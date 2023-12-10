Princess Kate copied Meghan’s style yet again, this time at ‘Together at Christmas’

On Friday, the Princess of Wales hosted her third annual Together at Christmas piano recital. We haven’t heard anything about Kate gracing the world with her piano-key plunking yet again, but it’s completely possible that she went for a pre-taped skit which could air during the Christmas Eve broadcast, you just never know.
This was the first time all three of the Wales kids came out for the event – last year, it was just Charlotte and George, this year Louis finally got to come. Louis promptly reminded everyone why his parents rarely bring him for public events! You know he got wax everywhere and the photos of him leaning over to blow out his sister’s candle made it to all of the papers. At one point, Louis also looked like he was about to f–k with his dad’s candle. One thing I enjoy about Louis is that you can see Kate’s lacquered-on facade begin to crumble in slow-motion as her youngest acts up. Also: I really wish George didn’t have to dress up like a little stockbroker wherever he goes. Let the kid wear a Santa sweater!
As for Kate… she’s been updating her Meghan Lookbook all year, noting how many times Meghan wore all-white ensembles. Kate was particularly fond of Meghan’s Cuyana ensemble at the Invictus Games in September, which is why Kate had to put her own keen stink on it. Kate’s trousers are from Holland Cooper, her bag is by Strathberry and her earrings are Van Cleef & Arpels. The British papers made several references to a “White Christmas,” and even an “all-white Christmas,” because get it, only white royals are allowed in the UK. I’m surprised someone didn’t call it a white-power suit again. A bit on the nose for one of the royal racists.
Catherine, Princess of Wales and The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.
Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.
Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.
The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.
The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.
Members of the Royal Family to attend 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
Together at Christmas Carol Service, Westminster Abbey.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I saw when the Wales arrived ,the Priests gave them some sort of bow. Are men of the cloth suppose to bow to Royalty!?
Well since the king is the head of the church ( a position akin to the pope) the answer is probably yes.
Hope the pope is a more godly man.
A nation whose pope is a well known philanderephilandering, dad who steals from the dead….
Can we talk about how filthy her “new” shoes are? 😒
I think the shoes are suede and the nap hasn’t been brushed so it gives off different colors.
But you are right, the texture and color of the suede are giving off “I’ve never cleaned these shoes”. She should have worn plain leather shoes.
If this was writing, it would be called plagerizism. Kate would be the plageriser. But it’s ‘just’ fashion, soi guess it’s ok…(rolling my 👀)
I am especially enraged the coping by Kate, EACH and EVERY time, as Kate made a point of saying she would NOT SHARE HER FASHION CONTACTS with Meghan.
I guess for the wonderful Kate and baldy. These do not look like happy kids at all. Louis looks like a horrible brat, Charlotte does not look happy and watches what Louis does and George looks nervous . Not a happy lot. The kids don’t look like they like eachother. Heavy caked makeup under her eyes.
Did the village idiot do her own clown make-up again? Because damn, she doesn’t have any real friends, does she? Everyone let her leave the house looking like that and no one said a word?
And everyone looks miserable. No one wants to be there.
I think her look with the heavy eye make up and overly long hair is starting to resemble Kimberley Guilfoile….(esp when you see the black and white kmart shots from today)
She is a dead ringer for Guilefoyle in the family photo.
Omg! You’re right and now I can’t unsee the resemblance!
LOL, I thought the same exact thing when I saw their family portrait, I didn’t know there was a Kmart in the U.K.! Are they trying to look relatable?
OMG Guilefoyle is the largest mistake out beloved Gov Newsom ever made. WTF happened to her?
That’s interesting. I think Guillefoyle is a dead ringer for Melania.
Ooh now I’m seeing KG.
In the photo directly at the end of the text of the article, though – the close-up head shot – she looks exactly like Lindsay Lohan in the early 00s.
Also, given how last year everyone wearing red or whatever to the concert was supposed to be a direct response/message to Meghan’s comments on H&M’s documentary, there is no way that this year’s white suit is not supposed to be a white-power response. So gross.
Yeah I’m barely noticing the clothes or the hair thanks to the make up. Yikes. Is this the alternative when she’s not being Vaseline in the lens soft focussed to unrecognisability?
Clownish makeup, ill fitting trousers (crotch and waist are too high), over the top wiglet, and that botox facial expression are all that kkkhate has to offer. Her jealousy and racism towards Meghan are making her increasingly unstable.
That sweater tucked into the front of the pants is the visual equivalent of chewing on aluminum foil.
George always looks so doleful. Coat is fine but Kate’s pants are way too informal. They look like something you’d wear to a summer afternoon get together with woman friends. I love her little handbag. Laughed out loud at the photo of her grimacing as Louis blows out the candle. She had to have given him multiple talking to’s before this event and it was all for naught. I wish he had managed to extinguish his dad’s as well.
Poor George gives off hostage vibes.
It really does look like he’s reached an age where he understands exactly how his life is going to play out, and the future is bleak.
Burn it all down, George!
I keep trying to work out if she’s started applying a dark color eyeshadow from the inner corner of her brows down the bridge of her nose on either side or if it’s just lighting. It’s looked that way on quite a few engagements recently and might be meant to be contouring , but it makes her eyes look hollow (or like her eyebrows carry on down onto her nose).
No amount of makeup can make Kkkate look healthy. She has no glow, no sparkle in her eyes. Grim manic grins will not do it. Of course she never wants to be in the same country with Meghan ever again
It is all about her. No one else exists. She looks so fake, the hair, the makeup and expensive clothes, do not override the ugliness inside.
I actually liked this outfit. Just not for this occasion. I feel like she should have worn a dress.
Those 3 gold buttons threw the entire thing off. Look like winter beachwear
Agree on the pants-they are not winter in cold weather. And the white bag and whatever the shoes are-ugh. She cannot accessorize to save her life.
