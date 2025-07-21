King Charles’s Highgrove gardeners are quitting due to bad pay & the king’s behavior

There certainly is a lot of rancour behind-the-scenes within the left-behind Windsor clan. That’s something which has become more obvious in recent years – the British media’s obsession with the Sussexes obfuscates the larger dysfunctions between King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales. It feels like Kate skipping Royal Ascot so suddenly last month had repercussions – Charles’s rep met with the Sussexes’ rep and the whole thing was announced during Wimbledon’s championship weekend, much to William and Kate’s dismay. The Waleses have received a lot of negative press (couched in Sussex-mockery) and William even got tagged in Princess Anne’s birthday article. So the Waleses are fighting back? The Sunday Times had a lengthy piece about how King Charles’s Highgrove estate has lost 11 out of 12 gardeners in the past few years, and Charles is a terrible boss who makes gardeners cry. Some highlights from the Times:
How King Charles still exerts so much control over Highgrove: In summer 2021, Charles signed a deal to preserve his influence over the property when he became King, a legal and technical necessity as it was due to be inherited by his son, William. Since then, he has remained involved on the most minute level, supervising everything from the size of peaches to the shade of roses. He does this by attending walkabouts at the property, then sending notes in thick red ink to garden staff who are expected to act before his next return.
The memos: The memos are often strikingly specific and emotional — demanding, for instance, that staff move a single, unacceptable ragwort from the perimeter of his swimming pool; telling them their failure to cultivate his beloved delphiniums had caused an almighty disappointment and spoilt one of his favourite moments of the summer; and even correcting grammar.
Charles is aware of the problems: In the background, the King has entrusted a manager to become his go-between with the gardeners, many of whom say his requests are impossible to fulfil given the lack of resources. Others have complained of poor conditions, including pay as low as minimum wage. Charles is shielded from some of the issues, but not all. He was sufficiently aware of staff problems that, after the invasion of Ukraine, he dashed off a note proposing that war refugees could be recruited to help out. Of 12 full-time gardeners employed in 2022, 11 have left, including two heads of gardens and a deputy head gardener who departed within the space of a year. One had served the King for decades. Another failed his probation after revealing a lack of knowledge about a particular flower, instantly losing Charles’s trust. The monarch said of him: “Don’t put that man in front of me again.”
Gardeners’ complaints: In late 2023, one staffer launched a grievance against the gardens’ management, saying the team was overwhelmed, under-resourced and constantly struggling to fulfil the King’s requests. His complaint said staff had developed physical injuries trying to keep up, and that the team suffered from low morale. It added: “There is little management of HMTK [His Majesty the King’s] expectations, and I know I would not be allowed to say we are understaffed.” In turn, The King’s Foundation, which now runs the gardens, commissioned an external investigation. It found evidence of “staff shortages” and “poor” management practice; that pay was an “issue for recruitment and retention”; and that churn was so severe the gardens had been given “carte blanche” to hire temporary workers. It recommended “management training for all managers”, “mental health support and counselling” and a pay review. Yet insiders say issues have persisted.
Charles can’t retain gardening staff: Charles’s charity has done away with the title of “head of gardens”, appointing only a “head gardener” after successive departures, and removed the role of deputy head gardener. Two more staff walked out around the start of this year. In turn, the gardens have continued to rely on staff sent from Charles’s other estates, as well as career-changers and local volunteers.
The deal Charles created to keep Highgrove when he became king: To preserve his access to the place he loved, Charles created a new company, Highgrove Nominees Limited, which had one shareholder: “His Royal Highness Charles Philip Arthur George The Prince of Wales.” He entered into a 20-year agreement to rent the estate through the company. His landlord: the Duchy of Cornwall, which, under his control or his son’s, would have to honour the deal. The price agreed was £340,000 per year. As a result, Charles could keep the residence, a balustraded manor built in the 1790s, until the age of 92, while subletting the gardens to The Prince’s Foundation (now The King’s Foundation), which would oversee their day-to-day management while he attended to royal duties. It would also raise funds through an expanded offer of tours, classes and branded goods, making Charles less reliant on wealthy individuals for potentially embarrassing donations.
