Royalist: The Waleses wouldn’t welcome back the ‘bucket of warm sick’ Sussexes

This week, Prince Harry’s lawyers were attending a closed-door hearing regarding the Sussex family’s ability to get and pay for royal protection when they visit the UK. As part of that hearing, Harry’s lawyers released a statement from Harry in which he said: “It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.” If you’ve read Spare, Endgame or the recent Byline Times cover story, you understand Harry’s reference – he went into the Sandringham Summit in good faith, believing that they were all negotiating some kind of situation which would see the Sussexes as beloved family members and part-time working royals. Instead, the fix was in, the Sussexes were forced into a “completely out” position, and then they were stripped of security and funding when Harry refused to back off the Christian Jones-Dan Wootton leak issue. All of that is the jumping-off point for the latest Royalist column, all about how Prince William, Kate and Charles feel about the idea that Harry would like to visit the UK more often, if he could get the security issue fixed.
Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton have ridiculed Prince Harry’s suggestion that he and his family would like to spend more time in the U.K.
“The one saving grace of this whole situation is that they live 5,000 miles away,” the friend said. “The idea of them coming back here will go down like a bucket of warm sick.”
However, a friend of King Charles told The Daily Beast that they thought Charles would be “thrilled” to have Harry and his family back in the U.K. more often.
The differing royal reactions came after Harry revealed, while arguing in the High Court that he should still have the right to automatic police protection on British soil, that he wants his children to spend more time in the U.K. He suggested the only thing stopping them was his family not having the right to the automatic police protection that they would have enjoyed as full time members of the Firm.
On Thursday, to widespread disbelief voiced by his critics on social media, Harry argued in a statement submitted to the High Court that it was not a “choice” to leave the royal family, saying: “It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.” The argument that they were “forced” to leave will not, however, come as a huge surprise to many in the palace. Harry and Meghan had initially hoped to continue representing the monarchy on a part time basis, and have said they felt they had no choice but to quit completely when that was refused.
A former courtier told The Daily Beast: “The idea that they had ‘no choice’ but to quit is a classic example of their ‘this is my truth’ concept. It’s just a figure of speech. It is not actually true. Of course they could have carried on if they had wanted to. They were not forced out.”
Asked why, if he was so enthusiastic to see lots of Harry and his family, Charles had evicted them from Frogmore Cottage where they would have had benefited from the enhanced security of being on the Windsor estate, the friend said: “He can’t be seen to be keeping luxury homes on standby for his children.”
[From The Daily Beast]
Frogmore Cottage is not a “luxury home,” it was a dilapidated shack which the Sussexes lovingly renovated and decorated, and they had a valid and paid lease on it when Charles evicted them. Post-eviction, Frogmore Cottage has been sitting there vacant too, because we have not heard one thing about Charles finding a new tenant. As for this: “The idea of them coming back here will go down like a bucket of warm sick.” I cannot even imagine the cruelty and vile racism coming from William and Kate if this is the way their “friends” openly discuss Harry and Meghan. That too is why the Sussexes were forced out of the country – to appease Will and Kate and their need to be the center of attention.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018,Image: 515596917, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Keith Mayhew/Retna / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018,Image: 515596988, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Keith Mayhew/Retna / Avalon
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Prince William
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Trevor Adams/Matrix/MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180425-
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2018
Credit: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTA
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace, central London, on day one of the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Patron of Tusk, attending the 11th annual Tusk Conservation Awards at the Savoy Hotel, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 27 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Guests attend the Royal Variety Performance 2023 in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 30 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Guests attend the Royal Variety Performance 2023 in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 30 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Guests attend the Royal Variety Performance 2023 in London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 30 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the Evelina Children’s Hospital and officially opens their new Day Surgery Unit
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingbom
When: 05 Dec 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
I can’t with the Waleses anymore. I hope the Karma bus hits them and backs over them several times.
