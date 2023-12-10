The Middletons, Princess Eugenie & many royals came out for ‘Together at Xmas’

Here are some photos from the Together at Christmas caroling event, which was held at Westminster Abbey on Friday. Considering the Princess of Wales has never been particularly popular within the royal family, it’s always interesting to see who comes out for this event. This year, King Charles and Queen Camilla skipped it, which seems pretty ominous. But the Duchess of Edinburgh (Sophie), Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie all came out. Eugenie and Sophie’s husbands skipped it though! Kind of hilarious. Beatrice brought along her stepson, Edo Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie, and Edo was there as well. Some minor royal-adjacents attended as well. I wonder what the math is for Kate – she clearly wants this to be a big royal-family event, but fewer and fewer royals come out with each passing year.
Interestingly, the Middletons came out as well. James Middleton and his wife Alizee skipped out (they recently welcomed their first child), but Pippa was there with Terribly Moderately Wealthy James. Pippa wore a pantsuit and I keep going back and forth about whether I find it ghastly or sort of retro and cool. The material is too “upholstery” I think, but it was an interesting idea. Meanwhile, Carole and Michael Middleton were out in public for the first time since the coronation, and the first time since Party Pieces collapsed. Is it just me or does Carole look drunk? The wheels have really come off.
I like Pippa’s suit for this event. I’d probably hate it for anything else, but it works at a Xmas concert. Princess Beatrice’s dress is the best of these outfits though.
When I thought it was a longer coat I was on board and I like the belt but to me this definitely qualifies as a ‘scroll down fug’. Or maybe I missed the episode of the Golden Girls where they went to a winter concert somewhere chilly?
I like the suit – it looks seasonally festive and also cozy – but I think the (crew-neck? mock-turtle?) black shell underneath it has the wrong neckline for it – to squared-off, austere, and tight to match the suit’s vibe. It feels like it would look lovely with something more scooped or v-necked or drapey.
I really like the suit too. I think it’s less the neckline but the black of the top is not as rich as the black accents of the suit or the black purse (at least it looks that way in some photos – can’t tell for sure), though a richer color black top with a scoop or V-neck would work better. I love Eugenie and Beatrice’s burgundy/wine purses that add a pop of color to their outfits. I like Sophie’s coat mainly for the color.
Agreed! It looks comfortable and not too fussy for sitting and listening to carols and pianos.
I’m wondering about Kate and Sophie. They have to know that most people will be wearing darker colors so the white REALLY stands out. In all the Kate photos (didn’t see any of Sophie) your eye is drawn to her.
I really like Sofiesta’s outfit. Not thrilled with the boots and purse, but the dress and coat are the bomb.
@Lady D: really? Sophie looks like she threw her Easter coat on over her jammies & just grabbed the nearest boots & purse on her way out the door. I zoomed in on that dress–it looked wool at first, but close up it just looks like a long, loose sweatshirt meant for lounging around the house. The coat is really pretty, just not quite right for an evening Christmastime event.
I really liked her suit as well. The chunky heels go well with it too. I don’t think everyone could pull it off but I think Pippa wears it well.
MTE! I really like it … as an outfit to stay cozy and drink warm holiday beverages. Bea & Eugenie absolutely nailed their looks. They’ve really come into their own fashion wise. Sophie looks like she’s ready for bed.
The problem for me with Pippa’s outfit is not the suit, which is modern and in festive colors that suit her.. the “problem ” is her earings (£2,900)… Kate owns the same pair according to fashion blogs…are people so naive to believe that the 2 sisters chose and bought the exact same pair? Not even a different color? Either it is a loan from Kate to her sister (I don’t know if she’s allowed to lend the items bought for her from taxpayers) or it’s a gift from the brand to Pippa as royals, we are told, are not allowed to accept gifts…with the condition that Kate wears them as a publicity…
Sophie looks like she went as a ghost to haunt the church and look over the ill-fated proceedings.
I zoomed in on the earrings. They’re lovely and pair well with the outfit. But your theories are interesting. Does Pippa get gifted sparkly items intended for Kate?
