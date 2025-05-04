Times: ‘It’s not that the King won’t speak to Prince Harry — it’s that he can’t’

Within his BBC News interview on Friday, Prince Harry made it clear that he would love to reconcile with his father and the Windsors, and that he still dreams of visiting the UK with his wife and children, so that his kids can know his homeland. Harry repeatedly stated variations of his desire to “return” and to “reconcile.” Buckingham Palace has decided that this is what they will hold over his head, that there can be no reconciliation as long as he’s telling his story publicly and calling them out in such a huge way. Nevermind that reconciliation hasn’t been on the table in years, and that King Charles evicted his son and grandchildren from their UK home in January 2023, specifically because Charles didn’t want to see any of them. Nevermind that Charles and Harry have not spoken in fourteen months. Suddenly, this BBC interview is the new thing which Harry did which has become the final straw/the reason why there is no coming back. When, actually, Harry did the interview because he knows there’s no coming back. In any case, Roya Nikkhah at the Times published a new piece on Saturday. Some highlights:
Harry stole Princess Charlotte’s thunder! “All this on a day when the royal family hoped their headlines would be celebrating Princess Charlotte’s tenth birthday, with a new photo of her smiling broadly while walking in Cumbria wearing a camouflage-style jacket, and an announcement that the King and Queen will travel to Canada later this month. Oh, Harry. This is not what reconciliation looks like.”
The Windsors are still crying about ‘Spare’: In his world, the main “sticking point”, which has caused years of discord resulting in estrangement from his kin, is “the security issue”. For the rest of the world, and most of his family, it is about so much more. Not least his tell-all book, Spare, so damning of his father, his brother, his stepmother and their teams but also the Sussexes’ numerous interviews airing the grievances that have removed the last shreds of trust that any family communications could ever remain private.
How Harry’s BBC interview went down in Windsor-ville: How has all this gone down with the King and the royal family? As a close friend of Charles’s says: “Harry just sees conspiracy every time a decision doesn’t go in his direction. He is like a gambler in a casino who can’t walk away — he just doubles down. Even when he speaks of reconciliation, it is laced with threats and anger. It’s not that the King won’t speak to him — it’s that he can’t. How can you have a private and delicate conversation when you know it is going to end up on a news special within hours? Perhaps if he tried to earn rather than demand a reconciliation, things might go a little better for him. It’s just very tragic.”
Harry’s poll numbers are down! Despite warmer words publicly issued from the royals this side of the pond, neither side has played a perfect hand. Painful mistakes have been made on both sides along the way, with lasting repercussions, but it is Harry that has lost most, not just in the courts, but in the court of public opinion. A YouGov poll published just after Friday’s ruling found that the public’s sympathies are moving away from his narrative, and towards the monarchy’s. The poll of 6,020 adults asked whether the public felt the royal family had treated Harry “fairly or unfairly” and 46 per cent said “fairly” (23 per cent said unfairly, 31 per cent said don’t know).
Harry stole WWII’s thunder! For Harry to go on the attack again with more missiles, just as his father and family prepare to honour veterans with a week of VE Day 80th anniversary events, goes to the very heart of what he keeps getting wrong. On Monday, as the royal family assemble on the Buckingham Palace balcony to honour those who fought for and secured our freedom, the prince’s latest outburst means that for many watching, family discord and those absent from the balcony will be the background noise, despite the roar of an RAF flypast. Much as Harry talks of “forgiveness”, that is something his family will not forgive. Harry, himself a veteran of two tours of Afghanistan with a decade of military service under his belt, knows full well how this latest storm cloud from California will overshadow the King and commander-in-chief’s horizon. Charles and his family will do their best to commemorate the guns finally falling silent across Europe 80 years ago. But for the monarchy, after a long, painful, personal war, there is still no ceasefire.
While I edited this out, Nikkhah went off on a strange tangent, quoting statements from QEII and King Charles in which they both said publicly that they wished the Sussexes well as they built their lives overseas. I guess Nikkhah couldn’t find an unnamed palace aide who would even bother denying the truth we’ve seen with our own eyes: that the original plan was to get Harry back, broke and divorced. When that plan failed, the new plan became “public banishment, humiliation, and a global hate campaign to destroy the Sussexes.” And all of the “but Harry might leak conversations!?!?!” Jesus. These people send their minions out on a daily basis to make unhinged comments about Harry and Meghan, but every time Harry opens his mouth for any reason, it’s declared a national emergency. Anyway, I’m glad Harry got all of that off his chest and I hope people see Charles’s nondenials and sleight-of-hand briefings for what they are: admissions that much of what Harry said was true.
