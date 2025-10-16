Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas have apparently broken up after nine months

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas started hanging out constantly at the start of the year. They were papped a lot in London, and at first we were told that Tom and Ana are merely working together and they were just spending time together as friends and colleagues. Months went by and they continued to pop up everywhere together. Ana even took Tom to her Vermont estate, which seemed to be the larger signal that they were really dating. As this gossip storyline went along, I actually got the sense that Ana was pursuing Tom, that she was trying to make this happen. I wondered how Tom would react to that longterm, because he hasn’t wanted to get involved with a big, public romance since Katie Holmes divorced him. All of his relationships post-Katie have been significantly quieter and less pap-friendly. Well, now they’re saying that Ana and Tom are done. Interesting.
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has split from his actress girlfriend Ana de Armas after less than nine months together. The Mission: Impossible actor, 63, was first linked to the Cuban-born beauty, 37, in February and they went public with their romance in the spring. But The Sun can exclusively reveal they recently decided to call time on their relationship, after realising they are better off as friends.
A source close to the pair said: “Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates. The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it. She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together.”
They are due to star together in supernatural thriller Deeper, and were seen in London rehearsing for their roles. But the film has reportedly been put on hold. The Sun told earlier this year how they are also planning on working with each other on a movie with the working title Pressure.
[From The Sun]
My controversial take is that Ana needs to stop dating costars or potential costars! She should have learned that lesson with Ben Affleck! God that was a mess. This thing with Tom would have been even messier – because of Scientology – and she should count her blessings that she got out when she did. Again, though, I feel like Ana was the one pushing to date Tom, and I get the sense that Tom is the one saying “actually, I can’t do this.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Tom Cruise attends the Global Premiere of Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning at Leicester Square Gardens on the 15,05,2025,Image: 1000168309, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JIMMY JAMES/Avalon
-
-
Ana de Armas attends “From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina” – World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Thursday 22nd May 2025.,Image: 1002155587, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: “From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina” – World Premiere, Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JUNE 03: Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress arrives at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Lionsgate’s ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 3, 2025 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1007129556, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Ana de Armas, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Tom Cruise was seen touching down in London by helicopter alongside his sister Marian. The actor’s arrival comes as his daughter Suri starts her new chapter as a student at Carnegie Mellon University.
Pictured: Tom Cruise
BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Action superstrar Tom Cruise is seen arriving at Battersea Heliport in London.
Pictured: Tom Cruise
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026 collection took center stage at Paris Fashion Week, with celebrities and fashion icons capturing the spotlight at the exclusive photocall.
Pictured: Ana de Armas
BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Celebrities arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Featuring: Ana de Armas
Where: Beverly Hlls, California, United States
When: 02 Mar 2025
Credit: Jennifer Bloc/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
-
-
Cast at the premiere of the movie ‘Mission: Impossible 8 – The Final Reckoning’ at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Square. Tokyo
Featuring: Tom Cruise
Where: Tokyo, Japan
When: 06 May 2025
Credit: Kento Nara/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
or Ana does not need Tom to help promote a movie.
Actually I think she does. She was slated to be the ´next big thing’ but that never materialized.
I think they both liked the attention but that part of the contract was over and they decided not to renew
I never considered her “attractive” , much less stunning and a beauty by her PR people and the press. For those who have seen her on film, is she better looking on the screen?
She showed a certain something – spark, beauty, attractiveness, appeal, talent, etc – in Knives Out.
I don’t really follow her, but it seems like at lot of moves she’s made since then have undermined that potential, or not really built on it … like the Affleck pap walks, the Monroe project and press for that the Cruise stuff.
She was fantastic in the Bond movie with Daniel Craig. She was great in that role, seemed like she was having fun as a spy, and could hold her own with Craig.
from the looks of it she has messed with the fillers a little too much
There was a movie she was supposed to shoot with him starting in August. But it looks like it’s on indefinite hold due to the budget being way too high. So who know if it gets made. Hard to keep an arrangem…sorry, relationship, going with that uncertainty I guess.
If it does get made, will she actually get to be in it is the next question. My guess is no way. Unfortunately scheduling conflicts will arise. 😉
This girl has A PASSION for toxic men
Ana seems desperate to be part of a Hollywood power couple, and she’ll take whoever she can get!
Nailed it!
Given her taste in men, I’m surprised she hasn’t dated Brad Pitt at some point. Girl, you can do so much better…
Don’t give them ideas, although I can’t see him even visiting Vermont for some reason.
Let’s hope that one of them realised that Tom is old enough to be Ana’s father.
I’m sure David Miscavige told him to get rid of her.
Didn’t she like a shady post about Nicole Kidman? Tom is a cult leader, but he makes sure to stay professional publicly, we don’t see him sh*t talking other people in interviews. That behavior probably didn’t work for Tom.
Ana dates for clout much like Timothee Chalemet. The difference is Timee is a box office draw and movie star.
If Sydney Sweeney wasn’t already dating Scooter Braun I’d have said that he would be the next completely random person Ana would be dating. I thought that this one would last a year at least, interesting.
Give it time, it’ll probably happen.
Showmance, nothing more
Maybe now Tom will realize that hooking up with a woman in fertility years who might want kids is a dead end.
Consider this: TC has, through expert manipulation of the press and project choices, maintained his A+ status and profitability despite doing two of the worst things a human can do: alienating children from their mother, and then, deserting a child.
He is careful to do movies that obscure how bad this is: He’s a lone adventurer. Ask him about throwing himself off a cliff; don’t ask him what it’s like to play a father. He used to. I think he was wonderful actor with range that his sick-ass personal choices made it too problematic to play.
Getting with woman who may likely conceive a child with him would bring the screaming headlines that write themselves and he would gain an ick factor (he deserves this now) that would make him unemployable.
I admire Ana for going after the guy; but Tom likes to be the one to play love bomber with a bashful target. He probably felt freaked out experiencing his tactics played on him.
She must not have passed the Scientology audit.
What is up with her daddy issues? Toxic old men– she could do SO much better!!
Career advancement?
Be grateful Ana. TC definitely has “ick” factor in spades.
I got Martin Short vibes from one of Tom’s photos. Now I can’t unsee it. Heck, I prefer Martin any day of the week anyway.
Bullet dodged.
Also, what the hell is going on with this white frilly pants?
She strikes me as a bit ‘casting couch’, sorry. Is she not talented enough to make it by herself?