Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I’m like, “I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.”’

For a second, I honestly thought that they sent Kylie Jenner over to interview Jennifer Lawrence and I thought “wow, that’s actually sort of cool?” But no, reverse it – Interview Magazine sent J-Law to interview Kylie for their cover story. Jen loved every minute of it too – she’s still so obsessed with all things Kardashian-Jenner, she refers to Kris as her own mother and Jen and Kylie bond about makeup and a lot more. Some highlights (for space, JL = Jen Lawrence and KJ = Kylie).
KJ on her best hire: “Probably my dog nanny, since I have seven dogs. Because they kept multiplying. One of them had children and I had to keep the family together.”
KJ on her lack of struggle: “Yeah, it’s a challenge, breaking through [preconceived notions]. But I’ve had such an amazing platform and I choose to put in the work. I could have been handed the same gift and decided not to do anything with it, but I took advantage of this amazing opportunity. But with the paparazzi, it’s been really hard. I’ve had some horror stories….Just, like, when I was 16 and these 50-year-old men were saying, “Hi, little slut,” and—Trying to shoot up my skirt and jumping out of the bushes, scaring me, blocking my car. It was actually worse when I was younger. But I don’t really know what it would be like to grow up not in the spotlight, and that’s helped me because I have nothing to refer back to.
JL on horoscopes: “You and Kendall are so different. You and me are Leos. We’re happy, excited golden retrievers. And Kendall, of course, is a Scorpio like our mother, Kris.
KJ on lip contours: “I think it started because I just wanted big, fat, juicy lips, and I just wanted that illusion that I had fuller lips. But no one taught me. When I started doing that, I wasn’t really working with makeup artists and stuff.
JL on how makeup transforms her face: “That’s really, really cool. And I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery. I’m like, “I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.”
KJ on lip fillers: “I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like,“How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?” I’m like, “What are we talking about?”
JL on how her face has changed: “I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, “I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.” Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, “I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.”
KJ on Jordyn Woods: “Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore. There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.
The part about everyone thinking Jennifer got plastic surgery is real, although it’s not exactly recent. People noticed that she began to look “different” several years ago, although it’s gotten more pronounced this year. Is it just makeup? Perhaps it is, because I still can’t put my finger on exactly what’s changed, but something has. As for what Kylie says about Jordyn… I’m glad that they never cut each other off and that whole situation with Khloe and Tristan was just so utterly unhinged.
I don’t have a view on whether JL has had work done but I do think there is something to be said about people not having a good sense of what aging looks like anymore. Between the prevalence of makeup that is intended to change your face shape, to the expanded access of all these various procedures, it is kind of hard to distinguish what is the result of what. And, it’s really no one’s business unless you are shilling a makeup product that is unobtainable without surgery.
You know, I’ve been adamant that JL had plastic surgery, but I just put the older photo in this post side by side with the one where she looks so different. I looked at each feature individually and it actually looks like it is just makeup, along with some weight gain. Huh.
I agree, I really don’t think she’s done anything. If you Google “Jennifer Lawrence plastic surgery” all of the side-by-side photos are years apart, and usually very different make up. You can’t compare a photo of her as a teenager with an adult photo with contoured red carpet make up.
The only thing I find surprising is regarding her eyes, much like Renée Zellweger she has had a very hooded lids, and now doesn’t do much, and who would blame her for wanting to have that adjusted? Unless there’s some new procedure going around that isn’t called “surgery“.
Of course she did, like all her kardashian friends and all of the celebrities. Khloe kardash was born with a pinocchio butt, it’s really kim’s waist, kris and kendal’s real nosesand faces, kourtney’s true bo0bs, kylie’s real lips, Are we supposed to believe her just because she said she didn’t?
@MinorityReport, Lorry Hill did a current video about Jennifer, you can check it out at youtube. She compares the past & current photos. The shape of your chin, nose, the placement of your eyebrow don’t change that drastically. Lorry’s videos opened my eyes how good the plastic surgery has become, especially if it used for subtle changes. It is sad how many actresses see a need to do it in order to continue to work in hollywood when most men are celebrated as “silver fox”.
