The Middletons, Princess Eugenie & many royals came out for ‘Together at Xmas’

Here are some photos from the Together at Christmas caroling event, which was held at Westminster Abbey on Friday. Considering the Princess of Wales has never been particularly popular within the royal family, it’s always interesting to see who comes out for this event. This year, King Charles and Queen Camilla skipped it, which seems pretty ominous. But the Duchess of Edinburgh (Sophie), Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie all came out. Eugenie and Sophie’s husbands skipped it though! Kind of hilarious. Beatrice brought along her stepson, Edo Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie, and Edo was there as well. Some minor royal-adjacents attended as well. I wonder what the math is for Kate – she clearly wants this to be a big royal-family event, but fewer and fewer royals come out with each passing year.

Interestingly, the Middletons came out as well. James Middleton and his wife Alizee skipped out (they recently welcomed their first child), but Pippa was there with Terribly Moderately Wealthy James. Pippa wore a pantsuit and I keep going back and forth about whether I find it ghastly or sort of retro and cool. The material is too “upholstery” I think, but it was an interesting idea. Meanwhile, Carole and Michael Middleton were out in public for the first time since the coronation, and the first time since Party Pieces collapsed. Is it just me or does Carole look drunk? The wheels have really come off.

