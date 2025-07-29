Kay: King Charles isn’t responsible for bullying Highgrove gardeners, for reasons

Two weekends ago, the Sunday Times had a fascinating report about King Charles and his Highgrove estate. Highgrove was once “privately owned” by Charles, but he folded the estate into the Duchy of Cornwall, and the Highgrove gardens are now operated by the King’s Foundation for-profit, as a revenue stream benefiting the foundation. Well, the Times report was all about the chaos among the Highgrove gardening staff, and how Charles is a temperamental bully who stresses out and bitches out gardeners on a regular basis. Just my opinion: while I completely believe everything the Times reported, I also thought that the story would just go away, and that few reporters would even bother to follow up. That’s the way to play it if you’re the king, right? Just ignore it and let your staff hush it up. Instead, “sources close to the king” have been exceptionally chatty – Charles is deeply offended that he was called out for his terrible behavior towards staff. Even the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay was called upon to defend Charles!
In its report, The Sunday Times said its claims were based on interviews with eight sources who have worked as royal gardeners or have ‘detailed knowledge of the estate’s inner workings’. Friends of the King, however, are frankly sceptical about some of the charges made against him.
One issue said to rankle particularly is the claim that the King had reprimanded a gardener for his lack of knowledge about a flower. According to a source with an understanding of the situation, this was not the case. The King had been irritated because the gardener concerned asked directly for an unskilled friend of his to be hired. ‘He was not being beastly to this man,’ I’m told. ‘The fact is he was ambushed over a matter, and it was this that he was cross about.’
Then there is the ragwort removal controversy. If anything, this shows the King’s striking attention to detail. Ragwort may look attractive but it is a weed, spreads quickly and is poisonous to some animals. According to the reports, the single offending ragwort was not in a publicly accessible part of the garden and therefore not in the remit of the gardeners. Friends disagree. As one says: ‘It is an invasive and noxious weed and hardly seems unreasonable to request its removal.’
It is fair to say that no one knows more about Highgrove’s gardens than Charles. Might, therefore, the problems stem from the fact that as monarch Charles simply does not now have time to garden? Certainly the days when, as Prince of Wales, he would base himself at Highgrove with his London office staff working out of the house so he could have more time in the garden are long gone. As King, he has inherited other properties in which he must also invest time. In many of these royal homes, from Balmoral in Scotland to Sandringham in Norfolk, Charles has set about the gardens with the same passion he once had for Highgrove. ‘He sees the gardens as an important part of his legacy,’ a close friend says.
His ongoing cancer treatment has also had an impact. Not only does it restrict his visits to the countryside but also means he doesn’t have the energy he used to.
Of course, stories about Charles as a demanding, pernickety fusspot – together with a lavish, pampered lifestyle – are not new. Over the decades, his relentless pace led to a high turnover of senior advisers whom he exhausted with round-the-clock demands. He would phone at all hours, oblivious to any separation between personal and professional life. One aide told me that over three years Charles was the first person he spoke to in the morning and the last person at night – and this aide was married!
As thoughts occurred to him, he would jot them down, even if in bed or during meals, and expect them to be acted upon. Princess Diana found all this activity annoying and bewildering. But while he is a much calmer person thanks to a happier second marriage, some things haven’t changed. He can still be testy. The absence of a favourite table decoration for a dinner with friends can, says one source, ‘see him going off the deep end’.
To some who know the King well, the present difficulties with the gardening team stem from the enforced absence of the one man who made his life run smoothly – former valet and personal assistant turned charity director, Michael Fawcett. The once indispensable Fawcett was forced out of the King’s circle in 2021 over the ‘donations for honours’ scandal. And life for Charles has never been quite the same. ‘Michael would never have allowed the complaints from the gardeners to reach Charles’s ears because he would have handled them himself,’ says one old associate of Fawcett.
Please, this is too funny. I read the Times piece two weekends ago – there were dozens of stories about Charles’s bullying behavior, and how poorly he treated the gardeners. When gardeners quit, Charles literally suggested hiring seniors and refugees as unpaid volunteers! And now Kay has been tasked with saying “well, actually, one of those stories is wrong, Charles actually had a completely legitimate disagreement with one of the gardeners, case closed!” And all of the other sh-t is hilarious too – sure, Charles might have been treating staff poorly for years/decades, but it’s not his fault because he has cancer AND he has to focus on all of his other inherited gardens AND he doesn’t have Michael Fawcett around anymore! A whole-ass king who is magically not responsible for his own words and actions. Commence the bullying investigation!
