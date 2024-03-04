Prince William’s then-private secretary Simon Case authored a major Sussexit memo

Simon Case was Prince William’s private secretary from March 2018 through August 2020. Look at those dates – Case was brought into Kensington Palace during Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan, Case oversaw/spearheaded the smear campaign against the Sussexes throughout 2018-19, and then Case’s fingerprints were all over the mishandling of the Sussexit in early 2020. Then, with Prince William hiding his severe case of Covid for months in the early days of the pandemic, Case left KP and went to work for then-prime minister Boris Johnson. Case was Head of the Civil Service, a cabinet position. In Tory circles, Case is often referred to as a “technocrat,” as in, he’s not a hardcore Tory ideologue and he’s all about efficiency or something. I disagree – Case’s work in KP showed that there was a Tory agenda to “groom” Prince William into their ideal Tory king. Case took shortcuts and he took pleasure in targeting the Sussexes and then pushing them out. Speaking of, the Times had a big exclusive about how Case was largely the architect of the “Sandringham Summit” deal.
Prince William’s former aide, Simon Case, was responsible for drafting a key document about Prince Harry quitting royal duties, court papers state. This week, the Duke of Sussex lost his High Court attempt to have his armed police security reinstated every time he visits Britain. A legal spokesman for the duke said that he would seek “justice” by appealing against the decision. A 51-page judgment in the case revealed how the details of the Sussexes’ departure from royal duties were reached.
On January 8, 2020, after spending time in Canada, Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from official royal duties. The Sussexes said that they planned to split their time between the UK and North America. Palace sources said at the time that Queen Elizabeth had not been consulted before the couple published their statement and was “disappointed” by their stance. The Sussexes’ announcement sparked a frenzied few days with royal aides scrambling to respond.
Documents now show that Case, who had previously worked for David Cameron and Theresa May, authored a paper on behalf of the royal household which set out the steps for the Sussexes to quit royal duties. Court papers state: “On January 8, 2020, an announcement was made in relation to the claimant [the Duke of Sussex] stepping back from official royal duties and a public role. On January 11, 2020, Sir Edward Young [the late Queen’s private secretary] emailed the claimant with a draft paper, which was largely the work of Simon Case, concerning the detailed arrangements to give effect to the announcement.”
“Following a meeting at Sandringham on January 13, 2020, what the claimant describes as ‘an agreement of sorts’ was reached, which has been described in the media as the ‘Sandringham Agreement’.”
It is understood that Case’s paper listed a series of five bullet point options for the Sussexes. Harry wrote in his autobiography, Spare, that option one was the status quo: “Meg and I don’t leave, everyone tries to go back to normal.” Option five was “full severance, no royal role, no working for Granny and total loss of security”. Option three was “somewhere in between … closest to what we’d originally proposed”.
But Harry went on to describe the entire meeting as a “fix” because an aide got up after nearly an hour of debating the options, “handing out a draft of a statement the Palace would soon be releasing. Announcing implementation of option five.” Harry adds: “In other words, the fix was in, this whole time? This summit was just for show?”
The fact that Case, acting for Prince William, was so integral to the final outcome of Harry’s departure from royal life will cast further doubt on whether the brothers can ever be reconciled. The duke is also said to have learnt that members of the royal household sat on the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), the body which makes decisions about the security provision for members of the royal family.
An insider said: “Case wasn’t always on Ravec but at this time he was there to do a job for the royal household as an institution. Very few people know the amount of delegated power the household wields on Ravec. Case was a professional technocrat with a gift for navigating the awkward nitty-gritty of a situation and getting a desired result.”
The more we learn about everything that happened behind-the-scenes from January through March 2020, the more I believe that QEII genuinely wanted Harry and Meghan to be treated fairly, that she wanted the Sussexes to have security and some money, but she was no longer in charge of anything. This was all Charles, William and the Men in Grey, and they were all united in their need to push the Sussexes out, to leave them in mortal danger, to force them into divorce or failure. Yes, of course Case had a huge role in it. So did Edward Young (QEII’s private secretary) and so did Christian Jones, William’s press secretary who was leaking every detail to Dan Wootton.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’ve got nothing. What a shame.
For me, this is the biggest topic in royal gossip today. How utterly disgusting these people are!
And I really thought Peg couldn’t get any more despicable. Every day @Kaiser shows me that I was wrong.
If you see this @kaiser: great job! I’m really glad that there is still someone like you in this whole world full of “fake news”.
Thank you! <3
These leaks have to be coming from Charles’s side, right? They make William look terrible. Not only does he betray his brother, but he orchestrates the betrayal. Charles looks benign by comparison.
I wonder why these leaks are happening now?
I refuse to believe this is a person. It’s clearly three gophers stacked in a suit. The one at the bottom was supposed to wrangles Kate’s wig that day which is why the bangs were so janky.