+ 1
+ 1000
@Aquarius
+10000
Agree 💯
I am not sure if karma is a thing, but if it is……
QEII did not want Willy flying around with his family in the helicopter. From what was reported he continued. If he is still flying around with all his children and something happens, then we will see a King Henry and Queen Meghan.
You are nuts. You wish harm to the children because you support one side in the conflict between two sides of a super-rich family who are not even aware of your existence.
There’s an entire industry in the UK, supported by willy and Kate, wishing harm on the Sussexes and their children. Every day abuse is written about them. Maybe go into bat for that.
I don’t think anyone is wishing ill on those children. But, as I recall, Diana had to fight to have little William on the same plane with her and Charles. That seems to have gone by the wayside these days. However, the result would still be the same.
Maki, not only Willy and Kate wishing harm on the Sussex babies but so does Charles. Have you done something about that? I hope you have.
No one’s wishing harm on the wails kids, but the fly on helicopters all the time and they’re dangerous. That’s the point.
To quote Times POTY – you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.
Lord forgive me for thinking the same thing. Can’t happen soon enough. Both William and Kate need to be humbled, drop down on their knees humble, begging for mercy. Their hateful arrogance has no bounds; they created this whole mess and still think they are not at fault. They seem to think they are untouchable, but wait…
Hard agree.
While Taylor Swift’s song “Karma” plays in the background. I was struck at just how well the lyrics to that song apply to the BRF/Sussex feud.
Trash always takes itself out.
Thank you @Aquarius64, You said everything I was thinking!
They are so stupid that they believe that all their lies are ok. I dont feel that they have any idea that the rest of the world through internet and media are constantly seeing their bad behavior. They are destroying themselves. They might have control with some media, in Australia the majority of media is murdoch owned, the brf are always perfect. Endgame is barely acknowledged and nothing is said about the racist royal family. The australian media focusses on H and M hate, and do it with extreme venom on a daily basis. The truth does not exist….
You nailed your description of Aussie media .
It truly is full on hate against the Sussexes ,unashamedly and seemingly approved –
Propaganda that has been relentless since the very successful tour in 2018 .
Truly very sad that this can be allowed in 2023 –
The Waleses will get what they deserve. They’re not exempted from the law of Karma. The Sussexes are happy and living their family life in Cali— they have good friends and are not dependent on taxpayers’ hard earned money. It’s diabolical how the RF REMAIN SILENT and never defend the Sussexes from the daily negative and unfounded stories from the gutter media.
“He can’t be seen to be keeping luxury homes on standby for his children.”? How is leasing a family member a home that was supposedly a wedding gift, keeping something on standby? He keeps plenty of homes on “standby” for W&K and for himself.
And isn’t better on standby than empty? This whole excuse is lame because they didn’t do anything with it. They tossed away rental income for nothing. Stupid financial planning.
And, as Kaiser wrote, it’s now just sitting empty! How is that better than having actual tenants who are paying for a lease?
The cruelty really is a feature, not a bug, with this cult.
KC is the kind of environmentalist who hops on his own private plane, which was one of THREE private planes, heading to a climate conference in the desert. He also owns about a dozen residences, and he used the money of people who died without leaving a will in the DoL to refurbish and renovate some of those homes. Saying that he can’t afford to have a home waiting for Harry is beyond ridiculous!
Given the number of homes per member of the family I don’t think this is a thread they want to pull at.
Exactly. How many homes do the Wanks alone have sitting idle? 4/5? Unless, Pegs is hopping back and forth from them so their not idle. Not a good look. At all.
Is this a daily thing now? Like every morning the BM checks in with William – “How are we feeling about Harry today, sir? Still hate, hate, hate him?”
All this malice from future Head of CE especially at Christmas makes Willy look and sound sick.
