Princess Kate released a new piano recital promo wearing a sparkly blazer

The Princess of Wales’s big piano recital event happens this evening at Westminster Abbey. The television special won’t air until Christmas Eve, so we’ll have to wait until then to see if Kate once again made music magic by pretending to plunk on some piano keys. Ahead of the event, ITV released a new promo, with Kate wearing a new-to-us white blazer, which looks like something from Charlotte’s wardrobe both in girlish style and size.
This year’s event focuses more on charity workers, especially those associated with the fakakta Early Years. She’s invited kids, doctors, etc. This is the third carol concert and she’s still stuck calling it “Together At Christmas,” because Princess Copykeen had to copy Meghan’s Together cookbook. Hilariously, King Charles and Camilla are not going to this year’s piano recital. As I’ve said many times already, I’m curious to see if the Middletons come out en masse for this, as they’ve done in previous years. Carole and Michael Middleton haven’t gone to any public events (not even Wimbledon) since their business went bankrupt and they defrauded people out of millions of dollars.
The ending grin was so shaky and fake. lol
Just because of your comment, I had to watch the video and it’s unintentionally hilarious. Reminds me of DeathSantis trying to force a smile and looking like a malfunctioning robot.
There’s another one on daily mail 😂
I have always thought Meatball and Mumbles were truly each other’s soul mates because of how alike they are with their awkward mannerisms and inability to connect with people.
Looking at the video reminds me of the time Melonia was caught on camera grinning to the D-word’s face then grimacing when he turned his back. It looks as if Catherine starts to grimace then remembers she’s still on camera and shift it back to a grin.
you make it sound very hilariously intriguing, but not tempting enough to make me subject myself to watching that no-talent phony.
It looks like a deepfake.
Poor girl. So tricky trying to do two things at once, talking and smiling. We ask such a lot of her #eyesrolltobackofhead
She looks like her own AI avatar…it’s so uncanny valley…
😂
Her face also looks different. I was wondering if it was additional fillers to fill out the ageing process. Problematically it makes the bottom of her face heavier and this may be why her facial movement now looks so odd
It was so awkward! I wonder how many takes that took. So bad
Looks like the opening scene to a horror movie.
Christmas music lovers beware! Tonight’s the night.
Thanks for the warning, duly noted and I’ll be sure to make myself scarce.
Oh me too 😅
Speaking of Christmas music, I happened to see Hannah Waddingham Christmas album on Apple Music the other day. Then realized there’s a whole Christmas special behind it on Apple TV+ 📺 🍎 🎄 !!! Definitely recommend watching or listening, especially to Run Rudolph Run feat. Sam Ryder. Album is also on Spotify if you don’t have Apple
It looks like a stock model photo.
Exactly! It’s so bland she could be anyone.
A white blazer is …. interesting given recent events.
I will say this, I prefer her twee, fussy looks to the Meghan copykeening. And there ain’t an ounce of Meghan in all this from what I can see. I’d rather see Kate in a dress literally made of buttons than another horrific power suit.
Actually this is a tickle more grandmotherly and riskier than her usual style due to the boxier silhouette, SnaggleTooth. She whiffed the fit. And I do agree with Rapunzel that wearing white was a choice!
Haha, not even one day after that breathless article about Kate’s sequined “revenge dress” leaving all of her fussy and froufy looks behind, and our Katie just goes straight back to that well!
It’s giving me “mother of the bride bought a knock off chanel jacket that shrunk at the dry cleaners”.
That blazer looks like something a suburban 80 year-old grandma would wear when she’s pretending to be the matriarch of some rich family. She got it for a steal at Kohl’s but likes to pretend it is chanel.
Granny it may be but to me that’s kinda core Kate. It’s her lane. She should stay there. I would be fine if she never did anything but this schlock again. Just as long as she stays the eff away from Meghan
Same, I’d rather her do that twee/granny chic than copy Meghan.
