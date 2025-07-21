JD Vance is taking his family on a month-long vacation to the UK this summer

Donald Trump is apparently headed to Scotland this coming Friday. He’ll reportedly be in Scotland, at his golf club (Trump Turnberry) for about five days. King Charles reportedly offered Trump a pseudo-state visit to Balmoral while Trump is in Scotland, but Trump did not accept the invitation and now Charles has been roped into hosting the Trumps for a full state visit in Windsor in September. Meanwhile, it looks like JD Vance is also headed to the UK this summer. According to the Telegraph, Vance has made plans to bring his family to a rented home in the Cotswolds for the month of August. Huh.

JD Vance and his family have chosen to spend their summer holiday in the UK, according to sources familiar with their itinerary. They are expected to visit in August, not long after Donald Trump completes a five-day stay in Scotland, illustrating what a US official said were the deep bonds between Sir Keir Starmer’s Government and the Trump administration.

Mr Vance has at times angered the British public, making apparently dismissive comments about America’s allies and fierce attacks on what he claims are restrictions on free speech in the UK.

The vice-president, his wife Usha and their three young children are expected to join millions of American tourists in crossing the Atlantic to see the sights of London in mid-August.

They are then expected to rent a cottage in the Cotswolds before leaving to spend time in Scotland. Mrs Vance has taken the lead in finding a cottage in the Cotswolds where they can unwind with Ewan, eight, five-year-old Vivek, and Mirabel, three. Three sources described the Vance family plans to The Telegraph, although one stressed that the itinerary had not been finalised.

It is understood the vice-president had also been keen to visit David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, at Chevening, his grace-and-favour estate in Kent, but their calendars did not align. Mr Lammy and his wife visited the Vances at their official Washington residence earlier this year, and people who know both men say they have bonded over their humble backgrounds and shared faith.

The visits by the president and his potential successor in 2028 are seen as something of a summer coup by British officials, who are delighted at how they have been able to woo an administration that uses the slogan “America First”.

“The ties run deep,” said a Whitehall source. “Whatever any policy differences, the history, heritage and appeal of the United Kingdom are a huge draw to the current administration … unlike with their predecessors.”