Charles threw fits during his second marriage and is an even worse parent now. It was not Diana s fault if that’s what k a y implies. Camilla spends time at raymill and takes separate vacations. I guess richard k a y wants to be sir Richard.
Why does every behind the scenes story about Charles, have him choking someone, screaming in a rage, throwing things, being in some way just an arrogant ass and always it’s somehow just a shrug? I also have no faith that this will be a big deal by the end of the year just like every other time.
These stories about Charles and William have been out in some aspects for decades, yet it doesn’t even get the same bare bones ” oh that’s bad” seriousness attached to it that literally any other celebrity that has a history of violence. They seem to treat it as , well what are you going to do? Shrug.
Like expecting a grown adult firstly, but also someone that is supposed to be the soft power representing you on the world stage to exercise emotional regulation.
This is who you’re supposed to show deference to? This is who supposed to represent you on the world stage that’s being above the fray of politics? They sound unhinged most of the time and it’s clear they are NEVER held to account by their whining through proxy like this, when they even get close to it.
There is a reason the BRF wanted and got an exemption from many employee regulations protecting employees (from everything from racial discrimination to other bad treatment) that are valid for every other employer of their size in the UK. The BRF is abusive to staff, straight up. How many stories have been reported about Andrew? Or Margaret? I’m sure Philip wasn’t always a peach to staff either. And that’s before even getting to William….
Wasn’t there recently a story about Sandringham and Charles where he sacked the head game warden for not producing enough birds for shoots, even though it had more to do with climate change than anything else? Or was that Balmoral? Funny how that story isn’t referenced in these latest reports about Charles’ bullying of his staff….
Yeahhhhh……its sort of appalling that both Charles and William seem to rage constantly behind the scenes and its just met with a collective shrug. Imagine these stories coming out about any other celebrity or politician and it would be career ending (well not for the republicans in 2025 but you get my general point.)
Even here the defense is – “charles gets angrier about the garden because he doesn’t have as much time because he needs to visit Balmoral and Windsor and Sandringham and Clarence House WONT SOMEONE THINK OF HIS MANY MANSIONS AND GARDENS!!!!”
sooo……he lashes out at the gardeners because he has to be at sandringham? I mean he could always sell sandringham if it was that big an issue.
So it’s not bullying it’s the kings “striking attention to detail”? I certain biracial daughter-in-law has an attention to detail and she was named as a bully. Striking attention to detail is one thing bullying is another. I doubt the gardeners quit because of his striking attention to detail. Chuckles was probably pretty vocal and mean and abusive about what he wanted his peasant under paid gardeners to do and they said enough was enough and quit. Chuckles is a bully and there are no pretty phrases to get around that point!!
He remembers his plants and weeds but can’t remember to pay his staff properly.
Charles is a spoiled brat. I hope he gave Fawcett a good retirement settlement for being the fall guy.
The King is never wrong but the current holder is a bullying selfish coward. As Diana said, he cares more about his flowers than people (because they don’t talk back to him).
“Princess Diana found all this activity annoying and bewildering. But while he is a much calmer person thanks to a happier second marriage, some things haven’t changed”
Yup, both his wives avoid him. Diana in KP, the Rottweiler in Ray Mill. Chuck is calmer because the Rottweiler is more unpopular than him! 😂
Wasn’t k a y friendly with Diana. What a fake he is with the nasty dig at Diana. Charles still is more whining and complaining than ever
Kay thought he was besties with Diana, when she would leak to him (and others) during the War of the Waleses.
Harry knew that the rats are double agents so you have all these Kay stories about how Diana would be X over the Sussexes.
So Richard Kay just made him sound worse right? Why they get Kay to play clean up when he almost always makes the story worse I will never understand. Wasn’t he the one who tried to clean up the rural rival stories for William which had the effect of actually amplifying it?
Yes. He has form 😂
Like the denial denial which becomes truth.
Wonder who leaked the gardener story though. Must be Willy. It’s been tit for tat since the PR officers meeting: yacht, garden, Fort Belvedere, black lioness etc.
Gotta love it when they destroy each other. Go Harry! They’re divided!
I don’t know that Kay was trying make Charles look better. The phrasing here is so suspicious.
The “ragwort controversy”? A “single offending ragwort” tucked away where nobody could see it can poison animals and destroy the garden? Charles was blindsided because a gardener dared to speak to him directly?
