ITV: Queen Elizabeth would be ‘truly horrified’ by Prince Harry’s BBC interview

In December 2023, there was a dramatic reveal in the years-long “security case” brought by Prince Harry in the UK. It turned out that, in 2020, Queen Elizabeth dictated a major cover-your-ass memo to Edward Young. QEII made her feelings abundantly and forcefully clear that she believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should still have high-level protection whenever they visited the UK, regardless of whether they were in the country on state business or not. The coverage of QEII’s dictated letter was twisted by the British media into “See? We always wanted the Sussexes to have security, but it’s their own fault that they don’t!” Well, I bring up Elizabeth’s CYA memo because wouldn’t you know, the memory of the late queen is being invoked to shame Harry for… wanting security for his family and wanting to reconcile with his father. Weird!
Prince Harry’s words about his father’s cancer were in “poor taste” and his new outburst shows there is “nothing that can be trusted to remain private”, according to an exasperated response from some palace insiders. The comments to ITV News came within hours of Harry’s new TV interview which he gave after losing his Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements when he’s in the UK.
The official response from Buckingham Palace yesterday to Prince Harry’s latest claims was more measured, but you can still hear the deep sigh which was let out as it was written. But behind palace walls, there was more than just a collective eye roll. What many insiders actually thought about Harry’s interview was that he was, once again, further alienating his family and pushing back the already slim chances of reconciliation.
A royal source told ITV News: “For a son who claims to want a family reconciliation, it’s certainly a very curious way to build bridges or offer olive branches.”
Ever since private family conversations found their way into Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, and onto the screens of Netflix when the Sussexes documented their acrimonious departure from the UK, Harry’s family have been very guarded about what they do – and more often don’t – say to him. So, when Harry spoke in his BBC interview about King Charles refusing to talk to his son because of this security dispute, the reaction in the palace, it seems, was one of contempt.
“As for their being no contact, well he has just proven why, yet again”, a royal insider said. “There is nothing that can be trusted to remain private.”
What then was the reaction to Harry’s comments about his father’s cancer and that he does “not know how long he has left”? This went down very badly in royal circles.
“The King is a kind man with a warm heart and quite enough on his plate to deal with, without all this from his own son”, said a royal source. “The remarks about his illness were in particularly poor taste and of course suggest something entirely contrary to the reality”.
Although King Charles has spoken about his cancer, and did so in the most personal way yet last Wednesday, Harry’s decision to talk about his father’s illness would have appalled Queen Elizabeth, claimed insiders.
“His beloved grandmother would have been truly horrified”, said one royal source.
There was also a cool response from Downing Street and the Home Office after Harry made the security issue political – which is highly unusual – blaming the last government for the decision and, alongside the palace involvement in it, Harry claims it was akin to “an establishment stitch up”.
[From ITV]
Re: Downing Street, I’m actually curious about what, if anything, the Starmer government says or does on the record about Harry and/or Ravec. There was a controversy several years ago where Home Secretary Priti Patel had to apologize to King Charles for even daring to suggest that Prince Andrew’s security should be reviewed and increased. So… it’s not crazy to think that the Home Secretary might get involved in some way.
As for “Harry’s grandmother would be horrified” – lmao. The manipulation and lies are off the charts. My reaction to Harry’s “I don’t know how much longer he has left” comment was to chuckle – it was such a zinger, really, so concise and petty. The fact that Harry said earnestly is what sold it too – like, Harry really wants to reconcile with Charles before Charles kicks the royal bucket. But within that simple statement, Harry showed that he doesn’t believe the optimistic messaging on Charles’s health either. After all, the courtiers lied for several years about QEII’s health too. She would be horrified! Oh wait.
Anyway, the courtiers have run out of road – they don’t have anything else to remove, nothing else to hold over Harry’s head. There was no truce in place, and no communications between father and son. Harry spoke out because he had nothing left to lose, and these unnamed palace sources are left with nothing to say but “no chance for reconciliation now!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
18/05/2019. Windsor , United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaving the Lady Gabriella Windsor wedding at St.George's Chapel, Windsor, United Kingdom.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II from foreground are seated at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence.