It’s his entire personality now. Whenever they mention him I just imagine a little boy with a tin foil crown and plunger scepter, and a bed sheet tied around their shoulders stomping through the house. It’s wild to me to be so insecure that you literally don’t want your sibling to be allowed in the same country with you because you are just that uninspiring.
Right. That’s what I don’t understand–if William knows he is uninspiring and cannot compete with Harry, why doesn’t he do something about it? Harry was the star in the family since before Diana died, but that didn’t mean William couldn’t have developed into something worthwhile. On the other hand, if William does know he can’t compete with Harry, and if William truly thinks he is the greatest thing in the world, then why should he care about anything Harry does? I can’t imagine what it’s like to work with Will and Kate–they are both obsessed with press and being famous and powerful, but neither wants to do the work.
Hate is all Peg has for his brother and it will never stop. Peg has been doing this hate his brother since Harry was born and he continues with it as Harry is proving to be more superior to Peg on a daily basis with his actions and all the good thing he accomplishes.
Right. Here we have Charles and William openly briefing against the Sussexes. Just as Omid said. I think it was William who said this week that he doesn’t do that.
The future king and queen behave like out of control toddlers having tantrums.
Meanwhile this was going down in the Metropolitan police. Meghan was one of those mentioned in the messages. This is what they dealt with.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-67650961
Vile old farts. But you can be sure there are many more still serving actively as officers.
@BQM, thanks for the link. What ugly, bloated white supremacist toads. You can see the hate and racism oozing from every pore.
One of the biggest Meghan attackers online, one of the truly crazed, was proved to be the 40 year old basement-dwelling son of a disgrace Met Commander. No surprise.
Feels medieval at this point. It’s truly an exile. The left-over Windsors are truly shook and scared at the very idea of Harry’s family just being able to safely visit. Pathetic people. And Charles would only be pleased if he could micromanage when they come, where they’ll stay, and whether he could get fake photo-ops with the sussex kids to prove he’s not racist.
The dismissive “they could’ve stayed on if they really wanted to” is infuriating. Stayed on for what? A lifetime of racist abuse and being made the scapegoat? Hell, if they had stuck around, there’s a very good chance that a “lifetime” wouldn’t have been all that long for Meghan, given her mental state at the time. But I guess to these bigoted ghouls, that would be a feature, not a bug.
I agree – that comment makes it sound like the RF was begging them not to leave which we know was not the case. H&M didn’t want to play by the RF’s rules – the ones that would have required them to underperform the workshy Wales’. Can you imagine? Meghan wouldn’t have been able to do anything lest it upstaged her SIL. Same with Harry. He probably would have been forced to make W the star of Invictus. No thanks.
The “they could’ve stayed if they wanted” crowd are the same people who, in cases of domestic abuse, say, “she could’ve left if she wanted.” So, H&M did.
I used to support the Daily Beast with a paid subscription but stopped. They do some good journalism, particularly in warning about Trump and exposing his lackeys. But Sykes’ coverage of H&M is so skewed, abusive, and gleefully toxic, I couldn’t bring myself to contribute to his salary.
Same!
Me too its so unhinged. Why is a US publication doing the RF’s bidding every week? I liked some of their other stuff during the worst of the Trump years (I’m Canadian but can’t help but punish myself by reading US news) but its gone downhill. Happily cancelled my subscription and haven’t missed it.
Vanity Fair is on the same trajectory.
(I’m Canadian but can’t help but punish myself by reading US news)
Ditto @Tina, I do the same.
Agree. I like the Daily Beast for the US political aspects (which I still read) but I’ve ignored any reporting they do with the BRF as it’s a complete Bias and propaganda. I’m glad others feel the same.
These two miserable people have nothing to else to do than to complain to DB over every little thing the Sussexes do. I’m sick and tired of it
The more the Wales speak through their media buddies the more sick and deranged they appear. They deserve each other and all that happens between and around them for their future. They will continue to stumble around their country looking as they do, botched and out of touch with a changing world. My wish for them is the future they deserve, misery .