Why there are so many problems: Some point to Charles’s meticulous approach. They acknowledge that many find his passion inspirational or endearing, but say his feedback — the flashes of frustration, the specificity — can be demoralising and, given his unique status, impossible to object to. Others talk about Constantine Innemée, the executive director of Highgrove and one of Charles’s most trusted advisers. Under his leadership, staff are told to prioritise Charles’s wishes — even if they seem impractical. According to the 2023 grievance, on one occasion Innemée “shouted at” one gardener who had sought to tell the King about staffing issues. Innemée insists he was being “firm”, and the grievance report made no finding on the matter. Low pay is a running sore, with wages poor even by industry standards. At times as many as half of the garden’s employees have been paid minimum wage. Charles is aware of the churn. Yet the monarch’s determination to realise his vision has remained undimmed.
Charles’s meticulous standards: As he prepared to ascend the throne, and then as monarch, Charles was busier than ever. But he continued to exercise strict control over the gardens. He did so through morning walkabouts supervised by Innemée and attended by a selected gardener. Hands tucked behind his back, he ambled from plant to plant, issuing instructions to be written up and acted on before his next return. In between visits, gardeners were to send detailed updates, which had to comply not only with precise botanical standards but also grammatical ones. Memos were to be addressed to “YRH” (Your Royal Highness) and later “YM” (Your Majesty) and avoid phrases Charles saw as improper. In turn, Charles responded with his characteristic handwriting on thick paper cards. Why were the name tags missing from his favourite magnolia? Why had the gardeners failed to save his beloved evergreen azalea? Why was a particular cherry tree failing to grow? Why had the delphiniums been cut back when doing so would harm their progress — and, for that matter, were they being fed enough seaweed, in line with his instructions?
Charles’s lack of respect: At times, Charles struggled to contain his frustration, asking staff why his acers had been left in a disgraceful state, or why they had failed to find a pink version of a cornus as requested. When one staffer misspelt the name of a Japanese deciduous shrub, he underlined the incorrect letter and sent a two-lettered objection: “No!” One gardener said staff were treated like “dirt”, adding: “There was anger boiling at the surface … very impatient, no politeness at all.” This person said the King’s position made it impossible to speak up: “It was like, you should be thankful that we’ve given you a job, and you work for the King, the highest person in the country.”
The pay is horrendous: By March 2022, out of 12 staff, three were on an hourly wage of £8.91, the minimum wage; two were on £9.50, the minimum wage for the following year; and one, a student, was on £8.36. Innemée did permit modest pay increases for some of the replacements, but sources say gardens elsewhere remained more competitive. One source said low pay was a “notorious” fact of royal life and a sacrifice people were willing to make because of the “kudos” on one’s CV. Yet in the modern era, and with staff now answering to a charity, not the household, fewer appeared willing to tolerate it.
Charles’s answer to staff shortages: Charles was, at the least, aware of the staffing shortages. He proposed remedying them with elderly volunteers, who he said had done a terrific job at Ray Mill, his wife Camilla’s home in Wiltshire, or refugees from the war in Ukraine. The estate duly put out a call to “local green-fingered enthusiasts” who could “play their part in caring for our green space”. In keeping with Charles’s suggestion, Highgrove said it was specifically searching for “semi-retired and retired men and women”. The King would be updated on individual staff departures and where they were leaving for. By August 2023, one senior gardener had had enough, submitting a grievance claiming that: “There is little management of HMTK expectations, and I know I would not be allowed to say we are understaffed. I once gave advice regarding a staffing requirement for propagation and I was shouted at by [Innemée] and reprimanded after the walkabout. There has been an ongoing issue with staff shortages and this has created negativity and low morale within the team.”
But 5 am emails, amirite? Once again, it turns out that everything they accused the Duchess of Sussex of, they themselves were doing. It was all projection. Charles’s gardening staff turnover is insane and it speaks to the dysfunction at the heart of Charles’s operations, his foundation and his pseudo-private estate. As for the actual problems, this is not rocket science. The answers to these dilemmas are pretty easy, to me at least. Charles and his foundation need to pay the gardeners much higher salaries and Charles needs to be told that he cannot treat people this way. It’s absolutely bonkers that they’re trying to get Ukrainian refugees and retired seniors to look after a for-profit garden instead of just… hiring the best gardening staff possible and paying them competitive wages. And don’t send them rude memos every single day.
This was so detailed an article! Someone definitely had the need to stab the knife in and twist it. Charles comes off absolutely unhinged and obsessive. I mean delphiniums are lovely but cmon!
Yeah, this article is insanely well-sourced. 😈😈 And Charles is getting the curse-of-Midas bigtime—has everything, but can’t even appreciate his real calling/what makes him happy. 😈🙄
Admittedly, I would be really pissed if somebody had pinched back my delphiniums early in the season!
If he was hiring people who were highly skilled and paying them, they might know not to pinch back delphiniums early in the season.
I wonder if they had to cut a bunch because they hadn’t had the bandwidth to care for them and they knew what was there wouldn’t pass Charles’ inspection?
Well, the brf are known to cheap when it comes to salaries for their staff they have no shame.
Charles, I’m in California. I will put together a team of the best gardeners you could ever hope to meet. They prefer to speak Spanish so I will interface between you and the team. Because they are the best, you will expect to pay for the best and treat them with the respect they merit. You will pay moving expenses and facilitate a path to citizenship.
You’re right. He will be getting the best of the best. He doesn’t deserve them though.
WTF??? Elderly volunteers, refugees from Ukraine? What a POS, pay your workers a decent salary with benefits and treat them with the respect they deserve, period.
How disgustingly entitled. And for what, what makes him think he is above people like this?? It also sheds even more light on how he actually spends his days. The position of the monarch/head of state requires no more than a few working days a month if that. Serving his people my ass…
He was raised believing his position was anointed by Gd and has never had to be humble about anything in his life. That’s why he acts like this.
This. He’s spent his whole life being told he’s better than everyone else. That’s not to say he couldn’t have found some humility of his own along the way but he clearly never had an interest in that.
Sounds like he needs to pay them more and hire more for that amount of work. In one of the excerpts I saw, it mentioned that Highgrove actually does turn a profit. And I was like yeah well when you pay people sh-t wages, the profit margin will be higher. But I’m thinking they could still turn a profit and pay better. They just won’t.
And this does feel like it’s coming from William or KP but at the same time this article feels like it would have had to be in the works for longer than 2 weeks. But maybe not actually bc it sounds like these gardeners were ready to talk.
Now let’s wait and see what Charles does next. Leak more details about a Wales vacay or something else?
After reading this article, I want to know why KFC created a new company to rent Highgrove instead of renting it as a private individual. Is it because companies can claim tax breaks on rental fees? If correct, does it mean that taxpayers are ultimately picking up (writing off) the cost of KFC’s rent on Highgrove?
I’m sure someone with more detailed information on Royal finances will comment but with the BRF, Occam’s razor applies : if they can get away with charging the taxpayer, they will. They’ve had centuries of experience
I read it as once Charles became King, William as Prince of Wales would take over the duchy and become the owner of Highgrove and he could boot Charles out and shut down the garden. So, before the Queen died and that could happen, Charles created this company and then in his then-role of Prince of Wales, leased out Highgrove to the company for what I guess he thinks will be his lifetime (until age 92). So, he tied up the property legally in a way that William cannot do anything with it until then, and I suppose he means for it to become some kind of beloved tourist garden such that William will not be in a position to shut it down when the time comes.
How sad that he can’t trust his own son enough to respect his wishes regarding his beloved property. It reminds me of the earlier story about Egg hiring Diana’s lawyer. I suspect that he hired them to help get rid of some constraints that Charles had built in with the Duchy.
It is the war of the Windsors, next we will be hearing who had a nervous breakdown after being brutally attacked by the wrath monster.
Gulp, has Chuck made Kate cry 😭?
🤭
Oh, my lord. This is like one of those old commercials:
11 out of 12 gardeners agree, Charles is a douche.
I wonder who fed this story to The Times.
I read that the property is now under Will’s portfolio and Charles is paying rent to him. If that is true, I am sure he has access to employee data and no doubt his team would ask questions about why all employees are leaving. This is most definitely Will hitting back at Charles.
This is definitely a hit job coming from KP. Charlie had Highgrove for decades and I’m sure he always treated his gardeners the same bullying way. Now all of a sudden the receipts appear after Wills takes over the Dutchy that owns Highgrove and its staff.
Charlie and Wills are definitely fighting. I don’t believe Charlie would fight Mr Incandescent With Rage over Harry, he is just using the meeting with Harry’s team to get back at Wills. I also don’t think the fight is about how eager the heir is to be king. I think they are fighting over Camilla and her status after Charlie.
CRex pays an annual rent of £ 340,000 / ~ $ 458,000 / ~ € 393,000 for more than 1000 acres of land (couldn’t find an actual number) and Highgrove House with a size of 28,482 ft² / ~ 2,650 m².
i assumed the same – that this was a hit piece from KP – but as @Amybee notes below, this is from an actual investigative reporter who has done prior pieces on royal finances and cash for access. I imagine he’s not on William’s good side and this piece has probably been in the works for a long time considering the level of detail. William may have authorized some of the records to be released or something and the timing is suspect, but I dont think the article in itself is the result of William’s rage over the last week or two.
What I am wondering is if this article has been awaiting publication for some time and William’s team gave the go-ahead for it this week? but it also brings more attention to the duchy of cornwall……
@Becks1, yes we know from some reporters that the editors don’t allow them to write negative pieces on Will or Charles, they can write whatever they want on H&M. I am sure the reporter did the work like they are supposed to, but publishing the piece requires the higher-ups’ approval. Someone greenlighted it for a reason. Maybe, like you said Will provided the related docs as evidence or gave access to the former employees who no doubt signed NDA’s.
@sevenbue and thats interesting bc let’s say William did more than just say “sure, I have no issues with this story being run this week” – if he actively gave this reporter access to HR memos and staff pay information etc…….that’s really really going to enrage Charles who knows a lot about the Wales’ own staffing issues.
This could get very messy very quickly.
@Becks1, I think, one of the goals leaking Charles’s funeral plans was to send a message to the royal reporters that Will is gonna be King soon. We know the reporters usually cling to the heir or the monarch. If as a reporter, you know Charles won’t be here in a year or two, are you gonna take the risk to anger Will? Publishing Charles’s press guy’s messages were really surprising. They wouldn’t act like that if they got guarantee that their access won’t be cut by the next King. Charles can ok hit pieces on Will, but there is no guarantee they will be published.
oh I think hit pieces on william would be published. remember those cash for access stories on Charles that came out before he was king?
The press would LOVE for there to be significant infighting between William and Charles as I think we’ve seen over the last few weeks.
i dont think it would be Becky English or Richard Eden with the negative stories, but I think if Charles wanted a story out there, it would be out there.
But also, the fun part of this for me, is that William will authorize stories about himself that he will think make him look good but actually don’t. remember The Other Brother story, or all the “incandescent with rage” articles. I can see william giving the okay to a story about how he runs the duchy and not realize it makes him sound like a slumlord or something.
Tee hee @Eurydice ghastly Jan Moir’s tag line is : ” are you thinking what she is thinking.” Maybe if she comments on this story next she could amend the subtitle to “11 out of 12 gardeners think Chuck is a right royal pain in the ass !”
Every detail about Chuck reveals a truly insane level of self-regard.
It’s not as if he were short of a bob or two.
Clearly Chuck believes people should be paying him for the privilege of working on his flower beds because he is royal!!! I wonder out of him or Will, who is the worst to work for? Do they just shout or is shoving involved?
He really truly does. The audacity to want volunteers when he can’t even pay his staff a better wage. GTFOH.
Elderly volunteers have been looking after Camilla’s garden at Ray Mill so I guess KFC thinks what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
I will say, having volunteers help with gardens at privately owned stately homes is a thing in the UK. Nope, I don’t get it either.
