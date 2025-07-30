Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas held hands during a romantic getaway to Vermont

For months and months, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have been stepping out together, mostly in London. Tom is now UK-based, and they’ve been seen at various London restaurants and coming and going from Tom’s fleet of helicopters and planes. Some people, including Ana, suggested that this was all a professional relationship, even a mentorship. Some suggested that they both wanted the “are they dating?” headlines for their separate film promotions this year. But the promotions are over, and Tom and Ana are still being seen together. Tom took her to Vermont this past weekend, where they were photographed holding hands. This explains Ana’s shady “like” for that nasty Nicole Kidman Instagram. But VERMONT?
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ newest mission, should they choose to accept it? A small-town date. Following the pair’s outing to Oasis’ sold-out reunion show in London on July 25, they flew back across the pond and touched down in Woodstock, Vermont, in pictures obtained by TMZ. It was there that their rumored romance was finally confirmed, with the pair holding hands as they walked the quaint streets.
According to TMZ, the Mission Impossible star and Ballerina actress drove through a national park together, went shopping and stopped for ice cream—all hand in hand.
E! News has reached out to reps for both Tom and Ana for comment but has not yet heard back.
The subtle PDA comes after months of apparent dates. Since stepping out together on Valentine’s Day in Madrid, Tom and Ana have since spent time together in London on multiple occasions—Tom flying the Knives Out alum there on a helicopter, in one instance—and enjoyed a sun-filled getaway on the Spanish island of Menorca.
[From E! News]
Say what you will about Tom’s leadership position in a dangerous cult, but the man does know how to court a woman. He’s been laying the groundwork for months, showing Ana the best parts of his life and all of the access he has. And then jetting her off to Vermont? Did they go antiquing? Did they go for a romantic hike? Did they stay in a charming bed & breakfast? He knows how to plan a date and a romantic getaway. Too bad about the dangerous cult.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Fake as eff. He didn’t show her anything except a contract to sign. Let’s not make this a big romance, because it’s just another transactional Hollywood relationship.
🎯🎯
I believe that Ana owns a home in Vermont. Interesting pairing, I wonder how long it will last?
They were photographed in Woodstock, she owns a house nearby: https://pagesix.com/2024/09/11/lifestyle/ana-de-armas-loves-living-off-the-grid-in-rural-7m-vermont-home-away-from-the-craziness/
She seems to have been looking to be part of a power couple since she arrived in Hollywood. This is probably as much her doing as it is Cruise’s. Give the woman some credit.
I think you’re right. I think she’s very ambitious.
Yeah, she left L.A. and bought a house there after all of the Ben Affleck stuff.
“ I wonder how long it will last?”
Slightly past the release date of that movie they are supposed to start filming soon; much less time if that movie does get cancelled as it’s rumoured to potentially be (budget is apparently way to high at the moment and the studio is pushing back).
I left a comment in the previous post about them that I won’t repeat here, but I will say: if he really wanted a relationship to improve his likability instead of bringing on a new round of #FreeAna and public cringe and pity for another lamb, Gramps would have picked someone his age, out of childbearing years.
His self-regard versus his public reputation are at odds. He seems to think getting with someone young enough to be his child is makes him seem virile. It makes him seem like the delusional, child deserting, low key maniac that he is.
Ana loves a pr hook up. All her previous ‘relationships’ scream pr. She must be desperate career wise if this is her current choice. I guess it’s not working out how she thought.
Every woman this disgusting old man ends up with, gets younger by a full decade: Mimi Rogers born 1956; Nicole Kidman in 1967; Katie Holmes in 1978; Ana in 1988.
All the plastic surgery and camera filters cannot hide that she looks like his grand daughter.
I’m no fan of Ana’s but girl, run, RUN! Far away and fast. Tom Cruise is a freak.
She doesn’t care. She just wants to be famous. She’s very calculating and is taking a page out of the Anne Heche playbook. Let’s see how long that lasts. I think she has NO CLUE regarding the Scientology onslaught she’s about to get. I kind of like this for her. She’s willing to do anything, I don’t think she gets how willing she’s going to have to be.