The abuse just gets worse and worse .
I hope Harry decides to never go back to that shithole .
No one deserves to put up with what that family endures , it is unspeakable and unstoppable .
William will one day be head of the Church of England, part of a religon whose ethos is supposed to be about LOVE….
The gaslighting. Harry said he was given two choices either stay full time or leave. The Palace refused to consider part-time which is what he wanted and was negotiating when the Palace leaked their plans to Dan Wootton.
Meanwhile, the Wails have only ever been part-time.
I can see King William’s 17 minute coronation from here. Ah, the Wubbly. Shorter than a sitcom, and zero carriages in sight, because the new monarch absolutely, positively will never be trapped in a confined space with Queen Kitty again.
The BM has been even more sycophantic this week if it is possible. The royals have been on their version of the charm offensive, Charles meeting Santa (who says Charles is at the top of the good list – gag), William and Kate buying a Christmas tree with George and Charlotte (in 11 years they have never been spotted buying a tree, hmmm), William meeting up with a woman walking in memory of her daughter with press in tow, Kate with kids and her xmas show that she “hosts” by sitting there quietly and showing up to adjust the decorations. The royals will may not want the Sussexes back, but the BM is going to tire easily of supporting these grifters with no personality shortly, once the rhetoric from Endgame is passed. I hope William gets what he deserves.
They are trying to look like the w a l t o n s with John boy and mary Ellen going to pick out a tree.
And they *still* haven’t been spotted buying the tree. I’m firmly in the “pics or it didn’t happen” zone for these folks. I remember when H&M bought their little tree in London that one year–those were fantastic photos and I looked (in vain) for a replica of that blue hat they were both wearing. A single pap shot of the Wales family buying a Christmas tree would have been an easy PR win for the family, but they couldn’t even do that. Are there actual photos on X or something that I haven’t seen? I started royal watching because I always thought it was so interesting to see Diana/Harry/William out and about in London, but you never get that from Will and Kate nowadays. Too bad.
Also excluding Louis from buying a Christmas tree would be a sign of bad parenting. He’s 5 years old going on six. This is exactly the activity for his age group.
It’s going to be a cold, miserly, frugal winter for the RR’s and their ilk.
Indeed….
Pegs is absolutely obsessed with Harry and Meghan. Ob-sessed. He can’t go a day without ranting and raving about them. He sounds like an unhinged lunatic whose head is about to pop off.
Meghan turned down your (probable) advances, Harry refused to be your scapegoat, and they are currently living their best successful lives in America. You know, that country whose money and approval you’re dying for. Stay pressed, Pegger, stay pressed. That sound you hear when you’re lying in bed at night? It’s karma and she’s coming for you.
William if he keeps up the pettiness and spite will be one of the most unpopular kings.
it surely must be affecting his health.
Hopefully.
Or he will never be king because the whole sh!tshow will end within the next 10 years.
Fingers crossed!
Does anyone remember all the talk about wanting to send the Sussex to Africa before they left? They were being forced out well before they made the decision to step back. His brother was looking for a way to get him out of the county and off the headlines before any of that. How’d that work out for y’all, BRF?
The only reason that the Sussexes were not relocated to South Africa was because South Africa would not agree to the scheme. This whole “relocation scheme” was discussed in some detail in the Robert Lacey book, Battle of Brothers.
BayTampaBay, Harry said in Spare that when a location was leaked it was then taken off the table. That’s why, I think, he made sure his statement got out there. I’m not sure how much we can believe Robert Lacey.
lol Meghan doesn’t want to be around those people so the feelings are mutual. She’s done with the Windsors. Harry wants his kids to know his birthplace but even he knows his family is crap. It’s weird that he can’t come and go in his own place of birth with security like other celebrities.
