QEII dictated a CYA memo about the Sussexes’ need for royal protection

Throughout everything that’s happened to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it’s always been clear that they never blamed Queen Elizabeth II for any of the bad stuff, even if one could argue that she was effectively the CEO and she probably could have been a lot firmer on many issues. Still, in the last four years of her life, it was clear that Charles was assuming more power, and so were QEII’s courtiers. They clearly kept things from her and did some ghastly things in her name. One thing that seemed to get through to QEII was that under no circumstances should the Sussexes be without royal protection. She had her private secretary write a cover-your-ass memo expressing her feelings on the subject – that she felt strongly that the Sussexes needed a great deal of security.
The late Queen Elizabeth II considered it “imperative” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept “effective security” after leaving the working Royal family, court documents have revealed. Her most senior aide told a Home Office committee that keeping the Sussexes safe was “of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family” as he put forward a case for their continuing security, a letter has revealed.
Sir Edward Young wrote to Sir Mark Sedwill, the then Cabinet Secretary, after the Sandringham summit of January 2020 to explain what had been decided by the late Queen and her grandson. The letter, included in newly published court documents, reveals how Sir Edward – writing on behalf of the Palace in his role as the late Queen’s private secretary – made the case for the Sussexes’ continued “effective security” as they left the working Royal family. It invokes the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and talks of the threats the Sussexes face from “extremists”.
The letter, published as part of a summary judgment on Friday, contradicts the prevailing narrative that the Duke and Duchess were cut off by the Royal family after being “forced” to leave Britain. It has been submitted to the High Court as part of evidence to reach the truth of whether and when the Duke made an offer to pay for his own security. He has claimed it was raised during the Sandringham Summit. Ravec, the Home Office committee that rules on security matters, did not receive any such offer at that stage, it is claimed.
Reporting the details of what was agreed at the summit, Sir Edward wrote: “During their time in the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to attend public-facing engagements representing the charities and causes which remain dear to them. These engagements would no longer be formally undertaken on behalf of Her Majesty but, given the profile of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we would expect they would still attract public attention…
“… Of course, a number of these patronages have been granted to them by Her Majesty, which they will continue actively to fulfil. Her Majesty may from time to time invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend national royal occasions in their private capacity, and Her Majesty is likely to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to participate in family events in keeping with other non-working members of the family.”
On the matter of the Duke and Duchess’s ongoing security, he wrote: “You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family. Given the Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the Royal family, his military service, the Duchess’s own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security. And, of course, the family is mindful of tragic incidents of the past. The discussions to date, including with [the former chairman of Ravec], have been useful in making sure that the parameters of the Ravec process are well understood. Of course, Her Majesty and her family recognise that these are independent processes and decisions about the provision of publicly funded security are for the UK Government, the government of Canada and any other host government.”
What’s interesting about this is NOT that it “contradicts the prevailing narrative that the Duke and Duchess were cut off by the Royal family after being ‘forced’ to leave Britain.” What’s interesting about this is that QEII wanted a cover-your-ass memo written to explicitly state that her grandson and his family were still under mortal threat, meaning that even QEII believed that HER people were working against the Sussexes’ interests and that her wishes would likely be disregarded. She was right – the memo was promptly disregarded by RAVEC, by the queen’s Lord Chamberlain and by the man who wrote the letter, Edward Young. Young was part of RAVEC at that time, he not only “presented” the Sussexes’ case to Ravec (leaving out the fact that Harry wanted to pay back his security costs while visiting), and Young was part of the Ravec team who suspended the Sussexes’ security in 2020. The Lord Chamberlain withdrew the Sussexes’ funding and security as punishment for Harry not backing down on Christian Jones and Dan Wootton. And Ravec was all too eager to leave the Sussexes unprotected.
One of the things I’ve always believed (and some of the reporting reflected this) is that when QEII was alive, she had her royal protection team cover Harry and Meghan during their visits in 2021 and 2022. Harry was reportedly pleased with how that arrangement worked. It changed when his father became king, probably because Charles was the one who authorized the withdrawal of the Sussexes’ security in the first place.