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Queen Elizabeth II is given a tour during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix's Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Featuring: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Apr 2019
Credit: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190517- Wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Featuring: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 18 May 2019
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
18/05/2019. Windsor , United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaving the Lady Gabriella Windsor wedding at St.George's Chapel, Windsor, United Kingdom.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Sussex meet guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London.
No chance for reconciliation now? No chance at all! A reconciliation would invite the Sussexes to visit – and to overshadow the petty, boring and/or lazy bunch. Don’t gonna happen!
Harry never complained about the queen. His father is doing this nasty stuff. I doubt the queen was happy about how Charles slammed her through his tell all book.
Yes Harry was vocal about his love for his grandmother and she did want him protected no matter what. It’s shameful how they will try to use her now against Harry when she is dead and can’t speak for herself!! These idiots don’t see how really stupid they look trying to make Harry the bad guy when it is plain to see who the villains truly are and that’s Chuckles and Peg.
So what have we learned:
– Royal family has way more power than they want the public to know
– royal family uses security and money to keep members in line
– royal family is a cult led by monarch and heir
– a lot of focus and energy is on making sure family members adhere to cult rules, above all else
– cults power tied to family itself, white british supremacy and purity and empire (memories of)
– charles is has tried to pull levers under his control without fingerprints (maybe impt to leave no fingerprints for public and his own family too)
– william is *murderously* jealous? Not smart or hinged enough to be subtle and hide fingerprints (but he tries)
– government and media way more beholden to royal family than (at least i realized)
– wales kids and other family members are trapped (and this is the one of the sadder things to hear Harry talk about
Feel sorry for Charlotte and Louis if they don’t want to be cutting ribbons, and as for George, he has no choice about his future.
Britons are living in a veneer of democracy.
The Home Secretary could have solved the security problem in an instant. It’s illegal in the uk for anyone to carry weapons unless they’re special unit police officers or unless they have permission from the Home Secretary. The HS could just have given permission for Harry’s private bodyguards to carry guns. Problem solved.
Only I don’t think it’s just about guns. It’s about blocking the ability for people to get up close to him. Police officers can do that while I’d imagine private security cannot to the same ability. It’s about having some sort of a motorcade or at least two police cars blocking others cars from getting close to his. Considering what happened to his mom that makes sense.
God they write some rubbish, bringing a dead person into this story is pathetic .
The Queen knew Charles was going to be a useless king , that’s why she hung around so long .
Anyway the press have been pushing William being King and trying to hurry Charles demise for ages , what’s the difference .
At least Harry doesn’t want his father to end.
They always mention QE2 for maximum damage control. They must be so pissed. 😂
Queen Elizabeth would be truly horrified by Charles, not Harry. She loved her children and grandchildren, Charles loves only Camilla
That’s it. Chuck wanted to slim down, QE2 LOVED a full balcony showing her extended family.
Cover your $@&#%•# Is exactly what that letter was. The security was removed while she was queen. Elizabeth looks like she was shaping how her legacy would LOOK, and not how it would FEEL for Harry to realize his family do not care for him.
How dare they put words into the late Queen’s mouth.
Lizzie removed security; then wrote a letter claiming Harry needed security. Showing she was polishing her own legacy till the end. She cared more about what people would say about her after her death, than she cared for the lives of Harry and his young family.
Charles said, DITTO.
Not saying these people know what a dead woman would think, but if QE would have been horrified that Harry is willing to fight for the truth and his family’s security, then who needs her. Was she horrified that H,M&A’s security was pulled and their lives endangered? Was she horrified when Charles and Will used Harry to sway public opinion in their and Cam’s favor? Was she horrified that Will was physically abusive or about Charles abusing servants? Or are those the right of the heirs. PH may think highly of granny still, but I’m not convinced she was any better than the rest.
Aww, an anonymous royal source is letting us know that Charles is absolutely definitely a kind man with a warm heart. Snort😂. If he was, then they wouldn’t feel the need to have random “insiders” telling us this. Show don’t tell, Charles. What a weak man he is.
It’s always the opposite with Chuck. Trust me, the anonymous source said, he’s a kind man! 😂
Saying someone is kind over and over does not make it so. Although I guess it is propaganda.