What an absolutely disgusting headline and not one I would associate with ‘royalty.’ Seriously, if the future king and his wife are allowing people to support them with statements like these then it shows how unfit they are to sit on the throne. Love her or loathe her QEII would never have allowed such an immature name calling statement to go out in her name. Come to think of it I doubt Charles would allow it in his name either.
Dearly beloveds I present to you the (futher) heads of the Church of England!
I’m British, not particularly religious but my goodness do they not consider the implications of this nonsense, even from a reputational point of view. It makes a mockery of people of that faith. These are ‘God’s representatives’ on earth!?
I think not.
If they had any sense, they would stop the leaks, shut the doors and make a humble amends.
Just from a branding and reputational point of view, that would be a good start.
To allow people to talk publicly of your relatives in such a debased way, is inhumane and surely against values they claim to have.
Just wow.
Keanu’s Kitten, I think we all know that the only part the Windsors focus on is the ‘anointed by God’ stuff. I seriously doubt WanK know anything about the CofE.
The Church of England was founded on divorce, dissolution, and dismemberment. William will be a fine representative of the institution.
William and Kate are pathetic and Charles is right behind them. But at least Charles realizes its bad PR to go around announcing how much you hate someone, even if that’s how you feel in real life. Articles like this make William and Kate sound like a couple of teenage bullies, instead of two middle aged parents who should be setting a better example. But then again, I’ve always felt that Tom Sykes is trolling William and trying to make him look as bad as possible.
This is an illnes at this point….
Well, I appreciate that this article at least is pointing out the inconsistency in what Charles’ friend is saying – he would love to have them back in the UK more but kicked them out of Frogmore which made visits to the UK easier for them since its on the secure Windsor estate. Seems to me if he wanted them back more, he would make it easier for them to visit safely. But what do i know?
and the funny thing is, W&K can want them to stay in the US as much as they want. It doesn’t matter. Meghan in a parking lot in leggings and sneakers gets more coverage in the UK than Kate in a tiara.
The creepiness level of William is on a par with unpopular kings like james the second who was exiled and Richard the second. Among others
So what happens if he wins this security back, and random guards leak his plans every time he returns to the UK? You know they will be informed in advance.
Once Chuckles is dead and William is king, the Sussexes might want to stay away from the UK even more than they do now. Who knows what Willie will do. If they buy a place, will he find some loophole to confiscate it? I put nothing past him, other than thinking and empathizing of course.
Every day I think the British press and the Royal family can’t sink any lower, and every day they prove me wrong. William you odious little creep, for once, stand on your hind legs, act like a man, and call out whoever said this, and the rag that printed it, or be forever seen as nothing More than a petty jealous sibling. We know you are, but do you want that title when you take the throne, or to be your epitaph.
Your father is just as bad, but he is a lot more crafty than you, and plays a better media game. See we all know he’s a scum bag father and grandfather, we know he pays staff to lie through their teeth, like the bullsht about frogmore, but he will be able to play the devastated father if anything were to happen to Harry, after all he got in a lot of practice after they killed Diana. But you 😂😂😂your that stupid and bound up in your vision of your wonderfulness that you haven’t the foresight to see, that the derangers might spill bile for you at the moment, but, if anything happened to any of Harry and his family, those derangers and the deranged British press, will turn on you in a heartbeat, and it will be you, and only you, that they hold responsible
Or all of this leads to the end of the monarchy within 10 years, with all ‘private’ Windsor wealth paid out in Reparations. Let’s see the left behind royals support themselves and pay their own security the rest of their miserable lives.
England remains a democracy? William will be th unelected head od said government…..
That saying…It will not be a stretch to see him over step his authority when Harry and Meghan is concerned….
I love when these vile snakes tell on themselves. We are in for a couple weeks of ‘The Windsors dont want to see Harry’s mixed race kids’ and I’m looking forward to the Sussexsquad keeping all of the receipts of this and Charles refusal to sort this security issue like a half decent grandfather and whipping them out for the inevitable next rounds of ‘charles is so sad he can’t see his grandkids’, ‘why wont the sussexes bring their kids to the uk?’ and ‘it’s so sad that the sussex kids dont hang with their cousins(even though they are obviously close to Eugenie and her kids , the Spencers, and Ashleigh but lets pretend like they dont exist)’.