I’m sure it was planned at least three years ago, given her love of theme dressing (green, then red, then white) The timing is truly unfortunate. I would have put the klan blazer back on the hanger and gone with Elsa blue instead.
Klan blazer indeed all it lacked was a point hood to complete the ensemble.
She’s just showed up to the venue with an all white pantsuit and white coat. She is fully embracing the kkkate moniker.
minor quibble: blazers are modeled after a men’s suitcoat, with a v neck. this fussy little knockoff chanel jacket isn’t a blazer. idk why we are calling it that.
Agree it’s minor but I was surprised to see the pic when I was expecting a blazer. Definitely a jacket.
The blazer is way too small. It’s like Bethany Frankel level small.
It looks like buttercream frosting on a wedding cake.
That clip looked like a Christmas ad for Boden, plus holy filters batman – they went overboard there. She’s also clearly had work done – her face looks different.
I wonder if she and her whole family turn up in white?!?!?!
It would be wild if they all turned up in white, what a message, and yeah now I can see that actually happening.
Looks like the Barbara Walter’s lighting made it over to ITV.
Hahaha I was thinking Elizabeth Taylor’s perfume ads for White Diamonds!
🤣
I’ve noticed the filters and soft focus are getting more obvious every year. The lighting and sets remind me of the daytime soaps my grandmother used to watch batch in the 80s.
As the world turns…
That she needs this at 41 really makes you wonder how she will look in a decade. Will it just be a blur?
As The Stomach Churns.
Want to know how she will look in a decade, @Nic919? Watch “Death Becomes Her” and let Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep show you.
I honestly thought it was Elizabeth Hurley as a Stepford wife.
The Midds will 100% be there to show that they still have the support of the royals, and no one can criticize that they are spending to money on expensive tickets. I expect Carole to try to get in the picture with George and the other kids because dontcha know, she’s the grandmother of the future king.
This is the main reason Charles let it be known he wouldn’t attend. I doubt you will see C&C with the Middlebottoms for a long time.
I think Kate insisted her parents attend, and I think that’s why C&C aren’t going to be there. Maybe they wouldn’t have attended anyway, but I def think Charles does not want to give any legitimacy to the Middletons right now.
C&C only went last year as it was a tribute to QE2. They didn’t go the first year, so I’d say they’re not inclined to give support.
As soon as the bankruptcy was made public, that ended the chances of Charles ever being in the same place as the Middletons ever again.
That’s why I think he had set up the conflicting event at high grove months ago.
omg, this gets better. Camilla went to a carol service LAST NIGHT for a charity at St Pauls. I’m dying. She really really really did not want to go to Kate’s thing.
There 4 pockets in this new, almost identical to the other 2 she has from the same brand (minus the sparkle..) are they the new “buttons”?
The jacket is not particularly well made. Look at how the collar is uneven and how one side of the jacket is higher than the other.
And she is using a new makeup artist. The eyes are much softer than usual. Either that or the airbrushing is really off the charts.
A lot of it TV lighting. Plus there is likely a real makeup artist available from ITV.
Is this Self Portrait? She has several “knit jacket over long floaty skirt” outfits.
Yes, it is..that’s why I wrote that she has several similar jackets….
Ahh. I thought maybe this is the upper part of a dress, that has a lightweight chiffon-type fabric pleated skirt. I think. Something she’s worn before. So it’s yet another cheap-looking Self Portrait. In white. Again.
@BeanieBean – yes, I think all her Self Portrait outfits are actually a dress with a heavy top and chiffon or lace skirt.
The oddly-placed pockets on the blazer only draw attention to her flat chest, but they hope at the same time to give it bulk? Weird. A deeper colour would have flattered her more.
Her left shoulder looks longer than her right shoulder so she also seems to be standing at a weird angle too.
Her left shoulder is so much longer than her right shoulder it’s driving me nuts.
And what in the fuck is a “cara-sahvice”? What English speaker can not pronounce “carol” when carols are the point of the program?
There’s no hope for Kate. None.