For me, she looks like she’s trying out a white-power Prince suit. Like she should be rocketed back to the ‘80s and play with the Revolution. Pardon me, it’s not a “white” suit, it’s a very, very light “chickenshit yellow.“
Agree, The outfit on its own is fine, it actually looks decent on her, but it’s not a good fit for this occasion and it’s clearly more MM copying.
the racist wearing all white is an honest choice and is really distasteful.
Yup, she’s proudly racist. The dog whistle is obvious at this point. Also, see Sophie’s coat. Two peas in a pod?
Hard agree, and it took someone who was pilloried for not being 100% white to introduce the concept of “fashion” into her small white mind.
FFS the woman NEVER wore a pair of pants to one of her “work” events until long after M wore them AND got torn to shreds in the BM for it
This ridiculous woman wore nothing but dresses for a decade, then she wears pants to this— the one time I agree she should have worn a dress! She looked too casual for this event in pants, imo.
Wearing pants when she actually sat at the piano would have been sensible but she wore a dress that year. But then again she needed for Meghan to show her white pants suits for the look book first.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I actually like Kate’s winter whites here better than Meghan’s outfit in that link (where it looks like her pants are pulled up to her armpits). Kate almost could have looked appropriate here, if not for that messy 70’s mop on her head and the clownish makeup.
That style of pant–I think it’s called like a paperbag waist or something?–is not flattering on many figures. Meg looks good here bc she’s petite/thin (I guess petite means short, too? I just mean, she’s not a big girl), but it isn’t my favorite look
@Fancypants: Whether Kate looked better is not really the point. Meghan got bashed by the press and royalists for wearing outfits like this. She was accused of breaking protocol and being a rebel all the while Kate was just waiting to start dressing like Meghan and getting praise for it. That’s how blatant the racism that Meghan was receiving.
100% and this is why I love this site, it is a masterclass in real-time take downs of media gaslighting.
Honestly the day the BM stop gaslighting M is the day Celebitchy loses its relevancy for me. Sure I kind of like fashion and celebs, but honestly, I am here for the outrage that an entire state sponsored media is trashing a California girl ON THE DAILY
Every single day they comment negatively on her and then every 5th day they say she needs to shut up.
It is beyond reprehensible and I am so glad by fellow Celebitchy’s call it out every single day
You really are on here praising a racist for walking and chewing gum. Pathetic.
I’m glad someone else noticed. kKKate’s defenders must always make snarky comments about Meghan in order to uplift the racist copier.
Have anyone notice that now they’re photoshopping her hair darker so she can look more like Meghan 🤣🤣🤣
I just thought she was wearing her best Meghan’s hair wig
IMHO, the one place wear Kate consistently outshines Meghan is in tailoring. Kate’s clothes are usually well-tailored. To me, Meghan’s clothing (even her wedding dress) aren’t as consistently well-tailored.
“the one place wear Kate consistently outshines Meghan”
It is SO easy to spot bots and paid commenters because they always play from the “zero sum” playbook.
Zero sum is the idea that there is a limited pool of good, in this case “fashion” and that in order for other people to become better at “fashion” other people need to be removed from the “fashion” pool.
It is designed to play on the worries of the small minded who think that good is a limited resource.
Pro Tip: This is not a Zero Sum world, there is room for all of us to be good as well as fashionable.
Clearly we are going to ignore all the times Kate wears trousers that are either way too long and the fact that she has not found a style that can sit at her natural waist.
Or jackets that look tight despite being extremely thin. Or dresses that swamp her because of the over done shoulder pads.
Amal Clooney leaves the house properly tailored. Kate Middleton does not.
???? I guess we’re not seeing the same thing. Kate very much has a tailoring problem. On this particular pair of trousers, the length is fine but the waist & hips have been pulled in too tightly so that when she walks, the fabric bunches up weirdly at her upper thigh. That’s because they’re too small; or more likely, tailored to fit ultra-slim when the style is really more loose. But Kate always wants her clothing to fit super-snug, always. That white boucle top the other day, the trousers here. It’s a commonality for her.
Oh, Honey, no.
The wedding dress is the worst example you could use.
Meghan was still losing weight on her wedding day while we were looking at her, from the stress caused by the White Markles, especially the Duke of Rosarito and his handlers Jason Knauf and the people at The Fail – and by the person now known as one of the Royal Racists, the liar who was KKKeen to convince the world that Meghan made *her* cry.
And as to Kate having well-tailored clothes, I present you only the most recent example of things gone very wrong. The right leg of her white pants (our left) is a lot longer than the other one. Not only in the photos here, but also in many others I’ve seen elsewhere.
That said, putting a (white) bag on the floor anywhere, but especially in public places like this, is unhygienic, as is Kate’s coat mopping the filthy stone floor when she hunkered down repeatedly to talk to kids.
Good thing the long-suffering and broke British taxpayers always pick up her bills.
No. I do agree that a lot of times Meghan’s pants were too long. But Kate’s clothes almost NEVER fit properly-especially her pants. The proportions are always off.
@Honey: I completely disagree. Kate’s outfits NEVER look properly tailored; most times, they appear far too small/tight, and the fabric bunches up in odd places. And the ubiquitous shoulder pads are dreadful. IMO, Meghan’s wedding dress was stunning – elegant, gorgeous and utterly lovely.
They two never seen before user names, honey and the one below (titi? using ‘outshines’ is a dead give away. Go back to your Fail pay masters. Kate’s tailoring is typically atrocious as anyone with eyes can see, most things don’t fit her correctly. We know your white power princess ‘outshines’. Lol 🙄 you really need to pick up different language. And as someone else said it’s not this OR that. BTW Kate’s million pound taxpayer funded wardrobe VS Meghan’s privately paid for wardrobe… Guess who isn’t your business?
so according to you, Kate looks better than Meghan in Meghan’s clothes? You should apply for a job with Kate, because I think that’s exactly the point she’s trying to make. And good for the racist that she is, that gullible folks like you are here to enable her.