All those silver foxes in Hollywood are getting work done too – they’re just not going as hard as Sean Patrick Flanery did.
A good point though – we always focus on what WOMEN are doing, but not really the men. I am totally guilty of it. I would like to see more posts about which male celebs have gotten work done.
Please spay and neuter your pets unless you are planning on breeding them.
Seriously! That just jumped out at me. I hope she’s had them fixed by now.
Yes indeed. And please only plan on breeding them if you are an educated, purposeful breeder because having a litter is NOT necessary for canine fulfillment or whatever human emotion people burden dogs with. Spay and neuter pets, please. And encourage others. Unneutered dogs become targets of other dogs because they automatically present a ‘challenge’ in the dog world. Unspayed dogs become pregnant. KJ ‘keeping the family together’ struck me as human emotionality being placed on the dogs and that’s so unfair. We expect our dogs to learn some English (or the home language) as in sit, stay, heel, etc so it seems reasonable to me to expect dog guardians to learn how to speak some ‘dog’.
animals – all animals – communicate so much! so many people just either ignore their animals entirely or don’t make any effort to understand them. being able to understand and communicate with pets (not just commands) enriches the relationship so much. and some people don’t even bother with the most basic commands.
I feel so sorry for untrained dogs, and for cats whose owners say mean things about them, or mock them. it’s a cat or a dog! it’s on YOU to pay attention and learn. why have a companion animal and not bother to even attempt to understand them?! it’s not that difficult! it just requires attention and a little learning. if you just want something cute, get a plushy.
and if you do get a pet, ffs get it fixed. buying from breeders (either fancy ones or backyard hacks) means you are responsible for getting your animal fixed.
thank you for coming to my ted talk.
Thank you for this comment, Sarah CS!
Hard AGREE
That was my take away from this also. How freaking irresponsible.
Jennifer has a completely new face. I honestly don’t know why celebrities bother lying about surgery anymore. It’s so standard now, just own it. As for Kylie, she comes from a family of liars so not really surprised that she can’t differentiate between fact and fiction.
Yeah, a lot of things change with age but your hooded eyes don’t become non hooded, your eyebrows don’t raise, and your nose doesn’t get smaller.
JLaw when younger had extremely hooded eyes, lid touching her lashes. Now she has a visible crease and no lid on her lash. Lol.
Came here for this comment—thank you!
The kardashian klan has been notorious for pretending that contouring accounts for changes in their facial structure when it’s clearly surgery. While it might just be make up for Jennifer Laurence, she is speaking to a member of a family that has lied so much about surgical intervention that you just can’t believe them at all.
Having a baby changes your entire appearance forever. Pregnancy affects everything. When I went back to work after my first baby, my weight was back to pre pregnancy but my face looked different, as was pointed out to me by “caring” coworkers.
This is not an accurate generalization. The truth is that it varies from woman to woman. I’m currently 9 months pregnant and my face hasn’t changed at all. People actually keep remarking on it because I haven’t gotten an iota of swelling or anything in my face.
I should not have made a blanket statement. What is true for me is not for everyone.
Oh, hun. You may not have had ‘eye surgery’ but you most definitely had ‘eyelid surgery.’
You have also filled in you lips, your chin, you cheeks. And no, your face isn’t slimmer from ‘losing baby fat’ it’s much fuller from fillers.
Like, who cares, really?? But then maybe don’t bother addressing it at all instead of implying you haven’t had work done.
My husband and I decided to watch No Hard Feelings. It’s not just makeup or age. She has had work done to the point where it is distracting.
She had a nose job a long time ago and I think more than one. There’s at least one image online of her with an ordinary wider nose before she started acting. By far the majority of actors have had nose jobs.