“…the very youngest members of our society” – what? Who writes this foolishness for her?
I had to watch it twice due to the accent and trying to comprehend what she was saying.
Did it really air with subtitles because she is unintelligible? OMG.😹
Also they will be sending letters to the under 5s, who mostly can’t read anyway. Genius.
🤣 I’m sorry, but that is hilarious!!! LETTERS to the under 5s!!!
One day she will give Meghan the empaphy she deserved. It may not be tommorrow but she should enjoy this protection while she can,because when those Windsors turn on you its diabolical.
Nah, she still won’t. I wonder if she or Pegs even know what empathy is. When things go south for this racist mean girl, she’ll just blame Meghan even more than she already does. Just like we got that barrage of articles about how much harder she was going to have to work once the Sussexes left. She’ll take no responsibility for any of her own past behavior and won’t feel one iota of empathy or regret.
No she will never do that. Kate will never treat Meghan as an equal worthy of empathy because Meghan’s presence blew up her lazy little con game on the people. Like the evil queen in Snow White, she knows that out in the world there is a prettier princess out there, with a prince who actually loves his wife.
Exactly this.
No she won’t. That would require self-reflection and introspection. Which none of these people have. Clearly.
I know it’s a popular narrative around here that their divorce is around the corner but I don’t see that at all. She will put up with whatever he dishes out. And he will not want the bad press. It’s till death do they part with these two, guaranteed.
Good Lord, I had to strain my ears to understand that accent. And I am pretty good with accents,
As for this show, and it’s a show, how about just putting on a Christmas and if she wants to thanks those that support kids in the early years – show up to more places that do and with gifts or food for the workers.
Why doesnt William tell her to tone it down,doesnt he hate it when she enbarasses him ? I wonder if the real Toffs laugh at her,is Camilllas accent real ?
I am sure the real Toffs laugh at that accent. I think Camilla’s is real enough, maybe she’s polished it some but it sounds real to me.
The reason I can tell how fake Kate’s is because I cannot understand her. I can understand Camilla, Charles, the late queen, William, Harry, Diana in old videos. I cannot understand Kate.
That’s my gauge as well. I can understand all of them but have difficulty with Kate.
Kathy Wails wearing skin tight clothes with shoulder pads. And they say she doesn’t have her own style.
😂
It is a pity that the palace don’t react to Endgame’s exposure of the infantilising of KM by “encouraging”, oh dear now I am infantilising her too, her to dress and behave like a 41 year old.
Her eyes are the real truth tellers. She always looks so heavily medicated now, at every event. It’s taking all she has to get through these events, that much is clear. I wonder what it’s like to speak to her in person, (jokes aside) she looks like she is on Neptune most days. If she is not on some STRONG mood stabilizers I’ll eat my shoe.
I just woke up from a nightmare where I was Kate’s token black person for an event. She put her arm around me and hugged me so hard it hurt and I couldn’t breathe. When I tried to wriggle away she hugged me harder and fake laughed through a hyena grin. That’s how I imagine it’s really like in person.
Lol and I imagine it’s just a stream of consciousness as she stares off into space making sure the closest camera gets the shot.
wow, that sounds awful. and far more realistic than the dream I had about her this morning.
in my dream, she was nice to me. we meangirled Camilla tho! for some reason the three of us were in a car with Kate driving. they had been dedicating a park or something, and then we all got in a car with Kate driving. for some reason Camilla wanted to stop and get out somewhere and I was like, we should just drive off without her. and we did! but not before me calling Camilla “queen consort” to her face, haha. when Camilla saw the car drive off, she laid down on the ground looking pitiful.
Camilla had left her (’80s colorblock) windbreaker in the car and we decided to drive by and throw it at her, but when we got there, she was too far away so I got out and gave it to her, then got back in the car with Kate and we drove away again. it was truly bizarre. I never pulled shit like that, not even in high school. usually I was the one getting meangirled, lol.
Folks standing around her always looked non-plussed, if not outright alarmed.
