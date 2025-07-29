Bond: The Windsors aren’t worried about the Sussexes selling ‘royal secrets again’

In the past month, a new royal talking point is being workshopped before our eyes. The talking point: Prince Harry better not talk to the press or give any more interviews, or else King Charles will totally stop communicating with Harry through third parties! The reason this talking point is bullsh-t is because Harry’s BBC interview in May is the biggest reason why Charles suddenly softened his “no communication” position. All Harry had to do was march in front of a BBC camera and announce that he has no idea how long Charles has to live. Charles sent his PR guru Tobyn Andreae to speak to Harry’s representatives two months later. Before Harry’s BBC interview, Charles wouldn’t even communicate through third parties, so guess what the actual takeaway message was? Well, according to the royal reporters, the tenuous peace negotiations would be blown up if Harry and Meghan spoke about anything to do with the Windsors again.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal may not be renewed – but the Royal Family may have nothing to fear, according to an expert. With the Duke of Sussex explicitly stating in an interview earlier this year that he would like reconciliation with his family, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes criticising his family will not be something he will do again.
She told the Mirror: “Trust between the Royal Family and the Sussexes is still in short supply. However, I don’t think the Palace will be overly worried that Harry and Meghan will sell their souls for royal secrets again. What more can there be to say? Harry has said he doesn’t want to go on fighting and that, surely, must mean respecting his UK family’s privacy and being discreet about everything he says in public.”
She added: “Television is a tough industry where ratings are everything, and only Harry and Meghan’s tell-all documentary series met the Netflix mark. It doesn’t much matter who you are, if your shows don’t trouble the ratings, the TV company won’t be inclined to trouble you in the future. So, unless the Sussexes have come up with some sure-fire, bankable ideas for hit programmes, it seems unlikely that their Netflix contract will be renewed.”
“It’s obvious that Netflix bought the couple for one reason only: to get the inside story of their exit from royal life. They obliged -with bells on – and it was a smash hit. But neither Harry nor Meghan has had much in the way of popular content to offer since. There’s more to making a successful TV series than meets the eye – a lesson they have learned the hard way. Securing a five year contract was quite an achievement — and was undoubtedly extremely lucrative. For most people, that sort of money would set them up for life. But Montecito is luxurious and expensive. So they will have to find other streams of income. That’s going to be harder for Harry than Meghan, who has every chance of making a lot of money as an influencer.”
If the Windsors and their sycophants really believe that there’s nothing left for the Sussexes to tell, then why are they always publicly fretting about Harry writing another memoir, or Meghan writing HER memoir? And I honestly don’t think Harry puts much value in keeping whatever tender peace deal with his family – whatever this is, it seems to be related to his father’s (poor) health, and Harry wanting to at least spend some time face-to-face with his father in his final years. But, as I said, Harry has learned that they only way to get Charles’s attention and get things moving is by going public. That’s the implied threat on Harry’s side – that Charles needs to come to the table and talk, or else Harry is going to do another interview.
Screengrabs courtesy of CBS Sunday Morning, The Late Show, BBC News and ITV.
So wanting a reconciliation is wrong now
Please, they live in fear of Meghan’s memoir. Even a memoir not designed to settle scores would make them look like the out of touch grand lunatics they are – especially in the US, where you don’t curtesy to grandma in private.
The family/couriers definitely do. For all we know, once Charles passes, Meghan could say, bet. Not sure I see it could happening but who knows.
OMG!!! He was never “criticizing his family he was telling the truth of what happened to him and they didn’t like being exposed for what they really are and that is hateful, racist, abusive and incredibly jealous of Harry and his rizz. He is his mother’s son!! They need in house therapy for many years!!
Yeah. And it’s been said a million times, but it always bears repeating: as angry as they are about being exposed, neither the BRF nor their proxies has ever denied the truth of A SINGLE THING that Harry said about them.
You would think he had sold top-secret state information instead of outing them for being cold and abusive. If you don’t want to be pictured as cold and abusive, change your ways. And, he took it far easier on them than Charles did when he outed his parents as being distant.
“What more can there be to say?”
Plenty.
“ But Montecito is luxurious and expensive. So they will have to find other streams of income.”
Don’t you worry Jennie, they’re not living on taxpayer money unlike the lazy parasitic couple who are living on the largesse of a foreign government and eyeing Fort Belvedere.
“That’s going to be harder for Harry than Meghan, who has every chance of making a lot of money as an influencer.”
Wonder where Jennie Bond lives? How much money does she make? I don’t think she can afford Montecito. Or Belgravia.
Yeah that rhetorical question was funny. Bc the answer is plenty. I don’t think Harry and Meghan have even scratched the surface and there were 400 pages of Spare set aside. It’s those pages that they should be worried about.