How on earth does Prince William think this sort of leaking and briefing against the Sussexes make him look good? He’s coming across as petty, immature, and jealous. Even my husband who doesn’t really pay attention to the royal family said the other day why is Prince William so obsessed with Meghan and Harry??!
The Wails are coming across as cold-hearted & spiteful. I guess the folks on Salt Isle do not care that Peg is abusing his power in such an obvious way. This does not bode well for the future.
Will is deranged. Allowing your ‘friends’ to compare your brother, your flesh and blood and his wife as a bucket of sick is next level deviance. Will and Kate are disgusting people and will get what they deserve.
Both Will and KKKhate are clearly damaged people. Someone with a little sense ought to tell them to shut the f*ck up.
They should get that bucket dumped on them.
Like anyone gives a phuque what these two dullards think?
Harry said he wanted his family to visit the UK. He didn’t say to visit his family. And regardless what William and Charles think. They are not the UK. This is all going to bite William and Charles. Because this means H&M won’t go back to England. Harry will be there for his trial dates when necessary. But the press isn’t really going to report on that much. Because he’s suing them. But without them going to England what are the tabloids going to report on? So they will start seriously going after William and Charles. And when William announces the divorce next year. We all know its coming. Kate and Carol will start spilling like crazy. And William will be toast.
Look at the way William is looking at Meghan. Suture of lust and hate. The man has a problem. He needs help. If this were the 1800 he’d have Harry sent to war and killed and force Meghan to be his Mistress. Look at his face.
My husband said the same thing after seeing that picture. Pegs hates himself for wanting this biracial American actress/philanthropist. But he can’t help his lust. And he hates hates hates Harry for marrying her.
My husband had said the same thing 🙂. W has a thing for M. And the root cause why K hates her.
Check out the youtube video of the Sussex’s wedding. Willnot looks Meghan up and down like a piece of meat, it’s disgusting. I’m positive he did or said something inappropriate or suggestive to her and she put him properly in his place. His lust turned to resentment and that’s why Khate is so deeply jealous of her.
This abusive nasty language is unacceptable. This really has gotten out of hand.
The former courtier who spoke to the Daily Beast, was he real? Was he at Sandringham and part of the discussions?
If the RF were even 1% decent human beings, they would shut this down, whether it’s true or not. That they are not just tells us how incredibly naive and stupid they really are.
Harry is not “still [demanding to] have the right to automatic police protection on British soil”, he wants to PAY FOR IT. The constant twisting of words and lying really is enraging. And as for the FoC (Friend of Charles) saying “He can’t be seen to be keeping luxury homes on standby for his children”…excuse me but Charles keeps numerous luxury homes on *standby* — to wit, 7 palaces, 10 castles, 12 homes, 56 cottages, all fully staffed. So he’s begrudging the Sussexes a mere cottage, which was given to them by TQ, that they paid to renovate? GMAFB.
Jaded, and they were paying market rate rent for Frogmore Cottage. Isn’t it interesting that no one ever mentions the fact that the money that would have been going toward future renovations on crown property isn’t being paid anymore?
Tom Skyes is a fool. The Daily Beast is bottom level tabloid nonsense.
Dear citizens of England…this is your future king. The great global statesman and bastion of diplomacy. 🙄🙄
Indeed….
You know in all of this you have never seen any articles from the Sussexes calling the Unroyals names or making disgusting statements. Its all coming from the other side. Even in interviews Harry has said he loves his family. Yet it’s Harry and his children that should be “removed”” according to the Royal “experts”.’Where is the outcry? Harry and Meghan are too good for that bunch.