There have been leaks when K married W that companies would send stuff to Carole and Pippa intended for K as a round-about for the “no freebies” rule. Scks though that some have let slip that WanK accept freebies sent directly (remember when George met Obama in his bathrobe? The people behind the company told a paper on record that they’d personalized their bathrobe and sent it to KP and then it showed up as photo-op). Kate and Pip also got loads of freebies during the dating years.
The “no freebies rule” is a joke anyway, because… Cash in Waitrose bags anyone? Free flights on jets? Holidays on yachts? But no trinkets, please!
Agreed – I like Pippa’s suit for this event and Beatrice’s dress looks great.
I want to like Pippa’s outfit, but I keep getting waves of nostalgia for the used 1970’s couch my parents had in their house with the exact same print (BEFORE I saw the comment about upholstery). It was an interesting choice, and definitely not a copy of anything Meghan has worn, so she gets gutsy original points. But…I’m fighting the impulse to go jump on it and do headstands on it.
I like Pipa’s suit. It looks good on her and very comfy. I also love the color of Sophie’s coat but she doesn’t look very Christmassy. Beatrice, Edo and Wolfie all look great. Carol what a disaster.
Edo is a cutie. That’s all I got.
Surely you mean Wolfie.
I would buy a dress like that, when it’s copied and affordable. Edo’s son is precious.
The married in commoners are featuring as usual. The do nothing relatives of dolittle. Of Royal families everywhere, only the BRF desperately feature one set of in laws. Royals everywhere else do not. I dont remember Diana forcing her family on royal events, they are all aristocrats and did not demand attention. Flash trash seem to believe that having their photos in the media makes them VIPs. Royals worldwide do not bring out all the inlaws, especially not the very common attention seeking married ins. The BRF has now become the Middleton circus, their belief in their own superiority is so crass and baseless. The clothes may be expensive and their faces constantly tweaked, you cannot buy class. They are so trashy that they do not realise, that behavior, not looks, is the most important thing. Never forget racism is ingrained and usually starts being taught to children when they are very young. The married ins, historically, have always been seen with bleached white people, no others allowed. The saying ” one bad apple spoils the lot” applies here, the brf has gone from disfunctional to absolutely low grade disgraceful.
Agreed, for once Beatrice wins best dressed. Whoever took these photos overall did no favors lol
Beatrice does look nice and she and her stepson look happy together. Nice to see.
In Carol’s defense, I’d need liquid courage to face the public too. They need to figure out how to make things right with the vendors they left on the hook.
IKR? Perfectly normal for most people to be drunk at a forced holiday gathering but in Carole’s case probably took a few gimlets to get out the door. Always the chance a creditor is lurking.
I don’t know if it’s the angle of the camera but it looks like she had some work done on her face or at the very least Botox.
She looks puffy and bloated face wise. I don’t know if it’s the angle, if its alchohol or if she’s been stress eating, something is different.
@MY3CENTS — Agree. I think since the dissolution of PP, she’s been hitting the bottle and raiding the fridge a little too hard. We don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors but it’s clear the BaRF are avoiding her like the plague now and they only invited the Midds because *something Christmas something* and neither KFC and CCC deigned to show up. That was deliberate.
In Carol(E)’s defense? Was she forced to show up at this PR show in an expensive new outfit and sporting too many fillers?
Carol(E) should be downing her liquid courage in debtors prison. End of.
That’s an expensive outfit?? Yeesh, she did not get value for her money.
Carol looks like she aged 20 years in the past year. Definitely comfort eating is a part of it. She won’t be borrowing Kate’s clothes any more.
Definitely bloated face and body. Either alcohol or food induced. Stress drinking or stress eating…..meh 🤷🏻♀️
I see that unlike last year’s color co-ordination this years theme was pantsuits. It’s no coincidence that all 3 middleton ladies wore trousers. Pippa’s outfit is ghastly. Not charmed with Carole’s either. I think kate actually looked good, even if it was a copy. I just didn’t like her outfit for a carol service. It deserved a dress in my opinion.
Beatrice has a very interesting style in my opinion and it’s often hit or miss but i like her look here. I also like Sophie’s outfit.
I love that Beatrice goes for more interesting and original designs, I don’t always love them but I appreciate that she’s doing it.
Although in this instance it looks like she raided her mothers 1980’s archives.
I love Beatrice outfit, her hair and makeup!!!
She sure has pretty hair, that Beatrice.
I like Sophie’s look but it also seems a little casual to me – like that’s what she was wearing for daytime work engagements that day and she just kept it on for the concert.
I really like Beatrice’s look here. I think she looked great.
Carole looks awful and usually her style is pretty good. This is just a bad look for her.
What’s interesting to me is that it’s only the Middleton women in pants. None of the other RF women adhered to that. Either they weren’t included in the memo or they ignored Kate’s memo.
I agree regards Pippa’s outfit–really awful stuff. I guess the most you can say about that outfit is that Pippa’s trying not to out-shine Kate? Kate’s infamous insecurity around other women applies to her younger sibling as well, I suppose. And ma middleton’s face looks as ghastly as Kate’s. If they were all trying to prove that all is well, the whole appearance really missed the mark.
I actually like Sophie’s look. Eugenie is wearing black? Interesting choice for a Christmas concert. Ed skips out on a lot of things that Sophie attends; no big news there. Good for Jack for skipping out.
I love the fabric for Pippa’s suit, but not the cut of the jacket. It just doesn’t quite look right with the turtleneck. Also, I think the fabric would be horribly unflattering on anyone with more curves. But it does look cozy for sitting in a drafty church on a winter evening.
Why is Edward never around anymore? What’s going on with him? He’s really thin too in the photos we have seen. I hope he’s ok health wise.
I like Pippa’s suit. It’s different and kind of festive.
As for Carol, well, I’d probably be smashed 24/7 right now too. 🤷🏼♀️
I suspect he’s sick. With rumors from when he was young, I’ve even wondered about HIV lately.
Edward did over 230 engagements this year so I guess he’s doing ok. I suspect this was not an event everyone wanted to attend. Louise and James didn’t go either.
Sophie looked the best out of them all. And Beatrice looked the most on theme – Christmas.
Kate looked fine but her makeup needed to be toned down. WOW. Agreed that Pippa’s outfit was too upholstery looking but she sure does look healthy and happy.
As for Ma Middleton, she looks different in the face.
Kate has always worn a lot of make-up. Especially foundation.
I liked Sophie’s look the least, it’s just a mismatch of separates that don’t “go” together and nothing about it says “festive” or “holidays”.
Sophie wore what looks suspiciously like a white robe under that coat? Seriously?
Oh boy, Carole doesn’t look like she’s doing very well, her face and upper body seem pretty bloated, too much wine (trying to soothe a guilty conscience) perhaps?
Carole does not feel guilty she deployed uncle Gary to trash harry and Meghan and now s c o b i e
Carole definitely doesn’t feel guilty but I’d bet she does feel some shame: not at the bankruptcy but at the amount of negative publicity she has had. Her vanity is off the charts so any negative publicity is going to sting.
Anyway, she looks awful, her outfit is awful and she deserves to look awful.
I see only Sophie was still silly/bitter enough to wear the same color as Kate, the way they “all” did to “support” Kate last Christmas or whatever that little burgundy matchy-matchy scheme was all about. Sophie has to work hard to stay in Will and Kate’s good graces, and I don’t think she’s quite savvy enough to pull it off in the long term. Her position just seems so precarious to me, probably because I’ve ingested way too many Philippa Gregory novels. When Will and Kate finally do turn on her, it’s going to be something to see.
They’ll never turn on her because she’s the perfect work mule. All other working royals are old and will effectively fade out. The yorks / tindalls are perfectly happy to be hanger ons and not do any royal work unless there’s gonna be massive attention on them ( which William will never allow to happen)
William is extremely volatile, so he could eventually turn on anyone, but that one time that Sophie accompanied him to some evening event, he got great press, so he might be inclined to keep her around in case he needs to go somewhere with a plus-one and doesn’t want to deal with Kate. And aside from the one incident when William first started at St. Andrew’s and Edward’s production company’s van was spotted, Edward has pretty much laid low and hasn’t caused the family tons of embarrassing public problems like Andrew has. But William’s moods change on a dime and his temper is legendary, so I don’t think anyone is totally secure, and they all know it.
