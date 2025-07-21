“Charli XCX wore Vivienne Westwood for her weekend wedding” links

Charli XCX wore Vivienne Westwood for her wedding to George Daniel. (Wedding photos in the tweets at the end of the post.) [Buzzfeed]
Theo James opened a restaurant in London & apparently it sucks. [Jezebel]
Some big spoilers for the future of my new favorite show, Patience. [Pajiba]
I had no memory of Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement ring from Brad Pitt, but honestly, 30 years later, it looks “classic” and perhaps a bit simple. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Love Hewitt said she hadn’t spoken to Sarah Michelle Gellar since she was 18 years old. But… that’s not really a feud, or is it? [Socialite Life]
The latest Elie Saab collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Sugababes are back! [OMG Blog]
Eva Longoria really just minds her (rich) business these days. [Just Jared]
Mindy Kaling at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. [RCFA]
Wilmer Valderrama named his son Wolf. [Seriously OMG]
Shark Week is upon us yet again. [Hollywood Life]
Charli xcx with her parents at her & George Daniel’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/Y2PGQUmUga
— xcxshake (@xcxshake) July 19, 2025
Charli xcx & George Daniel enjoying a cigarette outside their wedding reception. pic.twitter.com/UobhQFCZ3E
— xcxshake (@xcxshake) July 20, 2025
Patience is also my new favorite tv program. I’m hooked. I tried Astrid years ago and never felt it. This is so much better and believable.
Aw, I liked Astrid! I’ll have to give Patience a go.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner has passed at the age of 54. Accidental drowning while on vacation in Costa Rico with his family.
Oh noooo. ..RIP he was amazing and such talent. I will always remember him as having one of the funniest scenes in 80s TV with Lisa Bonet. I think she designed a shirt for him. Much love MJW. 💔
LOL! The knock-off “Gordon Gartrell” designer shirt! The one that cost $90 in the store and Denise offered to make him a replica for $25. I love that episode.
How awful! He seemed like such a decent guy. I remember when some a-hole tried to make a big deal about him working at Trader Joe’s, but the man needed a job with insurance, no shame in that. There was such a lot of good will for him. What a shame, his poor family!
It was Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joes, not M-J W
This is so sad. What a loss. Thoughts and love to his family.
Charlie’s gown looks lovely, although I swear Vivienne Westwood seems like a one-note wonder. All her dresses are variations on this. Wonder what will happen with the brand now that she, personally, is gone.
Was Matty Healy at Charli’s wedding?
Vivienne Westwood‘s Partner runs the brand. I can’t remember the name, but yeah the silhouette is definitely the same.