Wow. Everything Harry has said in his book is coming out into the light. I’m so glad Harry got out!
Which is why the court case matters, it’s not about the outcome it’s about revealing the processes to the wider world and having it all on record.
@ SarahCS And when the process makes it quite clear what went on I imagine that somehow Harry will be blamed for creating chaos to boost his next book, podcast, or interview…with no attention given to the truth and what it means.
And now look what they’ve created: Harry and Meghan thriving in California, and a BRF rocked by scandals, rumors and unease. Great job!
Be careful what you wish for, cuz you just might get it!
“Very few people know the amount of delegated power the household wields on Ravec.” So down to the nitty gritty that the royals wished H&M gone permanently. (And I don’t just mean gone to North America.) I bet this also gives Harry a clue to what happened with Diana. QE may have been too out of it or too fond of PH to participate in withdrawing his security, but it’s hard to believe she knew nothing in the matter. And she certainly, I bet, was involved or aware of not protecting Diana.
His brother and his father conspired to feed his wife, child and himself to the wolves, literally.
Well this just confirms what H wrote about in Spare. I hope that the BRF gets what they wished on H&M. Case is a snake and the Tories will turn against bulliam when he’s no longer useful.
I believe he is also the creator of flybe stunt. Such a smart guy! lol. They pushed H&M to the ocean stupidly believing they are gonna drown or scream for help. Instead, they started swimming to a brighter future. This shows how smart Harry was putting everything happened on his book and the doc. The history is only gonna confirm his telling of his own story.
Makes me wonder who the friend was who advised H&M to start recording their experiences.
Meghan, most likely. She could’ve brought the “royal family” forward, enabled them to do something more than curtain pulling. Instead, she saved her Prince and moved to California.
@TheFarmer’sWife, H&M said it was a friend who advised them to record everything. If it was M or H’s idea, they would say that. I believe, they were talking to their close friends about what’s going on and one of them said to them to record everything for future especially seeing the tabloids’ headlines. I know, I would advise the same.
@sevenblue I’m surprised by that, tbh. As a woman, and being in the industry she was in, I would’ve thought Meghan was well acquainted with keeping notes on who did what and when. I know I did when I was working in a male-dominated industry. At least someone was a terrific friend and told them to do so.
Simon Case is a technocrat in the Jared Kushner, Elon Musk, Cambridge Analytica sense of the word. It doesn’t mean he’s not a Tory through and through, it means he utilizes technology to advance his fascist agenda. Bot/troll farms, microtargeted propaganda, illegal uses of data mining, all of it.
Simon Case is also The Fly. “The Fly,” Harry reportedly writes in ‘Spare’, had “spent much of his career adjacent to and, indeed drawn to, s***. The offal of government and media and wormy entrails, he loved it, grew fat on it, rubbed his hands in glee over it.”
It may be time to go back and re-read Spare!
What they all did to the Sussexes were pure evil and I am glad they are getting exposed through Harry’s lawsuits.
So Simon Case was a sitting member of RAVEC when Harry’s security was decided? So basically he was William’s proxy. Very interesting but not surprising. A few years back, when Case had just started working with Boris Johnson, guess who wrote an absolutely fawning article about him for the Telegraph? That would be Camilla Tominey. I’d guess he was one of her sources at KP during that time. I’m sure he was giving all sorts of nasty source quotes during that time. Pity he’s so sick now. Conveniently, too sick to be questioned about the Covid partygate .
Yes, I think the transparency for RAVEC alone is worth the cost of Harry’s lawsuits! Taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent and how those decisions were made.
As you say, Case is in deep for other Tory scandals – lockdown parties, PPE contracts, and implementation of COVID rules. Undoubtedly, he played a part in all of these and the Suseexit, too, but I also think he is being thrown under the bus by his Tory bosses. And it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving bloke, IMO.
I was just about to ask if Simon has shown up to testify yet or was still claiming to be too sick
What is supposed to be wrong with Simon, anyway? More Karma calling?
What?!!
Poor, pitiful Simon Case is sick?!! So sad 😭😭🤮
Well, considering what we are all seeing now in real time, I think this is now a time for reckoning for all the sh!t that happened 4 years ago, even a couple of years prior to that. Their plan failed BIG TIME! 😂🤣
In the words of Taylor Swift, “Karma is a god, karma is a relaxing thought…”
Yes, we knew this and called it out back then.
And the crafted walls all come crumbling down. This proves Harry told the truth (which we knew) but it confirms there is a really dangerous sickness at the heart of the Royal family. It’s not a case of half in and half out, it became (as with Diana) your either in or dead.! They are disgusting and can one, dear God just ONE reporter be brave enough and honest enough to format all that happened (including the lieing to the Queen) and get this out there.