I hope wolfies getting to spend holiday time with his mother as well
I’m sure the Palace puts the word out that the rest of family must attend. They’re going to be dependent on William when he becomes King. Snubbing Kate’s event might spell for them in the future.
All of their “support” for William may be for nothing though. There was just an article in the Express that said in the future, only the Wales family would be the focus of monarchy. The royals will be slimmed down even further. Will is going turn everyone out on their asses when/if he’s king. I hope the boot licking was worth it.
The palace doesn’t have to put a word out, all these Windsors do what the Sussexes were accused of: Profit off of their connection to BP and being part of the establishment and getting sponsorships. Horse-riding doesn’t come cheap and they all have sponsorships (Rolex, Land/Range Rover, milk in China etc) and get various nepo jobs, in England, Europe, the US (just as example, York sisters: NYC, London, Portugal; Zara and Rolex etc).
They like to hitch their cart to these clown shows for personal gain, for them it must be a part of their self-promotion and networking. So a work event to be seen.
Agree with this. It’s a chill way to mostly stay out of the drama but show up for a family and festive church event. For those who make money of off adjacency to the RF, it’s an easy thing. Wear a coat and listen to some music. Charles has “slimmed down” the monarchy so much that there’s not many events where family members are actually together. But true royalists love that shit.
I hated Pippa’s most recent Christmas outfit but actually love this festive suit. The relaxed fit is really current and she looks great. Cannot even begin to comment on Ma Middleton’s getup.
Sophie looks beautiful and exactly like her daughter here. Wonder if this was a cute “friends texting and confirming winter white” situation with Kate or competitive dressing? Who can tell with these two.
Compared to all these women’s lovely hair, it is SO OBVIOUS Kate is wearing giant hairpieces on the daily.
I’m DYING to know what the other women in the family say about Kate’s hair. Particularly Beatrice and Eugenie. I can imagine some very snarky texts, lol.
Pippa does look great. Healthy and happy. It does bug me though that her husband seems to do nothing about his rosacea. Medication and LED therapy work wonders. Also using a green tinted moisturizer can help a lot.
His nose is always so red and his neck looks very red as well. He would look so much better if his skin were cal ed down.
I love the plaid dress on beatrice/eugenie (I don’t know which is which), omg, it’s fab!! I like the black boots on the other sister, I’m so happy knee high riding boots are coming back
the one in plaid with the red hair is Beatrice. I thought she and Eugenie both looked great, and Wolfie is adorable. I like Pippa’s sparkly pajamas, but Mr Pippa sure doesn’t seem like he wants to be there.
You know William strong armed as many as he can to show up to this concert but at the end of the day the king and queen weren’t there. Anne wasn’t even there. William really has no power and probably won’t when (if) he gets to the throne.
Why do you think William wants the family to attend? If he and his wife don’t get on and he would like to dump her, wouldn’t he want her event to fall flat? I can’t imagine him supporting his wife that way, any way really.
Teagirl, it’s not just Khate. It reflects on the Monarchy, so I suspect that’s why others are going. The numbers are dwindling though, so we’ll see if that trend continues in the next few years.
Of course they were never going to miss this as its probably the only royal invite they are ever likely to get now. When I look at Carole I see Kate in about 5 years – seems they’ve both been over doing the fillers and botox.
Yeah I thought the same! Carole has definitely overdone the usage of fillers!
Combo of wine and fillers? Her and her daughter don’t know when to stop.
I wonder if Kate’s face will end up looking like Camilla’s? I expect Kate and Camilla to become friends in the future because no one else will want to talk to them.
Bea and Eugenie look appropriate for the occasion and pretty. Pippa’s outfit is horrible. She looks like an upholstered couch from decades ago, shes got no style just like her sister. She can never quite pull a look together. Carole is an embarrassment and should’ve kept her shameless ass home. The turnout was really lame and continues to demonstrate that Katie’s clout is diminishing each year.
They should all be thanking Meghan for banishing the coatdresses and making pants & seperates for Royal women cool.
