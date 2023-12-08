The Princess of Wales’s big piano recital event happens this evening at Westminster Abbey. The television special won’t air until Christmas Eve, so we’ll have to wait until then to see if Kate once again made music magic by pretending to plunk on some piano keys. Ahead of the event, ITV released a new promo, with Kate wearing a new-to-us white blazer, which looks like something from Charlotte’s wardrobe both in girlish style and size.

Together at Christmas🎄✨ The Princess of Wales returns to host a special Christmas Carol Service in Westminster Abbey. Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on @ITV and @ITVX at 7.45pm this Christmas Eve! pic.twitter.com/HQyuydWAbr — ITV (@ITV) December 8, 2023

This year’s event focuses more on charity workers, especially those associated with the fakakta Early Years. She’s invited kids, doctors, etc. This is the third carol concert and she’s still stuck calling it “Together At Christmas,” because Princess Copykeen had to copy Meghan’s Together cookbook. Hilariously, King Charles and Camilla are not going to this year’s piano recital. As I’ve said many times already, I’m curious to see if the Middletons come out en masse for this, as they’ve done in previous years. Carole and Michael Middleton haven’t gone to any public events (not even Wimbledon) since their business went bankrupt and they defrauded people out of millions of dollars.