I do have sympathy for her though. This is a common abuser play. She complains about anything and all of a sudden she’s “unstable” and medicated to a barely functioning level but hey it’s the doctor’s recommendation. You can’t think, can barely speak coherently, but you obey and behave. Story as old as time.
Yeah I don’t have any real sympathy. Coercive control is a real issue in abusive relationships but everything about her life indicates someone that was perfectly happy to reap the rewards of others machinations even if not designing them herself. People want to believe she’s being abused to give her an out but she seems more upset that her perfect life and image she enjoys is taking hits than any regrets over how she got there.
I have zero sympathy for her. Zip. Zilch. She was perfectly happy to be a part of that institution and to play the role – she essentially stalked the man in order to get to it. I don’t understand this need to portray her as some kind of victim. Actually yes I do…this is play with most famous white women. Even the terrible ones. Which she is btw. Kate herself is an abuser. She abused her sister-in-law. And continues to play games by dressing like her.
No. Just no. Kate is not on drugs. Just stop. Please. Nothing personal to anyone saying this, but I’m sick of this coming up frequently. If Kate was on something, she’d been unable to walk on her sky high heels. She wouldn’t roll her eyes at kids mentioning Meghan. She wouldn’t always find the cameras with perfect timing.
This is just Kate. If her eyes seem empty, it’s because she is.
Seriously, look at the pic in one of yesterday’s posts where she’s with Pippa and Carole at a pre-wedding event. She’s doing the jazz hands. She’s just an incompetent lightweight.
I didn’t say she was “on drugs” which seems to hold a different connotation in people’s heads then being medicated. There are plenty of people who spend their days on Lithium or Lamtical and go to work and do everything else but still have that glazed look that she frequently has. I stand by my thought that the last few years and her carefully constructed facade crumbling has required help and it looks more obvious now. And it absolutely can be both, she is an incurious, petty, jealous intellectual lightweight and still be out of it for other reasons.
She’s on drugs
@Rapunzel — We’re not saying she’s loaded up on tranquilizers, but like many people who suffer from anxiety or other nervous conditions, she does, at times, look and act somewhat hyper or somewhat sedated. People on these kinds of meds don’t stagger around falling over and can manage things quite well, but occasionally seem a bit spaced out. I’ve known a number of people who are on these kinds of meds for a variety of reasons and they function pretty much normally. Without those meds, however, they’re a hot mess.
She’s a terrible and racist person for sure. She also seems like a woman who is taking meds to deal with the toll of abuse. Sure we want her to be a better person, but I don’t know that she has the space to grow right now. And I don’t think she has a good way to get out of that situation. If it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone, and I feel like that should be the conversation.
Too many filters on this video. She looks like a cartoon. The characters at Kensington Palace are extremely unprofessional. How do you approve this to appear on television?? Yet her fans accuse Meghan of using filters on live videos at red carpet events. It’s ridiculous
I knowwww! it’s like madonna levels of bad filters. (she famously has 4 filters and live retoucher working on her concerts).
also dear god the accent! I couldn’t understand when she said carol. and she has enough practice with that word she should know how to say it.
A “carah sahvace” for “ahly yahs” – she sounds like she’s pretending to be British.
LOL!
When my nieces were little and obsessed with Peppa Pig, they actually started speaking with British accents for a while. I think they sounded more convincing than Kate.
Eurydice, I had to go back and listen to that part. I finally decided that closest word I could hear was alley. There MIGHT be a bit of an ‘r’ in there somewhere, but it sounds like alley.
I’m dying. Spot on. If the subtitles weren’t there I wouldn’t know what she was saying. So, now, it’s not CaroleE, but CarahE.imo
Does anyone ever really watch this garbage? If they filtered and soft lighted KKKatie anymore she wouldn’t have a nose, it’s getting ridiculous.
I had the same question. Is the viewership even decent for this? I guess she’s at least bringing publicity to the service that existed before she glommed onto it?