I like Pippa’s outfit for this occasion. Bea’s outfit is beautiful! Yeah, Carole looks like she needed a stiff drink or three to leave the house. I wonder why they don’t bring Uncle Gary out for this event since he is such a cherished family member? 🤔
It seems weird to me every time we see Wolfie at these royal events when we still don’t even have a photograph of Sienna, Beatrice and Edo’s daughter.
I think she’s too young for this event, as are Eugenie’s kids.
It’s good to be king! The message went out “you will wish to attend” as Charles and his girlfriend had a “previous engagement “. I don’t think a no show without a darn good excuse would have gone over well. Attendance will be taken.
Pippas husband Does not look happy to be there, Sophie is giving it “look, look keen, I’m wearing white to, and what the hell is Carol wearing?? Half a panto outfit and trousers!looks like the fillers on her face match the” filler “she has been swallowing by the glass before leaving the house!! And can someone please explain about the Christmas cards, why would children in a conflict zone, want a Christmas card from children they don’t know! Yeah we had a Carol service, and sent this card to help dodge bullets! Ffs
They’re all very thirsty and turned up because for most of them this the only event that will get them in the papers ( Sophie wrinkleman is a fine example just thirsty thirsty thirsty). Carole looks ghastly as usual but I see Kate has been sharing her botox with her family.
Did Sophie learn to blend her underage coverup this time around?
I am coveting Sophie’s coat 🙂
Carole’s face looks like it has been stretched tight. I think we know how some of that uncollected $2m company money was spent. And her jacket is ghastly. She normally looks more put together than this. Yeesh.
My heartbreaks when I see the royal trio paraded like this and consider that their futures are not theirs to choose. Let’s hope W is a much better dad than brother and doesn’t leak anything about them to his tabloid chums when a, he needs cover or b, grow up and defy him over anything. Really for their sake and a modern UK I support an elected head of state. These children deserve better than to be part of the Truman Show and we deserve better too.
Hey Carol M, the National Ballet called and asked if they could have their Nutcracker ballet footman uniform back please …
@TEAGIRL 😂😂😂😂brilliant
Pippa out there looking happy and relaxed with her terribly moderately wealthy husband, three kids, and masters degree, while her sister looks more and more like a soulless mannequin every week. I wonder if khate ever regrets her life decisions?
I don’t think Kate has enough self-awareness to reflect on or regret anything.
No time fo regrets, Kathy Wails is trying to hang onto what she’s got.
You failed to mention the royals who were dragged out in the cold, shivering night air, walking stick in hand (Princess Michael of Kent went AWAL), but there was her husband struggling…
Carole looks likes she’s gained 20 lbs. Her face looks bloated and different. Hardly recognizable. And that jacket with velvet trousers oh my! How far we’ve fallen.
Yes her face looks swollen and her breasts and abdomen look bloated as well. You get the face (and body) you deserve eventually…
My favourite is Beatrice, I love the whole look from head to toe. I’d like Pippa’s more if she only wore the top. otherwise it’s too hard on the eyes
That’s how it’s shown on the website–just the jacket & trousers, no top underneath. ‘Course, that might have been a bit chilly. Oh, wait, and that’s a church, too. Nevermind!
Pippa’s loses me with the pants too. The jacket is good. It would have looked better with simple black tapered trousers.
I like both Beatrice’s and Eugenie’s dresses. Bea’s is quite appropriate for the occasion and the I like the plaid. Eugenie looks stylish and like she’s having fun with it. The black is a choice and I like the contrast to the white.
Why is it that Charlotte didn’t get to wear a pant suit. I always look at the children and wonder if they’re warm enough.
Always surprised that Eugenie attends. Beatrice I get because she is desperate for the attention and to be a working royal. But Eugenie? How are they dependent on Baldy? I thought she and Jack both had full time jobs. I guess she is thirsty too.
Perhaps for her father’s sake? Eugenie is independent but her father and mother don’t seem to be, so no need to alienate the royals that hold the purse strings.
Eugenie seems the type to see the best in others and to try to get along with everybody.
