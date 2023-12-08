“Selena Gomez reveals that she’s been dating Benny Blanco for months” links
  • December 08, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Selena Gomez has been quietly dating Benny Blanco for months. There are several levels of gossip here but mostly I’m like “good for her, I hope she’s happy.” [Buzzfeed]
Glen Powell: It was easy to pretend to fall in love with Sydney Sweeney. [Just Jared]
Taraji P. Henson wore Vlora Mustafa to The Color Purple premiere. [RCFA]
Kristen Stewart & Steven Yeun in a love story?? [LaineyGossip]
How do we define a thing’s “cultural value”? [Pajiba]
Another May December screening, Charles Melton is so attractive. [Go Fug Yourself]
A new Christmas anthem! [OMG Blog]
Now I want Chanukah donuts. [Seriously OMG]
I’ve been going back and forth on mentioning this – Julia Roberts looks like she had some kind of surgical refresh, right? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Revisiting Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson’s split. [Hollywood Life]
Plathville star Olivia Plath moved to LA. [Starcasm]

13 Responses to ““Selena Gomez reveals that she’s been dating Benny Blanco for months” links”

  1. Sunday says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    If Julia Roberts had work done it’s way more subtle than Anne Hathaway’s (or Kate Middleton’s). Anne is finally settling but for a while there it was extremely obvious around the eyes. I see a little of that with Julia but she looks fairly natural IMO.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      December 8, 2023 at 1:04 pm

      ITA. She looks natural, but she also looks slightly different and not what 56 looked like pre advances in cosmetic work. No judgement at all, though. I’m a few years younger than her, never tweaked (more because of the cost than anything) and loving that my generation is completely redefining life after 50.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      December 8, 2023 at 6:29 pm

      It was most obvious to me when she was wearing shorts. Her face did not match her legs at all. I think her work is well done but there is also no doubt that it’s work. She got the rich lady plastic surgery – subtle enough to pretend that you just look good because you went on vacation and started eating healthier.

      Reply
    • Bachy says:
      December 8, 2023 at 7:27 pm

      Julia looks phenomenally good! Wow! Possibly the same surgeon as Famke Janssen?

      Reply
    • dlc says:
      December 8, 2023 at 11:01 pm

      You think anne hathaway has had plastic surgery? I don’t see it. I’m afraid jennifer Lawrence has had some, which makes me sad. She’s still so young and has always been gorgeous. I’m trying to remember who I saw recently and it made me wince…you go one surgery too far and it really f*cks up your face…

      Reply
  2. ME says:
    December 8, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    Whenever I see Benny or read his name, I automatically picture him eating fries off SZA’s ass in the “Snooze” video. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  3. TurbanMa says:
    December 8, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    Regarding Julia Roberts, I noticed especially in the side profile, she’s pulled her face so taut the signature smile is affected. I think it’s sad there is so much pressure to ‘not age’.

    Reply
  4. Abby says:
    December 8, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    All I know about this Benny guy is him popping in to videos with Tieghan at Half Baked Harvest, and they’re always so haphazard and messy, he stuffs food in his face and it gets all over the place, that it kind of makes me cringe.

    Reply
    • SunnyDays says:
      December 8, 2023 at 2:01 pm

      Ugh Tieghan is the worst. Her recipes never turn out well so I unfollowed her and then recently read via NYT Cooking that she is hugely problematic. Cultural appropriation, racism, body shaming… can’t believe she has 5M followers

      Reply
  5. Qzie says:
    December 8, 2023 at 2:42 pm

    It’s subtle work, but more way more distracting is her hair. What is even happening?? Is it a wig? And why? Unless it is to distract from plastic surgery? It’s so odd to me that someone as gorgeous as Julia Roberts would think (or her stylist…) that that hair looks like something good to do big public promotions. Kate Middleton’s crazy wigs or whatever she wears looks better.

    Reply
  6. Josephine says:
    December 8, 2023 at 6:29 pm

    Steven Yeun is delicious. Not my kind of movie but he is so lovely to look at!

    Reply
  7. AC says:
    December 8, 2023 at 6:46 pm

    Thank you for more Charles Melton 😀. I’ve know him since Riverdale and also remembered him in the movie he did with Yara Shahidi (they’re both gorgeous ) m, I’m glad he’s getting more recognition now after May December

    Reply
  8. Nick says:
    December 9, 2023 at 2:19 am

    Alright I love this site but browsing on mobile has become almost absolutely intolerable because of the ads. Also at least like 70% of the articles have just turned into the same royal drama articles. Reporting on every sneeze the Sussexes make, every outfit Kate recycles, and every photo op from either is just boring. I miss what this site used to be before it was just all ads and royal gossip.

    Reply