😂Yes, this ludicrous quote stood out to me as well, Jais:
““The King is a kind man with a warm heart and quite enough on his plate to deal with, without all this from his own son”, said a royal source. ”
Camzilla?
Did ITV suggest that TQ would’ve been truly horrified by the exclusive interview H gave them to promote Spare? Or are they suggesting that the TQ would only be horrified by the interviews H gives to the BBC?
Anyway I’m glad H overlooked ITV (this time) because the hate they incite towards H&M (and their children) across all of their daily talk shows is “truly horrifying”.
I’m not sure even camilla believes it despite the fact that she might be the only one he’s shown any semblance of kindness.
Charles burst into his mother’s sick room about Camilla s title. He is as cold as ice. The queen made sure harry and his family got security when they visited her.
The queen avoided confrontations. She ignored Diana s complaints and she knew that William and Charles treated the sussexes badly the queen should have put William in his place when he wanted to break up harry and meghan.
If Elizabeth had been stronger and healthier, this terrible behaviour towards the Sussexes would not have happened.
She would not have condoned what the palaces and the country did to him.
She was of course also full of colonialist opinions and actions as a child of her time, but she was a devout christian believer who would never have approved of these evil underhand moves against Prince Harry and his family.
If the King had condemned the racial abuse of Meghan and Archie in the right wing press relations between Harry and the King would be a lot better, but Meghan and Archie were hung out to dry by the Royals. The whole situation wasn’t helped by Meghan being so hard working and much better at the job than our future Queen.
I have learned the hard way that, if “family love” requires you to keep secrets, stay silent in the face of neglect or mistreatment, and flatter the members in power, that ain’t a family.
I went no contact with a parent 5 years ago and I know it was the right call. I lost other family members for telling the truth and making them look bad. But I never had to deal with my family opening me up to terrorist attacks or engaging the international media as their flying monkeys. #TeamHarry all the way. Speak that truth!!
I especially liked when he referred to Archie and lily as Charles or whatever he called him grandchildren. It’s to remind those unhinged folks that yes, these two children are indeed part of that royal linage and deserve to be treated as such Least you want to forget that because their mother is half black and they live in California. And I will need someone to draw me a road map to chuck heart and kindness because I can’t find it no matter how I try because from where I am sitting, a kind man won’t put his son , his daughter in law and grandchildren in danger by taking away their safe space and removing their security
The fact is nobody knows how much time Charles has. The Palace refuses to be open with the public. Charles doing weekly treatments for over a year is not a good sign and those who are offended are telling on themselves. The ITV article itself is sycophantic and exposes the Palace as unprofessional and bad at its job.
“What many insiders actually thought about Harry’s interview was that he was, once again, further alienating his family…”
The family isn’t speaking to Harry. They don’t see each other. They do not spend time in the same countries or even the same hemisphere. It seems like the RF often plans events when they believe Harry and Meghan will be seen or when they do something relating to work or charity so as to something, something pull focus (as if they could!). I’m not sure you can further alienate anyone in this situation; the RF chooses to be alienated full stop.
Right? Further alienated? Ummm they haven’t spoke in over a year.
Good heavens, these people are spinning out.
What on earth did they think was going to happen when this ruling came down?
Did they think Harry was going to slink away into the California beach grass and hang his head in shame? Did they think he was finally going to realize that since they will never stop bullying him and threatening his beloved family, not to mention his own life, he should therefore knuckle under and just disappear?
They have entirely lost the plot.
The Royal Family has been revealed as galaxy-class grifters, utterly cruel and addicted to power and money above all. They have shown themselves to be not only uninterested in actual service to their subjects and realm, but incapable of recognizing what public duty and a life of service truly are.
It’s time the UK wrote a Constitution, defunded the hereditary Monarchy, removed the Church as any part of government, and made the Head of State an elected position.
Then they can elect Good King Harry to the post and hope he is willing to come home and straighten out the hideous mess his family have made with the incredible level of privilege the citizens of Britain have granted them for so long.
Thank you Kaiser for posting yesterday, I know it was supposed to be your day off and I appreciate it .