Again who is this Lord Chamberlain!? Anyways was this new information suppose to hurt Harry? It seems to make everyone involved look worse for disobeying the Queens wishes.
Was that Rose Hanbury’s husband?
No, he’s the GREAT lord chamberlain. That’s a hereditary (but shared) position – he’s not the current GLC, but his oldest son will be for William’s reign (or David Rocksavage himself if he’s still alive.)
I think the Lord Chamberlain is appointed/hired?
The Lord Chamberlain is the most senior officer in the Royal Household. All the departments report him in the household. Its always been a peer, (currently a life peer).
Rose Banbury is husband is the Lord Great Chamberlain, which is a.ceremonial role.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lord_Chamberlain
Rose “Hanbury”.
This confirms not only that the queen was not part of the anti-Sussex cabal but that, as suspected, she was not really “the queen”, in the full sense of the title, in the last years of her life. If she had an opinion on something, she had to go rogue to put it on the record. Wow! Just wow 😳. This should be a gigantic story. It’s not because the coup is still in progress.
It also tells me that there were splits all over the royal households. Part of her majesty’s household was ready to do what she asked, another part of that household was actively undermining her wishes and working against the Sussexes and then Clarence House and KP were working against the Sussexes at the behest of their bosses.
This really drives home the comments Harry made about being concerned that those around his grandmother were not the right people. Her most senior staff were undermining her. Awful, just awful.
Yes, without saying it was Edward Young, we all know it was Edward Young taking advantage of a frail QEII. He was the one who cancelled Harry’s meeting with his gran at the last minute, citing her calendar was too busy and she had a conflicting meeting. Ya right Eddie. He’s also the one who, as a RAVEC board member, deliberately did not carry the message to them that Harry was more than willing to reimburse the MET for any RPO expenses incurred. He is a sleazy weasel of the first order who has a personal hate-on for both Harry and Meghan.
Yes, this is a bigger bombshell than anything in Endgame, but they’re trying to spin it as proof that Harry is lying, when it actually shows the opposite.
Right. And I noticed this part, ‘…as part of evidence to reach the truth of whether and when the Duke made an offer to pay for his own security.’ That’s not really the point of this court proceeding. The point is, they yanked their security & even refused when Harry offered to pay. That’s the point, not whether Harry was lying about offering to pay. Geez Louise, these people. And yes, this is a way bigger bombshell than anything in Omid Scobie’s book, or pantsuit Katie Keen is wearing.
Refer back to the section in Spare where Harry writes about making plans to see TQ shortly before they fly to the UK. “I told her explicitly that we hoped to discuss with her our plan to create a different working arrangement”. TQ tells him her schedule is clear, he and Meghan can visit, and invites them to stay with her at Sandringham. As H&M are boarding their plane in Canada, they get a note from Young that she won’t be able to see them. Harry writes, “I said to Meg, they’re blocking me from seeing my own grandmother.” When they got to England he called TQ again, who sounded strange, and she says, Young has now told her she’s busy all week. Harry asks if he’s in the room while she’s talking to him. She doesn’t answer.
So yup, she was being lied to, and managed, and her wishes subverted. And Young, her own private secretary, who was placed there by Charles (and Andrew) after Phillip retired and they got Geidt dumped, was the prime mover behind the scenes.
ETA: Forgot to add, remember time wise this was in early January 2020, before the “Sandringham Summit” took place (which was set up by the palace after Meghan went back to Canada).
In that same section of Spare, Harry tells TQ they wanted to see Charles as well, but were told he was in Scotland until the end of the month. TQ’s comment – “I have only one thing to say about that. Your father always does what he wants to do.”
This also brings up questions as to whether QEII’s intentions were followed regarding Frogmore Cottage. After all, she gave (titles to) estates to all of her throne line children when they married…
The fact that her wishes were straight up disregarded and ignored is really concerning. Also further evidence that she was not behind the wheel of the monarchy at all towards the end of her life. Charles has been King much longer than officially reported.
