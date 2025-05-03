Prince Harry: If anything happens to my kids, ‘look where the responsibility lies’

Prince Harry’s security appeal ruling was released around 2 pm in London, 9am on the East Coast and 6 am on the West Coast on Friday. Within about three hours, Prince Harry had issued a barn-burner of a statement and sat down for an exclusive on-camera interview with the BBC. Apparently, the BBC’s American correspondent believed that she was getting Harry for ten minutes tops, but he wanted to get a lot off of his chest. The interview is very raw, and you can feel that he’s close to crying at one point. Harry describes in detail what his security case was about, how Ravec operates, how Ravec deviated from their SOP when it came to Harry and Meghan, and how the purpose of his “bespoke” security arrangement is about controlling him and Meghan.
I agree with many that the larger point of this interview was “he doesn’t have anything to lose, so he’s going public with some of what’s happened and what he’s learned.” There was another point: to once again tell the Windsors that they don’t get to control the narrative, that what’s done in darkness will eventually see the light, and they don’t get to put him in this dangerous situation and expect him to stay silent.
All that being said, there’s been a cognitive dissonance within Harry which has been apparent for years – he says in this interview that the Windsors won’t communicate with him: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore…Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.” Okay, but he also pretty much acknowledges that Charles has made it clear that he doesn’t want to see Harry, Meghan or their children. Not only that, Charles doesn’t care how much mortal danger the Sussexes are in. This has been the consistent thread – it’s not that Harry is grey-rocking the Windsors or trying to move as incognito as possible. He’s been actively seeking reconciliation this whole time and Charles has cut him off.
I found the “duty of care” comments incredibly interesting, as well as all of the points made about something we’ve discussed for years. Which is: for Harry’s security, Ravec and the Windsors believe that security follows rank and not threat. As in, Harry doesn’t “need” to be protected because of where he “ranks” as a non-working royal. Which has nothing to do with the real terrorist threats against him. Harry also said: “At the heart of it, this is a family dispute, and it makes me really, really sad that we are sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made — most likely, in fact, I know — to keep us under the roof. But then once they realized that wasn’t going to work, once they realized that myself, my wife, my kids are happier outside of the institution, then please just look at the facts. Look at the risk, look at the threat, look at the impact that if anything was to happen to me, my wife, or my father’s grandchildren. If anything was to happen to them, look where the responsibility lies.” Yeah, the responsibility lies with the same garbage people you’re trying to reconcile with.
You can also read Harry’s statement on Sussex.com here. He wrote the real history of this seven-plus years security debacle, including the part where the Windsors originally wanted Meghan to have zero security when Harry and Meghan first became engaged. Harry wrote about that in Spare, and he’s spoken about and around it in interviews too.
One more thing: Harry suggests something I believe entirely, which is that Buckingham Palace signaled to other governments that they should leave the Sussexes without security. We’ve seen that play out when Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria, Germany, Colombia, and when Harry visited Ukraine last month – the palace was beyond freaked out that other governments went above and beyond to ensure the Sussexes safety.
Photos/screengrabs courtesy of BBC News.
Harry is brilliant. He can’t be said to be the one rejecting olive branches or turning away from offered hands. Hrs set the narrative to the truth.
None of this means he’s been trying to reconcile, no questions asked, full forgiveness locked and loaded.
It means that he’s open to accountability on all sides and working through and processing these situations from a place of empathy and an attempt at fully understanding the others perspective. He knows that won’t happen but that doesn’t mean he didn’t try.
I paused a bit when he mentioned his ability to forgive them…including the actions of the Rottweiler. He’s a better person than them.
I’m surprised he wasn’t more explicit about his mother. It was there, implied with history repeating itself – the interviewer should have also mentioned her – but mentioning what happened with Diana’s security, her name, would have received a more visceral reaction amongst those of us who remembered 1997.
Diana was referred to–in the wrenching exchange about history repeating itself and how there was a faction that wanted that. And Harry knows all the names.
(Of all the vile comments on the Daily Mail, the worst was the one that stated Harry should have been in the car with his mother).
Dm allows this in and i found they don’t remove these vile comments and let them stay in
From what I understand, Harry is happy with his life. There is no anger left in him. So, he believes he can forgive his family and has peace with them. However, both Will and Charles are angry, especially Will that they lost their control, their scapegoat. Of course, they won’t want to make peace as equals. If Harry comes back begging and divorced, they can do it, because seeing Harry miserable gives them the upper hand.