I dont think so. The ratings are better than for Earthshot but not great.
honestly, the big draw here I guess is Westminster Abbey itself and seeing the royals. But you see all the pics of them arriving and going to their seats, so you dont have to watch for that. And there are so many pictures of the Abbey decorated that you dont have to watch for THAT either.
The ratings were so bad last year they refused to release the numbers. The first year, it was under one million viewers. They were embarrassed it came in at number 25 for the night. Last year was around the time the Netflix docu was released. I think they got under 400,000 viewers. It didn’t make the Neilsen ratings chart, and the last show on the list of 25 shows for the night was under 500,000 viewing audience.
@Becks. I don’t think we’ll see too many royals tonight. I know Sophie is going. But with C & C not going, it feels like *command* performances from the RF are not expected. Even James Middleton’s lovely wife recently had a baby so why would they go into central London in this shite weather
I can see people turning it on because it’s nice to have something festive on in the background on Christmas Eve. We usually get on youtube for an Andre Rieu Christmas special.
So, according to BARB’s website (who monitor UK ratings). It got just over 4m viewers last year. That made it the 29th highest viewed show for that week. It appears to have been highest in it’s timeslot but was beaten overall that evening by ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse’ which got 7m viewers.
I can promise you it did not have 4 million views. Sussex squad and others have a full list of the shows that night and even for that week saved and archived. Do you really believe that Kate’s Little Christmas show got 4 million views and they didn’t celebrate in every newspaper across the UK? How did Kate Middleton have the number one show of the evening? Come on. It didn’t chart. The Sussex squad got the receipts to prove it.
Interesting, BARB are pretty well respected and I can’t think of a reason they would lie on an obscure part of their website. This is official industry data, if they get it wrong then they would get sued by lots of advertisers. Also 4m seems fairly reasonable (although not spectacular) for Saturday primetime on ITV, especially if there’s no Strictly on BBC.
What’s the source for the lower ratings? It would be fascinating to compare and see where the discrepancy comes from.
Nope. The ratings are abysmal from what I’ve heard. But they keep doing. Still trying to make fetch happen.
I found the receipts, and like I said, it didn’t chart. I knew I wasn’t going crazy. They also lied and said William Earth shit got 4 million views on PBS, The squad reported PBS, and they took it down and reposted it with fake numbers, but they knew better than to put millions. How did Earthshit go from 356 live views to 4 million then, down to 853,000 in 2022?
Man, that girl has been crying her ass off. This is the Vaseline on lens version and whatever else they could do to make her look decent. She has some big ass bags under those eyes.
It takes me back to what Prince Harry said in the Netflix docu., no matter what’s going on, how bad things are, you have to get out of the car or on stage or wherever and smile.
Kant is going through it.
She looks like a crazed person in those photos. That smile looks way off and medicated. Her hair is too fluffy and that blazer is ugly. What a mess.
How are these comments not considered mean girling Kate?
If Kate is charged with being awful to M, posts like this disregarding Kates possible mental health or stress issues are the same, no?
IDK why I care.
I have my own troubles during the holidays.
Many other sites to visit if you want smoke blown up her a$$
The top photo is washed out. I’m surprised she didn’t wear red.
I’m predicting it will be all white for Kate and Co this year for Christmas.
Really leaning into that white supremacist narrative. Hope they don’t forget the matching hoods.
She arrived in the venue today in all white pantsuit and coat. Perhaps she may change, but she is leaning into the KKate right now.
She seems really underdressed compared to past years. Fully coatdresses in the past but this year she went with a white overcoat and a white sweater and pants?
Note that Sophie also was in white – coordinated with Kate beforehand likely – but not the York Princesses. hmmmmm – mean girling the Yorks maybe??
I saw pictures of Pippa and her moderately wealthy husband but not the Middleton parents…..Pippa was NOT in white – shocking!
