemed to be the larger signal that they were really dating. As this gossip storyline went along, I actually got the sense that Ana was pursuing Tom, that she was trying to make this happen. I wondered how Tom would react to that longterm, because he hasn’t wanted to get involved with a big, public romance since Katie Holmes divorced him. All of his relationships post-Katie have been significantly quieter and less pap-friendly. Well, now they’re saying that Ana and Tom are done. Interesting.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has split from his actress girlfriend Ana de Armas after less than nine months together. The Mission: Impossible actor, 63, was first linked to the Cuban-born beauty, 37, in February and they went public with their romance in the spring. But The Sun can exclusively reveal they recently decided to call time on their relationship, after realising they are better off as friends. A source close to the pair said: “Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates. The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it. She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together.” They are due to star together in supernatural thriller Deeper, and were seen in London rehearsing for their roles. But the film has reportedly been put on hold. The Sun told earlier this year how they are also planning on working with each other on a movie with the working title Pressure.

[From The Sun]

My controversial take is that Ana needs to stop dating costars or potential costars! She should have learned that lesson with Ben Affleck! God that was a mess. This thing with Tom would have been even messier – because of Scientology – and she should count her blessings that she got out when she did. Again, though, I feel like Ana was the one pushing to date Tom, and I get the sense that Tom is the one saying “actually, I can’t do this.”