“Charli XCX wore Vivienne Westwood for her weekend wedding” links
  • July 21, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Charli XCX wore Vivienne Westwood for her wedding to George Daniel. (Wedding photos in the tweets at the end of the post.) [Buzzfeed]
Theo James opened a restaurant in London & apparently it sucks. [Jezebel]
Some big spoilers for the future of my new favorite show, Patience. [Pajiba]
I had no memory of Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement ring from Brad Pitt, but honestly, 30 years later, it looks “classic” and perhaps a bit simple. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Love Hewitt said she hadn’t spoken to Sarah Michelle Gellar since she was 18 years old. But… that’s not really a feud, or is it? [Socialite Life]
The latest Elie Saab collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Sugababes are back! [OMG Blog]
Eva Longoria really just minds her (rich) business these days. [Just Jared]
Mindy Kaling at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. [RCFA]
Wilmer Valderrama named his son Wolf. [Seriously OMG]
Shark Week is upon us yet again. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Charli XCX wore Vivienne Westwood for her weekend wedding” links”

  1. Libra says:
    July 21, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    Patience is also my new favorite tv program. I’m hooked. I tried Astrid years ago and never felt it. This is so much better and believable.

    Reply
  2. NG_76 says:
    July 21, 2025 at 1:58 pm

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner has passed at the age of 54. Accidental drowning while on vacation in Costa Rico with his family.

    Reply
    • Kiki says:
      July 21, 2025 at 4:28 pm

      Oh noooo. ..RIP he was amazing and such talent. I will always remember him as having one of the funniest scenes in 80s TV with Lisa Bonet. I think she designed a shirt for him. Much love MJW. 💔

      Reply
      • Mireille says:
        July 21, 2025 at 4:38 pm

        LOL! The knock-off “Gordon Gartrell” designer shirt! The one that cost $90 in the store and Denise offered to make him a replica for $25. I love that episode.

    • BeanieBean says:
      July 21, 2025 at 5:14 pm

      How awful! He seemed like such a decent guy. I remember when some a-hole tried to make a big deal about him working at Trader Joe’s, but the man needed a job with insurance, no shame in that. There was such a lot of good will for him. What a shame, his poor family!

      Reply
    • jais says:
      July 21, 2025 at 6:24 pm

      This is so sad. What a loss. Thoughts and love to his family.

      Reply
  3. BeanieBean says:
    July 21, 2025 at 5:15 pm

    Charlie’s gown looks lovely, although I swear Vivienne Westwood seems like a one-note wonder. All her dresses are variations on this. Wonder what will happen with the brand now that she, personally, is gone.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment