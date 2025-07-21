“Charli XCX wore Vivienne Westwood for her weekend wedding” links

Charli XCX wore Vivienne Westwood for her wedding to George Daniel. (Wedding photos in the tweets at the end of the post.) [Buzzfeed]

Theo James opened a restaurant in London & apparently it sucks. [Jezebel]

Some big spoilers for the future of my new favorite show, Patience. [Pajiba]

I had no memory of Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement ring from Brad Pitt, but honestly, 30 years later, it looks “classic” and perhaps a bit simple. [LaineyGossip]

Jennifer Love Hewitt said she hadn’t spoken to Sarah Michelle Gellar since she was 18 years old. But… that’s not really a feud, or is it? [Socialite Life]

The latest Elie Saab collection. [Go Fug Yourself]

The Sugababes are back! [OMG Blog]

Eva Longoria really just minds her (rich) business these days. [Just Jared]

Mindy Kaling at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. [RCFA]

Wilmer Valderrama named his son Wolf. [Seriously OMG]

Shark Week is upon us yet again. [Hollywood Life]

Charli xcx with her parents at her & George Daniel’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/Y2PGQUmUga — xcxshake (@xcxshake) July 19, 2025