For the love of Mike, do these folks know what “investments” are!?! Why do they insist H&M are living paycheck to paycheck? 🙄🙄🙄
I can’t stand Jennie Bond
Oh but I’d love to shine a light on her and every single rat who thinks harassing a couple who left because of them is somewhat acceptable.
They’re private citizens now like Jennie. So let’s have a dossier on Jennie. What’s good for the goose…
She was a long time BBC royals reporter but stopped doing that even before Kate and William’s wedding. Her reemergence is so bizarre- she wasn’t reporting on the royals for almost 20 years. She must want the money.
Yes I remember her as a BBC correspondent but unlike Peter Hunt, she has no objectivity at all. I think the Rottweiler leaks to her. She seemed to be on Chuck’s side during the War of the Waleses.
Now she’s spruiking and probably getting paid for comments. Maybe a tenner per interview given there are so many around who can offer their unhinged comments for free.
I remember her in an interview saying how she would get jealous of all the tabloid reporters who would get invited to the palace for things while she from the BBC would not. It was one of the rare moments that the invisible contract was acknowledged. Money is probably the best guess.
At this point I just think some of those gutter rats like to see their stories in print because what they write does not even try to make sense anymore. Just nonsense towards a couple who are navigating life as parents of two young children estranged from a birth family who has made it clear they are not needed nor wanted one day and begged to come back the next day. Just pure nonsense gibberish.
Yeah, no. The media flailing, the copying, the frankly pathetic pittting of Duchy products against As Ever releases don’t signal people who ” aren’t worried”. They are still bitter and terrified about the interest the Sussexes hold. But Jennie Bond doesn’t have to worry Meghan hasn’t had anything to say to or about the Windsors in years ( which is a stick in their craw believe me).
I don’t understand their constant pushing of this wasn’t successful for Netflix. To my knowledge Netflix has not through legitimate sources and definitely not on the record ever given viewing expectation numbers for any of their releases.
Obviously they were pretty pleased that the docu series broke records, but it’s clear that they have a muted response to expectations of how many people will watch certain type of shows. It’s clear that they have an expectation that is in line with similar output produced, given how they were shocked and bowled over by how well As Ever has been selling.
So this idea that the viewing numbers for Heart of Invictus or Polo were just so below what they were expecting doesn’t really align with how they have reacted. The British media comparison is always to things that either broke records, or things in other genres instead of similar output. Probably because if you compared Polo to any other behind the scenes documentary about sport or horses it probably performs the same or better, and same with lifestyle shows. Why compare WLM to Dexter instead of Chef’s Table? Probably because they fall in the same ranking or it did better.
With love, Meghan was in the top 6% but everything they did after the Harry and Meghan was a failure. They always talk about Polo. It was actually in the top 50% of shows. That’s not a blockbuster but it isn’t a failure.
and my guess is that polo landed about where Netflix expected.
The irony of accusing Harry and Meghan of “selling their souls”, when doing just that is literally the entire basis of the modern British monarchy. One of the major driving factors of the Sussexes leaving was Harry’s refusal to allow people to lie and insult his wife as part of the deal the BRF made with the devil that is the BM!
I say no history of the British monarchy in the 21st century would be complete without Meghan’s memoir. She would probably write one in the distant future
She can be an eyewitness historian and write the volume on the “Fall of the House of Windsor”.
It will definitely happen. Whether she releases it while alive or when she’s gone through her children.
She might have already written parts of it. I know I would!
If this was really true they wouldn’t be constantly talking about Meghan writing her memoir.
Jennie Bond’s *opinion* is news? 🙄
The left behind Windsors are so scared what Harry and especially Meghan have still to say.
And again Jenny Bond is all about Harry talking to the press, totally leaving out the leaky, left behind Windsors, leaking all the details to the DM. There is somebody in BP or KP working hard to sabotage Harry’s reconciliation with Charles.
i may need to rewatch their docuseries, but I don’t remember it being THAT earthshattering. yes it was kind of unnerving to hear it directly from them, but I think its purpose was to lay out the press history and relationship with the royal family to those who don’t pay as close attention as we do. there was new information in there, but overall it wasn’t about bashing William or Charles or Kate. More about bashing Jason Knauf lol. if it had been, they could have said a LOT more. I thought spare was more revealing than the series and even then Harry protected his father a great deal.
But its clear the Windsors are still terrified of more coming out and I think its because they know Meghan kept receipts. I don’t think she would ever go scorched earth in a memoir or anything. But I think she “could” and that terrifies the royals.
The doc focused on the media and the palace games among the grey men, not necessarily the family members. That is why the media can’t get over it.