I wonder how they are going to downplay or cover up this one. The brf/firm should be hanging their heads in shame, that is if they could pull them out of where they usually keep them. I hope Harry blows the lot of them up. He was not an angel and plenty of his escapades were publicised, they forget he would have so many receipts on all of them. Charles is not working alone, the power hungry firm members, William and their direct lines to tabloid media are all vile. They must really believe they all above reproach, no matter how many laws they break. Buying bots to spread lies might work in the UK, but the rest of the world has been seeing how inhumane and out of touch the brf actually are. If any harm whatsoever comes to Harry, Meghan and their family the entire world will immediately know where it came from. I hope they are not that stupid, they are already imploding by focussing on the grifting trailer trash married ins, focussing on these classless low lifes doesnt remove attention from reality for more than a short time. The respect for the brf died with QEII, its become nothing more than a collection of tantrum throwing childish adults vying for attention,and trashy K trying to score extra points with more exhibitionism.
Yeah I don’t understand how this “contradicts the prevailing narrative” that the Sussexes were cut off. This just makes the royals and Charles especially look that much worse – the late Queen understood that they were under threat from extremists, she made sure everyone in that inner circle knew that she understood the threat H&M faced, and they STILL cut off their security. They went against her very clear wishes and cut off their security as retribution for Harry outing Christian Jones.
It also makes it clear that she had different expectations for them post Sussexit than the courtiers – she expected them to attend family events like Trooping, she expected them to make the occasional garden party or Ascot appearance, etc. She expected them to operate similar to Beatrice and Eugenie, which is what we’ve said all along – that those two were the blueprint H&M wanted to follow.
QEII never intended to cut off and isolate the Sussexes the way Charles has done.
Your last paragraph – the comment about operating like Beatrice and Eugenie – is so grounding. There are royals who do what Harry and Megan wanted to do. They (C & W) were made because H&M wouldn’t do what they wanted them to do so they created this whole narrative about how wrong it was.
The Queen knew it was fine and accepted it. Chuck and Willie decided to burn down the house.
THIS revelation is probably the main reason why Harry wanted to do this. This wouldn’t have been public knowledge had he not gone through this process, successful or not. It’s now all public, historical record. TBH, Harry’s pursuit in being able to pay for security may not be successful but I think getting this all out there on record is a huge win.
This memo shows the queen was ignored which is a big deal. Did Young undermine his own memo? Or were there others in RAVEC who did that for him.
Not really, Young – in his capacity of private secretary to the queen (but being Charles’ handpicked lackey), inserted his own get out of jail free card by including this phrase (think: recollections may vary):
“Of course, Her Majesty and her family recognise that these are independent processes and decisions about the provision of publicly funded security are for the UK Government, the government of Canada and any other host government.”
In other words, they fully intend to use THIS section of the memo to say what the Queen wanted does not matter. And you can just BET that they have been attempting to interfere with security arrangements for the Sussexes in any country which they have visited since they left.
However… many other people who aren’t royal have been able to receive taxpayer-funded round the clock armed security, including the provision of safe houses… see the case of Salman Rushdie, as has been brought up on Twitter in recent days. And as others have previously pointed out, many private citizens (e.g. Kate Moss) have been able to pay for police protection in the UK without issue.
The queen says she wants the Sussexes to have “effective security” and also that there are independent processes deciding the security. But the independent processes/RAVEC are deciding that no security is necessary, which just doesn’t seem effective ….😂
@Magdalena: I noticed that part, too. I think you’re exactly right, that’s their get out of jail free card.
@Jais: I can see people getting into lawyerly arguments about the meaning of ‘effective’, sort of along the lines of Bill Clinton’s ‘depends on what the meaning of “is” is’.
Yes @beanie bean, a whole discourse will be had over what is effective security🙄. But so far, they’ve been provided with zero security so how could that even be argued to be effective? Unless they’re saying Harry’s own private security is effective enough and they don’t need RPO’s, despite his security not being privy to current threats or being able to carry firearms. Do not think that was what the queen intended. Honestly, did she even say that part about independent processes or did EY add it in? Obv, she could have, not realizing how much EY and Charles would block sussex security but could also see EY just adding it in.