Charles is a sh*t human being. William is no better. To put your child and his family in mortal danger is unconscionable.
He’s another Henry VIII. Pathologically unstable.
William is 10 times worse. I can’t remember who recommended “The House of Windsor: Death Toll Edition” by Maple L. Fields, but I ordered it and am reading it and it lays it all out. Thank you for the recommendation.
For years, “William’s friend” has been briefing the Tom Sykes of the Daily Beast that he never wants Harry to step foot in the uk again. I’d say it’s been a plan in the making for a while.
The reconciliation answer is a cookie cutter PR answer. You are talking about security that court has ruled is decided by your family. You can’t just say to f with my dad, I just want security. Like that won’t fly well. Harry told us his father is solely responsible for his security being yanked and that he forgave him for it. I do believe this part. But he probably did this for his own peace of mind. Harry was not confused, he spoke clearly, he was calm. He has processed what his own father has done to him, he is sad but he has accepted things and he is moving on. This interview is a historical record so they can’t twist the narrative. Its for posterity.
Yes, definitely historical. And they won’t be able to pull this interview down like they did with the Bashir interview. He’s out there, on record. He’s not mincing words, his life is at stake and they play with it like it’s nothing.
The rats can dehumanise him as much as they want, but people watched this interview like they did Diana’s. Bravo Harry, and may you live a long life. 🙏
I interpreted his forgiveness comments a little differently. He said that yanking the security was the “sticking point” that he finds it hardest to forgive because it affects him and his immediate family every day. From that I inferred that the things he *does* forgive Charles for are the things that occurred prior to 2020 (his father cheating on his mom with Camilla, neglecting him as a child and prizing William above him, treating Meghan as less-than from the beginning, the racist crap, etc.). But if security is the sticking point, then it seems reconciliation would be impossible unless and until Charles stops intervening with Ravec and allows them to do their job properly to ensure the Sussexes’ security in the UK. That said, I agree with you that there is a PR aspect to this. Personally I think what Charles has done is unforgivable, but Harry has to be careful what he says because at some level this is still a media battle, and media is part of what has aggravated the threats against them. He has to appear to be the calm, rational one, even if he’s torn up or angry inside.
Agreed Lover. Harry said the security issue is something he can’t forgive. There is a PR part to the reconciliation in that when Charles dies they can’t say Harry was cruel and wouldn’t let his dad see his kids. All of that lies with Charles. Charles comes out as a shit father/grandfather. Harry has his hands clean.
It’s clear Harry was holding A LOT back and has a lot of anger and hurt with his dad. Him stating that the palace also tries to mess with their security in other countries was insane! No doubt the palace didn’t want that information out.
I took some time to take in the revelations in Harry’s interview; one thing that became glaringly apparent is that the Frogmore eviction was a deliberate and malicious act to ensure the Sussex family couldn’t circumvent the provision of security only being provided if invited by the RF.
Frogmore sits within the Windsor security compound, they would have had automatic security for the house whether invited or not. It’s clear that Charles has never extended an invitation to the Sussex family to visit and why Harry states that it’s not safe to bring his family to the UK.
Charles doesn’t care one jot for his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. William feels the same. Archie and Lili will never set foot on UK soil because their paternal family has no regard for their safety, and don’t want them to visit.
The irony being that Archie and Lili actually COULD visit, because their parents have protected their identities. Harry and Meghan are the polar opposite of Charles, their kids are the very most important thing in the world to both of them.
Charles can’t put out to the media that he is desperate to see his grandchildren when he has done everything in his power to make sure that they will not be safe. Harry has shown us what a horrible father and grandfather he is. I hope the egg throwing and boos continues for Charles and his rein.
This interview was like the sequel to Spare. You’re fighting the good fight Harry. Know that people loved your mother, hated what your father did to her, and despise what he’s doing to you now.
I look forward to the Canadian public reaction when Chuck and the Rottweiler visit.
Also whoever conducted this interview gave him a fair hearing. She’s not a rat. So well done to her.
They will be in Ottawa and mostly sheltered from the public.
Canadians over all don’t give a shit about the monarchy especially when it took some prodding to get any pushback after threats of sovereignty from orange moron.
