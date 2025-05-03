Mail: King Charles’s aides claim Prince Harry is ‘gaslighting’ his father

Prince Harry lost his appeal in the British High Court on Friday. The appeal was for last year’s decision that Harry’s “bespoke” security situation for his British visits was fine as-is, and that Ravec and the government would not do any kind of real risk assessment or change the situation whatsoever. The appeals court judge said: “Even if there had been a risk analysis from the Risk Management Board, it would very likely have only confirmed the threat, vulnerability and impact levels which the Duke of Sussex had faced when earlier risk analyses were undertaken. But it would have had nothing to say on the critical features of the changed situation, namely the need for protective security on future uncertain visits and the government’s appetite for risk.” Basically, an admission that Harry probably was still under very high levels of risk, but the police don’t want to protect him whenever he visits, especially not when King Charles’s representatives are using Ravec to punish their redheaded scapegoat.
Well, Harry has made it repeatedly clear that he’s learned the extent of his father’s machinations to put Harry and his family in danger. Last night, a palace spokesperson released a statement: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.” I agree that the courts have repeatedly and meticulously backed up Buckingham Palace’s refusal to ensure the Sussexes’ security past September 2022. But of course that wasn’t the only statement Charles’s courtiers organized. Becky English at the Daily Mail got a full briefing about how this time (not all of those other times) HARRY WENT TOO FAR!
The palace thinks Harry is gaslighting them: Last night the uneasy public truce between Prince Harry and the Royal Family was spectacularly shattered. And it is hard to see, whatever words the Duke of Sussex might half-heartedly offer about ‘truth and reconciliation’, how they can ever go back. As Buckingham Palace digested his frankly extraordinary – and at times, some might think, increasingly disturbed – series of broadsides, one disgusted former royal aide remarked simply: ‘Gaslighting’.
The Sussex issue could have been handled better: Interestingly some former members of the institution have, with admirable openness, admitted to me of late that with the quiet benefit of hindsight the whole Harry and Meghan ‘issue’ could probably have been handled better. ‘They were clearly a tricky couple who wanted out and maybe the institution could have found a better way to facilitate it before things went nuclear,’ said one.
Insiders also defend Harry’s right to write Spare: Indeed another says that while they completely disagreed with much of what he wrote in his memoir, Spare, they also, interestingly, defend his right to say it. ‘At the end of the day it’s his ‘truth’. And when it comes to recalling his childhood, as he sees it, he has every right to say what he experienced,’ they say. ‘I still maintain for the sake of the family – his family – he should never have written that bloody book, but I also can’t entirely disagree with his decision to do so either.’ But even those more sympathetic to his cause believe his latest legal battle and, in particular, last night’s extraordinary BBC meltdown have crossed a line.
Harry spent a lot of money just to lose a case: Harry’s decision to fight his father’s government in the very courts that dispense justice in the monarch’s name has been more than a financial and PR disaster for the prince. It has proved to be a personal catastrophe that has driven more of a wedge between himself and Charles than any back-stabbing memoir or tell-all television series. The monarch, I am told, has, effectively, been ‘too fearful’ of speaking to his son for the past three years in case anything he said was used as part of Harry’s case, thereby sparking a constitutional crisis.
Charles wants to see his grandchildren, he swears: Charles has also found it particularly hurtful that sources close to the prince have gone so far as to suggest he could get to see his grandchildren again if only he were to step in and reinstate the family’s full-time security detail in the UK. If that were to happen it would be ‘swords down’ was, in fact, the rather repugnant phrase used. While the King would never accuse a family member of ’emotional blackmail’, many might think it certainly sounds like it. Now Harry has doubled down in person, making clear he believes it is ‘impossible’ for him to bring his family back to the UK ‘safely’ unless his security is comprehensively reviewed – and effectively accusing those involved in the decision-making process, which includes the royal household, of wanting ‘history to repeat itself’. The latter a clear and troubling reference to the death of his late mother.
Harry will never bring his kids back to the UK: If he sticks to this line – and clearly he will given his latest comments and his three-and-half-year legal fight – it means that Harry will indeed never be able to bring his children back to Britain let alone start to repair the family relationships that his and Meghan’s acrimonious departure shattered. And he is certainly not going to get the apology from his family that he has always said he believes he deserves. ‘What on earth do they have to apologise for?’ one angry insider splutters. Short of Charles making a private trip to the US – which is unlikely to ever happen given his health and punishing workload – the stark truth is that the King may never see his two youngest grandchildren again.
Again, the Windsors don’t want to see the Sussexes: Harry’s only option would be to offer an awkward olive branch and return for a major family event (just as he did for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the only time Lilibet, who was born in California, has met her grandfather). They would almost certainly be entitled to round-the-clock police protection and given an official royal residence to stay in on an occasion such as this. But from what I hear – informally – the family are past even that. Too much has been said and done now for them to ever forgive and forget.
Instead of the boy who cried wolf, we have the king who cried “final straw.” So, it turns out that the Oprah interview wasn’t the line in the sand, and neither was Spare. There was a truce built on lack of communication, and that’s been shattered because Harry spoke to the BBC! The final straw, at long last, except all of the other stuff was supposed to be the final straw as well. “The King may never see his two youngest grandchildren again” and then one beat later, “They would almost certainly be entitled to round-the-clock police protection and given an official royal residence to stay in on an occasion such as this. But from what I hear – informally – the family are past even that. Too much has been said and done now for them to ever forgive and forget.” Sure, Harry is gaslighting when he says that he would never bring his children to the UK because of the lack of security AND the Windsors would eagerly yank security from the kids if they ever visited because Harry spoke to the BBC and they can never forgive that! Obviously, Charles is deeply upset that Harry has once again exposed him as a dogsh-t father and a uniquely evil man.
Interesting that a bunch of _former_ employees are now being “open” as to Harry having the right to speak his truth!
Next, interesting that Harry immediately got his viewpoint out via the BBC, a legitimate news source, on camera and on the record. Charles’s rebuttal comes via the DF, via a royal reporter, and is full of nameless sources.
Again, KC has ALL the power to arrange a meeting with his younger son’s family whenever he wishes. It’s beyond precious that he’s using DARVO tactics (screaming gaslighting, really??!) to make himself seem helplessly estranged from his son and grandchildren!
The Fail will be thrilled there’s a next instalment to this drama – more clicks!
Now that Chuck and Willie have resorted to using the tabloids as their official record, there’s not much hope for the monarchy. It has decidedly gone downmarket since Camilla got her claws in.
Yep. Harry speaking on camera to the BBC so everything is on the up and up. Meanwhile, Charles is speaking through a DM tabloid reporter and anonymous sources. What a weak coward. He’s a terrible father and king and will be remembered as such.
Put your whole face behind any statements you coward Charles. He killed Diana and has been trying to kill his son and family. That whole institution needs done away with.
Still no names 🥱 those cowards.
As for this:
“What on earth do they have to apologise for?’ one angry insider splutters. Short of Charles making a private trip to the US – which is unlikely to ever happen given his health and punishing workload – the stark truth is that the King may never see his two youngest grandchildren again.”
Well Chuck, a lot of people now think you were behind Diana’s death if not explicitly, it was implicit. Now you’re doing the same to Harry. Yup, if Chuck apologises, then you sorry lot will have to apologise too. 😂
Canada is next to the USA. Montecito is a hop, skip and a helicopter ride away. Instead of running away like a coward to Romania, how about visit Diana’s grandchildren? But nah, you’re a spineless git – always was, always will be. You’re a horrible king for the history books.
PS Time for a follow up to that Jonathan Dimbleby sit down interview. Diana lives through Harry and it must burn your entire soul knowing she’s there, a constant thorn at your side.
Chuckles is angry because he has been exposed for the shit human being he is and the shit father to his son who only wanted to reconcile and be a family. He can say gaslight all he wants but we all have eyes and brains and he is the fucking bad guy in this case. I have great concerns about Invictus being held in the UK. I hope his military family will gather around him in support of.
You would think that someone who is literally standing on the threshold of heaven.. Or hell would do better🙄
What they accuse others of, they do themselves. With powerful people with powerful systems and a lot of money, this is particularly dangerous for those who pursue them. In this case, it is not a psychological mechanism but a deliberate manipulation of the powerful to destroy the less powerful.
It’s true. They’ve been gaslighting Harry his whole life. And now that the word “gaslighting” is in the zeitgeist, it’s like these anonymous royal sources, who are likely geriatric, have learned a new vocabulary word. Well, I’ve got an old one for them and it’s bullshit, as in they are full of it. Using the word gaslighting through an anonymous source when Charles is the one that won’t allow his grandkids to have security is laughable, transparent and eye-roll inducing. Ain’t no one buying it. And history won’t buy it either. So much for any grand legacy Charles hoped to have. It’s not happening for him.
💯🙏
Good lort. Charles made tiny 12 year old Harry and Willy walk behind their mother’s coffin, who died because she didn’t have adequate security AND was put into the middle of a media firestorm stoked by Charles, because Charles feared the public and used his kids as human shields. He has allowed Harry to be a pr scapegoat since he was a small child. Like any true narcissists Charles can’t stand being called out on his abusive behavior and flips his abuse on the victim’s failure to comply. Security should not be based on anything except actual threat assessment. Burn it down before this moldy old fart kicks the bucket, Harry! Charles doesn’t deserve a moments peace/glory and should never step foot in public again without Not My King signs bouncing in his line of sight. How dare this man who was culpable in Diana’s death willingly risk his son’s life, then spin his abusiveness as Harry’s fault!
Surely they have realised that with this decision they have opened up the whole hornets nest around Diana’s death. The whole myth that Diana’s would be alive today if only she had Royal protection. Well Harry has certainly blown that argument out of the water. If Willy wanted Charles to abdicate he could certainly brief the press to go after Charles for this mess. The Monachy seems to be in free fall
At the very least it opens up the question of whether or not Diana truly refused security. Because the UK media covers for that family we can’t know the real story.
Harry did this interview to make sure we all knew what he wants.
And of course Charles looks bad. He wants to control Harry and he is using ravec to do it.
Pretty hard to justify Taylor Swift getting security they can’t offer to Harry.
I think it was the same deal though. That Diana was given security only when she carried out royal-approved events. The rest of the time she did not get security. Saying that she refused security is misleading bc she was never given it during her regular life and they are just muddying the waters. Could she have refused it once during a royal-approved event bc she didn’t trust the RPO? Sure maybe. Or could she have on one occasion had an event planned that the palace refused to approve and she went ahead and did it and said fine I don’t need the RPO and they’re using that one occasion or two when she wanted to do a non-palace approved event as the whole basis to claim she didn’t want security? Sounds plausible to me. But the bigger point is that she never got security unless it was for an event approved by the palace. It was never a possibility. It was either/or as they’re doing with Harry. But she refused to be shut inside and had to find her own if she just wanted to go out and live her life. THEY NEVER GAVE HER FULL SECURITY 24/7 FOR EVERY TIME SHE LEFT THE HOUSE. That was never on offer. And they are always hiding that fact. By claiming she didn’t want something that was never provided. That’s my guess anyways.
Good point. Harry being upfront and explicit removes any doubt.
So if something does happen and history repeats itself, they were warned.
@Nic919, because Taylor had the upper hand. Her mother told them if there was no security provided for her, she won’t show up for the concert and that would harm the economy and cause embarrassing headlines for UK internationally. That is why they changed their decision. It seems like it is just a few men saying yes / no. Harry said, when he asked for names who rejected security for Meghan, they changed their decision too.
Diana didn’t have any RPOs after the divorce and not in Paris that day. The public was told it was because she refused them. But we don’t know what was said.
Harry is making sure we know what he’s been facing.
If ravec is to be taken seriously it needs to based on security threats and assessments. Not what Charles wants. Taylor Swift possibly has a high threat level too, so it’s not that she doesn’t deserve protection but she’s not a royal, so Harry could at the very least be provided what she was given.
The threat assessment part of the ruling is what I really don’t understand. You’re saying that he did have the highest threat assessment before he left, and agree that he did not get another threat assessment and if he did the risk would probably be the same, but they were right not to include the threat assessment in their decision to provide security? It’s illogical behavior and says that your process was to find a way to get to the conclusion you had already made. It makes literally no sense that private citizens, former government employees, celebrities, can get security when they come but he can’t. None whatsoever.
And I said it yesterday before the ruling came out, but I knew that they were still going to try to pull the whole he would love to see his grandchildren but it’s impossible for him to do so. Why? Wasn’t it possible for him to fly to Kenya, Australia, is it not impossible for him to go to Canada? He doesn’t have to make a huge production of it and he has security he can go and visit if he wanted to. William and Kate have taken 15 vacations this year and managed to move almost in silence. You’re telling me that if they really wanted to see him they couldn’t?
This is just another aspect of them wanting control. They want him to have to run back to them in the UK and ask to come, ask to stay on royal property. It’s why they keep leaking to the press being upset that he’s staying in hotels when he comes for his court cases. They are pissed that Harry has the audacity to want to control his own life, and the fact that he is more popular and respected than them and doesn’t want to be under their boot is just too much for them to handle. This man was a horrible son, a horrible husband, a horrible father, and is a horrible grandfather.
I think they’re saying, in court, that it doesn’t matter if he is at the highest-level of risk possible, that he still will not get security unless it is approved by RAVEC and RAVEC will not approve anything unless it is palace-approved. And the court is saying that is just. So there’s no point in doing a risk assessment bc it won’t matter. They don’t care if he is at high risk. If his purpose for entering the country is not crown-related, then it will always be a no. As directed by the royal household members of RAVEC.
It sure is though I’d like to see it end with a whimper, rather than a bang. They’ve wasted enough taxpayer money. Disinterest and disdain over their activities should do the trick. Since the Lazies don’t like doing their duty, let the public liberate them from their ennui.
If they want to make this that only royal obligations get full security, it’s hard to justify them getting all of it when they do their multiple holidays out of country.
You would think right? Bc the Wales had full security on two ski trips and in Mustique. But it’s the heir’s family. Who apparently do so much service for the crown in exchange…
No Charles you don’t want to see those children. Harry is being gaslighted and like his mother was called paranoid. Harry was treated badly before spare cane out.
The monarchy is in free fall beginning when harry and Meghan were ousted
How can we gaslight Harry so that no one believes what we did to him? Oh I know, we’ll say that he is gaslighting US! The palace is talking in circles here.
Charles is a horrible horrible man who thinks hating Diana’s sons (yes both) is prioritizing himself as well as a show of love for Camilla. After Chuck once again showed his true evil colors, I think Harry’s trauma is more rooted in being rejected by his surviving parent at every stage of his life over and over again rather than losing his mom. It was Chuck all along.
There is a logic to what Harry is doing by going public. It is a security strategy naming the potential perpetrators. And I hope it is all that and he is reconciled with the fact that he lost his dad already. Meghan knew this I think and waited for Harry to come to terms with it himself.
“The monarch, I am told, has, effectively, been ‘too fearful’ of speaking to his son for the past three years in case anything he said was used as part of Harry’s case, thereby sparking a constitutional crisis.”
So who has been gaslighting us all about the Sussexes being invited to Balmoral year after year to spend time with the King or Harry being invited to Buckingham Palace to spend time with the King whenever Harry was in the country for a court appearance or even last year for the Invictus Games Foundation Thanksgiving Service or that Harry was invited to stay overnight at the Palace when he visited Charles after the cancer announcement?
These people spin so much they forget their narratives when they are backed up against a wall. I guess they were blindsided by Harry’s statement and interview after the court verdict that they didn’t have time to craft and coordinate a well vetted response huh.
They have no shame.
Diana had her k p home checked for wiretap s and for good reason. Charles trying to play victim is offensive
With admirable openness we name no names… same BS as every day. Charles is angry because the whole world knows now: the ball is back in his court, its up to him. All it’s needed, to see his beloved grandchildren again, is an open invitation to the Sussexes. As simple as that. Shouldn’t be a biggie for the Head of the Anglican Church, right…?
How many years has it been since Charles has seen Archie and Lilibet? For that matter, when was the last time he was pictured with William’s children? Did he not travel to the US for royal appearances since their births? He seems quite well traveled prior to his cancer diagnosis.
Abusers blame their victims for the abuse. Charles won’t own up to how badly he treats harry and meghan.
This family will just keep repeating the same patterns forever because they want control – and when you exercise control, people rebel. It will be no different with the next gen either, despite William thinking he can beat it.
Charles can’t make everything right, but he can at least make peace with his son before it’s too late. Of course the tabloid media is telegraphing that they don’t want him to do this, so it’s doubtful he will.
Oh, for heaven’s sake. If Charles wants to see Archie and Lili all he has to do is invite them to visit. A royal invitation would come with royal security.
With Harry opening calling for reconciliation now, and the court case behind him, Charles can no longer hide behind his lame excuses. We also are now aware that Harry’s family can immediately have protection any time they get an invite from the RF. So that has also been exposed… Charles has never invited them. Charles is in a pickle now.
I’m guessing he will just say he can’t trust Harry now bc he spoke to the BBC. That will be his excuse. It’s not really a good one though as Harry spoke about wanting safety and reconciliation. It still remains that Charles is not reaching out to his grandkids who he claims to miss. And Harry let us know that.
I’m lost here. What / What sort of “constitutional crisis” would have been “sparked” by Charles speaking to Harry — and having his comments “used as part of Harry’s case”? The only things I can I imagine are things that would be flagrantly illegal or immoral — including Charles’s own involvement in “history” and in having “history repeat itself”. If I understand what’s being implied here, Charles’s own toadies are painting him in a pretty awful light — including his willingness to deliberately distance himself from his son and his grandchildren in efforts to avoid being potentially and apparently accurately seen in a very negative light. What am I missing or misunderstanding here?
I’m applauding Harry’s courage in facing all of this so publicly. This deeply rotten mess is not of his own making.