I think Pippa looks pretty, although I’m trying to decide if that fabric is comfortable to sit in or if you’re going to feel little stabbings from the fabric all night. Ma Middleton looks like she’s going to be in for a very chilly evening, that velvet fabric looks pretty thin. What I find more interesting is that the three Middleton women wore trousers. You KNOW they coordinated that. Which is silly; doing that in junior high, or even senior high, is fine, but now?
In the early 90s, I had a jacket with fabric that looked similar. It was lined, and very comfortable. I usually wore it with a black knitted silk mock turtleneck and dark pants or jeans. I loved that jacket! I don’t think I would have wanted to carry off matching pants though.
Lined, of course. Didn’t think of that. Something about the way the trousers hit & look led me to think these are not lined, they just look like a cheap polyester boucle/tweed. With metallic thread.
I honestly am surprised that the Middletons appeared at this. The last time Meghan appeared weren’t there headlines and threats of being booed? Much to the delight of Camilla who was seen in church snickering at the few booes that were heard. Kate took a big chance here of having her” signature event” being overshadowed by hostility toward Carole. Security must have been super tight which is interesting because they are non royal and must have had royal level security to prevent a disruption.( In contrast, a real royal Prince is being denied security.)
So the Carol service and fake piano playing is now Kate’s thing she gives the Rota for clicks and monetisation.
It’s actually hilarious watching the WanKs morphe into a very uncharismatic H&M but still not hitting the spot of public interest. The Christmas photo was savaged on twitter again this year. If only they could just be their boring toff Aristo selves….. even Sarah Vine savaged them for copying Meghan.
What makes Pippa’s look for me is that she appears genuinely at ease and happy. imho that’s one of Beatrice’s best looks so far. Great hair and makeup. Lol Carol. She looks like she was instructed to be there. She looks so uncomfortable, like she has left her body.
I thought there was a pretty good turnout of royals. All of William’s cousins that he grew up with were there: Peter, Zara, Eugenie and Beatrice. Louise and James are too young. Sophie was the only rep from Charles’s siblings. William had some second tier cousins there. Lady Sarah and her husband showed up. Looks like the Middleton women got a memo. I think Beatrice looked very nice and is wearing something that Kate might choose herself. Interesting that Eugenie seems to be in a mini skirt phase. I’m starting to recognize Charlotte’s coat, so she must have worn it quite a few times. No new coat for her with every appearance, although she is the one that is likely to outgrow her clothes. I have a feeling Charlotte will be featured more and more as a Wales Princess and Kate might fade a bit into the background. Just going by the composition of their Christmas photo for this year. Charlotte is front and centre and seated and everyone else is arranged around her. If Kate were seated with her Charlotte and Louis on either side, and George standing beside William, that would send a different message- the heirs and their supporters.
I like Bea dress, her hubby should have had a matching plaid tie.
I vote no to the velvet for anyone over 15.
Think everyone looks nice, enjoy seeing the younger kids attending.
Undecided on Pippas outfit. Might have been better with plain black slacks.
No James M and wife?
I saw the b/w Xmas photo of W, K, big 3 kids.
I like it.
Everyone looks nice, pretty relaxed for the official photo.
That photo certainly does a job of setting up King William and family.
So much more current vs. Charles and Cam in the coronation photos.
W&family, really make C&C look old, stodgy, and ready to be put out to pasture.
I’ve said this before but, William is lucky he looks a lot like Diana plus he has the height and build of Prince Phillip.
PR wise, gotta help him. LOL
IMO, dressed in current suit and tie, William can look like a successful businessman, and of the times. Now, if he’d get to some actual work….bonus.
For a family Christmas photo this is lacking in Christmas; no color, no tree or festive decorations. It looks like a party photo booth snap. Nothing here to say Merry Christmas. Generic.
Wllliam does not look like Diana he is more Windsor now. William is not of the times. I think he’s worse than his father
Beatrice looks lovely. I like Pippa’s outfit though a bit risky. What happened to Ma Middleton’s face. I almost didn’t recognize her. She looks bloated nd puffy nd her hair is different. Her suit…well …no comments.
I couldn’t find any mention of the Middletons in the Daily Fail’s headlines. I don’t read the articles so they might have been inside but nowhere to be seen in header photos (not even Pippa). It’s very weird ahah.