I’ve said all along that qe2 expected everyone to still work for her. So what harry was overseas. You still work for her. Lol. I see William doesn’t get this part. One person can only do so much. You need helpers and decoys. William ran his away. If Elizabeth needed a person she had, like what, over 30 people to call at the drop of a hat!! And that’s just close family. She even sent her 3rd cousins to events.
I will also state again that I think Charles wanted to force harry under his thumb. I don’t think its simply, he doesn’t like those black people. I think harry was suppose to crawl back, Meghan was suppose to go broke in a matter of months, and everyone would than be forced to follow chucks wishes.
That’s not going to happen. Chuck needs to negotiate. At the same time, in a roundabout way, harry still works for the crown. Everytime harry does something the press and Charles get a boost.
I think the Queen saw the very unhappy life her sister had had, and saw the same possible future for Harry. Just a pity he didn’t meet Meghan earlier, if the Queen had still had the power none of this nonsense would have happened. It continues to show Charles in a horrific light – having been through the trauma with Diana ( whom he must have still had feelings for in some way as mother of his children) how could he possibly countenance the possibility of it happening to his son. I have ZERO respect for Charles, Cow, Willi or Katie keen.
I doubt he ever had feelings for Diana, not after his “what ever love is” comment in their engagement interview.
Charles has no feelings for Diana
. He could not hide his contempt for her. Jepson recalled how Charles made demeaning comments about her in public. Penny reported c and c cooperated with her on her books which included Diana bashing.
I am English and the same age as Diana would have been… these comments, though probably right, make me so sad. I remember her wedding day..my family had no money, but Mum bought a bottle of real proper champagne for us to drink to celebrate. We all believed in the fairytale. And to see Meghan being treated the same as Diana just breaks my heart. I adore Meghan…not perfect, not blameless but I still adore her. Just as I adored Diana.. not perfect, not blameless. Each had so much to give to the RF and so much to give to Britain and the Commonwealth, yet in different ways both were knocked down. And we are left with…I am just so ashamed and frustrated with our royals and the awful British media…
@LRB so sweetly and well said.
Sadly the problem with the BRF is that they cannot stand even the tiniest glare of brilliance – it makes them feel anxious and insecure, yet look at the way Meghan is parroted by them every day.
Kate is literally being modelled on Meghan.
To add, I think she also liked to keep people around and knew William would need a brother. Cause Kate family can’t help.
We see William needs an extra person. He could’ve sent harry to Australia for that women’s soccer or rugby match early this year.
This doesn’t make any sense. On the one hand, her private secretary is conveying her strong wish for the Sussexes to get security, on the other hand, he’s making sure they don’t get security? Who’s the monarch, here? Clearly, not Elizabeth, the Queen. If this doesn’t help bring down the monarchy, I don’t know what will.
Young could not have told ravec what to do so there were others who wanted to deny the protection. Charles and William likely influenced more than just young n
IIRC, Young was a member of RAVEC? so, he would have had an important role in its decision-making. I’m on twitter, now, reading the royalists’ responses: they’re trying to pin the blame on the government. So, guess we’ll be watching the Tories and the BRF playing hot potatoes, over who made the decision to pull the Sussexes’ security.
I believe that Clive Alderton ( formerly head of Charles’ household) was part of RAVEC as well. And maybe Simon Case, either as a representative for KP or later as the Tory cabinet secretary? So many snakes, so hard to keep track, lol.
Really, why are representatives for the royals even involved in determining security protection at all? Implementing it, sure. But what expertise could they offer in determining the level of security risk? That seems fishy to me.
The Crown has a finger in every pie.
Clive Alderton is still around working for Charles. He’d been with POW Charles at CH for many years, ultimately moving up to private secretary in 2015. When TQ died, Alderton was made Private Secretary to the Sovereign.
As for Young, he “retired” from the royal household in May this year. In June he was given a peerage, and apparently is now Baron Young of Old Windsor. Shortly after, he was given the “rare honor” of being made a Permanent Lord in Waiting. (Can’t beat the British for fun titles, though Anne’s Gold Stick in Waiting may be my permanent favorite.) “Holders of this position…may represent His Majesty at important state and royal occasions.” (Tatler). Not sure if Alderton was also part of Ravec, but obviously, the old gang is still around, having in fact even moved up in the world thanks to Charles, and are no doubt doing what they’ve always done.