I thought the same -as Honey – LOL doesn’t make us a Kate fan come on
I actually don’t care if you’re a fan of hers. I’m trying to have an adult conversation about the root of racism and its impact. When a white woman spends several years participating in a campaign of tormenting a woman of color, for among other things, the clothes she wore; but later that very same white woman starts copying the woman of color’s wardrobe, I thing it’s really disgusting that folks like you will come on here to praise her for it. Just saying.
No, according to me, Meghan looked dumb one time in old man pants and Kate looks better than Kate usually looks in this one outfit. Everything else you made up yourself.
If Meghan tries different things out fashion-wise and some work better than others it is all part of being fashionable. But Meghan has the grace and presence to make her looks work by and large. Fashion forward people can draw inspiration from many sources – and then there are fashion mavericks like Iris Apfel and Little Edie Beale who walk to the beat of their own drum. All of these women are wholly different than someone who blatantly copies under these circumstances as Kate does and seems to not have one original thought in her head – ever.
But George doesn’t have to dress up like a “little stockbroker”. It’s a choice by his parents to make him appear different (as in, better than) his siblings and all other kids. Very 19th century.
Kate’s makeup appears to have been applied with a trowel.
Well, let’s count our blessings that all three children are no longer clothed like they are in some Dickensian nightmare!
Just wait for the Christmas photo, which I’m sure we’ll discuss tomorrow. George is in long trousers, Louis is in knee-length trousers. Because of course.
It’s a choice.. All the t^olls pile on here when they’re at football matches or whatever yelling protocol, when there’s clearly no such protocol. It’s a choice Kate makes. Poor kid. Why not a shirt and jumper? She wants him to stand out and be different to other kids. He always looks so unhappy being the focus of attention. Charlotte could have done with a new coat. Kate seems to keep her in her clothes for too long, then they start to look short /small. Poor Charlotte is also trying to monitor both of her brothers. How stressful.
If ever there was a time for someone to have a word with Katie Keen as white as snow, it should have been when she told someone what she was planning to wear.
After the events of last week, only someone who hates her(I am looking at you here William) or an absolute moron (again could be William) sgoukd have let her walk out in all white.
It was a terrible choice.
Kate has no shame inanely grinning at cameras in her white outfit
I have always believed William has more of a say in what Kate wears than we’re supposed to think. She wouldn’t have been cos-playing Diana for so long and so obviously without his support.
I remember some sort of state or banquet dinner that Meghan didnt attend. All the wonen were dressed in white and the headline was ALL WHITE ,but the gross papers knew what they meant.
But she was advised. A friend of mine in PR said this is one of the tactics used in PR (wear white or light colors) to give an aura of innocence when a client is going through a difficult period. No doubt her team was behind this.
Matilda, If she hadn’t been named as one of the royal-racists-, I could understand that theory a bit better. Surely no expert in PR would advise her to wear all white to appear innocent here.
Yet more evidence that her PR team is crap, but also does the all white have the same connotations to a British audience?
Agree, more proof William doesn’t come within 400 feet of Kate’s closet (or bedroom)
Kate did arrive by herself then came out again for the family photos when Will and kids arrived
Last year it was the burgundy stunt, this year all white days after she was outed (definitively) as a racist. She just can’t help herself, can she?
So the Middleton women all wore pant suits. Did she give up on theme dressing the royals after Bea and Eugenie didn’t cooperate last year?
So a week or two are being outed as “the royal racist”, Kate wears an all-white ensemble? She is taking literally dressing to a whole new (and disturbing) level, all that’s missing is the tall, pointy hat.
I already mentioned Sophie’s white ‘robe’ on the other post. Maybe they have somewhere else to be when they finish here?
Do they have the KKK in the UK/s ? Maybe those two are attending a meeting after this event? K and S know what they’re doing dressing like this and don’t care about the optics. And in a church no less! smh
Sophie is so far up Will and Kates bums that if they fart she will suffocate. She is doing everything she can to stay in their good graces as she knows that Charles won’t be around for ever.
Sophie was sitting right next to Kate during the service. Mean girls stick together.
Yes klan white seems to be the theme except she forget the pointy hood.
I don’t think her thinking goes that far. All the other women are wearing dark colors, but she is dressed in all white.. you know, like a bride? She made sure she stood out..
The children are getting so tall! Kate is so focussed on herself and her clothes that she can’t see Charlotte needs a new coat. You can see the sleeves are too short. She’s been wearing it for a while now and needs a new one as she has outgrown this coat.
GEORGE is gussi up in the image of his father 🤢 – to make sure everyone knows he is the special one. Then we have Louis., a proper little Larrikin. He will find the mischief even where there is none.. so why would you give such a kid a lit candle? I am surprised, he did not set fire to himself or the curtains, or someone’s dress.
Ugh. these people.£
Charlotte’s wearing the same coat as last year. I noticed from the photos/videos that it seems too small for her. I could give Kate the benefit of the doubt by imagining that this could have been Charlotte’s choice but there’s a consistent pattern of infantilizing Charlotte in public with too small, too short, too babyish clothes.
(Whereas the horrible Christmas portrait goes in the opposite direction.)
I don’t think racists believe that they’re racist and I don’t think Kate is deep enough to wear something symbolic. That doesn’t mean she isn’t racist, but the deepest her brain gets is to copy something she’s seen Meghan wear (which is actually what a lot of people do because Meghan is becoming a style icon) and to make sure that whatever color she wears will stand out.
@Eurydice, I agree that Kate is as dim as they come, but after that all-burgundy stunt last year, we know she’s somewhat aware of the statement her clothing makes. Even if that wasn’t her idea, I think it shows it’s the one thing she has a clue about.
Sophie is seriously the most pathetic creature. I think she realizes that, unlike Meghan, she cannot survive without the Windsors. She is pretty much crawling on her belly to ingratiate herself to W&K. She’s a real sad sack, no dignity left there. Because of her insecurities brought on by her lack of talent, if Kate is allowing any woman near, it’s because that woman has agreed to be subservient.
Saw a screenshot of one of the papers with the heading, a Cracker Christmas. They’re sooo shady. But Kate wearing white was her typical troll move, all white for the royal racist is a trolling choice. And wearing a monochrome look has always been inspired by meghan. Technically, I like winter whites but more when the fabrics are really luxurious, like a soft-looking white sweater, and white wool coat. Idk, the materials just didn’t feel wintery if that makes sense. Aside from the Meghan cosplay, it was fine but maybe better for a different event.
@Jais, ITA, Kate’s outfit her didn’t look luxurious at all. I was watching some movie yesterday with Naomi Watts and she wore a bunch of all white/cream outfits and it all looked so sumptuous and expensive. Kate…does not.
@Jais: I don’t think ‘cracker’ has the same connotations in English English as American English.
Cracker definitely has different connotations but I think the BM is aware of that and it was a dog whistle, just like nappy was for that picture of Archie.
This is a total Meghan copycat look as we all know. And the thing is – it just doesn’t look appropriate for the occasion. She’s wearing trousers and a simple sweater with a long coat over it – that feels like an outfit that would have been appropriate for a daytime holiday event (like Camilla’s tree decorating event). This is a carol service at Westminster Abbey that is going to air on Christmas Eve. IDK, I just feel it calls for something a little fancier, a little less business wear.
I wonder if the royals are all told they have to attend if they’re in London. It gives Charles and Camilla their out because they weren’t in London, so the other royals can’t say well the king isnt going so I don’t have to!
Anyway the backlash to the pictures of the kids sending letters to those less fortunate has been something to see.
Edo likely attends because he sees the exposure as good for business. Eugenie seems to try to get along with everyone. Jack must have said no thanks or was in Portugal. Interesting that Zara seems to have opted out.
Zara was there, she left the thug and the kids at home and came with Peter and his two daughters.
Zara was there with her brother and his daughters.
I’m so glad someone else said this. Look Karen and her coat dresses were boring, but this is the occassion where pulling one out, even a white one would make perfect sense! When I first saw this outfit, it looked like she was set to run errands right after this in the middle of the day, not going to an evening church service that she’s supposed to be hosting! Why is everyone in her family, as well as the people performing more dressed up than her? My only thought is either her stylist really doesnt care for her, or she’s in her Donald trump phase where she can do anything she wants and know and expect that all her sycophant fans (i.e. the british tabloid media) will praise her without fail! Given this outfit and weird car exit during the last state visit im leading towards the latter.
Did Louise and James attend.
I haven’t seen a photo of either of them. Which is odd, since in my opinion, this is precisely the event where we should see them. Wasn’t there some school event excuse last year for the Wessex kids?
Louise will still be in St Andrews as the term hasn’t finished yet. And James rarely does public events, from what I can see.
Louise might still be in class at st Andrews. James likely in school to and getting to London a taking a day off may not be something worth doing for this.
I understand her coat cost ten thousand pounds. Tone deaf as usual. Scanning for cameras obsessively, and posing constantly. It was all about her and her very “White Christmas”. What is wrong with her face it looks strange, has she got more new teeth as well. The children dont look happy, they always seem to be very wary around her and relaxed with W. I feel very sorry for the children. Looks like Carole etc were there with Carole’s face looking strange too, perhaps there was a was mother and daughter filler/botox session. It is far too much, they both look mask like.
I have noticed that as well about the kids. I have seen videos where Charlotte is close to William and he puts his hands on her shoulders and she grabs them and brings them down closer to her. She is obviously very close to him as I think George is as well .
Poor Louis has not been seen as much but although I cannot stand William the kids look a lot more comfortable around him than with Katie.
They do seem more comfortable with William, but I think that’s because he has a different sort of insecurity than Kate does. She knows she still doesn’t “belong”and I can imagine a lot of the time in the car with her coming over is,” Make sure to smile, laugh when someone says something, don’t touch your hair, don’t yawn, stand up straight, make sure to ask the questions we talked about” which would be annoying to another adult I can only imagine what it’s like for kids to just want to be somewhere and try to have fun that an event that may not be that fun to begin with. She seems like the type of parent that projects her insecurities onto her kids and makes her generally not fun to be around when it’s a large event.
10000£? Omg! Moreover, she wore such an expensive White coat and there are photos of her where she dragged the coat to the floor when she bended for the casual photoshoot with different children…. I can’t with the entitlement!!
It’s bespoke from a Savile Row tailor. Which means the DF or whomever is reporting this figure has no idea what it costs. No doubt it cost an eyewatering amount (to us plebs).
@Ales, I thought she got new teeth too. They seemed more prominent than usual.
I think everyone but the Wales kids and Beatrice seems dressed too casually, but I actually like Kate’s outfit. Still hate her hair.
You: I like Kate’s outfit.
Me: send a thank you letter to Meghan, the Icon.
This behaviour of hers can be considered as witchcraft . She was so jealous of Meghan that she helped pushed her out and now she thinks behaving and dressing like Meghan will somehow make her feel better about herself or make her be like Meghan. At this point if they are not careful, she might start wearing Meghan’s face
She certainly has been witchy in the last few public appearances when Meghan is present.
I feel like Louis is being set up to be the Harry of the family in terms of a scapegoat for others for bad press. Harry acted out a good deal in his teens and early 20’s (justifiably as he was given no mental health help after his mother’s death) so the media labeled him the ‘naughty/wild/dumb one.’ Rather than get him help, the family used him as cover for their own shit.
Harry talked about this in Spare. He also talked about how one or more of William and Kate’s kids will eventually fulfill this role. Louis already is being set up to be one of them and it stands to reason the other spare Charolette will be as well because the heir must be seen in a favorable light. And this is all because Louis appears to be an – gasp – normal child rather than an institutionalized robot. It’s sad. I feel bad for his future.
One heir has to be the “dirty rascal.” But Harry responded by choosing to be his own person and forge his own path, whereas Andrew …
William needed help after his mother died and he is still acting out.
He needs help help with his anger issues.
Harry got involved with charity work at a young age.
Louis is typecast at age 5. Every move scrutinized
They were labelling Harry as naughty from the very beginning. Diana said the paps would stick their tongues out at him as a young child and he would respond by doing it to them and that clip of video is still around over 30 years later.
They are doing the same to Louis even though he was perfectly fine. He just isn’t a little robot and so Kate’s perfect family image gets cracked. If she really was the hands on arrly years expert, she wouldn’t act like he’s going to stab someone in public. She still doesn’t seem to be used to children not being little puppets as opposed to having a bit of spirit.
Didn’t one of them do that to Charlotte when she was snapped sticking her tongue out at a yacht race or something like that Kate did?
He looked fine to me, from what we’re seeing here. He had some fun blowing out candles on their way out, when everything’s over. Seems OK to me. Why not? It’s better than using a lit candle as a sword, which was a possibility, heaven knows with little kids. The scrutiny these children are under is just horrible. George seems to be feeling it.
I think that if you want an idea of what’s going on with Louis, read “The Lost Prince” by Stephen Polliakoff; or watch the two-part movie available on YouTube. Then revisit the queen’s last Jubilee weekend. Find as many of those videos of Louis as possible (if they haven’t been scrubbed). I am convinced that this is why he is kept out of public. I think Louis situation is clinical and completely different from Harry. And I believe that most in the Rota know this. As such, all reference to Harry is a mere smoke screen
@Proud Mary, what do you mean by “clinical?”
I despise W&K, but I really think that talking about the kids like this should be off-limits. And all of the behavior we’ve seen from Louis seems totally within normal bounds for a child his age stuck at hours-long, boring ceremonies. There’s no way any of us could even begin to diagnose him, and imo we shouldn’t try. He’s a small child in very intense situations whenever we see him.
I’m shocked that Louis isn’t wearing shorts
Also, y’all, I’m bad at makeup and any time I put it on these days, I worry that I look like Kate 🙁 lol
I bet you don’t look at all like Kate, troweling on your makeup.
I use cover girl shimmering sands eyeshadow, & brown mascara. No eyeliner anymore. 2-3 coats of mascara, apply at the base of your eye and slowly move the wand upwards, hold in place a few seconds once you reach the tips of your lashes.
I found eyeliner aged me more, & blush too. Your face changes as you age, even as early as your 30’s.
It is soooo easy to put too much blush on! I need to find a good foundation/cc cream/something like that
He’s wearing shorts in their Xmas pic.
That’s why I was surprised he wasn’t at the Christmas thing. Maybe bc it’s at night?
No clue, the shorts thing is to me one of the dumbest and most archaic things they have done. They put the boys in shorts in the dead of winter and my brief research shows that British boys of Dickensian/Little Lord Fauntleroy cosplay-times wear shorts at all times till the age of 8. What stroke of luck got Louis to wear trousers is unclear, but good on him. Maybe he threw a fit b/c G wears trousers and they had to relent? In which case again, good on him!
Kate’s left eyebrow looks so bizarre. It’s like a snaggle tooth in its ability to distract and potentially mesmerize.
It’s a snaggle brow.
Probably from a Botox injection. They regularly jack up her eyebrows. A mess.
The press made a big to do about Kate borrowing John Lennon’s piano so my guess is she’s going to be doing a piano recital again. About the outfit, she definitely updated her Meghan lookbook to include the Cuyana outfit, the NYC Altuzarra suit and the outfit Meghan wore for her visit to the woman’s charity in Vancouver. It’s just amazing that Meghan got so much grief from the press, Palace and royalists for her outfits only for Kate to copy her style.
The way that piano was described I think it was borrowed and other real musicians used it. The one time she did her fake recital, there were clips provided and they confirmed the song. It has been pretty quiet on providing any detail and I suspect them mentioning the piano and implying that kate might have tinkled a tune really means she didn’t.
Don’t tell me she played “Imagine” for her recital.
Kate should have left john Lennon out of it. Kate has no talent. Ironically bots and derangers compared Meghan to Lennon s beloved wife. And trashing both meghan and yoko .Kate is so tacky . Also it was the same day as the anniversary of lennon death that vapid Kate used his piano for her talentless piano playing
John Lennon was open in his distain for the Royals. Invoking him, his piano and his accomplishments is pathetic given this association with the untalented, lazy try-hard Kate and, if he had lived, I’d like to think, he would let it be known.
And Lennon returned his Member of the Order of the British Empire as a protest against Britain’s role in the Nigerian civil war and British political (with tacit approval of the Crown) support of the US in Vietnam.
Lennon would have been horrified. That instant karma bus can’t come too soon.
Apparently it was bought by George Michael..,?
Not sure. But neither of those men would appreciate that piano being used by the racist royals.
Yes it was and his estate lent the piano to Kate.
What’s the story with Louis? Does he have unmedicated ADHD or is he developing behavioral issues from an unstable home life?
His blowing out Charlotte candle during the service was found cute by the media. It wasnt imo. He should hopefully be given more attention.
It wasn’t during the service, it was on their way out to the car, service over. The right time for blowing out candles. And he’s a kid, it’s a fun thing to do! Charlotte didn’t mind.
I made a comment (that got deleted) after the balcony thing that I wouldn’t be surprised if he does have a behavioural issue, or is on the spectrum or something.
Obviously not that unusual nowadays and nothing to be shamed about, but in that family it will never be admitted to, and the excessive secrecy around it will be very damaging for him and his siblings..
Sounds like he’s just a normal kid to me.
Yep! Much ado about nothing.
It seems more like ignored & lavished attention at the same time.
His needs are ignored (what kid truly wants to go to such a stupid event), but having so much attention on him is overwhelming.
Plus, his parents are horrible. Let’s give him time to figure himself out, he’s just starting with so much against him even while enjoying ultimate privilege. It’s a strange combination.
Personally, I’d leave the kids home, all of them, but that’s not the way it works in the firm.
I personally disagree. These children live on taxpayer dime and these are harmless events. Already wales children are too cuddled by press. Look at other European children and how they behave in these events. Its polar opposite and how their parents preparing them. Prince charles of Luxembourg is only 3 and already miles ahead of wales children and how well behaved in the public. These white kids get excuse for poor behaviour when compare to archie and lilibet.
I have a six year old son who would have a very difficult time behaving’ at a boring event like this and especially in front of so many people. He loves performing so he would totally do a million things to grab attention (and mortify me). Like he would turn around and shake his butt lol to make people laugh. Hes 6. Maybe I’ll be worried if he’s still doing it when he’s older. His sister at 6 would have been fine. Kids are different.
I don’t think he has any behavioral issues. I do think he is probably ignored more than his siblings at home. I think he has figured out that when he acts out here he gets more attention because his parents are in public then they give him when he does the same stuff at home. Kids are smarter than people give them credit for. And by constantly not bringing him to stuff in addition to probably berating him for his behavior in the car or at home they’re just causing a feedback loop.
@Bee – Just based on personal experience your points make sense to me. Setting behavioral expectations with neither the emotional preparation nor the adult role modeling of that behavior is a recipe for attention grabbing antics.
I have a son on the spectrum. Louis’s behavior in public would indicate he may have some type of problem too. Either that or he just has sh!t parents who pay no attention to him or a nanny who doesn’t know how to deal with him. Is it just “If you’re the spare they just don’t care”?
Louis hasn’t had his personality hammered out of him like the other two. Yes he’s a bit of a wild child and maybe this acting out is because he doesn’t get the same amount of attention or positive feedback as the older two. Clearly Kate’s “Ahly Yahs” expertise is a sham.
I can’t get past the choice for the all white outfit. A pantsuit is a pantsuit, but in her case, the color was a terrible decision.
Kate’s looking more like Caitlin Jenner/Melania Trump with every outing. This is a woman desperate to be admired but without any substance. It’s tacky and their supporters are dwindling to the elderly who read the tabloids and think nauseating photo ops like sending cards to poor kids are cute. Tone deaf-also gross that all the royalists are all over Charlotte after the Gap style Christmas card. Poor kid will be under pressure to be as obsessed with appearance as her narcissistic mother.
I also have to wonder whether the wider family are pissed off with the reports that William intends to have his immediate family only as the focus when he becomes king. That’s surely going to anger the others-let’s hope they start leaking against the horrible Wales family.
It is like if marie Antoinette told her children to send letters to desperately poor children in France. Very incredibly tone deaf.
Sending cards to “unfortunate” children at Christmas?? Saying what, it must be awful to be poor and have no castle to live in at Christmas?
I’m dying at how accurate the Caitlin/Melania comparison is, but IMO with a touch more Melania because Caitlin, for better or worse has an actual personality.
Caitlin also was a world class athlete and didn’t simply marry a rich man unlike Kate and Melania.
Gosh l just dont know know what to say really as lve never came across this type of person before and lve worked with people for over 25 years. Their children never look happy ever, George especially, he is probably living with so many house rules ! Kate appears at an evening December event in a light looking Winter White suit copy cat of her sister in law yet again, but after racist slurs directed straight at her what the f….k was she thinking seriously ? . Her white Brexit supporters might support her but l know the other Royal houses of Europe dont , the Comonwealth or America. She a .dim uneducated commoner who is the next British Queen, l cannot get my head around it , l really cant ! How does William call this woman his wife after his mother and grand parents where so inspirational
I too had the thought, seriously! A white power suit after being outed as the one who had concerns about what it would look like if Archie’s skin was too dark AND a blatant obvious Meghan copy? And nobody sees it?
Oh I think everyone “sees” it but WandK are too vain and ignorant to understand what it is that everyone is “seeing”. Plus, Kate’s got the British press telling her that being racist is great and portions of the public are backing that up.
This is a Meghan knock off look for sure. Twitter now X had a field day with images of a hood over Kate’s face with that outfit.
Kate needs a better makeup light. I can clearly see where the color does not blend in at her hairline. Too much foundation or just not blended in?
She has the rosey cheeks and nose of an alcoholic then she adds blush on top of that it just looks clownish.
Every time she does this cosplay it is deeply disturbing. How anyone thinks this is normal or acceptable behavior by a grown woman is beyond comprehension. Her children are going to need so much therapy.
WTF did she do to her eyebrows?! 👀
Botox.
Shameless style-jacker. At least do it well if you must.
Is Kate so lacking in knowledge of the world around her that she doesn’t understand Klansman white and significance of wearing this when she has been outed as making racist comments? Where are her advisers or are they all tone deaf ?
I don’t think she cares. She’s proud of it and most likely, gets praised for it in her circle. Besides, she’s an attention whore, and wears white to ensure she’s seen.
You are all insane. The outfit is fab and she looks great. MM is not the only woman to wear monochromatic clothing. You all realize MM cannot feel you kissing her ass right?
MM is stunning but so is Kate Middleton.
Just talking about physical beauty as I don’t know either woman, the same as you.
@Mel, Just talking about physical beauty? Cool.
Meghan is a few months older than Triple K. Meghan looks at least 10 years younger.
Meghan has impeccable posture. KKKhate slumps and slouches in most pictures.
Meghan has glorious, healthy, shiny hair. Triple K has these badly styled wigs and wiglets which have her looking like she’s wearing a dead gopher on her head. Has she no stylist?
Meghan’s skincare routine yields amazing results. KKKhate relies on Botox, fillers, injections, and probably surgery. Too bad KKKhate still looks aged, even after her refreshers. Her left eyebrow has gone rogue and these days photoshop can do only so much.
Plus Meghan has impeccable public speaking skills. She knows what to do with her hands while speaking. She is articulate, unlike Mumbles. She’s industrious and hardworking, unlike Mumbles. Meghan exudes self confidence, unlike Mumbles. Meghan never has to “find” the camera in a room so that she can open-mouth grin, displaying her tonsils to the world. Meghan pays her own way and buys her own wardrobe, unlike the grifter who lets a 10,000£ coat sweep the ground…because eff you taxpayers.
By the way, does Ku Klux Klan Barbie feel you kissing her ass?
Mel, how, I wonder, can you not see that wearing white at this function after being outed as racist tells us she’s wearing her racism with pride? You want to say that she’s “stunning”? That’s your choice. Don’t expect the rest of us to agree with her choices.
Showing concern about a baby’s skin colour is racist.
And setting up your sister law with a fake angry black lady story with white woman tears and to this day never correcting that lie is also very racist.
@Mel — not we are not all insane and I’m getting pretty sick of your derogatory comments. Nobody is kissing Meghan’s ass, she deserves all the positive comments we make about her. Yes she’s had some fashion misses — do you dress perfectly all day every day? Furthermore, Kate’s so-called beauty comes from botox, injectibles and any number of other cosmetic procedures as well as fake hair and an army of not-very-good makeup artists. Now for the other stuff. Meghan is incredibly smart, well-educated, hard-working, compassionate and is devoted to public service as opposed to Kate who can barely be arsed to put in a hour or two of *work* at best. She’s empty-headed, uninterested and cares only for photo ops, in other words, as useless as t*ts on a nun.
I don’t mind that she’s wearing white. It’s just a terrible white outfit. The pants are summer white pants. And I do think she should be wearing a dress to this.
Racists like Kate never look good, much less great.
Theme-dressing enthusiast Triple K and her courtiers really leaned into the royal message: White Power. There’s Triple K, having just been outed as one of the royal racists, dressing for a holiday church service in Ku Klux Klan White. Being outed as a white supremacist has her grinning and preening, instead of hanging her head in shame. But she knows that the entire British media is on her side about racism and many of her future subjects agree as well.
So in her kingdom, oblivious to the criticism of more enlightened people around the world, Triple K and her stans are leaning into the message her pantsuit in Ku Klux Klan White is the perfect look during a holiday that calls for peace on earth and goodwill. From years of observing the royal family and the tabloid-loving public, I’ve come to believe they all believe that White Baby Jesus – the reason for the season – approves of their racism.
I don’t understand why she is caring a purse. It looks awkward because it’s so small and she doesn’t need it.
Plus watching her put the purse on the ground – white color notwithstanding- is making me cringe. Besides the gross germs on the floor, there’s a folklore tale about purse on the floor means you’ll be spending money. Then again, that’s on brand for Kate…
Louis blowing out Charlotte’s candle seems like typical sibling stuff to me. I laughed at the picture of him trying to blow out William’s candle though, as William tries to protect it with a look of utter disdain on his face … Charlotte could give them all composure lessons.
And look at the face of the robed church official lol.
He looks like he is silently swearing at him
Interesting to see Kate wearing Van Cleef and Arpel’s Alhambra earrings. A favourite design of Camilla as she always wears at least one piece, usually the blue bracelet . So as well as copykeening Meghan Kate decided to copy keen Camilla too?
Yeah I noticed that. I had guessed borrowed from Cam instead of diamonds from the vaunted vault perhaps.
I’m gonna guess Kate did not borrow these from Cam. They don’t seem close like that. And I know I’m prob in the minority but I don’t like the van cleef jewelry at all. It’s not my style, and to me, it looks cheap. But I get that other people do really like it. I just don’t. It does not elevate a look. It just sort of sits there. Idk why but I really don’t like it😂
Kate dresses like Meghan because she wants to be Meghan. Meghan is loved out loud by Harry her husband. Meghan has brains and beauty. She is hard working. She is accomplished Her husband lives to touch her . Kate is none of these things that Meghan is . So she thinks If she can’t wear her skin , she will wear her clothes or the closet she can get to them . I really wish this crazy woman would seek help
And remember that even Strathberry, the company whose bag Kate’s wearing, was placed on the Map by Meghan. Meghan wore their bags during her first walk-abouts with Harry. She was a real hit, and so were the items she wore.
Kates Klassless Kit, yeah we see you little ms racist and if you think your scoring points over Megan YOUR SO WRONG. All your doing is playing to the UK press and looking a hot mess. Your fillers DONT look good by candlelight and your botox has bubbles.
I watched them enter the church on the news, and what stood out to me, was that Kate went out to meet bully and the children, and as they walked in Kate, the klan girl, held out her hand, and Louis promptly ran to his dad, grabbed HIS hand and George followed him over, it was left to Charlotte (in her too small coat) to walk with Kate, and why the hell did George not have a warm coat on. His brother and sister do, or is he expected to have the inner glow a chosen one?
Meghan has worn winter white during a few of her last appearances and even during her time as a working royal.
Most recently she wore the off the shoulder outfit during the Project Healthy Mind’s World Mental Health Day Festival in New York City in October. In November at the Variety’s Power of Women Award Show and later in November during her visit to the Justice for Girls office visit in Vancouver.
Copy Kate need to find her own voice…literally and figuratively speaking!
Kate started out copying the Queen, Diana and other women she thought was a threat. Now she blatantly copies Meghan, when are we going to finally see who Kate really is!
Sorry, we already have, she is a Mean Girl, with a fake British accent who has no friends.
I forget to mention…Kate is racist.
The outfit is ok. It’s basically the same as her previous Christmas coatdresses, except with pants – and, of course, in a color that would draw attention from everyone else. The white shoes and bag are too matchy-matchy for me. I would choose a metallic color, like bronze or pewter. It’s interesting that others wore pants, too – was there some kind of directive that this year’s concert should be more casual?
I still wish she’d blend her eye makeup better and do something different with her hair, but she’ll probably keep it that way even when she’s 90. As for face makeup, she doesn’t look as red in the photos when she’s inside. I wonder if the top one is from when she’s outside in the cold? My nose and cheeks turn red like that when I’m in the cold too long.
Well at least the pantsuit prevented her flashing her knickers at the Archbishop of Canterbury as she exited from the car!
Lmao
Funny. Maybe PW told her “if you can’t stop flashing, wear pants”.
I’m in a really grumpy mood today because I had to have bladder surgery yesterday. Awful and painful to say the least. So anyway, because I’m so grumpy I have to say this is one of Kate’s WORST, most INSULTING dog-whistle copykeen looks I’ve ever seen. Don’t get me started on her makeup and wiglet situation. A white Christmas theme??? How do you say you’re a racist without saying you’re a racist? Ditto for Sophie but at least she had the sense to wear a non-white coat. Pippa looks fine, Bea and Eug look fine, Carol(E) looks like she’s permanently hungover these days. She’s gained weight and her face is really puffy. Rant over, going for pain killers now.
Get well soon.
Thanks Proud Mary!
Is it snowing at your place, Jaded? We got between 5-6 inches last night in the Okanagan/Shuswap region, with more expected today.
Hi Lady D — no snow here in Victoria, but lots of rain, up island is getting quite a bit of white stuff though. Mr. Jaded’s daughter and her family live in the Okanagan and they’re out tobogganing today!
@Jaded: take care & I hope those painkillers work well for you! I’m sorta kinda in you & Lady D’s vicinity, in Washington. Snow outside my windows. Blerghh.
Thanks neighbour!
Hope you’re soon feeling much better Jaded
Gahhhh, me too…thanks!
Take care and feel better soon @jaded❤️!
Thanks Jais, one more week and I should be over the worst! ❤️
@JADED, Thinking of you lovey and hope you feel better soon xx
Hope you feel better soon, Jaded,💐
It appears William is in charge of Louis- perhaps, after Louis’ behaviour with Kate at the last Jubilee. Here, I think Louis is just being a typical kid his age.
I keep seeing this comment, Louis is a typical kid for his age, but neither George or Charlotte consistently acted out as Louis does.
Wait until you see the black and white Christmas photo of the family…… sheesh!
Copy?
How many different styles do y’all think there are available?
Most womens clothing styles run in cycles.
The BRF generally dresses “old school” for events.
IIRC, QE, Anne, Margaret were rarely seen, if ever, in slacks at official events.
This was a Christmas event with as many of the BRF and kids together as they could round up.
I think everyone looks pretty good, in my area we still dress up for church, holidays, etc.
Many of the businesses still have company dress codes, and I have worked in places that will send employees home to change or home w/o pay for the day.
I’ve seen a lots of posts on here bitching about Kate copying M, for a few months, but I do not see it.
Look at what the other royals are wearing, it all looks pretty similar to me.
The dresses are usually knee length, no bare shoulders, no key hole necklines, etc.
I like to see suits and ties on the men too.
Guess my question would be can you find a dated example of Kate ever having worn a monochromatic look of separates before Meghan? Or just a pantsuit before Meghan? A photo with a date that precedes
Meghan? The thing is you can’t. Cannily, Kate has started wearing them regularly enough that the headlines announce: look how both duchesses love this trend! But in every single case, Meghan pioneered it first. Had already been dressing like that for years before ever even becoming a royal. Kate does not have that time stamp. Kate Middleton is a clothes colonizer. A style colonizer. She told lies to the vicious BM about a black woman, reaped the benefits and waited until that woman finally left. And then she started dressing like her. Disturbing does not even begin to describe the truth of how this has all gone down. Check the dates. Minimizing it to both women or all women love monochromatic looks is missing the absolutely single-minded actions of one very strange woman.
Kate never wore pants and long coats before Meghan joined the family and those who criticised Meghan’s outfits felt that she should dress more like Kate. Now Kate copying Meghan to much acclaim. Are you not seeing the problem here?
lol. Remember how british media insulted Meghan every chance they got for breaking protocol because she was wearing business suits, pants to engagements? Now, we are expected to love Kate for getting dressed like a woman in 2023 and not 1950’s housewife. Go and take a look at Kate’s fashion before Meghan joined that family. There were even a few copies Kate did, it wasn’t just clothes, but she even got the same necklace, styled her hair the same as Meghan. If you don’t see it, sorry but you need to educate yourself instead of accusing people of bitching about made-up stuff.
@JANES,yes copy, try looking at Kates wardrobe Pre Megan, I think you will be in for a shock, and if you look at her wardrobe post Megan, I think you’ll think your seeing double
And the copying would have an entirely different complexion if Kate had been a supportive BFF instead of an adversary to Meghan. That’s what makes it extra weird in my opinion.
Obvious PR plant is obvious.
Yes! Lol they’re out in force again today! KP must have opened the wallet or the Fail paymasters did.
Carol(E) that’s the worst I’ve ever seen her. And Michael is his usual ‘eminence grise’ . I’m anxious to know all the details of Pippa’s outfit. Hate it so much I love it!
This look is not a good one. When you copy someone maybe keep the season and appropriateness of the occasion in mind. It looked like a cheap washed out version of what Meghan wore in the Summer to Invictus. Even the handbag is a brand Meghan put on the map. This is really getting repetitive and silly. Even her die hards can’t ignore the obvious.
They aren’t ignoring it. They’re on here praising Racist Kate for it.
Why are they always so weird about Louis acting like any other kid ? I know that some parents would like to make it seem as if their child never misbehave but it’s a fact, it happens.
I’m starting to wonder if triple K had cheek implants at some point. They’re looking mighty prominent. I try not to look at too carefully, but this stuck out.