This isn’t helpful – “Of course, stories about Charles as a demanding, pernickety fusspot – together with a lavish, pampered lifestyle – are not new.”
Nor this- “The absence of a favourite table decoration for a dinner with friends can, says one source, ‘see him going off the deep end’.”
And Kay’s finishing touch – the problem isn’t that the gardeners are over worked and underpaid, it’s that Charles had to hear about it, that Fawcett wasn’t there to shield him.
I don’t think Kay’s response to the Rose story was an accident. he knew what he was doing with that whole thing.
So in this case, does Kay once again know what he’s doing then? Just like with the Rose story, he knows what he is doing and making Charles look worse. Which is why I’m kind of laughing at how they keep going to him. Fr why?
So it’s okay for Charles to have a high staff turnover because of being demanding and for him to be demanding. QE never told him “we don’t speak to people that way”?
Do they, royal rota, royal experts or royal commentators actually read what they write before publishing it? They live in their own bubble with such a lack of self-awareness.
They try to find excuses for Charles behaviour. They not even deny that Charles flew off the rails. They argue that he, in their eyes, had a legitimate reason to do so. This is still bullying behaviour. Often it is not what was said what is offensive or insulting it is how things are said.
And still ten gardeners of twelve quit within a year. This speaks of a toxic work environment. Not to mention that Charles only pays minimum wages to his gardeners.
And then Kay openly admits that Charles is well known for unreasonable demands and loosing his temper when things are not done to his expectations without any regards to his employees. The same people trashed Meghan for sending an e-mail at 5 am. Meghan did not expect anybody to respond at that time of the morning.
And this Charles misses his right hand man Michael Fawcett who accommodated “cash for honours scheme, giving cover for Charles.
Do they really think this makes Charles looking good?
Another day of never complaining or explaining for Chuckles.
Come on the royals are famous for unreasonable and bullying behavior. It is in their DNA from Prince Phillip, Princess Margaret , Prince Andrew etc. It is only with the entry of Meghan and the tabloids’ strategy to thrash her that result in all the other royals including William and Kate being sanitised by the tabloids
Unrelenting pace gave me a good belly laugh 🤣🤣
When is the bullying investigation into Charles going to start?
Exactly Amy Bee really it is only the right and proper way forward to have a thorough investigation into bullying. Also staff should be free to leak confidential emails complaining about Chuck to Valentine Low and obviously staff should be able to take him to an employment tribunal for unreasonable ragwort demands forcing them to quit. Staff should also be freed from their NDAs like Jason Knauf was so they can talk and share what they experienced at the hands of Chuck. It could be common assault if Chuck chucked something larger than a pen at the gardeners. Did he pelt them with brassicas as well as invective?
“Persnickety fusspot” is now part of my vocabulary. Love it. So descriptive.
Was this blithering stupidity seriously supposed to make Charles The Cruel look… better??
Because it really, really doesn’t.
“The absence of a favourite table decoration for a dinner with friends can, says one source, ‘see him going off the deep end’.”
— This man is not well.
Spoiled rotten, to the point of pathology?
Malignant perfectionism, as well…
I had the same thought. Throwing a fit over a table decoration is unhinged behavior.
In a scathing memo, written to a third party in response to a request from a former Clarence House secretary for more training at work, Charles complained that young people nowadays think they can be pop stars, high court judges or even heads of state without putting in the work or having the “natural ability”.
The above quote hit the headlines 20 years ago when said former employee was taking them PoW house hold to an employment tribunal for unfair dismissal.
https://share.google/mBx49m4kfI4QpaBie
Chuck believes muggles/ peasants/ serfs/ smurfs should accept their place in life and just be grateful to wait on him hand and foot, according to his whim. Proximity to his royal Madge should be sufficient reward for the common herd.
With ANYTHING I look at actions versus folks flapping their gums😡…. like when folks scream how QEII didn’t like Meghan…I look at how QEII invited Meghan on her PRIVATE train to do an event with JUST the two of them (something she NEVA did with current or future Queens & she HAD opportunities to do so ad naseum) & how the QEII made sure H&M had a safe place to live…
So regarding THIS…all I have to look at is the high turnover…the BS deplorable inhumane pay…and past RECENT videos of King Charles losing his 🤬…over a pen…
The monarchy breeds contempt for those in the so-called lower classes. The left-behind royals, beginning with Charles, are filled with entitlement because they somehow believe they’ve been anointed as royals by God.
It’s despicable.