Seems like harry couldn’t have security unless it went through chuck. And it looks like edward young worked for chuck.
So ultimately the Crown of England protected a criminal and allowed his terror to continue. If these are the friends they chose to protect I take that as an admission of guilt that they are just as involved in activities like this themselves.
I’m not getting how this letter contradicts what Harry and Meghan have said. The Queen was of the belief that they should have security but the RAVEC took it away anyway. By 2020, and perhaps even earlier, the Queen wasn’t in charge, Charles was.
And William was given power by Charles to drive out harry
I suspect the objective wasn’t to drive Harry out but rather Meghan. They either thought that Harry would either divorce her or she would leave him. Too bad for them the plan worked a little too well and caused both Harry and Meghan to leave.
Charles & William thought Harry would sacrifice his wife to the Firm like they did. They didn’t marry for love so replacing Meghan with some “ more suitable” in their eyes, was no big deal. Harry isn’t them. He loves his wife. He’s going to protect her.
I don’t see how this memo “contradicts the prevailing narrative that the Duke and Duchess were cut off by the Royal family after being ‘forced’ to leave Britain.” The Queen made it abundantly clear that they needed the extra security, especially when in the UK, & why they needed it – the fact that this security access was revoked while they were living in Canada (a Commonwealth country, I might add) and that RAVEC is refusing to allow them to even pay for appropriate security if/when they are in the UK actually reaffirms the narrative that Charles made it clear they should not feel welcome or safe while in the UK. They are permitted to pay to have an appropriate level of security outside the UK so they are, effectively, forced out and kept out unless they’re willing to accept the additional risk to their lives
It’s not the commonwealth part that mattered in Canada but that the Queen is the head of state too. For this reason anytime a member of that family shows up to Canada, the Canadian government covers the security no questions asked and sends RCMP for them. At least for the more senior royals, of which Harry and Meghan were considered to be.
What did not help is that the haters in Canada were trying to attack Trudeau for providing security which would be provided to any other VIP in the country.
IKR? Everyone got up in arms whenever Harry came to Toronto to visit Meghan before she moved to the UK, and for Invictus, but she was been harassed constantly by the tabloids, chased everywhere, her neighbours were being harassed by paparazzi and a fence had to be built around every location Suits was filming. As a then member of the BRF, of course Harry had to have security. If it was any other royal there wouldn’t be any grumbling.
It is a matter of record that the British author Salman Rushdie, who was under threat for writing The Satanic Verses, ( a book which many Muslims found offensive to Islam and to the prophet Mohammed) had round the clock protection. He never did any charitable service of fought for his country, was listed a Category 2 person at risk and was provided with security for 12 years costing over £1million per year. His security consisted of 2 policemen with handguns, 2 drivers and safe houses.
Yet KCIII and his lackeys in cahoots with the Tory government consider H&M and their children not worthy of protection and support. Even if they don’t get RAVEC to change their minds – I hope there’s a strong statement in court about exactly what’s gone on here.
This is still quite worrying since in the end someone got to Rushdie and he lost an eye, and he is not as prolific as H&M and their kids.
It concerning, but the incident also happened in the states and not the UK and so I wonder if the security for him is different in the UK.
I *think* Rushdie’s security was removed/tapered off after the British government got Iran to officially remove the Fatwa against him, under Blair. Ie, a long time ago.
I’m a little confused. So Edward Young write this for the queen and then later voted against Harry getting security as a member of RAVEC. And he’s the one bringing this information forward in the trial?
My working theory is that Edward Young is the one who insisted on the language in the memo about the Queen understanding that there was a process here etc. Then he used that to influence RAVEC – “yes the queen thinks that there is a threat but really she says to let the committee decide, and I just don’t think that security is justified, after all they aren’t working royals” etc.
So this memo is being produced with the hopes that people focus on the part about the queen understanding there is a process – and instead what people are focusing on (unfortunately for Young) is that the Queen understood the threat the Sussexes faced, she wanted them back for family events, she understood they would be back in the UK to support their other patronages from time to time, etc.
QEII isn’t the one who wanted them exiled, and I am not sure why Young decided this was a good time to tell the world that.
Exactly this, Becks1. I referred to it as Young’s “get out of jail free card” above before I saw your post.
He put that language in the memo to be able to later claim that the Queen would have been fine with the decision to strip the Sussexes of their security because she “understood that it was a process and therefore that the decision was out of her hands”. She and the Sussexes were really surrounded by vipers wherever they turned.
Just agreed with you both upthread. It does look bad in that he’s going against the queen’s wishes but that wording also suggests that the queen would respect the independent process. And yeah, I think EY influenced what was written. It seems they will block Harry at every turn but I’m wondering if this will effect others applying for security through RAVEC. Technically, it should but I’m not sure it will.
But – isn’t part of what Harry has also said in his suit, that Ravec did NOT follow their normal protocol in evaluating the situation for him and his family? If it wasn’t here, I’m sure I read about that somewhere online. And the judge supposedly made a comment to the effect of, even if they did that, or go back and do it now, or something like that, the end result might not change. I’m sure I saw that in the last few days, but don’t have time today to go back and find the reference.
Remember reading that too @windyriver. Which makes me confused. Yes, Harry is saying the protocol was not followed in the usual way for him. And the Judge said even if the protocol was followed, he might get the same result. That seemed ominous. But at the same time, he might not get the same result. Is this judge on RAVEC? What does he know that we don’t? I’m starting to get confused about what is being argued in this case. And what will even happen depending on the ruling.
This letter proves that Harry and Megan had no chance against this cult, just like Diana, and I wonder if, with the wording, this is the breadcrumbs she was leaving! She knew the truth about the killing of Diana, and she knew that after her death, in all probability they would try and do it to Harry. When the Queen realised that the cancer was spreading (believe me we know before the doctors tell us), she decided to write things down. I’m surprised this letter saw the light of day, but there again they are so twisted they didn’t realise it would vindicate Harry. This last few days I have been in despair about the lies they are telling and printing about harry and meghan, and now it seems they are destroying them in the US as well. My heart bleeds for them.
Think of all the crocodile tears shed over the queen’s passing. They couldn’t get rid of her fast enough so the takeover would be complete and they could raid her jewelry collection. The hypocrisy is quite breathtaking.
Based just on my personal experience the attempts to destroy Harry and Meghan in the US are actually losing their effectiveness. My parents are pretty conservative, my dad gets all his news from Fox, so they bought into several of the narratives pushed around and after the Oprah interview. Things like H&M complaining and if they wanted privacy they should just shut up ecetera.
Just last night my Dad agreed with me that the british royal family handled Harry leaving poorly and added that the royals were too busy being petty and vindictive to be strategic or think about ramifications. Both parents also didn’t question the racism accusation, their reaction was pretty much of course Meghan faced racism in the royal family. My Dad still thinks Meghan is a narcissist but my mom disagreed with him saying there was no evidence of that.
To me, the difference is, there is no one-centered strategy to destroy them in USA. After their interview, documentary, the American media talked about them as part of that attention. However, when they are now working on their projects quietly, going dinner with friends, the American media doesn’t see the need to report on them breathlessly. Imagine, the most sold newspapers in UK were / are printing lies about H&M on the first page. Even Fox news is too busy with going after other people who can affect the country’s future politically or culturally. So, Taylor Swift is more dangerous to them than M&H.
When they were in UK, it was too obvious there was a strategy deployed by people on the top. A few journalists even said they were asked by their editors not to write anything negative about Kate & Will, but they can write whatever they want about H&M.
lol. How does that contradict anything H&M said? My God, the british media finds a way to twist anything into a negative for H&M. It proves that Harry’s grandmother was the only person in that family and firm looking out for H&M. That’s why they always talked about her lovingly. It is apparent that she had almost no power after Charles & Andrew put Edward Young into her court by “coup”. And to think that the british media had all that headlines about how H&M blindsided the Queen and used her to bash them. Even on chat shows, people were talking sh*t about H&M, how they didn’t tell the Queen (looking at you, miriam margolyes). Now, I know, nobody is gonna say anything about Queen not being the one in charge for some time.