They live way more than 5,000 miles away. Didn’t you major in geography? And don’t you Brits go by kilometers?
As someone who works in low income housing- their home was not a “dilapidated shack”- most people would be thankful to live for free in a place like that. I would love if some of my clients were able to access that level of housing. Can we stop with this narrative when so many are struggling?! It’s not doing them any favors.
My sympathy is starting to wane with Harry and Meghan. At this point, why don’t they just stay in the US? The back-and-forth where they think they deserve luxury housing and security when they’re not even working for the royal family is ridiculous. If it’s not safe for them, then stay away. I don’t understand why they are dragging this out. I used to be very sympathetic to them but the last few months seeing how they seem to keep wanting to use these titles and have access to property over there, but don’t want to be part of the family, it’s just becoming so out of touch and elitist. I don’t really think things are panning out in the US like they thought they would and that’s why they’re trying to get a hold back over in the UK but I think they just need to focus their efforts in becoming independent and read adjusting their plan.
@CHRIS T, Sorry, but your talking either bullsht or you obviously have not kept fully abreast of the situation. Harry and Megan were given a wedding gift, of 3 run down cottages that were not fit for habitation and were rundown servants quarters. Work had previously been done on them, but after years of neglect they needed extensive work, so Harry and Megan had it done. Then, when they left it was their UK base, because they both have charities in the UK that they continued to support. Not only that, why the hell shouldn’t they have a UK base that they paid to have renovated. Then Charlie in all his so called kingly way, TOOK IT BACK, negating the gift factor, saying he didn’t want it standing empty. Well guess what, it still is so he has lost the lease Payment’s that HARRY WAS MAKING! Harry is not asking for the public to fund his protection, he offered to cover the cost of it
He just wants his family to be able to visit the UK. You know, the UK he served!! Maybe, if you work for the homeless and think Harry has no place to moan about wanting to visit his homeland in safety, and has NOT asked for anyone to fund any home for him and his family, you should take your complaint to your King and his heir, after all they Both have multiple homes and millions of acres where they could afford to build some. But I have a very strong suspicion you won’t
Oh and what actual WORK do the rest of the Royals do.?
Yes ms pester ! I agree what are these dissenters reading that would give Peg and Kant any sympathy.
@Chris, yeah, sure you once were a Sussex supporter. A lot of you “supporters” have found your way over here where we actually respect Harry and Meghan. Guess what, H&M are no longer on the UK taxpayers’ dole and they can move around as the free American citizen and resident that they are.
Don’t get it twisted. It’s the family who doesn’t want anything to do with them. Dogshit Charlie doesn’t GAF about Harry or his mixed-race grandchildren at all, and we all know why. After QE2’s death, Charles made sure the whole world knew that he doesn’t consider Meghan “family”.
Let’s not try to create a “happy royal family but H&M ruined everything” narrative. Because we all know better.
@Chris T — Harry is English through and through and has stated he wants his family to feel at home in England. He loves his country, and seems to still hold some warm feelings for his father but gawd knows why. His own racist family chased him, his wife and infant son out of the country without trying to stop the death threats and racism simply because they stubbornly refused a workable alternative of a combination of royal and personal public service. Oh, and do you recall that Meghan was on the verge of suicide as a result? The homes they lived in — both Nottingham Cottage and Frogmore Cottage — were a mess, chopped up and used as office space or servants’ quarters. They renovated them on their dime, furnished it on their dime, and then got thrown out. They are not demanding luxurious housing for free when they visit England, they need SECURE HOUSING WITH PROPER RPO PROTECTION THEY WANT TO PAY FOR BECAUSE THEIR LIVES ARE CONSTANTLY THREATENED. The titles they have aren’t something they consider *deserved* by the way, Harry inherited his titles and Meghan, by virtue of marrying him, automatically gets a title too. Despite the dire circumstances they have been through — literally running for their lives when Harry’s father pulled their security — they have worked hard at righting all the wrongs done to them and their life in America HAS panned out and they’re working diligently at what they love — public service. They are already financially independent in every way so your comments are completely out of touch. Why don’t you go after the lazy, grifting, filthy rich royals who don’t work for their uber-luxe lifestyle instead of the Sussexes who have the work ethic, compassion and devotion to public service and philanthropy that the rest of that stinking family is sadly lacking.