@Betsy, it’s a thing in the U.S. too. You will see historic and botanical gardens with massive volunteer programs, and to be fair, it gives elderly and people in job transitions something meaningful to which to contribute. And, like museums, many of the antebellum homes where I live in the south that are open for tourism actively recruit volunteer docents. In my experience, they are almost always wealthy elderly white ladies that grew up in the segregation era, so you can imagine the slant of some of the spiels when they discuss plantation history.
I don’t mind providing a space for people who truly want to volunteer. That’s not a bad thing at all. Having volunteer projects at the garden isn’t the issue. But to rely on volunteerism bc you aren’t hiring enough staff or paying staff enough is where I have an issue. Especially when you’re the king raking in money from the SG and the duchy. Pay people. Pay them, well. Hire enough people and pay them well. And let volunteers come in as well.
Betsy, New York historical houses and Newport mansions have a mix of volunteers and paid staff. They are very knowledgeable.
When is BP going to start the bullying investigation on Charles? It is interesting that Roya Nikkhah didn’t write this piece. It was the guy who usually does the investigative reports on royal finances and the cash for access that wrote this piece. Is the royal rota going to remain silent on these accusations?
I was wondering the same thing! Charles has been abusive to staff for years. The same with Prince Andrew.
Grumpy Old King against the Lazy Heir?
I feel sorry for the gardeners. The Windsor shitshow is falling apart at the seams.
I had to laugh at this:
“and even correcting grammar.”
I think Chucky has some sort of fantasy that his gardener would be a retired Oxford don who would know his Linnaeus classification…instead of uneducated working class men who wanted better working conditions.
They should form a union.
While Chuck should dangle an honour or order to keep his staff 😂
“Garden for me, and you will be knighted!”
If Charles could get people to understand that “I” is the subject and “me” is the object and that “I’s” is not the possessive, then he would have my undying gratitude.
Me too! William gets it wrong all the time.
Is it just me who thinks the latest boring fluff bio “My Mother and I” should be “My Mother and Me”?
@Betsy – I think it should be My Mother and Me, as in “This is a book about My Mother and Me.” Otherwise we’re left hanging with subjects that go nowhere – My Mother and I…what? Did what? Went where?
If only Hillary Mantel was here to chronicle this mess..
😈😈😂😂
What incredibly petty people. This I think is the crux of the issue for them, and for the higher level courtiers that work for them. They feel like anyone who wasn’t born of this blood should be thrilled to be in their presence, to work for them, to have their ideas co-opted by them. And they feel like poor treatment isn’t actually poor treatment because you’re getting attention from them in any case.
They have such a skewed sense of what’s actually important in the world because their every whim is taken care of from the moment of birth. It boggles that they could literally speak to someone that they’re paying minimum wage too, that may be living in one of their dilapidated properties and paying premium rents, that they ruined their summer by not planting the correct flower, but from the perspective of someone that has been coddled for 70 plus years it makes sense.
Because it will always bear repeating: thank God H&M left.
it sounds like a lot of these issues are just par for the course with the windsors – i.e. they’re entitled and not used to hearing “no” or “thats not possible with our resources”. They treat staff like they are medieval monarchs, not modern landowners. And the turnover reflects that. I feel like you could probably write similar stories about all the Windsors.
these people really do think that working for them is an honor so nothing else matters – not pay, not staff treatment, etc – but those days are over.
I agree. We already knew he was a tyrant – choking staff and pulling sinks off walls. Not to mention the whole rude and impatient pen behavior when he was crowned.
I guess it’s clear now who the actual bully was/is. Not that the rota rats will actually dig into this. It’ll be washed off the front pages when Chuckles fires back at his liege man for life.
Reading this article made me want to visit a rage room. Who the hell does this guy think he is, wanting people to volunteer to work for free in his precious gardens only to be verbally abused and treated like scum.
And they must use correct grammar! Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
This is why KP and BP did not want to re;ease the report into Meghan’s alleged bullying claims, not because of Meghan’s behaviour (they did never provide any credible evidence) it is because the report would shine of the well known bullying behaviour of the rest of the royal family. Any accusation by the royal family is a projection of their own behaviour onto Harry and Meghan.
Exactly. This report actually has very concrete and specific examples of things Charles has done. Writing a 5 am email is not bullying. There has never been a credible example of Meghan bullying anyone.
Revolution now
“He proposed remedying them with elderly volunteers, who he said had done a terrific job at Ray Mill, his wife Camilla’s home in Wiltshire….”
So Camilla is also taking advantage of ‘free labour’ from using the elderly to tend to her garden at Ray Mill?
My God, these people are insufferable hoarders of wealth. 😠
Do we all agree that this is a KP attack on Charles for the “secret” Sussex meeting?
Curious to see how Charles will retaliate!
Or for KFC allowing Anne’s “friend” to imply that W wasn’t pulling his weight. Roya wrote the article about A. She’s on good terms with KP and might have given W a heads up about what was said by A’s “friend”.
I’m not sure. I said above the timing is suspect but this is too detailed a report to be authorized, investigated, written and approved in the last week. and its not from a typical RR but from someone who would also write a similar article about William.
but either way, i think Charles will push back in the press and wonder what that will be. Pictures of the wales’ vacation??
I am wondering what Charlie’s team will throw to the BM to distract.
I think you are right. Great analysis!
Yachting holiday in the Greek islands is prime for the taking. 😎
Good to see them destroy each other. It’s about time. They can take their toxic energy and annihilate this corrupt institution.
My advice to Harry: don’t interrupt them.
Maybe this revenge attack by KP goes back to the skiing holiday photos in Paris Match? Perhaps KFC and/or Camilla were the ones who tipped off the magazine. The photos certainly highlighted some contradictions in K’s health status and undermined the carefully controlled narrative that WanK were setting up.
Who does Charles think he is? The king? Oh, wait, he is. A better human would not treat people this way, but tell a mere mortal he is better than everyone else and this is often what you will get. Abolish the monarchy and use the money saved on the royal leeches to hire staff to maintain all the properties kept for public tours. War refugees to work in this fool’s gardens? Haven’t they suffered enough?
It’s not like you can tell a king to stop abusing people. That’s the entire point of finally being king, after all. Why does he have to listen to you? He doesn’t!
No one will ever tell him to stop being an abusive asshole. Unless he had a wife who wasn’t an abusive asshole too. Charles doesn’t.
This article is very detailed. I’m very curious how this got into the times reporters hands. The same reporter also reported on the cash for access story involving William recently. Is this a case of war of the Windsors or is this Murdoch press pissed with the BRF? 🧐
Anyway notice the detailed comments about Charles alleged behaviour, quotes as well as details of a HR report with recommendations? This is how you know the claims against Meghan have no teeth & have to rely on bias, innuendo & supposition.
Shouting at gardeners, high turnover of staff, staff needing mental health support? As usual so much of the reporting around Meghan is projection of the other royals behaviour
Charles is shrewd. I think £340,000 per year rent is pittance for that property, doesn’t seem like market rate at all. No wonder William is incandescent with rage and is fighting Charles and Camilla. Haha 😂, he had no idea what he was in for when he took over from Charles. I’m smiling, I love that for them… 🙃 let them fight each other 😂 …
“To preserve his access to the place he loved, Charles created a new company, Highgrove Nominees Limited, which had one shareholder: “His Royal Highness Charles Philip Arthur George The Prince of Wales.” He entered into a 20-year agreement to rent the estate through the company. His landlord: the Duchy of Cornwall, which, under his control or his son’s, would have to honour the deal. The price agreed was £340,000 per year. As a result, Charles could keep the residence, a balustraded manor built in the 1790s, until the age of 92, while subletting the gardens to The Prince’s Foundation (now The King’s Foundation), which would oversee their day-to-day management while he attended to royal duties.”
Same rent for 20 years! Heck of a bargain he gave himself, that Charles!
Charles probably has a tax angle, too. Like, he deducts the entire rent amount from his own income, or the cost of maintenance and gardening.
He’s subletting the gardens to the Kings Foundation(formerly the Princes F). So the KF is paying a portion of the rent, which is not stated. Isn’t the Kings foundation. Where is that money coming from?
When thieves fall out and turn on each other hence the briefing wars! Neither Chuck nor Will are walks on the beach ⛱️ are they? Both are bad tempered bullies who consider “civilians” far beneath them who should be overjoyed and deferential in their presence as in not even meeting their eyes ( bowing permanently!) Bring on the 🍿 as they brief over who is the nastiest, most entitled boss!
Snakes always gonna snake… If Trump passes, that will be two amazing “let ‘em eat each other” messes.
Wait I thought Meg was a bully? Nope it’s Chuckles. He’s a bully and a cheapskate. What a lovely combination!
I wonder if Chuck is going to rampage through the gardens tonight and then throw Bay leaf the Gardener out of his tied cottage for complaining about lack of gruel!
They’re so close! to acknowledging the impossibility of living on minimum wage
I saw Cranky Britches pitch a hissy over a fountain pen, so this tracks.
It’s your turn again chuck and cams. Let’s see what dirt you will shovel Pegg and buttons way .. these people are making summer extra hot . 😂I wish I had some of Madame duchess tea to cool off with in this war .And I hope as Meghan sips her Rose she is saying let the B-s eat each other
“He was sufficiently aware of staff problems that, after the invasion of Ukraine, he dashed off a note proposing that war refugees could be recruited to help out.”
— WTAF?? 😳
Yeah, definitely missing the empathy gene. And the compassion one.
This actually made laugh — it’s so insanely out of touch!
RIGHT? I was like, “oh that makes sense because we all know refugees = peasants. They’re never doctors, nurses, professors, engineers, etc. Nope. Refugees = poors = only equipped for garden work.” WHAT THE ACTUAL. This f’ing guy.
Charles’ legacy is in tatters at this point. I guess he can take satisfaction in knowing that he and Camilla eventually got the Crown regardless of how damaged it is with them on the throne. 🤷🏽♀️ Their affair and persistent immorality has traveled with them to the throne. Princess Diana was right, she knew he would not be a good king (the top job). 😃
This staff mistreatment revaluation is not news – he’s been like this for decades, without any consequences.
And his unwillingness to pay staff is also on record. Charles has been using volunteers and elderly to work at his private and business estates, and Camilla’s private home, for decades. This information is available for quite some years now. The new part is regarding the Ukrainian refugees. That’s insane.
This tightfisted, two-faced wannabee humanitarian manchild doesn’t regard anybody as human, or discerving of anything worthy. Case in point:
Take a look at his own children. Despite him receiving Duchy Millions for over 45 years every year, he spent as less money as possible on his own sons – and only Duchy money, never out of his private wealth. He treated the spending on W&H and their wives as business expenses. Next example: Charles never bought any of his sons a house, like his mother generously provided her children with. It was the late Maj who bought Willy a helicopter, and provided him with 4 homes (Anmer Hall; APT 1 at BP; a cottage on the Balmoral Castle grounds; Adelaide Cottage), and Harry with something too, but unfortunately nothing worthy or permanent, (first Not. Cott., then the servant quarters of Frogmore Cott., which H&M paid the renovate for out of their own pockets, and Charles evicted them from, out of spite and as a punishment (like Prince Harry publishing SPARE, and not stopping to take his media pals to court).
Camilla is the only person Charles ever spend his money on.
No wonder nobody like this man with is nasty character.
💯 He’s self-serving by all accounts. Harry continues to allow him so much goodwill despite the years of continued mistreatment (leaking and briefing lies to the media from childhood, removing security while risks and threats to his life were high, eviction from Frogmore Cottage to deny him safe refuge and privacy in UK). I think Charles is undeserving of Harry’s love.
Correction: APT 1 is at KP not BP.
One day William will own it all. And I think I know what happens to papa’s gardens then. This King put more care into a garden then into his children or marriages or his job as king. But nowhere in the article is mentioned that his grandchildren play in his gardens. God forbid they destroy anything.
Because down deep, the garden (and his cash flow) is all he cares about. He’s like J. Paul Getty, who spent googobs on art, but refused to ransom his grandson. People don’t register to folks like this…
I saw a program about the Highgrove Gardens several years ago and I could have sworn there was a kids playhouse on the grounds – it mentioned that W/H used it growing up and implied that W’s kids used it (H wasn’t married at this point) but, of course, I think they’re there rarely, if ever.
