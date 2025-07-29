Ana de Armas ‘liked’ an extremely shady IG post about Nicole Kidman

For months now, Ana de Armas has been hanging out with Tom Cruise. Rumors have circulated about what these “dates” have been about – possibly a professional mentorship, possibly a genuine friendship, maybe they planned to work together. Very few people believed that Tom and Ana were romantically involved, but sure, those rumors have been around as well. Well, here’s the biggest piece of evidence that Ana and Tom might actually be in a relationship: Ana is now “liking” nasty Instagram posts about Tom’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Here’s the evidence:

Per the Daily Mail, Ana “liked a post that criticised the Moulin Rouge star’s denial of cosmetic procedures. ‘When you keep it real #nicolekidman,’ the post was captioned, showing the actress up close while tagging a dermal filler brand as the location.” This is MESSY! Good lord. In case you’re wondering, Ana is 37 years old, Nicole is 58, and Tom is 63. Nicole and Tom rarely speak about each other or their marriage/divorce. When they do reference each other, it’s usually complimentary at this point, like when they did some press around the 25th anniversary of Eyes Wide Shut. Basically, Tom and Nicole are fine with barely thinking or speaking about each other, so why is Tom’s maybe-girlfriend doing all of this? The internet is ripping into Ana as well, comparing her filmography to Nicole’s, and on and on. I mean… Ana deserves that.

Even Ana de Armas Updates stands with Nicole:

36 Responses to “Ana de Armas ‘liked’ an extremely shady IG post about Nicole Kidman”

  1. Blogger says:
    July 29, 2025 at 8:23 am

    Ana needs to get over her daddy issues lest she becomes the next Katie Holmes.

    Is she a Scientology member?

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      July 29, 2025 at 8:49 am

      I’m not convinced this is a real relationship but according to her people, she’s not a Scientologist.

      Reply
  2. atlantababe says:
    July 29, 2025 at 8:27 am

    she is a shitty person. she also dated a dictator’s son right before cruise. also, she will never have the career or talent Nicole Kidman has.

    Reply
  3. Kate says:
    July 29, 2025 at 8:35 am

    Is that it? It is kinda shady but I was expecting it to be worse based on the reactions.

    Reply
  4. Nancy says:
    July 29, 2025 at 8:36 am

    She doesn’t seem to make very good life choices. After all she was in a relationship with Ben Affleck. Liking a negative post about the ex of someone you may or may not be involved with seems pretty juvenile to me.

    Reply
    • Snaggletooth says:
      July 29, 2025 at 12:50 pm

      Yep. Had high hopes for her after Blade Runner but, oh man, has she run her brand into the ground. Those buffoonish, pandemic pap walks with Affleck are seared into the brain.

      Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    July 29, 2025 at 8:45 am

    I mean, Kidman is one of the GOAT if not thee GOAT. At the end of the day she’s famous for her body of work, not for her looks or because she dated Tom Cruise.

    Reply
  6. Caitlin says:
    July 29, 2025 at 8:46 am

    Seems pretty juvenile to me. Was the photo in question doctored or is that how NK really looks without makeup?

    Reply
  7. Aimee says:
    July 29, 2025 at 8:52 am

    Let’s revisit this in 20 years and see how Ana’s face is doing.

    Reply
    • Jill says:
      July 29, 2025 at 9:41 am

      Honestly I have a hard time believing that Ana hasn’t done anything to her face, especially looking at the header pic. And that’s fine. We all know that our face in our late 30s and beyond is not the face we had in our 20s, but don’t trash another woman for work she may or may not have done when you’re playing in the same cosmetic pond.

      Reply
      • Turtledove says:
        July 29, 2025 at 4:42 pm

        “but don’t trash another woman for work she may or may not have done when you’re playing in the same cosmetic pond.”

        Exactly. But also? If she’s hanging with Tom Cruise, he also has had extensive work done.

    • gaffney says:
      July 29, 2025 at 10:48 am

      @aimee – my thoughts exactly!

      Reply
  8. Mia4s says:
    July 29, 2025 at 9:01 am

    What a rookie-level mistake. But her whole playbook is confusing me now. I think it’s clear she is not happy/satisfied with whatever boost she got from the Oscar nomination (hell these days even the a win Is not always that much of a boost); and her John Wick spinoff movie was a nothing burger. But Tom Cruise girlfriend? Girl, if you need a marketability boost go chase a Marvel role. This is not a good plan!

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      July 29, 2025 at 6:01 pm

      Anna has a lot going for her, including her beauty and talent but her decision-making is not there. Ultimately, I think that is what gives you long-term career success.

      I honestly forgot she had been nominated for an Oscar till you mentioned it here. Seriously, what big roles has she done since then?

      This little slip up makes her look pathetic and petty.

      Reply
  9. Mango says:
    July 29, 2025 at 9:18 am

    Honestly, Tom is going to haaaate this. For decades he has avoided trashing Nic in public, and on the rare occasion she’s been mentioned, he’s always been deliberately gracious. Not saying that isn’t all calculated for his image, I’m sure it is, but that makes me think he’s going to hate Ana’s indiscretion even more.

    The only thing more important to Tom than his image are his stunts. Messing with those is messing with fire.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      July 29, 2025 at 9:26 am

      Yeah, Tom Cruise is a terrible person for a variety of reasons but in this one instance, he is able to act like a decent person. Such an odd thing for Ana de Armas to do.

      Reply
    • atorontogal says:
      July 29, 2025 at 9:28 am

      He needs to stop messing with his face!

      Reply
  10. Lady Rae says:
    July 29, 2025 at 9:25 am

    I think the dating rumours seemed bogus at first because they just both happened to have films to promote but also you really hope it isn’t true! She got flack for the Oscar nomination to as I’m pretty sure that was the year Andrea rise borough was nominated and it reignited the Oscar so white and that it was for the film blonde that so many people hated as it was an obvious exploitation of Marilyn Monroe. She clearly makes very poor life decisions – we all know Nicole Kidman has jacked her face but it’s as much a part of the industry and pressure on women as anything else. To hate on a woman 20 tears older than her is a choice – she’s being dragged badly all over Twitter.

    Reply
  11. Jais says:
    July 29, 2025 at 9:36 am

    Yeah, that’s messy behavior.

    Reply
  12. Elsa says:
    July 29, 2025 at 10:08 am

    Ana has always been shady imo.

    Reply
  13. Kirsten says:
    July 29, 2025 at 10:17 am

    They’re working together on a film with Doug Liman and potentially planning a second. This feels more like the same kind of thing that went around about Cruise and Haylee Atwell when they were filming MI and going to like, Wimbledon.

    Idk about the IG like, but it is easy to accidentally like posts when you’re scrolling. Maybe she did it on purpose tho? Who knows.

    Reply
  14. MaisiesMom says:
    July 29, 2025 at 10:18 am

    Poor form. Yes, Nicole has had work done to her face. The industry is not easy for older actresses. It’s also a private matter. At the end of the day this is her business, in every sense.

    I don’t know if Ana and Tom are romantically involved, but if they are, it’s also kind of weird for her to shade his ex from whom he has been divorced for what, decades now? Why? Because she’s very respected and still booked and busy? Read the room.

    Reply
  15. Loretta says:
    July 29, 2025 at 11:43 am

    Tom Cruise will dump her after this.

    Reply
  16. Peanut Butter says:
    July 29, 2025 at 11:51 am

    Ana who?

    Reply
  17. smee says:
    July 29, 2025 at 12:00 pm

    Seems like she’s a “hired gun” for problematic actors, creating a distraction and whatever narrative they’re pushing. Probably pays welll

    Reply
  18. Sasha says:
    July 29, 2025 at 1:02 pm

    I’ll never understand why celebrities with the world at their fingertips (I don’t know anyone that wasn’t mesmerised by her in Blade Runner and she gave a lovely performance in Knives Out too) will torpedo their brand with these stupid antics. People loved her in the last Bond as well. Why why why do this? It’s only making herself look terrible.

    Reply
  19. Anna says:
    July 29, 2025 at 2:13 pm

    tom really sucks the life and soul out of them, huh. hope she gets out, even if she’s been displaying shitty behaviour.

    Reply
  20. Sarah says:
    July 29, 2025 at 2:27 pm

    Apparently it’s real but she liked the post before she and Tom started dating. No it’s not very nice, but basically someone dug this up just to create drama.

    Reply
  21. therese says:
    July 29, 2025 at 4:23 pm

    This kind of shocks me. I mourn what Nicole has done to her face, but she loves acting, and probably loved looking lovely, and it is her decision. FFS, she is 55, and never attacks another actress….or actor, that I know of. I can’t imagine Ana doing something this stupid. And no, she is not dating Cruise, he just uses his female leads to make people think he still dates. I don’t know, but if she is dating him, she’s lost her mind, and this liking is the first indication of it. Wow, is she going to learn a lesson from this. I’m not on twitter or X, and it’s times like these I wish I was.

    Reply
  22. Tis True Tis True says:
    July 29, 2025 at 6:06 pm

    I’ve always wanted to know the tea on Ana and Keanu Reeves. They filmed the steamy Knock, Knock together Spring 2014, She’s admitted her English wasn’t great. Fall 2014 they are announced as co-leads on Daughter of God/Exposed. Later she gets Ballerina as her first action lead. She’s gorgeous and insanely talented, but I am curious.

    Reply