Everything went downhill, in so many ways, after Christopher Geidt was forced out as QEII’s personal secretary in I think 2017.
Appalling.
Prince Harry’s “family” is evil, at least his immediate family is. And the ones who seem to care about him are powerless against the others.
So they were lying to and isolating a sick old woman. Nice…
This prove that Edward Young & lord chamberlain lied/misrepresent P Harry case to REVAC & to the court.. Or every REVAC member knew and decided to ignored QEII & counterintelligents analysis (per interview with FRM chief intelligent)…
As I understand it, one of the procedures that Ravec has is that it does a risk assessment before making a decision. No risk assessment was done. Along with this letter, I think there’s going to be some interesting stuff that will come out. How they could make a decision, especially with QE2’s letter, without a risk assessment is more than suspect.
It will be interesting to see if Ravec continues to refuse security. This letter is REALLY bad for Ravec.
Definitely a “cover your ass” memo, but it proves that the Queen understood on some level the threats that the Sussexes were facing.
Remember, she lived through the assassination of Mountbatton and heightened security threats of the troubles, including the kidnapping attempt on Princess Anne and the intruder who got into QEII’S own room. Not to mention Diana and the public fallout and suspicion around her not having security at the time of her death.
I don’t give QEII credit for much, but I do think she saw how catastrophic it would have been if the royal family failed to protect Harry and his family. She may have seen the bigger picture for the monarchy as a whole, while Charles and William were too blinded by their own impulses and attempts to “bring the Sussexes to heel”.
It does look like the vultures are starting to circle for Edward Young, though. How could the same person author this letter expressly laying out the monarch’s wishes and then use his position at RAVEC to argue for the opposite?
I see three possibilities:
1. He was so incompetent that he failed to include relevant information about Harry’s security
2. He was drunk with power and allowed his personal hatred of the Sussexes to influence the security decision
3. Or (my feeling) he was never truly working for the queen in the first place and intentionally didn’t carry out her wishes.
#3 and #2, not #1 bc he is a somewhat competent sneak. Isn’t he the one that told Harry the printers weren’t working at the sandringham summit?
Guy’s y’all are missing the bigger picture. The smocking gun is Murdoch!
That rude Lord Chamberlain dud’s threat “to withdraw the leaking of information suit against The Sun/DanWootton and William’s aide Christian Jones within 24 hrs”, targeted at Harry, was because THEY (Willy and Charles) got a call from Murdoch, who threatened THEM to go public with THEIR (Willy and Charles) scandals, if Harry didn’t drop the complaint against The Sun.
They all pannacked AF.
So Charles ordered the Lord to act swiftly, and he did.
That’s where we are today; a prince, the son of a king of a whole f*cking monarchy, is fighting his father and the UK govt for his protection, in a country where he is classed as a #1 target.
Thank God Harry, in the proces, is getting this whole shit show of a monarchy and it’s corrupt relationship with the UK right-wing press exposed.
Charles is a sh*t excuse of a father, who can’t care less if his son and his family get killed, just to safe his corrupt, compromised a*s.
Prince Harry called Young The Bee in his memoir. Now y’all know why. He could have called him double-agent The Bee.
That said, his behavour makes me wonder if the Queen really knew that Young was a member of Ravec, which harbours a very secretive, elite group of people. Harry didn’t know he was, and probably many more people/family, and aides at the palaces too.
Am I the only one absolutely chilled by this line?
“And, of course, the family is mindful of tragic incidents of the past. The discussions to date, including with [the former chairman of Ravec], have been useful in making sure that the parameters of the Ravec process are well understood.”
I mean, taken a certain way – which I’m sure Young intended – it practically reads as instructions to make sure to get rid of Meghan (and possibly Harry along with her).
I’d love to know who the former chairman of Ravec, and who the Lord Chamberlain at the time, both are. And we know from Harry that the usual process for security assessment was NOT undertaken when it came to him, Meghan, and Archie.