I’m sorry, Kaiser, but you buried the lede. ‘Kkkeen borrows someone else’s FACE for all-white fake piano recital’ should have been the headline. Who the hell is that person in the first photo?! Not only does it look like a huge lollipop head on a too small body, the Vaseline-lensed picture of “Kate”…excuse me, “Catherine” looks like some alien doppelgänger. I hope she pays her photoshoppers hazard pay for all the overtime work they put in. She’s unrecognizable and I can’t stop laughing.
Funny she didn’t do a decorating the tree in an expensive winter sweater photoshoot this year. Maybe it was scheduled for what unexpectedly turned out to be Racist Reveal Week and she was too busy screaming and throwing pillows that they had to just use old photos from the past two years.
I hope she does not have her children performing
Obviously so much of this is problematic, but I can’t get past her hair! She’s wearing a soggy golden retriever on her head. Yikes.
What on earth is going on here??? Is this an AI creation of her? The face doesn’t quite look like her, the hair is flat which is DEFINITELY not her norm, and it looks like the head was grafted onto a child’s body?
She is deep in the Uncanny Valley.
What happened to her hair colour? In photos in the last couple of days she had a quite dark brown color, and now it’s much lighter. Is it the lighting or has she changed her hair colour (or wig)?
The other thing that strikes me is how tight the blazer looks. I don’t understand how she can move properly in clothing that is restrictive. I don’t care for the blazer, the pockets seem to be in an odd place wrt her bosom – too close.
That Chanel-esque Blazer is very Camilla…
They blasted the SH*T out of her face with soft box lighting. Soft box lighting is basically photoshop without the software
Holy moly, they really did.
So did she do an outfit change for each Christmas tree decoration for each home? What is up with her hair in the red sweater? It looks as if racist KKKate has placed a wig on top of a wig in that side view. And are these photos and video old because her weird Fawcett bangs don’t seem to be as eye catching as they normally are?
Some dm comments are nauseating like the phrase William chose well. He in reality was rejected by aristo and in reality he chose badly.
LOl, right?! He chose who would take him.
The word they’re loooking for is “settled.”
I hate “he chose well” phrase, it always means that the guy picked the best stepford wife who is now performing great and not complaining.
And yeah, it wasn’t his “choice”.
Haha, Kate’s fashion inspo is Deloris Umbridge..
Triple K all dolled up in a Klan White blazer for a white Christmas.
White Baby Jesus must be so proud.
She made some improvement, no longer bobbing when speaking.
It never dawned on me that Kate’s copy-keened the title for this concert from Meghan. Meghan joining that family and doing projects like the cookbook was really a shock to the system and caused a lot of upheaval in Kate’s mind.
I admit I only clicked on this because it said sparkly blazer and now I am disappointed.
Why not at least vintage Chanel?
… says the woman who participated in the outlandish Christmas tradition of *excluding* all children in the family from Christmas morning, all because Queen Vicky decided a century-and-a-half ago that was the “proper” way to celebrate Christmas.
Some of us think that an important part of the early years is to have familial celebrations to make group holiday memories (no matter which holidays you celebrate), Kitty Khate.
I think there are a lot of button, bows, pockets, sequins, padded shoulders, puffed sleeves, and peplums on Kate’s outfits because they help hide the fact that underneath the clothes is a stick. They are all objects that distract the eye. She looks fine in the jacket, but very narrow.
I swear I saw one of the golden girls wearing that jacket, mind you it matches keens personality traits , boxy, buttons and bland.
Together is the new favourite keen word, we should now be watching for how many more of Megan’s words she has a list of for future use, but pssst Kate, Megan never had a “notebook” especially one with notebook writen on the front 😂😂, and the fact of the matter is katey dear, your not together “because Charlie and his horse are at a crafty fair, yep crafty because it keeps them away from your family. Looking at those pictures, just how many wiglets does this show pony have, and I keep looking and thinking, with her obvious weight loss, it’s almost a case of going, going, gone!!
The Chanel-like blazer is very Classic Princess and seems to not be a Meghan copy for a change. The Brexit Boomers will approve.
