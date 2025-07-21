Prince William & Kate are apparently on a luxury vacation in Greece right now

Whoops, it looks like Prince William and Kate’s vacations are making news again. Not in the British media, of course not. The Daily Mail would never report on William and Kate flying off to an island vacation at the expense of British taxpayers. The same Daily Mail will, of course, continue to track down the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s flight data, down to the plane call sign and registration, whenever they travel however. Anyway, news of the Wales family’s vacation comes from local media in Greece. Reportedly, Carole and Michael Middleton are with the Waleses.
In a discreet getaway, Prince William and Princess Kate, along with their three children, Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (10), and Prince Louis (7), recently vacationed on the picturesque Ionian island of Kefalonia. Accompanied by Kate’s parents, the royal family sought a private retreat as the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from cancer, now in remission.
The royals arrived in Kefalonia under tight secrecy, landing at the island’s airport via private jet from London. According to Kefalonia Focus, they were swiftly escorted by a luxury van with their personal security detail to maintain privacy. The family then boarded a luxury yacht to explore the tranquil waters of the Ionian Sea, known for its lush islands, hidden coves, and pristine beaches—ideal for a low-key royal escape.
The choice of Kefalonia may carry special significance for Prince William, whose father, King Charles III, has deep Greek roots through his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Born on June 10, 1921, in Corfu, another Ionian island, Prince Philip was a member of the Greek and Danish royal families, part of the House of Glücksburg. Exiled from Greece as an infant, he retained a lifelong connection to his Greek heritage, including his Orthodox Christian baptism and ties to the Greek royal family. King Charles III has often expressed appreciation for Greek culture, making Kefalonia a meaningful destination for the family’s retreat. Despite their discreet movements, the presence of a luxury yacht and increased security measures in the Ionian Sea drew some attention.
The royal family’s Kefalonia vacation reflects their pursuit of privacy, healing, and a meaningful connection to their Greek heritage, set amidst the serene beauty of the Ionian Sea.
[From Greek City Times]
Private jet? Private yacht? Tight security? I certainly hope Britain’s Carbon-Emmissions Concern Trolls are making notes and that a Times of London report is forthcoming. Surely, they’ll want to mention that William “lectures people about environmentalism” while pointing out that he travels almost exclusively by private plane and private helicopter. Surely, they’ll want to mention how wasteful it is to sail around on a yacht? Anyway, I’m a little bit surprised that the Waleses went to Greece. Maybe they were bored of taking vacations to all of their usual spots? I wrote that as a joke, but it’s probably true.
They probably went to Greece bc a friend offered them free use of their yacht for the week or something. this article really does try to present the whole thing as a positive but the fact remains that this is at least their fourth luxury vacation this year, they work the least out of any of the “working royals” and their idea of work is Wimbledon and football matches.
Private jet, private yacht, multiple luxury vacations….but they’re so normal and down to earth and relatable.
And the children are having a normal upbringing!
It’s also hilarious how they are trying to pretend that this has anything to do with Philip being Greek. No one talks about how the Greek royal family was really Danish.
It’s a fancy yacht holiday in secluded Greek islands with the Middletons as a buffer. Let’s not pretend it is anything else.
(Are the Middletons covering for their costs ? Doubt it)
I find it interesting how she can’t travel without her parents. Seems she can’t be with William and the kids only. Needs her parents in case Willy doesn’t something bad to her. Also, that cancer mention again? Still recovering? Please. Finally, I don’t trust these liars so until I see a picture of Willard with her I don’t believe he’s there. Also interesting that they don’t have a couple or two who are friends with children to vacation with.
Is Ma Middleton there to work on her tan as well as work on William giving her that title she’s after? At least it means she can day drink without having to hide it in her handbag?
The last queen was a Danish princess but the family originally came from Germany. The generation of my Greek friends’ parents, who remember the time of monarchy well, always points out they were considered German and not Greek at all.
Just like the Windsors were really Germans! I was just watching The Crown episode where Chuck takes the family on an Italian yacht vacation that they tell the press is a “second honeymoon”, but he’s brought all of his friends aboard too! These people…
Exactly. They went there because someone knows someone who got them it for free, which is why they go anywhere they go.
Honestly, do they even notice they are in a different place? Will they see anything other than the yacht? I get the impression they lay around and drink in the sun and that’s it. I like it as well but I work full time and need an actual rest. Once I feel better I go out and do the sightseeing. Do they? Ever? Miss art historian?
Right?! Going on four vacations in six months where all you do is lay around drink sounds so utterly boring. They don’t seem interested in exploring new places, experiencing the culture, enjoying local art and food, etc.
They do also scuba dive. They have spent countless secret vacations scuba diving and qualifying for deepest and deeper depths. They made sure to release photos of them scuba diving – Kate while allegedly wearing big blue – for the enjoyment of us peasants on their Caribbean tour
It’s simple: they go wherever the vacation is free. Whoever owns that yacht probably owns the plane. Freebies and vacations are what Peg and Buttons live for. Poor sausages had to take a break after working so hard at Wimbledon.
She went two days in a row!!!! how exhausting!!!
That’s what always gets me. The lecturing of the public about Kate needing to find balance and ease back into royal duties and having good days and bad days. Or she might get too exhausted. And yet, we’re talking about someone who works so minimally in between vacations. It’s hard to stomach the flowery lectures from the rota writers.
We’re also talking about people whose “work” is what many of us would view as a treat, or even as a “vacation “. smh
The “normal” is vacation, not work. 4 luxury vacations this year and it is only july.
And Kate had to go all the way to Greece for ‘healing’. Kinda like Camilla has to go all the way to India when she wants a spa day.
What does the gift giver expect in return?
This article is laying it on thick when it talks about Philip’s deep Greek roots. He was more German and Danish than Greek. Anyway, the British press is not going to talk about this unless KP gives them the go-ahead after the trip is over. But William’s hypocrisy is on another level travelling not only by private jet but also private yacht. There will be absolutely no outrage from the British press about this.
I have to give them some props for the reach, honestly- it’s not like Philip considered himself Greek or spoke the language.
William never even seemed close with Phillip, did he? The only time I really recall them doing something together in public was the terrible funeral walk that we now know Phillip pressured the children to do. Hardly seems that William would be picking family vacation spots based on this connection.
Philip didn’t pressure them. According to Tony Blair’s aide who was the liaison surrounding the funeral negotiations he was the one who spoke up about thinking about the boys. Blair was determined to have the walk, Charles wanted it, Earl Spencer wanted it, William said he’d do it without Harry but the others said it had to be both boys, Harry didn’t want William to do it by themselves. Philip finally said to Harry he’d do it with them if they did it. Harry wrote about it in Spare.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/prince-philip-tony-blair-alastair-campbell-princess-diana-funeral-prince-william-prince-harry-a7903186.html#
Philip was also kin to the Russia. Imperial family. His DNA was used to identify the remains of the deceased imperial family. His mother and Alexandra were cousins.
Alexandra was his mother’s aunt. They used the mitochondrial DNA to identify Alexandra and the girls.
And it was definitively proven that Anna Anderson. Was not anastasia.
Tsarina Alexandra was Philip’s grandmother’s (Victoria of Hesse) younger sister. His mother (Alice of Battenberg) was Alexandra’s niece.
The article reads like a dictated press release which was issued by KP when the newpaper called them for comment regarding the Waleses’ holiday in Greece. THAT’s why it’s laying it on so thick about Prince Philip’s Greek connections. Is Knauf also there with them?
The article is from a Greek news site. More likely, the editors wanted to stretch the Greek connection to the BRF.
Is this where her summer nature video will be filmed? Will Peg be there for that one and then take a private jet elsewhere? Remember the Wales know how to keep a secret so people knowing exactly where they are is no coincidence. They want it to be known so some “happy family “ pictures can be taken. Sure hope Can’t will be staying out of the heat because we know the just can’t function in the heat 😉.
Sounds like the perfect spot to take a picture for their Christmas card AND film another infomercial. What says festive season more than beautiful Greek summer sunshine?
Maybe they wanted it known. But I’d like to think that they didn’t and some intrepid tourist or greek journalist blew up their spot. Bc after having those French pictures of Kate skiing, a report of Kate and William on. a private yacht can’t be something they’d want. But maybe I’m wrong and they want it known it’s a big happy Greek family vacay. I’m not sure though. They like to keep their travels on the DL.
I’m not sure they wanted this known. They like to pretend that their holidays consist of long weekends at anmer and a stay at Balmoral. Mustique is a known entity but even then the press has been kind of hands off about it……until this year when the press made it crystal clear that William skipped the BAFTAs to go on vacation to Mustique. And then the two skiing vacations and now this.
This is a really bad look for them so I’m sure they’re not happy this leaked.
makes you wonder how many other luxury vacations they’ve taken in the last 14 years that the press hasn’t mentioned.
The press cover for them and lie. Becky English, liar in chief, has written many times that the wails holiday in the UK. She trots out the old, they have local bucket and spade holidays. All garbage of course.
This is a story in a local Greek newspaper so it’s not something they wanted out there.
Perhaps cams made a phone call to the locals.
I don’t know if they wanted it to be known…the thing that alerted the locals was the extre privacy and security measures taken for the jet and later for the yacht…it is said that 6 boats are around the yacht for security reasons…
@firstcomment And UK taxpayers are paying for all that security.
Maybe BP leaked it. They’d have to know for security reasons where the next four in the line of succession were. Especially if it’s out of the country.
The Wales only know how to leak when Harry and Meghan are mentioned, otherwise they move quietly and without paps.
I’d love to be in Greece on an island. How many nannies are with them I wonder? The midds being there suggests to me they might do a lot of the kid wrangling.
What a suck up piece. Healing, recovering from cancer, exploring family roots, gmafb. Willy cares not one shred about family history or connecting to anything other than a bottle of booze. They’ll do what they always do, swim and tan and drink. They’ll still be writing about Kate recovering from cancer when she’s 80, im sure.
William famously skipped Former Greek King Constantine’s memorial services, which was held in his own backyard at Windsor! He doesn’t care a bit about his Greek heritage!!!
What makes it worse is that King Constantine was his own godfather!
There isn’t any Greek heritage..Philip wasn’t Greek and neither were any of the ex- “Greek royals”.
@First comment – This is a little like the “immigrants aren’t American” argument.
All of the Greek royal family after King George l (who became king in 1863) were either born in Greece or of parents born in Greece. George’s son Andrew was Philip’s father and he was born in Greece, as was Philip. By the time Constantine ll (William’s godfather) was deposed, he was 3rd generation Greek and considered himself 100% Greek.
The former Greek royals are of Danish and German heritage because Greece had been under the dominion of the Ottoman sultanate for centuries. When they achieved independence they choose to import a King from a European dynasty, specially a Danish prince who became George I.
First they had a Bavarian, Otto. (Autocorrect tried to make that Ottoman which is funny.) He and his wife Amelia had no children and after a few decades were kicked out. Then came William of Denmark as George I.
I’m genuinely curious as too how long all articles written about Kate will mention her “cancer” treatments?
Forever. Partly to normalize her behavior, and partly because there’s not much else to say.
It really could make sense for her to take on some form of health care as one of her official interests. It could even be focused on children and sports or art — to combine her various experiences.
Someone, somewhere has proof that Kate never had cancer. Unless and until that is exposed, they will mention it every time her name is in a story.
It seems like W & K don’t live together, but all these fancy vacations happen together. I wonder how awkward it is for everyone and how weird it is for the children. Or if it works peacefully as it does for exes like Ben and Jen who get together with their kids.
@Jas I wonder what their deal is, did they separate in 2022 when she and the kids moved into Adelaide Cottage? Do they just see each other at work events when he looks very strained around her and Kate seeks out the money shot by playing grab ass Infront of the cameras? They do take luxurious holidays together probably for the kids benefits and those family photo shoot s released at Christmas? They look tense in public and use the kids as buffers whenever feasible. Kids must be confused by it all especially last year’s September video when they couldn’t believe mum and dad were on the floor together?
The restrictions during the pandemic managed to make it easier for them to hide the real situation, but one there was talk of needing a new place, that’s when the separation was in motion. No one believes they wanted a smaller place with no staff in house. But for Kate on her own Adelaide is not that bad.
In those skiing photos, Kate was the one entertaining the kids, while Will seemed like drinking whole day with a bottle in his hand. If Diana and Charles managed to be together during vacations, I am sure K&W are handling it more easily.
Kate and the nanny were entertaining the kids.
Has anyone seen Wills staying there? Maybe he left soon after arrival on a jot with Jason? I mean Charles and Camilla take Mediterranean holidays with Andrew in the 80s.
How does the British public feel about paying for a luxury vacation for CarolE and Mike? (You know they’re not paying for anything)
I thought Philip had to give up his Greek Orthodox religion and convert to the CoE upon his marriage to Elizabeth? (I could be wrong) I know Meghan converted but I don’t know if she -had- to.
He did. I don’t think Meghan, marrying the sixth in line, would’ve had to but in 1947 it was probably pretty set that the future consort should be Anglican. And Greek Orthodox was likely seen as pretty foreign and there was already hubbub about that whole issue.
What is their international vacation count since Christmas? They are averaging at least 1 a month. Can you imagine the carbon emissions released so these snobs can globe trot? Isn’t the justification for the continued existence of the royal family that they are supposed to represent the UK/Commonwealth and bring tourists to the UK? What is the purpose of giving tax payer money and tax breaks to these lazy knobs again?
🤔 I am guessing this is the Wales’ ‘we’re unbothered’ briefing. 🤷🏽♀️
Question is, was this tip from Jason or by Lee?
Cammy was on the phone.
How will she keep up with her rigorous exercise routine? Was she promised an onboard gym or fitness room?
Pretty sure a big yacht has a complete gym.
She can do her ‘wild swimming’ by swimming laps around the yacht.
Ya’ll! Watching tennis and football is just so exhausting!!
I think this was a make-up trip to their children after they found out their cousins got to go to Disneyland.
👌 Sounds about right because they pay such close attention to everything the Sussexes do.
🤔 I guess we’ll also see a birthday post tomorrow with a photo of George from Greece. 🤷🏽♀️
Can just imagine Carole putting her feet up on that yacht, bottle chilling in a bucket beside her, thinking to herself ‘Yes! This is what all those years hanging on were for!’
And it won’t be the Sussex children’s last visit to Disneyland.
If the Wales kids are anything like their parents, they’re fuming, maybe even throwing pillows.
Why in the name of Dog do they keep referring to “her recovery from cancer, now in remission”??? I’m so sick of them flogging this stupid trope. Laying around in the sun drinking crack babies doesn’t sound like recovering from cancer. First, you can’t take the sun, sometimes for many months after chemo finishes, and second, you’re not supposed to drink alcohol. The way they cover for her incessant laziness and blame it on easing her way back into work is risible.
Signed,
A current *real* cancer patient
But, some people told us that Kate was cancelling events because of the sun. How is she gonna handle vacationing on a yacht? Is she gonna stay below the deck while everyone is enjoying the sun?
Especially now that Greece is in the middle of a heat wave..
How very environmentally friendly of them to take a private jet, flit around on a gigantic private yacht, and have 6 smaller boats following them for their security. I’d love to know the carbon footprint of this trip.
Oh I’d imagine there’s some lovely shady spots above deck. But my guess is she will be tanning. In the sun.
whoops this was for @sevenblue!
Kefalonia is a beautiful island, fairly quiet place for holidays. It wouldn’t surprise me if they were anchored off of Fiskardo which is very very popular with sailors and slightly upmarket or the main town of Argostoli. Just hope if they stay on the island it isn’t over run with paps.
Oh, I do hope it is! 😉
Kaiser , they also better mention the cost to the tax payers for the security for Kates parents because the tax payer are footing that bill too and those two scammed other British taxpayers with that party pieces house of lies.
How does she find the strength to hop from private plane to yacht. And Greece is hot is it not? Lying on the deck sunning yourself after you could not make it to ascot in the same hot sun. Tell me again how poor. Kate is still suffering with cancer .
Won’t it be hilarious if at the end of the year that person that tallies the Windsors work numbers tallies the vacations instead.
Wonder if Wills keeps that frown on his face while vacationing?
The sun is no friend to cancer patients.
Waity DOES NOT have Cancer. I love when she did her infomercial all about it and that she was doing “Pre Cancer Chemo” sorry sweetie but that does not exist. Also if she couldn’t participate at Ascot due to the sun, how is she going to handle the scorching, brutal sun and heat of Greece? Mike and Carol are there to watch the kids. Funny the article tries to make this about a “nod” to Prince Phillips Greek roots even though he didn’t speak the language and was no longer a citizen.
If William wants to write this off as a work-related trip, he could visit the Botanical Gardens in Kefalonia. My cousin’s girlfriend is a botanist there, working on the preservation of indigenous plants and a seed library.
But do they serve alcohol there?
Well, my cousin has a large vineyard on the island and exports to restaurants in Europe – I’m sure he’d arrange a tasting for them. Lol.
lol Kittenmom 😀
Cool! I do love a botanical garden! They’re one of those things I seek out when I travel.
Kate, the professional victim now professional patient.
🤦♀️. This is just one of the dumbest things I’ve read from the Fail: ‘King Charles III has often expressed appreciation for Greek culture, making Kefalonia a meaningful destination for the family’s retreat’. Oh, come on!!! Charles & William don’t get along, and Kate & William do nothing ‘meaningful’–they’re on a yacht in Greece, typical sun & surf type of vacay for them. And THEY don’t have a Greek heritage. Greece borrowing European kings for their monarchy doesn’t make that monarchy’s descendants Greek!
Just to nitpick, Greece didn’t borrow a monarchy, it was imposed upon them by the “Great Powers.” And Kefalonia isn’t even remotely meaningful to the RF – it just happens to be in the same island group as Corfu, where Philip was born.
Nitpick away! Didn’t realize that (or forgot it, my Western Civilization classes were a long time ago). Thanks!
The term “working royals” does not exist. It’s just used to marginalise the Sussexes who really work. They really do work, for their lives, for their children, for the organisations they care about.
The reality that these London billionaires live in is sickening, arrogant and uncaring because it is incompatible with reality, with real life, with being human. How can a people allow a family to be exposed to this disease and all its members to be mentally damaged. People cannot live like this. Set them free, all Windsors, and elect your head of state. Anything else is cruel and inhumane. None of these people give the slightest impression of being well off or even happy. There is no fairy tale, they are inhumanly held relics of a bygone era. They all look as if they are suffering horribly with no way out. Deeply unhappy. I know that they have caused endless unhappiness – that’s another reason why it should stop.
As someone about to start my own cancer treatment, this constant “she’s in remission but oh so fragile and can’t work” is really grinding my gears. I don’t buy for a minute she ever did chemo. Her appearance tells me she is still sick, but it’s definitely not from cancer. I hope the delicate flower routine gets exposed for the lie that it is.
Best wishes, M! 💓
@M — oh I hear you…I’m into 1-1/2 years of cancer treatment and am so disgusted with this fawning, fake bullsh*t I could scream. Wishing you best of luck in your treatment and recovery!
Best wishes for a speedy recovery!
I’m sorry Rebecca English and Tom Bower have written incessantly since the Wales were spotting 1 time, during COVID restrictions, vacationing on an island owned by Prince Charles within British waters that the Wales vacation in Britain exclusively so I suppose Kelafonia is now off the coast of Scilly
The kids are growing up so down to earth. Not. The keens have energy to vacation but work forget about it. How do people in the uk go along with it. They are out doing marie Antoinette. Middletons are on the gravy train.
What is really outrageous to me is that the fraudsters are on a vacation that is being paid for by British taxpayers ! I mean .. the Windsors are pretty entitled corrupt too – eh?
And her Mummy came too!
I once went to Athens and Cyprus for 6 or 7 days with the ex for business. It was a long time ago, but Athens was extremely polluted – nonetheless there was so much to see and enjoy, not just beaches for pete’s sake. I was happy as a pig in s–t just sitting in an outside cafe with a view of the Parthenon, eating a tomato and cucumber salad and surrounded by feral yet friendly cats. 🙂
There is nothing like “cancer” she has!! I wish the truth could come one day. Let’s wait and see. I don’t care about them at all. I just don’t want to pay my tax to them. Even if it’s just 1 penny (actually a lot more). It’s not about money! If all British people pay me 1$ a month. I would be a billionaire..
Whether we like it or not, all sorts of unsavory people, wealthy people, try to get in with the royals in hopes of getting them to influence the British government and others on their behalf. The identities of the private jet and yacht owners must be revealed by the Prince of Wales as a matter of actual national import and importance. Charles is awful but the media reported on his comings and going and freebies with total impunity. Only the Wales get some blackout.
Interesting turn of events where extreme exposure to the sun is no longer an issue for Kate during her “recovery” and “remission”. She spent all of what was supposed to be her going through chemo not wearing a mask and being in the sun skiing and hanging out at the beach but she couldn’t go to Ascot because of the sun during what is supposed to be her in “recovery” or “remission”. She’s too fragile to do her job but never too fragile to vacation on ski slopes, hot beaches, or sun drenched yachts. It’s insulting that after Diana, this lazy racist stalker is the POW. William did his mother a disservice when he chose her to be his wife and dishonor the title that Diana made her own.
Now would be a good time for someone else to visit Balmoral, Sandringham or Windsor.