Any indigenous MPs who can heckle him like in the Australian parliament?
“The Windsors originally wanted Meghan to have zero security”.
That was in 2017 when H&M were engaged to be married in 2018. They were racist against her from the start, but yeah, they welcomed Meghan with open arms, right?
Harry should have shared this information in Spare where he described his conversation with Charles in the car, where he said he had no money to support Meghan, and that she should continue acting. That should have exposed this royal racist much earlier.
Once again, this shows how much Harry has protected his deadbeat dad in his memoir.
Probably got cut out – I look forward to Spare Part II. Maybe in 10 years time.
I believe he DID share in Spare that the royals had originally wanted her to have no security at all. They literally put a target on her back, made her an international figure of hate, then spread the word that she would have no security – until H stepped in. And remember that unlike the Wales/Cambridge children, little A had NO security at all, despite all the hate they had also whipped up against him.
What a man Harry is. An officer and a gentleman to the highest degree.
He probably couldn’t due to the case. Lawyers and other people from Penguin Random House look at this book before sending it out.
I don’t blame him for trying to reconcile. I think he thinks if they reconcile it would fix both the family mess AND his security. Do I think he’ll be successful? Unfortunately no. I think he’ll give up actively trying once his father dies, but he’ll always have hope.
It’s really heartbreaking because he’s right, at the heart of this is a family dispute. A family dispute that’s impacted by the institution of the monarchy, a thing that shouldn’t even exist anyway.
I thought that was a zing from him. Chuck and the Rottweiler are going to Canada. Harry mentions Canada and their truth and reconciliation process.
Chuck will even more starkly look like the spineless git that he’s always been after this especially if he starts praising the Canadians and their process. I wonder if there are any indigenous people on his photo-op schedule…
Basicly the ruling says that RAVEC is above the law. They can decide who is worth to get his risk level examined and decide accordingly. If brave enough to let the king’s son be attacked or even killed on british soil, they can do so. I’m not sure Charles speculates on Harry being really be harmed, but he very much is enjoying the consequences: if Harry wants to come to the UK and overshadow him ribbon cutting then he will have to be ready to pay the ultimativ price, so he will think twice to do so. Spotlight back on him only, and the horse, of course.
This won’t sit well because Britain has always prided itself with their advances in the law, especially when it comes to oppressive regimes, liberal democracies, High Court cases that change the law to improve liberal democratic processes.
Nobody is above the law – except for the king. RAVEC is a committee. They are not above the law. So when Harry says RAVEC is operating above and beyond the law, that should scrutinise RAVEC’s operations further. Even if the Home Office and Starmer don’t do a thing, it’s now on record. Rushdie nearly got assassinated despite all the known threats he’s received since Satanic Verses, as for Harry, I would not want to gamble with your life Harry. Your children need you, they don’t.
We’ve long suspected, but now we know for certain, that the royals actually attempted to influence the governments of other countries and coerce them into NOT providing security for Harry and Meghan. (A) This confirms that they are STILL definitely keeping tabs on which countries H + M will be visiting and (B) We’ve now got a clearer understanding of why all of the British media were up in arms each time they saw Harry and Meghan getting top-notch security details in other countries, e.g. The Netherlands, Germany, Colombia, Nigeria, Canada and in other states, especially in New York. They were angry that their plans to endanger the lives of H+M and their family were unravelling with each public appearance.
I’d love to know what the thoughts are re Invictus Birmingham at the moment, because that’s a lot of time for nefarious characters to orchestrate some evil. And I do agree that at this point, Harry has decided that he’s got nothing to lose, so he’s not going to suffer in silence.
I’m also ticked off that the BBC got this magnificent interview with SO MANY nuggets and truth bombs (far from welcoming M with open arms, they never planned to provide her with security???!!!) and they cowardly decided to run with that stupid “wants reconciliation” headline, which other tabloids duly ran with – making it appear that H is pining and begging to make up with the cretins who deliberately put his life and those of his immediate family in danger. Proof that the BBC is a clickbait-chasing tabloid, just like all the rest.
Magdelena, I understand what you are saying about the BBC and their treatment (especially) of Meghan. However, foreign media still highly respects the BBC–this has gotten far greater reach than it might otherwise have had via another source, and they repeated Harry’s words in the news. It’s not a complete disaster of an interviewer choice, thank goodness.