Some receipts on JLaw’s face work:
https://theskincareedit.com/jennifer-lawrence-before-and-after#gid=ci02956c89c0002481&pid=jennifer-in-2008-vs-2023
Just a warning to everyone, the before & after articles on that site are difficult to stop clicking on lol you will fall down the rabbit hole once you start reading them!
Exactly!
When we watched it at home recently I was seriously distracted by her chin (that’s been different since the Red Sparrow promotion) eyes, and eyebrows that are c o m p l e t e l y different.
I’m 38. I look the same from when I was 12. I fill in my eyebrows and wear mascara- but look at any picture or home movie and you’ll see the same eyes, chin, round cheeks, and lips- with some additional laugh lines and 11s between my brows.
Rewatch Winter’s Bone.
It’s undeniable.
It’s not *just* make-up.
She has definitely had work done. They all do. No shame in it. Questioning whether it looks real is in fact the goal of good cosmetic work.
They have access to doctors good enough to do this kind of work.
The Skincare Edit has a great post on her.
I think she’s mincing words. As someone said above, she may not have had “eye” surgery, sure. She did have a brow lift and possibly upper eyelid surgery, though I’m not convinced of the eyelid surgery. A brow lift could be enough to account for the changes to her face. Her eyelids are still hooded, but higher, along with her eyebrows.
I had the same thing done out of college 20 years ago. People were always telling me to cheer up and stop looking so sad. A lot of those comments stopped after I had the surgery. Interestingly, I mostly got those comments from women and they always made me feel uncomfortable. Just don’t comment on women’s faces or bodies, especially young women! You have no idea how it will be taken, even if it’s said from a place of supposed kindness.
ETA: despite the above, I am glad I had the surgery and will talk about it if it comes up in conversation. I also don’t bring it up unless it’s relevant, but I wish we could all just admit to these things.
MipMip, I agree that people should just admit to it and get on with their lives. I don’t care if they have plastic surgery of any kind. Why would I? If you felt better about your face after your surgery, good for you.
They are setting people up by not being honest. We change as we age. That’s a fact of life.
If she’s good friends with the Kartrashians she’s good friends with cosmetic surgery.
I’m surprised at how mature Kylie spoke about the jordyn thing. She was put in a very tough place by Khloe. The Kardashians are all up in each others lives and Khloe was hellbent on being unreasonable about jordyn and forcing the whole family to close ranks. Telling Khloe to back off would have messed up her relationships amongst the entire family. And as the youngest of 6 kids it would be hard for anyone to do that. But it’s clear jordyn was probably the person Kylie loved and depended on most in the world. Kylie was always a bit like rob and separating herself from the family a bit but the Jordyn fight probably accelerated it a bit more giving her room to be her own person away from the kardashian. Jordyn also knows way more about that family’s dynamics than any of us and seemed to forgive Kylie cuz she understood it was a bad situation that Khloe was adamant about making way worse than it needed to be. I think Jordyn was also able to get out of Kylie’s shadow and have her own growth during that time. So it worked out in the end. Those 2 always seemed to love each other dearly and their friendship seems like one of the few genuinely close relationships amongst that family.
And hearing Kylie say Jordyn was a security blanket and by taking a break it allowed them the chance to grow and stand on their own 2 feet and they were able to become friends without as much codependency that’s a really smart and mature way of seeing a difficult time for them. Can you imagine Khloe showing even 10% of this level of maturity about ANYTHING. Of all of them Kylie seems like she’s probably going to end up the most aware. Still vapid and self centered but able to have genuine relationships and happiness. While it’s obv she has major insecurities about her looks she seems the most grown up despite being the youngest.
Anyone who worships the Kardashians is also absolute TRASH. Cancelled.
Sorry, but she’s had a ton of work done. I watched this plastic surgery watcher who makes videos of what the stars have done to their faces (forgot her name, but she talks really slowly). This star has had major surgery for years, good, but major. So no, it’s not just the eye make-up.
Just say nothing. Don’t lie about it.