@Chris T, an extensive & expensive part of the renovations of Frogmore Cottage involved, plumbing, piping, heating, electrical and water work to make it habitable. QE2 warned them that it was a bit of a building site. Bit of a shell. H&M looked at it and it spoke to them both. Granny/QE2 gave them permission to make the renovations. Renovations H&M paid back. (we had to recently update the electrical work in a very much smaller building we own to make it to current code-$12,000 later-Happy Thanksgiving and people don’t live there)
Would you want your low income housing clients to live somewhere, as aforementioned, prior to renovations? Plumbing, electrical, water & heating problems.
They were offered more grander, more lavish properties and turned them down. The idea that the Sussexes expecting ‘luxury homes’ is nonsense. Harry wanting to pay for security shouldn’t be an issue.
Uhmm, this is sounding nonsensical. How are THEY trying to get a hold back over in the UK? Under some uninformed umbrella of things not panning out in the US? Using titles to access properties? When? Harry stayed in England somewhere that wasn’t a royal property. The BM/BRF don’t know where which led to,lol, some saying he stayed in a hotel. It may or may not have been a luxury property. It was at least freakin’ private property.
Personally, I would LOVE for them to never go back to England. Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Yes.
I am appalled at the sickness of the royal commentary.
I’m wondering if Dan Wootton is the ‘friend’. He’s made comments before about sick buckets..
The royal commentary is sick. They need to be vaccinated from their sickness if they want to survive.
According to the tabloids once W is king he wants to punish H and M.
I just rolled my eyes . Is that a threat to at least one US citizen who’s currently living quietly on US soil.
As an American, I do NOT appreciate the RF, through their supporters, using the trump-adoring US Heritage Foundation to try to obtain Harry’s visa through the US courts with the intent to deport him back to the UK. I resent that the British monarchy, which we FIRED 250 years ago, thinks that they can weaponize the US government to pursue their vile and offensive agenda against the husband of an American citizen. A forcefully-worded letter from our Secretary of State to their Foreign Minister suggesting that the RF and their supporters are playing politics with the US, which is definitely outside their purview, would be appropriate.
Lord have mercy on these people. They are all going straight to hell at this point. They will be no passing go. It’s the express train to the fire .
I will forever hold contempt for William, Kate and Charles and there is nothing anyone can say or anything they can do change that . With each passing day, their disgusting, disgraceful, vile behavior gets worse. When you tryto punish Harry and Meghan by saying these things, you are punishing two innocent children. What have Archie and lili ever done to anyone to deserve this? How does Kate call herself a mother? How does William call himself a father? The one good thing to come out of this for Archie and lili is that they never have to play second or third fiddle to anyone. Their lives are their own and they don’t have to bow, beg or scrape to anyone like the rest of the Windsors have to . All wank and his wife have and all chuck has is because the British people provide it for them. The rest they stole . May one day soon these people face a fraction of the pain they cause Harry and Meghan and their children. It’s not a just world if they don’t
Amen🙏🏾
Well said.
Yuck! You talk about your brother like that, Willie the Dick? You are a sociopath for sure.
The warm sick comment is really low class.
I think someone needs to play on repeat to Harry ..”your family have shown you how vile they are and that they do not care an iota about you outside of your role as Spare, please believe them!” I do not know why he continues to pretend there is some kind of kinship/family there, despite all evidence to the contrary.
He has put Meghan in harm’s way again and again bc of his delusion! The last obvious time was on that walkabout! Harry needs to come to his senses before it is too late.