The fact that she’s American, a foreign correspondent, suggests to me she’s a graduate of the old school non-Murdoch journalism. This is her Christiane Amanpour moment and I hope she savours it. I’d stay away from the UK though if I were her, too many jealous rats in London that they didn’t get the interview of the year (the way others turned on Bashir when he got the Diana interview…)
The tentacles reached Biden when he was President. This institution looks rotten from within and other countries have to cover up the country’s visceral incompetence when it comes to the Sussexes. Both the Foreign and Home Offices have sent out “personal non grata” missives to their counterparts and it’s unedifying to see just to please an unpopular king.
Others take a different view but I’d like Harry to skip the next IG.
The best thing you can do in watching that interview is to cover up the “Prince Harry tells BBC he wants reconciliation” headline. Because he doesn’t really talk about reconciliation until the tail end (past 29 min mark). Then he talks about what he learned through First Nations in Canada at IG 2025 – the goal is truth and reconciliation, and “reconciliation cannot come without truth.” He now knows that his birth family, esp Chuck, has hidden the truth, forcing him through the courts to find out the truth. Then he concludes, “It would be nice to have that reconciliation part now, [but] if they don’t want that, that’s entirely up to them.” When the interviewer follows up with if he would talk to his father, he says he doesn’t think his father would talk about it. So, I don’t think there’s really any cognitive dissonance at this point. Harry is just playing along with the britmedia narrative, ‘he’s desperate to come home’ so he sounds reasonable, not radioactive.
Exactly! He only mentioned the reconciliation thing after the reporter asked him and I believe he answered it the only way he could! Imagine the outrage of the media if he refused it on camera! He would be the cruel son denying his cancer stricken father the reconciliation!!! Harry is brilliant and now,once again, he has it on record that the ball is on their place..
This. You said it perfectly.
Throughout my lifetime, Charles has shown again and again that he is a selfish, sh*t human being. Petty, jealous and emotionally stunted at every phase of his life. He doesn’t care for anyone but himself – and Camilla, simply because she’s the only person who makes him feel he is the center of the world (and let’s be honest, she really doesn’t center him, she’s just convinced him that she does). He will never be happy because he’s a miserable, insecure a**hole desperately wishing he could be the main character, but such a bore of a person that he will always be a sideline character in history.
You are better off without him Harry.
Camilla really should give a Ted Talk for mistresses. She managed to convince Chuck he is the center of her world, all while swanning off to her own private estate he bought her to spend time with her family every single weekend. It’s almost impressive, if there weren’t actual dead bodies in her wake.
The queen mother doted on Charles and helped enable the egomaniac. She even let Charles use one of her homes to spend the night with camilla while both were still married to others.
Both his statement and interview are heartbreaking but I’m glad he put it all out there.
Other countries and jurisdictions provide him security bc they’re trying to avoid a repeat of Paris 1997. It feels the UK and the royal family are actively trying for that repeat.
It’s disgusting.
It’s also been interesting to see how much misinformation about this is spreading so his statement is even more
Important – the firm NEVER wanted to protect Meghan, the firm reneged on their promise to provide security in 2020, he DID offer to pay and was rebuffed, and most importantly, this is all about CONTROL.
You are right, @Becks. Isn’t that what makes it a bigger deal than a family argument?
We look at a family that is above the law, that calls on other governments to stop protecting their “outcast” members, this overbearing control of a family member who never had a free choice about his status (was born into the family), and to this day is not given the freedom to live life as he wishes – and in safety most importantly. And all of it in plain sight.
Question: Doesn’t that violate Harrys human rights? And isn’t that reason enough to abolish monarchies once and for all? In what kind of world do we want to live in? – By the way, it just occurred to me that King George V supposedly wanted to save the Romanovs…
CONTROL! That’s what they want! They want to control him, his wife and children and know in advance his movements in order to set their narrative at the press and give them exclusives as an exchange for their silence on other much more important matters..and if something happens to them, that’s even better! They can’t stand him for outshining all of them just by breathing…
There are old stories coming out about Pippa getting security for a few events. And of Kate getting it as early as 2008. So it looks awful to not protect Meghan in 2017 when they are engaged.