All across social media, ppl are bashing Charles and the Royal family.
The Royal Rota, at the behest of the Palace, can write whatever they want, but the people are with Harry/Meghan.
Harry’s eloquent interview is right up there with Diana’s Bashir interview in how DEVASTATING it is to Charles and the Royals. It also showed how savvy and smart Harry has become, choosing his words carefully, for maximum effect. Instead of saying “Archie and Lili” he said “my father’s grandchildren.”
The Royals look Oh So Bad but they may not realize it while in their “yes-men” bubble.
I agree 💯 percent. Chuckles can do whatever the hell he wants because he is the King but they want us to believe he can’t because Harry would talk about any conversation they would have? In all reality it’s Chuckles that talks and has his minions and bedmates write articles about the conversations which they spin in Chuckles favor.
The wails need to stop using their kids birthdays to slam harry. They are the ones to look bad using their kids not harry. The court did not set up the calendar noting birthday s. Of those children. It is forgotten that William skipped out on charlottes birthday to go to a,sports event.
Following the news I know there are a lot of things lacking in the UK. But there seem to be an abundance of final straws, final nails (in coffins), and olive branches… Happy for Harry that he’s owning a lot of actual olive trees!
Turn those olives into oil!
Yes!!! Is the Times becoming a tabloid??! Seriously what kind of bs is “Harry stole Princess Charlotte’s thunder”??? This Royal Nikki person needs to go back to journalism school.
I can’t understand their logic. It’s them who chose to ignore her birthday and focus on Harry…nobody forced them…not to mention the ridiculousness of the argument that everything has to stop because of one royal child’s birthday.
The Times is supposed to be an intelligent newspaper, at least it was before Murdoch got his hands on it.
The Times is owned by Murdoch so🤷♀️. Not exactly a beacon of goodness. But yeah that line about Harry stealing charlotte’s thunder is inane and cringey. Are these writers not ashamed? Lol, clearly not. And please, William was out there briefing to the DB that he was going to strip the Sussexes of their titles the day before so was he not stepping on his daughter’s birthday “thunder”? And honestly it’s better in the long run. There is no need for a 10 yr old little girl to have her full-face plastered all over the tabloid covers. Gross.
That Harry, he’s powerful. He can make people forget that a 6 year war happened. (massive eyeroll) I hope it makes them feel better that the people YouGov hand picks to answer a survey are more sympathetic to them. And, if they have so MANY more people who see their side and are royalists, why are these people paying any attention to Harry so they can be overshadowed? If the people are fans they should be following their favorites and ignoring H&M.
The Windsors are afraid that when they go on that balcony for VE Day, they’ll see the displeasure of the populace.
Exactly! People should show up to that one, and other such events wearing a blue or other color arm band, signifying support for Good King Harry!
There comes a point where you just have to let it go. He has tried to reconcile, they don’t want to so fuck ‘em.
Those popularity polls are a joke. Charles really has no excuse
Why is Roya crowing about a poll that shows that less than 50 % of the public support the royals’ decision? 54% either don’t know or support Harry. I’d hardly say that was an overwhelming victory. Seems many people are undecided despite the continuous anti Harry propaganda pushed out by the UK media.
I mean is anyone surprised by these idiots?? Harry should make peace like many immigrants from war torn country, that they can never go back. I dont know why everyone applauding the statements. Even if these Windsor kill someone in broad daylight , these dreangers and spin doctor will make them look innocent. He should have avoided the interview , honestly outside of royal follower, he comes across not very good .
I know elon must and other billionaire have armer security . Why cant harry security are not armed ??
Why do you think he shouldn’t have spoken and gotten the truth out there on the record? I think that is his goal and not how he comes across to random people.
Reminds me of Sophie’s car which killed an old woman. Swept under the carpet. Same with Philip. So many deaths.