It’s not super flattering at this range because it shows how very thin she is, and like some people said wearing white is a big choice.
Holy special effects though … her face doesn’t really look like her face.
OK, don’t hate me for saying this but….
I get really down during the holidays bc all my close family has passed and I’m older now too.
When I see photos of W, K and the 3 kids, I think of Diana.
How fast time goes by and I still sometimes recall William as a baby (Di called him Wombat).
What is left of the BRF is a hot mess and I’m actually against The Firm and the wealth hoarding, etc.
I do think I’ve been brainwashed (for lack of a better word) bc I do enjoy seeing William and his kids during the holidays and church photos at Xmas. I suppose it’s nostalgia from seeing QE for decades.
JaneS, I suspect they’ve been a constant in your life, so it makes sense that you would enjoy seeing them during the holidays. There’s no harm in enjoying the holidays. It doesn’t change who the people in the brf are.
The children are cute but i don’t admire Kate and William. When I think of princess of Wales I think of Diana
She would have adored all her grandchildren and she would be spending time with the two Sussex children.
Well I guess Kate was foreshadowing what she’d wear to her carol service because she’s in all white! Pippa is wearing the more interesting outfit though I can’t tell if I like it (her husband is there too). Ma and Pa Middleton are there as well, in the sole picture I saw of Carol she looks rough and like she’s aged a lot. Seems like the business falling apart has taken its toll. James and Alizee are not there but they just recently had a baby. There’s other royals there but no one of Charles’s generation apart from Sophie (I know she’s much younger but just including her in that “tier” of royals), looks like Anne and Edward skipped.
As for the blazer in the promotional video it’s very twee and not my taste but it’s very Kate. It’s refreshing to see her not copy keening Meghan for once. She looks like she hasn’t slept though.
I think it is very kind of y’all to not go after those bangs more harshly.
Otherwise, the whole vibe is cringey.
OMFG she is that pathetic she is wearing WHITE /CREAM to the Carol service. And TROUSERS
Mary Pester, are the rest of them wearing white/cream, too? VilleRose above told us Sophie is there but not Edward or Anne. What about Eugenie and Beatrice? I suspect they would be there. I suspect p!ssing off Wont isn’t their goal.
@saucy&sassy, sorry lovey, I’m in and out of it on my morphine at the moment, that’s why I missed the previous comments lol. Sorry I’m not watching it, I just saw the witch as I caught the news, someone said its winter white, I thought more like withering white 😂
I wish British tabloids had the guts — and the inclination — to make the headline “Supremely white” or something along those lines.
“White Christmas,” maybe.
Just saw the photos from the Fail. I looked quickly at the comments to see if anyone commented on the all white outfit (“White Christmas” would have been SUCH a good headline, contrary!), but all that I saw was OTT fawning praise. Are there that many Kate superfans, or are they bots?
The all white was…a choice, and so many commenters called it in advance! I’m actually surprised that she had the nerve to wear it so soon after the “royal racist” business.
Only Kate is wearing all white/cream. Everyone else looks like they doing their own thing. Sophie’s jacket is blue over cream. Think Sarah chatto is wearing a cream coat but don’t think that’s coordinated, just coincidence.
Her mom and Pippa are also wearing trousers.
I agree. This was predicted on celebitchy comments. She wore white. She supposedly recorded a piano session on john Lennon piano. She is shameless
The concert is happening and Kate is cosplaying Meghan by wearing all white. However, I think she looks good, and is actually wearing a look that does pay tribute to Meghan’s style and personal aesthetic. Perhaps someone with style sense has helped her with the Meghan cosplay.
It also looks like she has the support of all William’s cousins, and Charles’s cousin Sarah. She must be representing him.
She tires so hard with that posh accent that it comes out so mumbled and hard to understand.
Greetings Everyone,
As if The Wax Doll Katie Wails would ever wear any other colour than the “Snow White” to show that she is “Pure” and the big bad people are trying to get to her.