Well done for putting up a fight and not accepting being treated as lesser because you are a “Spare,” Harry! Cockroaches thrive in darkness, so it’s great that Harry shone light on what went on. May he, Meghan and their children stay safe and enjoy life🙏
One thing that struck me as particularly cruel is when Harry said that regular members of the public whose lives are threatened can even get tax-funded security if the risk is high enough. But he is not even allowed to be treated as a regular citizen. So he’s not a working royal but also not treated as a citizen so he’s in this liminal space. He has not been given a risk assessment since 2019 bc the royal household members sitting on RAVEC, the ones meant to be representing the royals, are advising against it. Harry’s appealing to the govt. to step in but I’m betting they won’t. They should all be ashamed. Every single person.
I agree with you. He’s not being treated as a royal, yet not as a citizen either, even though he IS both, and even though the threat levels for him and his family are far higher than many people in the UK. The man went to war TWICE to fight in the name of queen and country and THIS is how they repay him. Let that be a lesson to other veterans.
Salman Rushdie never worked for government, never did any public work. He is a writer and he got years-long taxpayer security because of death threats. He is right, any citizen who gets that kind of public threats, they are provided with security from the government.
Yes, the bit about the Royal family and/or household telegraphing to other countries to not give the Sussexes security was, for me, the big revelation in this interview.
While many of us have suspected that the royals / household had a hand in Canada pulling their security, it was really nice to hear it said out loud. I also thought it was weird that, out of the blue seemingly, Charles traveled to Germany shortly before invictus. At that time, I thought that Charles May be wanting to put some wrench in the Invictus works, like impinging on security.
Now it is out in the open, and what is so great about that is that this really evinces just how spiteful and hateful the Royals are, and that they really do want physical harm to come to the Sussexes.
And they’ll do the BS performative pomp is something does happen.
As that actor playing Tony Blair said along those lines in that movie: “They really don’t know what’s good for them!”
So embedded they are in their pettiness, they are one event away from losing the Crown.
Canada didn’t pull it. In Spare Harry said there were RPOs with them on Vancouver island and they were ordered back.
Plus Covid restrictions were closing in.
They also had Canadian police assigned to them and they were being pulled. Remember the huge kerfuffle in the press and government when all of a sudden people (mostly the tabloid press) were clamoring to remove the Canadian security from the Sussexes detail? Ultimately, the Canadian government then said that they would not be providing security for the Sussexes which they had been doing since their arrival. So yes, the RPOs had been pulled but they still had the local security for a period of time.
Thank God for Tyler Perry and explains so much why he hates the Windsors. May Tyler continue to be blessed.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/feb/27/harry-meghan-canada-stop-providing-security
All the pulling away stemmed from the UK foreign office though. Canada wouldn’t have initiated that process unless they were told something by the UK.
Yes, and that goes to my point. Would the UK foreign office have requested this if the Royals didn’t want this to happen? I don’t think so. I think this is likely a perfect example of the Royals / Royal household exerting pressure, by way of the UK foreign service, upon a foreign government to deny the Sussexes protection. Because, seriously, why else with the UK foreign service have even otherwise cared?
I wish that I actually knew him at this point. Because a would tell Harry to F-k them and everybody that looks like them. Drop your patrons, move invictus, and become a US citizen. Drop the titles…. All of them,for yourself and the kids. And if you want to show your kids England….. Find a you tube video. Hunny, not everyone gets a good parent.. The only thing that you can be is a good parent. Leave them…..and all of that drama behind and continue to live your life.
But that wouldn’t change a thing. He lived his life in public, the world watched him growing up, grieving his mother, growing up to be this impressive man he has become. Tabloids reported all details of his life so far, and during the last years steered up hate against him deliberately. I mean, I am reading all news Sussex. I just got wiser in choosing my sources, but that is just because I am not ill intended.
Immigrants left their homeland and some could not ever go back. Harry needs to realize this and the kids don’t need the abusive treatment they’d get if they went back.
I know that no parent is perfect, we all try to do our best. But when I read/see things like this, I give my Dad a call or send him a text. I want him to know, he’s been the best Dad to me and my siblings. I can’t imagine how painful it is to Harry, to have a Dad like this. It’s unreal.
My hope is Meghan will be able to offer this dear sweet husband of hers the consolation he needs at this time.
