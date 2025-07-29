Ana de Armas ‘liked’ an extremely shady IG post about Nicole Kidman

For months now, Ana de Armas has been hanging out with Tom Cruise. Rumors have circulated about what these “dates” have been about – possibly a professional mentorship, possibly a genuine friendship, maybe they planned to work together. Very few people believed that Tom and Ana were romantically involved, but sure, those rumors have been around as well. Well, here’s the biggest piece of evidence that Ana and Tom might actually be in a relationship: Ana is now “liking” nasty Instagram posts about Tom’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Here’s the evidence:

GENTE? No Instagram, Ana de Armas curte postagem maldosa sobre a aparência da Nicole Kidman. pic.twitter.com/QYOb8FD0eI — VHS CUT (@vhscut) July 28, 2025

Per the Daily Mail, Ana “liked a post that criticised the Moulin Rouge star’s denial of cosmetic procedures. ‘When you keep it real #nicolekidman,’ the post was captioned, showing the actress up close while tagging a dermal filler brand as the location.” This is MESSY! Good lord. In case you’re wondering, Ana is 37 years old, Nicole is 58, and Tom is 63. Nicole and Tom rarely speak about each other or their marriage/divorce. When they do reference each other, it’s usually complimentary at this point, like when they did some press around the 25th anniversary of Eyes Wide Shut. Basically, Tom and Nicole are fine with barely thinking or speaking about each other, so why is Tom’s maybe-girlfriend doing all of this? The internet is ripping into Ana as well, comparing her filmography to Nicole’s, and on and on. I mean… Ana deserves that.

Even Ana de Armas Updates stands with Nicole: