Prince William & Kate are apparently on a luxury vacation in Greece right now

Whoops, it looks like Prince William and Kate’s vacations are making news again. Not in the British media, of course not. The Daily Mail would never report on William and Kate flying off to an island vacation at the expense of British taxpayers. The same Daily Mail will, of course, continue to track down the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s flight data, down to the plane call sign and registration, whenever they travel however. Anyway, news of the Wales family’s vacation comes from local media in Greece. Reportedly, Carole and Michael Middleton are with the Waleses.

In a discreet getaway, Prince William and Princess Kate, along with their three children, Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (10), and Prince Louis (7), recently vacationed on the picturesque Ionian island of Kefalonia. Accompanied by Kate’s parents, the royal family sought a private retreat as the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from cancer, now in remission. The royals arrived in Kefalonia under tight secrecy, landing at the island’s airport via private jet from London. According to Kefalonia Focus, they were swiftly escorted by a luxury van with their personal security detail to maintain privacy. The family then boarded a luxury yacht to explore the tranquil waters of the Ionian Sea, known for its lush islands, hidden coves, and pristine beaches—ideal for a low-key royal escape. The choice of Kefalonia may carry special significance for Prince William, whose father, King Charles III, has deep Greek roots through his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Born on June 10, 1921, in Corfu, another Ionian island, Prince Philip was a member of the Greek and Danish royal families, part of the House of Glücksburg. Exiled from Greece as an infant, he retained a lifelong connection to his Greek heritage, including his Orthodox Christian baptism and ties to the Greek royal family. King Charles III has often expressed appreciation for Greek culture, making Kefalonia a meaningful destination for the family’s retreat. Despite their discreet movements, the presence of a luxury yacht and increased security measures in the Ionian Sea drew some attention. The royal family’s Kefalonia vacation reflects their pursuit of privacy, healing, and a meaningful connection to their Greek heritage, set amidst the serene beauty of the Ionian Sea.

[From Greek City Times]

Private jet? Private yacht? Tight security? I certainly hope Britain’s Carbon-Emmissions Concern Trolls are making notes and that a Times of London report is forthcoming. Surely, they’ll want to mention that William “lectures people about environmentalism” while pointing out that he travels almost exclusively by private plane and private helicopter. Surely, they’ll want to mention how wasteful it is to sail around on a yacht? Anyway, I’m a little bit surprised that the Waleses went to Greece. Maybe they were bored of taking vacations to all of their usual spots? I wrote that as a joke, but it’s probably true.