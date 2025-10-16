Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas have apparently broken up after nine months

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas started hanging out constantly at the start of the year. They were papped a lot in London, and at first we were told that Tom and Ana are merely working together and they were just spending time together as friends and colleagues. Months went by and they continued to pop up everywhere together. Ana even took Tom to her Vermont estate, which seemed to be the larger signal that they were really dating. As this gossip storyline went along, I actually got the sense that Ana was pursuing Tom, that she was trying to make this happen. I wondered how Tom would react to that longterm, because he hasn’t wanted to get involved with a big, public romance since Katie Holmes divorced him. All of his relationships post-Katie have been significantly quieter and less pap-friendly. Well, now they’re saying that Ana and Tom are done. Interesting.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has split from his actress girlfriend Ana de Armas after less than nine months together. The Mission: Impossible actor, 63, was first linked to the Cuban-born beauty, 37, in February and they went public with their romance in the spring. But The Sun can exclusively reveal they recently decided to call time on their relationship, after realising they are better off as friends.

A source close to the pair said: “Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates. The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it. She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together.”

They are due to star together in supernatural thriller Deeper, and were seen in London rehearsing for their roles. But the film has reportedly been put on hold. The Sun told earlier this year how they are also planning on working with each other on a movie with the working title Pressure.

[From The Sun]

My controversial take is that Ana needs to stop dating costars or potential costars! She should have learned that lesson with Ben Affleck! God that was a mess. This thing with Tom would have been even messier – because of Scientology – and she should count her blessings that she got out when she did. Again, though, I feel like Ana was the one pushing to date Tom, and I get the sense that Tom is the one saying “actually, I can’t do this.”

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas have apparently broken up after nine months”

  1. pme says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:03 am

    or Ana does not need Tom to help promote a movie.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      October 16, 2025 at 10:11 am

      Actually I think she does. She was slated to be the ´next big thing’ but that never materialized.
      I think they both liked the attention but that part of the contract was over and they decided not to renew

      Reply
    • Libra says:
      October 16, 2025 at 10:51 am

      I never considered her “attractive” , much less stunning and a beauty by her PR people and the press. For those who have seen her on film, is she better looking on the screen?

      Reply
      • North of Boston says:
        October 16, 2025 at 11:04 am

        She showed a certain something – spark, beauty, attractiveness, appeal, talent, etc – in Knives Out.

        I don’t really follow her, but it seems like at lot of moves she’s made since then have undermined that potential, or not really built on it … like the Affleck pap walks, the Monroe project and press for that the Cruise stuff.

      • Ann says:
        October 16, 2025 at 11:19 am

        She was fantastic in the Bond movie with Daniel Craig. She was great in that role, seemed like she was having fun as a spy, and could hold her own with Craig.

      • maisie says:
        October 16, 2025 at 1:21 pm

        from the looks of it she has messed with the fillers a little too much

    • Mia4s says:
      October 16, 2025 at 11:14 am

      There was a movie she was supposed to shoot with him starting in August. But it looks like it’s on indefinite hold due to the budget being way too high. So who know if it gets made. Hard to keep an arrangem…sorry, relationship, going with that uncertainty I guess.

      If it does get made, will she actually get to be in it is the next question. My guess is no way. Unfortunately scheduling conflicts will arise. 😉

      Reply
  2. Sasha says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:03 am

    This girl has A PASSION for toxic men

    Reply
  3. JayBlue says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:04 am

    Ana seems desperate to be part of a Hollywood power couple, and she’ll take whoever she can get!

    Reply
  4. Mina_Esq says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:08 am

    Given her taste in men, I’m surprised she hasn’t dated Brad Pitt at some point. Girl, you can do so much better…

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:11 am

    Let’s hope that one of them realised that Tom is old enough to be Ana’s father.

    Reply
  6. Kate says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:11 am

    I’m sure David Miscavige told him to get rid of her.

    Reply
  7. sevenblue says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:23 am

    Didn’t she like a shady post about Nicole Kidman? Tom is a cult leader, but he makes sure to stay professional publicly, we don’t see him sh*t talking other people in interviews. That behavior probably didn’t work for Tom.

    Reply
  8. Thatgirltothere says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:37 am

    Ana dates for clout much like Timothee Chalemet. The difference is Timee is a box office draw and movie star.

    Reply
  9. Meri says:
    October 16, 2025 at 10:39 am

    If Sydney Sweeney wasn’t already dating Scooter Braun I’d have said that he would be the next completely random person Ana would be dating. I thought that this one would last a year at least, interesting.

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    October 16, 2025 at 11:24 am

    Showmance, nothing more

    Reply
  11. NoHope says:
    October 16, 2025 at 11:30 am

    Maybe now Tom will realize that hooking up with a woman in fertility years who might want kids is a dead end.

    Consider this: TC has, through expert manipulation of the press and project choices, maintained his A+ status and profitability despite doing two of the worst things a human can do: alienating children from their mother, and then, deserting a child.

    He is careful to do movies that obscure how bad this is: He’s a lone adventurer. Ask him about throwing himself off a cliff; don’t ask him what it’s like to play a father. He used to. I think he was wonderful actor with range that his sick-ass personal choices made it too problematic to play.

    Getting with woman who may likely conceive a child with him would bring the screaming headlines that write themselves and he would gain an ick factor (he deserves this now) that would make him unemployable.

    I admire Ana for going after the guy; but Tom likes to be the one to play love bomber with a bashful target. He probably felt freaked out experiencing his tactics played on him.

    Reply
  12. Krista says:
    October 16, 2025 at 11:51 am

    She must not have passed the Scientology audit.

    Reply
  13. erin says:
    October 16, 2025 at 12:09 pm

    What is up with her daddy issues? Toxic old men– she could do SO much better!!

    Reply
  14. MsIam says:
    October 16, 2025 at 2:44 pm

    Be grateful Ana. TC definitely has “ick” factor in spades.

    Reply
  15. mycatlovestv says:
    October 16, 2025 at 9:19 pm

    I got Martin Short vibes from one of Tom’s photos. Now I can’t unsee it. Heck, I prefer Martin any day of the week anyway.

    Reply
  16. Kaaaaaz says:
    October 17, 2025 at 12:44 am

    Bullet dodged.
    Also, what the hell is going on with this white frilly pants?

    Reply
  17. Tarte Au Citron says:
    October 17, 2025 at 3:22 am

    She strikes me as a bit ‘casting couch’, sorry. Is she not talented enough to make it by herself?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment