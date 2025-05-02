“Will Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner walk the Met Gala carpet together?” links

Will Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner walk their first red carpet together at this year’s Met Gala? Kylie usually goes to the gala, but will Timmy go? [LaineyGossip]
What are the best Met Gala looks of all time? [Hollywood Life]
Matthias Schoenaerts got a job! [Just Jared]
Ed Sheeran shares a throwback pic of Taylor Swift. [Socialite Life]
Why aren’t Beyonce’s concerts selling out? [Pajiba]
I… actually love Vivienne Westwood’s bridal collection?? [Go Fug Yourself]
The trailer for The Ugly Stepsister… ugh, body horror. [OMG Blog]
Lupita Nyong’o is stunningly pretty, but this dress is not cute. [RCFA]
Is CBS cancelling Einstein? [Seriously OMG]
A Plathville star might be a Christian Nationalist. [Starcasm]
Best political tweets of April. [Buzzfeed]
Dear God, that is some hideous bridal wear by Westwood
The short one with rear end hanging out?? Yikes.
There was one gown I found attractive, the rest were absolutely ridiculous, and it’s time designers stopped using models that look like they haven’t eaten in 6 months.
Bernie Sanders is still using X?
Of course Sanders is still using “X” with his performative 😡 😡!
Bernie is willing to confront the devil on its playground. He’s trying to reach the most people possible and boycotting twitter would limit his reach.
No he’s not. He’s a chaos agent who’s only managed 8 bills in 30 years. He spends most of his time undermining Democrats (which helped get us here) and selling books. He’s a legislator who’s not actually legislating.
I appreciate the resistance right now but he gets on my last nerve when he undermines Democrats.
When will Timmy realize that this version of Kylie is just using him for publicity? Someone needs to enlighten the boy about the Kardashian/Jenner curse. Also, i wonder if he’s ever seen a picture of Kylie with her original face and body, or does he just not care?
Why do you assume he’s not all in on all of it?
Have you seen Timmy as a teenager in Homeland? Completely different face. They might have more in common than you’re allowing.
lol. Yeah, poor Timmy doesn’t know anything about PR. He is using her back, don’t worry about him. You don’t date a Kardashian if you don’t like media attention yourself.
I think it is more likely that he is using her than the other way around. I am sure Kylie is enjoying the attention, but if I had to guess, she will be the one with a broken heart when this ends, and he will move on to the next one unscathed.
Oh Matthias Schoenaerts!!!! I like him so much. He is such a good actor, and he speaks multiple languages impeccably, and he is hot. Oh, OK. Maybe a tiny funny looking, but still very hot. I don’t get to see him enough. I have to keep watching Suite Francaise with Michelle Phillips and his other filmography.
I don’t like the Kardashians, and usually skip over anything about them, but I’ve come to like Kylie with Timothy. I think she has a sweet face. I hope it’s real