In regard’s to the Windsor’s many of us have long suspected they were the ones controlling security for Harry in the UK. But reaching across borders to harm this couple’s ability to continue with their philanthropic work while placing them in harms way is a new low even for Harry’s birth family.
Wow. Warning shots across the bow!! Harry is speaking the TRUTH and it is not going to be good for Chuckles and company. Harry has layed it on the line. He knows who is responsible! Maybe Harry will do another book and add the 400 hundred pages left on the editing room floor. Maybe this time if he does the money will go to his security budget!! I feel for Harry with all the information he has which now proves to him who did what! He now has to come to grips with the fact that his family cares not one bit if he is killed and they are facilitating it!
Charles’ lie about wanting to see his grandchildren has been brutally exposed – he doesn’t give a damn. This so-called bespoke security arrangement is on an “either-or-no invitation” basis – meaning Ravec will only consider proper royal/MET protection at the invitation of the royal family/for a royal event. Charles never invited Harry’s children and wife. That facade has been exposed in this interview. Thank you, Harry.
If Harry goes to the UK for reasons other than a family event/invitation, he will not have adequate security – he will only be given a phone number to call and the lowest level of security will be considered, which Harry deemed completely inadequate/risky. What a terrible father/monarch.
This interview and this statement, made me wonder how they were even able to look people in the face in that family. Truly despicable behavior from the start. And none of them want to ever take accountability so I’m sure they tried to pretend they didn’t have anything to do with this reprehensible behavior from people that are supposed to love and support you. I’m glad that Harry is able to get not only all of this out in the open, but able to set the narrative that they clearly want to control.
The part of the interview about them using security to control other people in
the family in case they want to do something different is the part that I hope that a lot of people in that country internalize. That little girl who you were wishing happy birthday yesterday if she doesn’t do exactly what her family wants her life could be at risk. You would find that horrific if it was a religion doing that, why don’t you find it horrific that her entire livelihood is controlled by her father and then her older brother?
Also I agree that the reconciliation part is not him actually being like I wish that my father and brother would be friends with me, it’s him understanding that he has to give a very generic answer that makes it seem like he’s open to talking to them. Otherwise it does present as well why are you trying so hard? I don’t think that he really wants to reconcile with them, he was visibly and clearly angry when the interviewer asked him who was the person making these decisions and he said I’m not going to say who it is. It’s clear that it’s William. He’s been pretty consistent about William for years including when he said 4 years ago that their relationship is space. Him giving a communication expert approved answer about one of the reconcile with his family does not mean that that’s what he’s actually pining to do at home.
Yes Harry also mentioned that this also traps people in as much as it keeps them out. If someone in that family does something the monarch doesn’t like then ravec is a shield to cover the fact that the monarch has control over them. Charlotte and Louis be warned.
Also once William is king he can do the same thing.
Very well said! I also believe William is equally despicable as is their father! All this time we have articles showing him incandescent with Harry, Meghan…how he would treat them even more cruelly than his father (if that’s possible!). The press knows very well William and they are trying to get the truth out there in a way that they wouldn’t lose access to the royals…as far as his own children are concerned, he seems to protect them much better than his father did and I’m pretty sure that having be raised in an environment where they believe that they are much better than others (a notion that both the Middleton and William have for themselves and the the value of their titles), they probably wouldn’t want to be outside the institution… look how the rota prepares the future role of Charlotte (another Anne) … and even if they would, I doubt they would be treated as Harry by their father…
Perhaps it is a good thing that Charles doesn’t want to see his grandchildren, Archie is 6th in line for the throne and under British law the King is officially his guardian and William will be officially guardian to Lilibet when he is king as well.
Yes, when Harry spoke about how the court case has now set up a precedence, it was clear he was referring to the Wales kids. At the end of the day though, RAVEC could just approve security for the Wales kids in ways they haven’t for Harry. As long as William’s people sit on the committee. That said, if ever Louis or Charlotte does something that is not in line with their father’s vision, well, all bets are off. And Harry better than anyone knows William. William seems to love his kids but he’s also a vindictive and terrible person and who knows what the future will bring.
Once William is monarch he controls security for his kids and for Kate. She is not as protected as she may think.
