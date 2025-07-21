JD Vance is taking his family on a month-long vacation to the UK this summer

Donald Trump is apparently headed to Scotland this coming Friday. He’ll reportedly be in Scotland, at his golf club (Trump Turnberry) for about five days. King Charles reportedly offered Trump a pseudo-state visit to Balmoral while Trump is in Scotland, but Trump did not accept the invitation and now Charles has been roped into hosting the Trumps for a full state visit in Windsor in September. Meanwhile, it looks like JD Vance is also headed to the UK this summer. According to the Telegraph, Vance has made plans to bring his family to a rented home in the Cotswolds for the month of August. Huh.
JD Vance and his family have chosen to spend their summer holiday in the UK, according to sources familiar with their itinerary. They are expected to visit in August, not long after Donald Trump completes a five-day stay in Scotland, illustrating what a US official said were the deep bonds between Sir Keir Starmer’s Government and the Trump administration.
Mr Vance has at times angered the British public, making apparently dismissive comments about America’s allies and fierce attacks on what he claims are restrictions on free speech in the UK.
The vice-president, his wife Usha and their three young children are expected to join millions of American tourists in crossing the Atlantic to see the sights of London in mid-August.
They are then expected to rent a cottage in the Cotswolds before leaving to spend time in Scotland. Mrs Vance has taken the lead in finding a cottage in the Cotswolds where they can unwind with Ewan, eight, five-year-old Vivek, and Mirabel, three. Three sources described the Vance family plans to The Telegraph, although one stressed that the itinerary had not been finalised.
It is understood the vice-president had also been keen to visit David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, at Chevening, his grace-and-favour estate in Kent, but their calendars did not align. Mr Lammy and his wife visited the Vances at their official Washington residence earlier this year, and people who know both men say they have bonded over their humble backgrounds and shared faith.
The visits by the president and his potential successor in 2028 are seen as something of a summer coup by British officials, who are delighted at how they have been able to woo an administration that uses the slogan “America First”.
“The ties run deep,” said a Whitehall source. “Whatever any policy differences, the history, heritage and appeal of the United Kingdom are a huge draw to the current administration … unlike with their predecessors.”
“The history, heritage and appeal of the United Kingdom are a huge draw to the current administration … unlike with their predecessors….” These people still have their knickers in a twist because Irish Joe Biden turned down their coronation invitation and walked onto an Irish stage with the Dropkick Murphys playing. It’s been two years, why are they still THIS mad? As for Vance… I find it asinine that he’s spending a whole month in another country. He’s part of the team that broke America in a matter of months – suck it up and rent a vacation home somewhere in America, you sniveling fascist couch-f–ker.
England and Scotland, you know what to do. I especially look forward to the roasting from the Scottish.
Came here to say the same thing. I hope they give him the same welcome he got in Waitsfield, VT, when they were going to Sugarbush. What’s the British equivalent of ‘I hope they give you fake maple syrup!” ?
“Yankee, go home!”
Give JD the welcome Janey Godley would approve of
Miss her so much.
💔
Came here to say the same thing: Give him hell, UK Celebitches.
I understand they got soundly booed at Disneyland, too. And at their hotel. Get your signs & airhorns ready, Scotland!
The new empire? UK becomes a colony of the USA? Is that the reason for this summer of commune in the Kingdom….greedy politicians with ambition and greed collide with greedy aristocrats…..who knows what may happen … 🤔
As the world turns…. 🤷🏽♀️
I wonder if they’ll bump into Ellen and Portia while they are there. That would be interesting if it happens. 😃
I don’t like people like him invading other countries. If he’s such a great and devoted patriot, he should stay in America. We don’t need foreign perverts and fascists here. We have enough (too many) of our own local ones. If they’re closing off the states to others, we should close ourselves off to them.
I believe that the last two vacations of JD Vance and his family in the US were disrupted by protesters and they had to move to an undisclosed location. He probably hopes to go under the radar in the UK without any protests spoiling their holiday. We will see.
Vance is expected in Nantucket this week for a $250,000 per couple banquet. @catsonacouch of instagram and threads as waged a campaign to make his brief trip to the island a living hell. She has “Wanted” posters and managed to get inflatable couches to be on display on various street corners.
StellainNH, Omg, that’s amazing. I hope Vance is miserable every day of his trips, vacations and every other day of his life after he sold what little was left of his integrity to Trump.
Eheheh. Nantucket folks don’t like entitled scumbags. On a tour I took, a guide made a point of noting how obnoxious Bill Bellichek was about not abiding by local/historical house building standards.
He vacations an awful lot. Maybe he should cut that out —cough— William —cough.
As an American, I agree with you. I sincerely hope that they encounter visa problems and massive protests. Instead of introducing their kids to the richness and beauty of the United States, they’re decamping to another country while they’re destroying this one.
I hope that the kids have fun — and that the “America First” VP gets the rousing welcome that he and his administration deserve. I also hope that the papers who report on Meghan’s supposed expenses do some accountings of the security costs and such for this trip.
This is not the “summer coup” that I’ve been envisioning.
And I’m guessing we the American taxpayers are paying for this trip? We’re certainly paying for the Secret Service protection detail & their expenses. I want to see some protests for my money!! May he & Usha never get a good night’s rest. Sorry, kids, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Your parents are a-holes.
These patriots should be vacationing in the US during their time in office. Apparently groups in the UK are planning protests in Cotswolds when the Vance family is there.
Yay for the protesters. I hope Vance’s place is right near a road so he can hear them day and night.
I’ve never been to the Cotswolds. Maybe it’s time I changed that!
The TV show Father Brown (among others) shoots there. Gorgeous countryside…
It’s incredibly beautiful, loads of perfect, quaint villages and serene countryside. I hope protesters show up in (polite) droves. I’m sure Ellen and Portia won’t have anything to do with him.
❤️
Is he trying to take over those countries too. Seems he is out a lot!!! Those protests should be very interesting!!
They are getting booed in the States so it makes sense they would need to leave because they are so unwelcome elsewhere.
Is it normal for Presidents or VPs to spend a month abroad on vacation? I don’t remember this for Biden, Harris, Obama, Bush, etc. (I think I answered my own question.)
First thing that came to mind….a VP taking a whole month of vacation in another country. Something is up with this dingus. First his meeting with Rupert in Montana now this.
I think he’s shoring up support for when they give trump the boot because I feel it is coming soon. He need Rupert for Fox news propaganda and are there any UK billionaires would he be courting?
Cosign. Vance could be meeting with any number of Russian oligarchs. As Brexit was partly about keeping UK finances opaque, JD might find many opportunities to fund all sorts of anti-democratic BS.
And we thought we couldn’t possibly disrespect ol’ JD any more than we already do.
I can remember as far back as Carter and none that I recall — of course we didn’t have a 24 hour news cycle back then — but we had enough coverage that I remember Dan Quayle!
This clown just got boo’d at Disneyland — if the happiest place (greediest) on Earth doesn’t want you, there is nowhere to hide.
I remember Busch and Obama going for 2 week vacations in Texas and Hawaii but they were always available for anything they might be needed for.
I remember Michelle went to Spain with her daughters once and the gop and right wing press had a conniption fit.
Presidents would go to Camp David to relax and wind down.
Definitely not normal. Guess he’s not worried about his 78 year old boss’s swollen ankles at all.
Imagine the media reaction if MVP Harris took a whole month’s vacation anywhere? The media used to throw hissy fits when President Biden spent a weekend in Delaware. And why does Vance get a month of vacation, especially after he’s only been in office for six months? I guess it’s exhausting work pissing off allies and killing the pope.
I remember the total uproar when MVP Harris bought a pot in Paris. If she took a month’s vacation, especially out of the US, they’d still be in histrionics and there would be a shortage of smelling salts.
It was on her downtime and her own money too. How dare she buy expensive French cookware in Paris! If she had ever taken off an entire month, it would have led to impeachment. The double standard is glaring.
The right-wing press went bonkers every time Obama went on vacay or took a weekend…🙄🙄 And he sure didn’t take a month…
I have NEVER had a job in which I could take a whole month off after only working for six months. I was thinking it must be nice, then again, I prefer having a soul.