Armed security is not allowed in the uk. Only the police can carry arms. Who are we to tell Harry he should never visit his home country! Harry did the interview for the historical record. It will become more important than the Oprah interview in years to come when people are reviewing how the Windor’s treated Harry and Meghan. In the short term the British media will gaslight but Harry’s words will stand the test of time. People who say he shouldn’t speak out or put things on the record are very short sighted and obsessed with tabloid headlines.
The funny thing about the VE Day stuff is that 80 isn’t any anniversary where they would do a big celebration/commemoration, it’s just that Charles knows this is the only one he’ll probably be around for and that he needs and wants the big ceremonial pomp that goes with royalty. You cannot convince me that this isn’t just a big PR exercise for him and the government to provide some distraction and get some good stories and photos.
What I love about these balcony appearances for Chuck is how unpopular he is compared to his mother.
I hope Republic makes a strong showing.
It’s no more “die for king and country” anymore…would you die for this vainful king? His lazy heir?
It’s so tiring hearing that Harry stole “royal item du jour”’s thunder when the newspapers could just not put Harry on the front page. But they make that decision which over shadows any Royal news and we all know why.
We also all know that the King won’t speak to Harry, not that he “”can’t””
Yup, those rats do make a choice.
Harry is popular, Chuck is not.
Chuckles, you jelly little marble.
We all know bullies always scream “SNITCH!” because having their actions called out might result in them having to stop. You are externalizing your poor self-image by aiming to shame, humiliate, and abuse your son and his family. It’s whack.
Seriously, PC, you need to “look within” yourself so that you can grow. Yes, you lack RIZ. Why don’t you use some of that colonialist blood money to buy yourself some skills? To learn to become charismatic such that you feel secure enough to build normal family relations?
I promise you will be happier and more fulfilled if you do the hard work.
Cry harder Roya. Any private conversation of Harry with his dad ends up with you. 🥱
Anyway, Chuck shows what an ineffective piss weak person he is hiding behind the institutional machinery to condemn his son. What a legacy.
But she’s got “sources” and “insiders” to corroborate her claims.
Must be legitimate then! 😂 so these people are also cowards, like their King.
I was rubbernecking the Daily Fail comment sections and actually created an account to counter some of the typically unhinged responses and mine were taken down within seconds if I included certain words. The words not passing: grandchildren, Frogmore, royal household and RAVEC.
If they’re censoring, it means they know a substantial portion of the comments will be negative towards Charles and positive about Harry’s statement.
You know it’s bad when they unleash a flurry of denials through royal insiders. Lol. Ain’t no one buying it. The king looks like an absolutely cold human being and a terrible father. It”s also become clear that the king lies about the power that he wields. And the govt is okay with that. But whatever. Once the dust settles, all these writers will also have to deal with the fact that the Sussex family will never be visiting England. No cute articles about Archie and Lili coming to visit. They’ll have to make do with the drab ones.
I was just musing that we will never be rid of tRump until all of supporters have seen the truth and maybe it’s the same for the monarchy? I don’t know how much more it will take, but I’m ready!
Charles is a weak pathetic man. This issue stemmed from the intense backlash he got when Diana died since then he’s been controlled by the papers and courtiers that’s why he cannot help Harry unless the papers tell him too. The entire family is being held hostage by the tabloids. I feel for Harry but if it were me this is the end, you can’t love anyone who wants your kids dead. When the hysteria dies down I believe he can bring his kids to the UK but not now. He needs to stop sitting by the phone waiting and cut them off once and for all. Attend Charles funeral and that’s it
For all the Palace briefings, their official statement was weak and they haven’t denied anything that Harry said in that interview. Harry did the right thing by speaking out. He’s put everything out there so the Palace can’t rewrite history. I don’t believe Diana refused security the Palace took it away.
Once again, typical DARVO.
Like the MAGAts, every Royal accusation is a confession. It ain’t Harry who can’t be trusted to keep communications private, lol.
What I keep coming back to over and over again is that no matter how much Charles The Cruel, the Mistress Queen and Billy Idle stomp their feet and scream, they have not and cannot show that Harry lies. Because he doesn’t.
That is his unforgivable sin. He tells the truth in public. And these people cannot afford to have their subjects see and believe the truth about them.