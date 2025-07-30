For months and months, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have been stepping out together, mostly in London. Tom is now UK-based, and they’ve been seen at various London restaurants and coming and going from Tom’s fleet of helicopters and planes. Some people, including Ana, suggested that this was all a professional relationship, even a mentorship. Some suggested that they both wanted the “are they dating?” headlines for their separate film promotions this year. But the promotions are over, and Tom and Ana are still being seen together. Tom took her to Vermont this past weekend, where they were photographed holding hands. This explains Ana’s shady “like” for that nasty Nicole Kidman Instagram. But VERMONT?

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ newest mission, should they choose to accept it? A small-town date. Following the pair’s outing to Oasis’ sold-out reunion show in London on July 25, they flew back across the pond and touched down in Woodstock, Vermont, in pictures obtained by TMZ. It was there that their rumored romance was finally confirmed, with the pair holding hands as they walked the quaint streets. According to TMZ, the Mission Impossible star and Ballerina actress drove through a national park together, went shopping and stopped for ice cream—all hand in hand. E! News has reached out to reps for both Tom and Ana for comment but has not yet heard back. The subtle PDA comes after months of apparent dates. Since stepping out together on Valentine’s Day in Madrid, Tom and Ana have since spent time together in London on multiple occasions—Tom flying the Knives Out alum there on a helicopter, in one instance—and enjoyed a sun-filled getaway on the Spanish island of Menorca.

Say what you will about Tom’s leadership position in a dangerous cult, but the man does know how to court a woman. He’s been laying the groundwork for months, showing Ana the best parts of his life and all of the access he has. And then jetting her off to Vermont? Did they go antiquing? Did they go for a romantic hike? Did they stay in a charming bed & breakfast? He knows how to plan a date and a romantic getaway. Too bad about the dangerous cult.