Don’t take the job of VP if you want month long holidays. I don’t recall any president or vice president ever taking that much off at once for a holiday. I do recall how they would complain when Obama was in Hawaii, still part of the U.S., for Christmas holidays.
Vance also met up with Murdoch recently so this probably has more scheming in place as well.
no, this is not normal. I think the closest thing I can recall is GWB going to Texas for extended period but that was always described as very much a working vacation. Even he didn’t go away for a month on “vacation.”
Congress adjourns for the month of August, but if they’re serious people, they spend time interacting with their constituents. These days, Republicans avoid their constituents.
No it’s not. And it’s BS he’s taking a month off. JFC.
It’s a new one to me. I know presidents always had their favorite vacation places, but those were always in the US–Reagan at his ranch, Nixon at Key Biscayne, Truman at Key West, FDR at his place in Warm Springs, etc. VPs we never heard about.
This guy does absolutely nothing but take vacations.
Enough time for Murdoch and Putin to dump Trump and install Vance’s soulless azz.
I mean, my family stayed at a friend’s empty place in the Cotswolds for two weeks, and it’s within easy drives of Stonehenge, Bath, and Longleat (if you’re into animal parks, which not everyone is). So it’s a good trip for the kids.
But 💯 this from Kaiser: “As for Vance… I find it asinine that he’s spending a whole month in another country. He’s part of the team that broke America in a matter of months – suck it up and rent a vacation home somewhere in America, you sniveling fascist couch-f–ker.”
Ha! There have been so many horrors with this administration that I completely forgot about the couch-fucking. I’m not going to self-censor my expletives today.
I won’t join in the “he should vacation in the US” thing because we deserve a break from this idiotic tool. A month with him off our shores is a gift.
We leave for Scotland Aug 22nd and will be gone for 15 days. This just blew the wind right out of my sails. Here we were hoping to leave here and get away from it all and now we find out JD might be in Scotland while we’re there?!! We PAID a lot of money for this trip and now this?? Where is the justice?
He’s probably going to get tutored by Nigel Farage.
VP hanging around in another country like a vulture on death watch. He did the same thing in Rome when the Pope was dying. coincidence?
Oh this sounds like a potential plot for BBC show Midsomer M#rders.
Let’s hope!
the same people that had their knickers in a twist when the Obamas vacationed in Nantucket because it wasn’t “American” enough
Yep, those folks were right steamed Obama had a Martha Vineyard’s summer place. Of course, POC have had houses up there for years, but…🙄🙄🙄
JD Vance did a 23 & me and thinks he’s descended from a country lord.
JD Vance thinks bangers and mash is a sexual thing with an English couch
Usha Vance is starting her Amal Clooney cosplay era
Should I keep going?
Please keep going! I’m totally cracking up at your “bangers and mash” one — and giggling at what Vance might think if he’s offered toad in the hole.
JD Vance can’t wait to sink his fangs into a bowl of spotted dick.
Lol. Thanks Val! I actually snort-laughed at that one!
Let protests haunt their every step. Let the protests sound fast and furious. I hope the families that have been ripped apart or made to suffer through Trump policies haunt JD and Usha wherever they go. That is my wish for them.
“…the vice-president had also been keen to visit David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, at Chevening, his grace-and-favour estate in Kent, but their calendars did not align.” 😂😂😂😂 Yeah, that first meeting musta gone like gangbusters…😈😈😂😂
When and where do we protest? These people deserve NO peace.
I’ll bring snacks and signs.
It’s a given that I dislike Vance but that wife of his really annoys me. She is a child of immigrants and the way they’ve been vilified by the Republicans repulses me. How does she look at herself in the mirror each day?
She’s convinced she’s special—not like those “peasant” immigrants. 🙄🙄
She’s as much or maybe even more power hungry than he is.
She clerked for one of the GOP Supreme Court judges and she’s sanitizing fascism so what’s the female version of Uncle Tom? Because she’s that.
Auntie Tam?
Aunt Thomasina — back in the day version.
I agree. She bothers me even more than he does.
1) he should keep his racist ___ in the US since, in the magat cosmology, everywhere is inferior to the US and also because you are a huge waste of space of resources and the world would be better off with fewer JDs in it.
