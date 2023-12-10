Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I’m like, “I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.”’

For a second, I honestly thought that they sent Kylie Jenner over to interview Jennifer Lawrence and I thought “wow, that’s actually sort of cool?” But no, reverse it – Interview Magazine sent J-Law to interview Kylie for their cover story. Jen loved every minute of it too – she’s still so obsessed with all things Kardashian-Jenner, she refers to Kris as her own mother and Jen and Kylie bond about makeup and a lot more. Some highlights (for space, JL = Jen Lawrence and KJ = Kylie).

KJ on her best hire: “Probably my dog nanny, since I have seven dogs. Because they kept multiplying. One of them had children and I had to keep the family together.”

KJ on her lack of struggle: “Yeah, it’s a challenge, breaking through [preconceived notions]. But I’ve had such an amazing platform and I choose to put in the work. I could have been handed the same gift and decided not to do anything with it, but I took advantage of this amazing opportunity. But with the paparazzi, it’s been really hard. I’ve had some horror stories….Just, like, when I was 16 and these 50-year-old men were saying, “Hi, little slut,” and—Trying to shoot up my skirt and jumping out of the bushes, scaring me, blocking my car. It was actually worse when I was younger. But I don’t really know what it would be like to grow up not in the spotlight, and that’s helped me because I have nothing to refer back to.

JL on horoscopes: “You and Kendall are so different. You and me are Leos. We’re happy, excited golden retrievers. And Kendall, of course, is a Scorpio like our mother, Kris.

KJ on lip contours: “I think it started because I just wanted big, fat, juicy lips, and I just wanted that illusion that I had fuller lips. But no one taught me. When I started doing that, I wasn’t really working with makeup artists and stuff.

JL on how makeup transforms her face: “That’s really, really cool. And I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery. I’m like, “I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.”

KJ on lip fillers: “I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like,“How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?” I’m like, “What are we talking about?”

JL on how her face has changed: “I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, “I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.” Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, “I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.”

KJ on Jordyn Woods: “Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore. There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.