@Mary, there are no patriots among them. They are unprincipled at best and criminals at worst. every last one of them. thieves, liars, murderers.
Interestingly enough, all of this was for naught. They pushed the Sussexes out but look at how they are flourishing and what they are left with and what they caused to happen. Now they are trying to cross America’s shores with their drama because they now realize that both Meghan and Harry have intestinal fortitude which enables them to with stand the assaults and have created historical document to document how complicit Harry’s birth family was in enabling this drama to occur. As their efforts continue to blow up, I suspect they will continue to spend out of control narratives as Harry’s birth family continues to spiral downward. Do not believe they anticipated how quickly all of this would blow up in their faces. When you operate out of nastiness and jealousy you can never count on the outcome. In addition, they cemented the bond between Harry and Meghan and they are a very close family group with their children. From all appearances it seems Harry and Meghan has adopted the mantra of it is us against at the world.
LOLOLOL. I’m just laughing at how badly Case, Charles, William, Young, everyone, miscalculated and how much they underestimated Harry and Meghan. They really thought that at least harry would come crawling back to them within months, definitely within that first year.
Instead they signed multi-million dollar deals, have connections with Hollywood and political elites, and are living their best lives.
WHOOPS.
And the pure-‘n-perfect, never-put-a-foot wrong Wales are a scandalous disaster unfolding in real–and very long–time. 😈
What always stands out for me in Harry’s description of the so-called “Sandringham Summit” is that he really thought his family would air things out and come to a sensible solution that benefitted both sides.
He really seemed surprised that the aides pulled the rug out and arrived with set talking points. Wasn’t there also some excuse about there being no printers at BP so they couldn’t make changes to the document?
These days, I think Harry has realized that the firm never had/ has his family’s best interests at heart and deals with them accordingly.
Every time one of these stories come out, all the “H&M HOPE TO RETURN TO THE UK SOMEDAY” articles seem more and more laughable.
You think the Sussexes are coming back to THIS?? You think they’re subjecting their children to THESE PEOPLE? lol, no. Absolutely not.
Harry was negotiating in good-faith and he expected/believed that his family would too.
The BRF, both the principals and the people around them, operates like a cult. When the cult leaders decide a member is persona non grata, they never negotiate in good faith, and when a member leaves the cult, the cult does its best to destroy them.
Assuming we all knew this to be true because Harold has not lied as of yet…
Let’s focus on the questions: Who is leaking these news to The Times (a very Tory, far right newspaper by now), and why?
So I think this information came from the security court case so it’s now public information. But the Times did choose to highlight and focus on this detail for an article.
@Olivia Peg is that you? No one else on this site calls PH, Harold, and then speculates he hasn’t lied as of yet.
I think they’ve realized that they can’t launder Case back into acceptability, so he’s being set up to take the fall for a lot of things. I hope he lashes out on his way down.
His name is Henry, not Harold. “Harold” was the pejorative nickname William use for Harry. And he hasn’t lied, ever. He’s been excruciatingly honest.
The next lawsuit I want Harry to pursue, is suing to get his money back for renovating Frogmore Cottage. That’s family is nothing more than a band of thieves and exploiters.
I will say, Prince Harry has a steadfast heart. That’s the only explanation for his ability to claim and behave as a loving son. His father is xcrament! To have deny him the ability to visit his grandmother with his children when all those Death Eaters knew she was dying just shows, how lacking in humanity they are.
Was this supposed to be the big weekend exclusive/expose that distracted the public from the woes and missteps of KP? We all knew Case had a hand in forcing Harry and Meghan out.
If it was, what a failure, because it just emphasizes how William was working against the sussexes the whole time.
I don’t know what the protocol is here but do you’ll think we should put together a bouquet of flowers or something for this dude?
I for one am absolutely grateful to him for paving the way for H&M to be completely financially independent. What a wonderful thing to do, even if entirely unintentionally.
I agree so much. Can you imagine the life of H&M under Will’s rein while he is controlling everything from money to media? Even if H&M survived all of it, he would make sure they live in a dumpster of a house and let the press attack their children instead of his. I am pretty sure they were planning to make Harry’s kid(s) spares in the eyes of the media, so no one would attack K&W’s kids when the time comes.
I have had the same thoughts. I can’t imagine H&M having to do less work than the Wails’. How low can you go?
Case was known for “getting a desired result.” LOL.
Sure didn’t work out for the left-behind royals, my dude.
And insider said, “Very few people know the amount of delegated power the household wields on Ravec.” Delegated power, huh? Well, they can’t say this is Cases’s fault, because he was just doing what he was told. I think that’s probably the most important part of this article. The fault lies with KFC and Bully Idle. Good to get some clarification.