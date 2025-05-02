“Will Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner walk the Met Gala carpet together?” links
  • May 02, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Will Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner walk their first red carpet together at this year’s Met Gala? Kylie usually goes to the gala, but will Timmy go? [LaineyGossip]
What are the best Met Gala looks of all time? [Hollywood Life]
Matthias Schoenaerts got a job! [Just Jared]
Ed Sheeran shares a throwback pic of Taylor Swift. [Socialite Life]
Why aren’t Beyonce’s concerts selling out? [Pajiba]
I… actually love Vivienne Westwood’s bridal collection?? [Go Fug Yourself]
The trailer for The Ugly Stepsister… ugh, body horror. [OMG Blog]
Lupita Nyong’o is stunningly pretty, but this dress is not cute. [RCFA]
Is CBS cancelling Einstein? [Seriously OMG]
A Plathville star might be a Christian Nationalist. [Starcasm]
Best political tweets of April. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

15 Responses to ““Will Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner walk the Met Gala carpet together?” links”

  1. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    May 2, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    Dear God, that is some hideous bridal wear by Westwood

    Reply
    • Krista says:
      May 2, 2025 at 12:40 pm

      The short one with rear end hanging out?? Yikes.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      May 2, 2025 at 4:09 pm

      There was one gown I found attractive, the rest were absolutely ridiculous, and it’s time designers stopped using models that look like they haven’t eaten in 6 months.

      Reply
  2. mightymolly says:
    May 2, 2025 at 1:03 pm

    Bernie Sanders is still using X?

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      May 2, 2025 at 1:17 pm

      Of course Sanders is still using “X” with his performative 😡 😡!

      Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      May 2, 2025 at 3:19 pm

      Bernie is willing to confront the devil on its playground. He’s trying to reach the most people possible and boycotting twitter would limit his reach.

      Reply
      • MrsBanjo says:
        May 2, 2025 at 4:20 pm

        No he’s not. He’s a chaos agent who’s only managed 8 bills in 30 years. He spends most of his time undermining Democrats (which helped get us here) and selling books. He’s a legislator who’s not actually legislating.

      • Truthiness says:
        May 2, 2025 at 6:22 pm

        I appreciate the resistance right now but he gets on my last nerve when he undermines Democrats.

  3. Chrissy says:
    May 2, 2025 at 1:54 pm

    When will Timmy realize that this version of Kylie is just using him for publicity? Someone needs to enlighten the boy about the Kardashian/Jenner curse. Also, i wonder if he’s ever seen a picture of Kylie with her original face and body, or does he just not care?

    Reply
    • MrsBanjo says:
      May 2, 2025 at 2:01 pm

      Why do you assume he’s not all in on all of it?

      Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      May 2, 2025 at 2:16 pm

      Have you seen Timmy as a teenager in Homeland? Completely different face. They might have more in common than you’re allowing.

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      May 2, 2025 at 2:16 pm

      lol. Yeah, poor Timmy doesn’t know anything about PR. He is using her back, don’t worry about him. You don’t date a Kardashian if you don’t like media attention yourself.

      Reply
    • Michael says:
      May 2, 2025 at 5:37 pm

      I think it is more likely that he is using her than the other way around. I am sure Kylie is enjoying the attention, but if I had to guess, she will be the one with a broken heart when this ends, and he will move on to the next one unscathed.

      Reply
  4. Howard Burke says:
    May 2, 2025 at 3:17 pm

    For the reason that the admin of this site is working, no uncertainty very quickly it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.

    Reply
  5. therese says:
    May 2, 2025 at 5:12 pm

    Oh Matthias Schoenaerts!!!! I like him so much. He is such a good actor, and he speaks multiple languages impeccably, and he is hot. Oh, OK. Maybe a tiny funny looking, but still very hot. I don’t get to see him enough. I have to keep watching Suite Francaise with Michelle Phillips and his other filmography.
    I don’t like the Kardashians, and usually skip over anything about them, but I’ve come to like Kylie with Timothy. I think she has a sweet face. I hope it’s real

    Reply