Again, another day, another spectacle of a brainless twit showing the exact opposite of what she is trying to clear up. Standing out like dog’s balls but trying to look like the “Angel” sent to save us from ourselves and bad thoughts.
This is pure sick making material and anyone who looks at it (with a keen eye, brain and their own thought patterns) can see that this is something “She did, She Said” and the rest of the tribe especially the Petulant One and KCIII – have told her there is not one ounce of help coming from any of them, knowing that she has lost her value to them. No doubt all the Ivory Cutlery that was ceremoniously dumped a few years ago will be hastily removed from the dining table – so no-one sneaks in and photographs that spectacle.
However, even on the best day – no matter how many “Whites” or variations of white” she wears, how many other colours, whether it be Black, Green, Red, Blue or Purple, or even how many more photos in sparkly dresses and expensive jewelry that will saturate every newspaper or magazine – underneath this, the “Truth” will always be the first thing anyone thinks of. I can even see in some photos that flicked across my screen that the other members of the BRF and guests, as well as the “rent a crowd” are holding their breaths, and NOT following her Colour Edit Rules issued.
The Petulant One knows damn well that she has hanged herself in her extensions and that her true Character is on full display. Katie Wails is now a “add on” rather than the “in thing”
The time of her wielding any sort of Power has dried up like stale bread.
Wild Rose
I am sickened that on this the anniversary of john Lennon death keen has the gall to use Lennon piano for her bad piano playing
Greetings Tessa,
I have had the good fortune not to see or hear Middleton at the Carol Singing just yet however:
What I did see was everyone else who were photographed were wearing what they felt like wearing and not colour coordinated as Middelton dictated.
If this is meant to show unity and protecting Middleton from the mean world, then she failed miserably – just as much as the looks on all their faces were miserable as well.
As for using a John Lennon original for a self-obsessed, over cooked and a downright show off – then she picked the wrong music, confirming that what she said will be her mess to clean up. The wolves are at the door and there is no-one willing to cover her back.
Middleton’s character is on full display now and it is not a pretty sight.
Edo and Beatrice only brought wolfie not Siena.
I just saw Kate entering the holiday event with William and the kids. She’s wearing a long white coat. The full outfit will make the Klan proud or is she simply cosplaying a klansman? #cosplay_Klansman #Modern_Klansman_Wear #New_Klan_Look
One note to stylist, the jacket is too small across the shoulders and the arm holes, so it’s pulling in unfortunate ways.
The white suit just didn’t seem very Christmassy to me.
Anyway the whole thing looks like an absolute snore, and most people look beyond bored to be there. It’s freezing in London right now, so it’s no fun being confined to a huge unheated stone cathedral for several hours listening to the same old dreary carols.
I was transfixed by Adam Lambert’s enormous sparkly platforms though!
I watch Carols from Kings and usually go to Church on Christmas Eve so I do not need this. It would be a lot more authentic if Katie was a regular Churchgoer. The King was at a carol concert today in I think, Oxford.
The ending makes it feel like a gimmick.
I like Kates white outfit.
Pretty and sort of a Christmas winter white look.
I used to have a very nice dress coat in white, paired it with a bright red scarf with white snowflakes pattern. Looks nice with her dark hair. 1980-1990’s holiday church clothes.
I prefer this look to that green lacy with nude lining dress Pippa wore the other day.
Kate and her piano music at Christmas might turn into a new version of “Christmas with Bob and Dolores Hope” or “A Bing Crosby family Christmas”
it is on the tv in the background every year while nobody really pays attention.
I get pretty good at blocking out everything Christmas related.
The Kate family Christmas show can feature them all singing jingle bells. And her wisecracking children coming up with clever remarks like in situation comedies.
All the cliches.
Oh me too 😅
Oh my god! How over rehearsed was that?? And that put on posh accent!
Why a yearly piano recital from this talentless tinkler? Will Will even show up? Will her kids?
The concert with Kate in charge is embarrassment. Is Kate also singing this year