Ana will lose interest so fast in Cruise. She too smart for Scientology.
Too smart? Really? After dating some shady politician’s son, she moved on to holding hands with Tom Cruise. Is that supposed to be smart? If she wants to improve her career, there are other ways to do it, instead of getting into another weird “relationship.” Unless, of course, she just wants to be written and talked about.
Is she? I want to like her, but she seems a bit immature. And she definitely hasn’t made the best career choices.
I think she’s extremely calculating and is taking a risk. She probably thinks she can control it, but so did Katie Holmes….
I agree she seems very calculated about her image and career, which hey, more power to her. You’ve got to advocate for yourself.
There’s just something about her that seems to lack discernment and good judgement. Compared to, say, Margot Robbie or Zendaya (both of whom are incredibly ambitious), she comes across as less mature even though both of those women are actually younger.
More like she jetted him off — she has a house in Woodstock.
Ha! I came here to say that. She brought him to her house since she lives in Vermont. So maybe they are a couple. In the last five years she’s been with Ben Affleck, a Tinder executive, a Cuban politician’s son, now Tom cruise so who can tell what she’s looking for? Or even if she’s looking for anything serious.
I didn’t see this coming.
If this is a business move for both of them I think it’s smart.
I said it multiple times: Brad Pitt should take notes on how to restore his brand.
At the same time Brad Pitt is far far away from TC star power.
Actually she took him to Vermont since she lives there.
How dare he bring his cult self to my state of birth!! Apparently he has a new recruit. Eww to all of it just eww.
She has been very famous in other countries for a long time. (I watched a show she did in Spain years ago.) It’s odd to me that she keeps doing these PR relationships. I think she has talent, I guess her Hollywood career didn’t quite take off how she hoped?
Yeah post-Oscar nom, her filmography is a complete crap show.😕😕😕
The dictator’s son couldn’t do it, dating Cruise will definitely open more doors, as her 30s close.
Yeah. Her shadiness and everything else, I will say one good thing that Affleck did was say hey I am not having more kids. She just seems to be trying to tie herself to someone with Hollywood connections. Cruise is 60. What is she doing?
Tom is all about stunt and calculated risk. This relationship is the same: each once of them gets something out of this pr stunt.
He’s actually 63 but the botox and cosmetic tweaks make him appear a few years younger. Cuba Gooding told the world that he gets a lot of botox, lol.
What a weird summer in dating! wtf
She is ridiculously thirsty and will date ANYONE if she thinks it will further her career. She is selling her soul to crazy and thinks she can control it. She’s about to learn…….. As for him.. ICK!
This. She’s opportunistic and cunning, but that cult is bigger and crazier than she can possibly imagine.
Yup this. I think she saw her star was no longer on the rise and made a deal to stay in the spotlight
I’m sure cruise thinks his shaggy hair is hiding his old age, but on him it just gives off serial killer vibes.
Gross. gross. gross. Also, I doubt this is a PR stunt because that would mean they were expecting good PR. Any woman who dates Cruise at this point just gets a lot of side-eye
By all accounts Tom is an excellent colleague, kind human being, and hard worker BUT that can’t negate that he is involved in a dangerous cult.
The age difference doesn’t bother me at all because I don’t believe he preyed on Anna. She is established enough and old enough to have heard the rumours.
I think when people talk about Tom and Scientology they forget this dangerous religion has had a hold of him nearly his entire adult life. His first wife, Mimi Rogers was older than him and was raised in the church. She ended up introducing him to it but funnily enough she eventually ended up leaving it.
By all accounts, when he saw Nicole Kidman in the film Dead Calm, he immediately was enchanted and worked to get her cast in Days of Thunder, where they fell in love. But most interesting to me is that during the marriage, it was the farthest he ever was from the church in his adult life. The rumours was the church spent years working to undermine that marriage. They clearly were successful and have their hooks in him too deep to ever imagine he’ll ever leave.
I hope someone in Ana’s life is telling her she should avoid anything to do with this cult.