The interview and statement made me get into my feelings. It was gut wrenching. I wish for Harry to get where Meghan has been for years in regards to her bad dad and his children and close that door for ever and never look back. He did more than anyone has a right to expect from him in trying to be a good loving son to Chucky. I draw the line at those people willingly being fine to put his wife, himself and especially his children in danger and not giving a f. That’s a no for me . I can’t and won’t ever care what happens to any of them after I knew that . Period
This eternal and mouldy argument that he shouldn’t have resigned, then he’d still have everything, is so wrong it hurts. Harry wanted to keep working for the Queen, to become an honorary and financially independent, to escape the argument that as long as the taxpayer is paying for him, he has to put up with all this mean and nasty press protecting the heir to the throne and the Queen, to rake in money with fake, lying scandals and surveillance of the ‘spare’ instead. They have offered no compromise, they have not recognised what the press has done to him, his wife and his child. They threw him out, didn’t they? And then they blackmailed him for good. I just can’t understand why this country and its government tolerate these kinds of contracts that are made over a child’s head that then put the adult’s life in danger forever if he doesn’t submit to these contracts that he never signed.
The media in Britain is very ill. They gave Brexit, Sussexit…I hope republic is next.
Chuck has always known “what the press has done to him.” Chuck made sure his ‘spare’ son got sacrificed to the media when the reputation of his horsy mistress needed to be rehabilitated.
I agree. The idea that the royal family is “working” for their money is laughable. The money is theirs even if they do no work, and how much they receive is not tied to how much they work — no one imagines that Princess Anne who does the most engagements is getting more money than the lazy Wales family. The issue is not money, but control. The monarch controls the money but also the security, living arrangements, and (via the media) the reputations of every individual RF member. The monarch also gets to control how each family member earns their livelihood, whom they marry, how their children will be treated, and how far they are allowed to operate outside of the institution. If any member strains against this control against the monarch’s whim, however unreasonable that whim is, the monarch can punish that person using any or all of these control mechanisms. It truly is run like a cult.
“Harry suggests something I believe entirely, which is that Buckingham Palace signaled to other governments that they should leave the Sussexes without security.”
This played out since they were in Canada in 2020 soon after the Sandringham agreement was announced and when they moved to the USA in 2020. There was extensive media coverage and social media discussions about who would pay for their security. Officials in Canada weighed in if I recall well. Even Donald Trump weighed in. So yes, they were signaling to governments since back then when their UK security was pulled.
It seems Harry is separating the courtiers’ actions from his family’s actions and somehow convincing himself that the actions taken regarding his security are the courtiers’ heartless machinations and that his family somehow cares for him but is influenced by the courtiers who control him. I think he needs to come to the realization 💡 that the Windsors (his family) are co-signers to the stitch up and that they don’t care to have a relationship with him or his wife and kids.
I don’t know if he will ever realize that the royal family is essentially a mafia. You’re either in, agreeing to the shit they conspire to do and condone, or you’re out if you disagree. Look at how they treat Andrew who has shamed them time and time again, Charles who has shamed them time and time again, Prince Michael of Kent, Lord Mountbatten, Princess Margaret, Prince Edward. The list goes on. You are in the fold if you’re willing to play the game and be controlled, stay quiet. Princess Diana was not protected because she did not condone their actions.
I hope if he ever comes to the realization that the Windsors do not care about him that he somehow finds peace because I think the pain may be emotionally devastating. 😢
Canadian officials didn’t cut off the RPOs with Harry. They were from the UK and told to leave. Then Charles revealed their location in Canada and they had to leave especially as Covid restrictions ramped up and made trace, difficult.
That a stranger to them, Tyler Perry stepped up to help was not in the royal plan.
@NIC929 They did have Canadian security also. It was an extensively covered topic after the Sandringham Summit when the Sussexes were in Canada. It’s also why they couldn’t stay in Canada. They were sitting ducks on an island.
Here is one source for reference.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-51636835.amp
Canada did offer them security, in combination with UK MET bodyguards.
The British tabloids, The Fail in particular (they were the once who exposed their whereabouts on VanCouver Island), appealed to the right-wing politicians to force parliament/government to stop their contribution to H/M/A’s security.
These same politicians then, a few mounts later, forced the government to give a breakdown of the amount of money spent on H&M&A’s security (which they received and sent to the press, the Fail in particular) when they were in Canada (between November 2019 (before Thanksgiving) until mid-March 2020, when they had to leave in a hurry, because their MET-security was pulled, and Tyler Perry sent his plane to pick them up, and offered them security and his house in California.