Yes, I’ve seen it, it is very cute. Though again I wonder how much boys used it. I wondered if it was a prop as a garden feature.
Most likely a prop considering how this “family” operates. Everything is a lie for show while the reality behind the scenes is very different.
If Highgrove is linked to the duchy of Cornwall then George will inherit it.
“…he dashed off a note proposing that war refugees could be recruited to help out…” What. The. Complete. Fuck. 🤬🤬🤬🤬 Colonialist slave labor never dies…
that was the point at which my brain melted.
Lol, Chuck is a male Karen.
A pool only he is allowed to use. That sounds like a good use of natural resources!
It sound that neither the Wales children or Camillas grandchildren are ever there to use it.
Maybe there he remisenses his first marriage? As it was a gift for his wedding to Diana and one of the few things she liked about Highgrove. OK, kidding.
These seems to be the house of a single man used to his ways.
I’m sure they have their own pools. Both Buck House and Royal Lodge have indoor pools, so I am guess there’s lots more around indoor and outdoor. Also I don’t think the Wales kids ever go to Highgrove.
I don’t think Highgrove was a gift; he bought it himself, and Diana didn’t like it. It did make a nice lovenest for Tampon and the Rottweiler, though.
and also, for heaven’s sake, is the pool gonna be tainted with pleb cooties if they’re allowed to take a dip now and then when Chuckles isn’t there.
Sorry Betsy, I meant the swimming pool was a wedding gift. I didn’t mean the whole Highgrove.
1. The “peace summit” upstaging Willy at Wimbledon really f#cked his peabrain and sent him rampaging against his father. 2. This is a clear example of trickle down economics being a trick because nothing trickles down. All that hoarded wealth and generous tax payer funding and the left behinds have no class, common sense or generosity.
I think this story goes above William because the female anchor went directly after the King’s historically unacceptable behavior (including video from the pen fiasco), even forcing another commentator to reluctantly agree that it would be unacceptable behavior if the story is true.
The anchor went on to say that there cannot be much higher honor or better position in the field than to be the head gardener at High Grove. She flat out said that to lose two of them within a span of a year indicates something seriously wrong.
Big cracks are starting to show, and I wonder if Chuckles reaching out to Harry had anything to do with him knowing this story was going to break.
Is the issue Charles or the King’s Foundation? Highgrove has been Charles’ home for–what? 40+ years?–the longest time & these issues are new? Charles has been Charles all this time & only now these problems occur? Or have these problems always existed but because it’s a foundation running things they’ve come out into the open?
So the terrible toddler the world saw fussing with ink pens and slapping an aide is the real man.
Small print on Charles’ hiring contracts:
Beatings will continue until morale improves.
I’m an anti-monarchist, so I’m enjoying 🍿🍿🍿 for the dueling reveals of KP staff (is Jason Knauff working on this?) and the King’s staff. Of course the King wants peasants to tend to his garden.
Camilla, Great Britain’s consort Queen, using unpaid volunteers at Ray Mill was the unexpected tea that the Wales team brought. Bravo KP.
If that peace summit guy did not leak the story to his former Daily Fail newspaper, I do no think this story would have come out like this and neither the leak WhatsApp story. Knauf and his boyfriend are raging leaking. I still do not trust that former daily fail guy. I think is working both sides.
“Knauf and his boyfriend”, yep.
Pegs never looked happier than when sitting knee-to-knee with his paramour.😍
Yeah, I agree 100% and Camilla is unusually silent. You would think she would go out there and give Will a lesson on leaking.
He wants traumatized Ukrainian refugees to tend his gardens for free??? WTAF?
Can I just say, I will not miss Charles when he’s gone.
He is just a self entitled , snobbish , control freak .
They all think they are godlike and beyond reproach .
Can’t stand any of them , except Harry .
Charles’s consigliere is named Constantine Innemée? C’mon, the Times is making that up, right? That could be a Dickens character.