1a) apropos of the Epstein files and Trump being all over it to the tune of 1000 FBI agents redacting him from the Epstein files, does anyone know why JD Vance is on his fourth or fifth name? It’s like he’s trying to run from the law or something.
2) I’m hoping that England and Scotland are able to give this sack of crap and his equally dumb family a welcome to equal how terrible the Vances are. He’s well insulated here in the States generally. So where the insulation frays, give him his due.
He should vacation in Russia and I would love if someone sneaks a THC vape into his luggage.
🎯
I guess Charles and Donnie can compare swollen limbs🤭I hope that couchf****er has a miserable time since he’s vacationing on our dime.
My question is, will this be before or after rump gets forced out and John D. Bowman is sworn in pardons the rump for everything he is able to pardon?
Hmm, isn’t Trump due to visit Scotland this summer to ‘open’ his new golf course here? There is drama about it in the Scottish press – my motherland is NOT happy about him visiting, I imagine Vance will get the same welcome Trump and his family get when they visit.
Anyways I thought we were a washed up nation that hadn’t won a war in centuries!
A month-long vacation – what a slap in the face to struggling Americans. I hope it rains the entire time, there’s vigorous boo-ing everywhere they go and they don’t get a wink of sleep
I feel sorry for his kids. Vance can’t go anywhere in the US without being booed, so the irony and insult to the UK is he’ll visit a country he’s denigrated publicly. Especially insulting coming on the heels that the US will charge tourists coming to the US. Trump wants to murder tourism as well.
I find it very difficult to believe that millions of Americans are going to the UK in august. What is this article trying to say?
>4 million American visitors to the UK annually. So the article is just playing with data. https://www.visitbritain.org/research-insights/inbound-visits-and-spend-quarterly-regional
I think rich people tend to take the whole month of August off in Europe, including the UK. And that’s not a thing here in the US. People vacation when they can–if they can–generally during the summer when the kids are off school, but rarely for an entire month at a time.
I swear JD Vance wants the MAGAs to turn on him. It was bad enough he took his family to Disney World or Land, now he’s saying the UK is the best place to spend the summer.
My guess is that Vance imagines that he shares Trump’s Teflon-like ability to flaunt wealth while maintaining MAGA support. It will be entertaining to watch him find out the hard way that he really doesn’t. Disneyland probably wasn’t really a dealbreaker. Summering for a month in a foreign country — while prattling on about the “greatness” of America — will probably prompt some strong reactions from people who aren’t as enthralled by Vance as they are of Trump. And August will be right when people will be facing some economic stressors thanks to tariffs, back to school shopping, and other Trump-driven economic hits. It could get ugly.
That’s it. NOBODY likes vance. NOBODY is going to cover for him, not in anything he says or does. NOBODY.
This is a Murdoch plus Heritage Foundation sponsored vacation. It is definitely a way to get Vance out of the US long enough to plan an over throw of Trump. Vance just met privately with Murdoch before the Epstein story appeared on WSJ. The press was finally given an update on Trump’s health without a fight. Project 2025 is almost fully implemented… Trump provided the requisite distractions. Now it’s time for Trump to go and Vance to take over. The multiple vacations are because he won’t be able to take one for a while once he is in charge. God help us from these freaks.
Vance doesn’t want to take over now. If he takes over now, and wins election on his own in 2028, he can’t run a second time and would be out the door in January 2033. If he waits until after the midterms, he can seek 2 terms of his own.
Vance doesn’t strike me as a “summer in the Cotswolds” type of vacationer. He seems more like a “4 day weekend in Gulf Shores because Panama City Beach was sold out by the time I looked” kind of person.
Yes!! His idea of a good time is early dinner at Dicks Last Resort
Just lost my coffee!
What US government worker gets a month vacation after being on the job for only 6 months? They run around calling Democrats “elites” while visiting their golf courses in Scotland and taking month long vacations in the UK. LMAO!
Wonder whether he’s trying to duck out of the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
It never ceases to amaze me how different the standards are for Republikkkans than Democrats. If a Democratic vp went on a month long vacation in a foreign country, the magat tears would never stop. The little $#!* is up to something. Protest. Protest. Protest. How much is security for this costing the tax payers when the Republicans are gleefully destroying the basic fundamentals of our society?