It’s really sad his family couldn’t let him be in a “half in/half out” situation like H&M originally suggested. He was never going to be King, so what was so bad about the idea? Because it gave them some freedom? It seems ‘control’ is the main issue here. If they couldn’t keep them in the institution under their control, then they wanted to effectively banish them from the kingdom. Stripped him of all his military honours, kicked him out of his home, gifted by QE herself, removed his security, & left them to fend for themselves at a severe disadvantage. Is this how you treat a loved family member? This was also before any interviews. All because the INSTITUTION wasn’t a good fit for him? But he was still a member of their FAMILY! The RF couldn’t separate the FIRM from the FAMILY itself. Would you not want your son happy & thriving, even if he wasn’t working at the family company? There was no need for the ruthlessness of Charles. He created this mess. Harry, like anyone really, just thought his family would support him finding true happiness, even if it lay outside the kingdom. In the interview, he’s processing this awareness, coming to terms with the reality that they don’t care really if he lives or dies. They never liked his wife, they didn’t want to protect her or support her financially. When tabloids were ruthless, they said nothing. (Again, before any interviews they can use as an excuse for punishing them). Charles forgot he’s not just a King, but a father. He put the firm & his own ambitions over family, lacking any humanity. If he had only wished Harry well, and offered security when Harry & his family visit, then all would be well. It really does read like a Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, which were always dark. And to top it all off, they expected Harry to accept all this & not say a word about it. And now want to punish him further for exposing them, saying he can’t be trusted with their secrets.
What secrets? There are no secrets in Planet Windsor! There’s always an unnamed source blabbing about their activities. And probably handsomely paid for it and the access.
But I do get your point. What was that saying? If you keep quiet, they think you enjoyed it?
So I’m glad Harry is out there – speaking out. They can’t control him any longer. Let’s not forget, he was the most popular royal after QE2. The firm is scared of his popularity because the popularity should be with the monarch or the heir, not the spare.
“The Girl Without Hands” may be from the Brothers Grimm and the miller sells his daughter to the devil for power and wealth, but it also applies to sons, and the daughter who loses her hands and gets silver ones until she finally has her own is the story of overcoming harm by parents who act without conscience and without love.
https://www.grimmstories.com/language.php?grimm=031&l=en&r=de
Harry needs to keep addressing how Meghan had been abused. She is in danger as well as the children.
I watched the interview and I read his statement and I feel for Harry! He fights the good fight! But I can’t believe how much short sighted his “family ” is! Their jealousy and sense of entitlement are beyond compare! And Charles has in Britain the son he deserves! That’s his punishment…
Have you looked at the Mirror, the Sun etc? They are humiliating Harry when it seems so obvious that what happened should bring discredit on a father and a brother.
So the dysfunctional royals own the media.
In normal world a father looks to protect his kids and grand kids. What Charles is doing is the opposite.
All the media coverage reminds me of how Diana was covered from 1995 on. Harry lived this and he knows they will protect the monarch and heir at all costs.
No, bc I don’t go there and click on those sites. I’m happy to comment on excerpts here but that’s it. And what they think is humiliation does not translate. Harry looks like a warrior protecting his family who also has the ability to discuss reconciliation. Meanwhile, the king hides behind his tabloid cronies and refuses to care about his son and grandkids. So who really looks like the bigger and kinder person despite the silly tabloid headlines? It ain’t the king that’s for sure. And remember, Harry dog walked both of those papers in court. So they’re happy to make him look bad. He cost them money.
They are playing all these games in this age of social media. Can you imagine what they were doing during Diana years? What really happened to Diana in France? Did France get some words from BRF about how they should handle Diana visiting there? Like it was said before, BRF isn’t a family, it is a death cult. You either accept all the abuse, so they can protect their precious heir or they do everything in their power that you die. Living peacefully in another country isn’t an option. That is why they moved their propaganda machine to USA.
This interview was gutting, but also brilliant on Harry’s part. He’s laid it out: If, God forbid, something happens to him or Meghan or their children, the world will know who’s responsible.
And everyone will know it was by design, not just a tragic accident. That there were some in the Royal Household that wanted it to happen.
I really think the IG board needs to pull out of Birmingham. They shouldn’t want to risk something happening to their founder.