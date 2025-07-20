Princess Anne wants Prince William to do more ‘bread-and-butter’ engagements

Generally, the Windsors only go all-out for their landmark birthdays – 21, 30, 40, 50, etc. Is 75 a landmark birthday? I think so, but Princess Anne disagrees. She will be 75 on August 15th. The Times decided to publish an early-birthday piece, I guess because Anne will be on vacation on her actual birthday. This piece coincided with the (almost) one year anniversary of Anne’s terrible and mysterious head injury – she was found unconscious in a field on her estate, and she had a significant concussion. She was so severely concussed that they kept her in the hospital for nearly a week and she still has no memory of anything that happened. I still say that the concussion changed her – her personality doesn’t seem as “sharp,” and there’s a softness and vulnerability to her in the past year. I bring up Anne’s injury because it’s referenced at length in this Times piece, and there’s also a terrific piece of gossip about how Anne thinks Prince Willian is lazy AF. Some highlights:
She doesn’t want a fuss for her birthday: “She told us she would do things for birthdays that had ‘zeroes, but not for the fives’.”
Retirement plans: She plans to follow in Prince Philip’s dutiful footsteps and retire in her tenth decade. A source close to Anne said: “She has said her plan is to push on [with work] until she is 80, then start winding down a bit, and then copy the [late] Duke of Edinburgh and wind down completely at 90….The head of state has to go on but the princess is in a position where she can wind down and say, ‘I’ve done my bit’, just like the Duke of Edinburgh did. She would like to do it while she is still in reasonable health and she can enjoy some time at Gatcombe [Anne’s home in Gloucestershire]. A driving force is also Tim, [Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne’s husband], who is very supportive of her. One of his main concerns has always been that she doesn’t burn herself out.”
Her accident last year: “Her accident was so much worse than anyone let on and it took quite a while for her to feel herself again.”
Her thoughts on Prince William: She returned to work three weeks after the accident, sporting a black eye, prompting a rare personal message on X from the Prince and Princess of Wales, acknowledging her work ethic: “Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon. W&C x.” Prince William is known to admire his aunt’s devotion to duty and Anne is fond of her nephew and will support him as King in the future if she is still working when he accedes to the throne. But several sources close to the princess note that she would like to see him do more of the “bread-and-butter” royal engagements. Only the King, Anne and William do investitures, many of which take place at Windsor Castle, near William’s Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage. A source close to Anne says: “She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her.”
Prince Harry should call Anne rather than his therapist: “He really ought to talk to Princess Anne,” the friend said. “She often talked about how, as children, she was treated so differently from Charles. She was second to him and kicked further down the line of succession as a woman, but she forged her own path. In her twenties she was bolshy and upset about a lot of things, but she came through that. He should talk to her about her experiences. She is shrewd. She could tell him a lot about what she went through.”
The thing about “Harry should talk to Anne” is so f–king weird. Like… by Harry’s account and his actions, he adores his aunt but he doesn’t know her very well. He also lives in California and has no plans to live in the UK ever again. What is Anne going to say to him? “You should give up your Montecito mansion so that your brother can bully and abuse you?” Enough. Speaking of William though… lmao, “several sources close to the princess note that she would like to see him do more of the ‘bread-and-butter’ royal engagements…” You don’t say! Who would have ever thought that it would be bad for the monarchy that a meager crew of septuagenarians and octogenarians are outworking the heir and his wife? And Anne being “annoyed” that William can’t even roll out of bed and take his scooter to the castle for an investiture with any regularity… LMAO. Get him, Anne! Talk your sh-t!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Cover Images.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220427-Princess Anne The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives, and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, visit the RCM and RCOG`s headquarters in London.
PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Princess Anne
PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
The Duke of Kent, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence seen on the Palace balcony for a RAF fly-by during Trooping the colour on Saturday 14 June 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London.
Anne, The Princess Royal attends Royal Ascot on Day 3, Ladies Day at Ascot Racecourse, High Street, Ascot, Berkshire, SL5 7JX on Thursday 19 June 2025.
The Princess Royal during a visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire
Featuring: Anne, Princess Royal
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess Royal arrives for a visit to the South African Riding School for Disabled Association (SARDA)while on her two-day to trip to South Africa.
Featuring: Princess Anne
Where: South Africa
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess Royal makes a speech during a service to officially open the new Labour Corps Memorial at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWCG), Company's Garden in Cape Town during her two-day to trip to South Africa.
Featuring: Princess Anne
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 22 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess Royal makes a speech during a service to officially open the new Labour Corps Memorial at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWCG), Company's Garden in Cape Town during her two-day to trip to South Africa.
Featuring: Princess Anne
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 22 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220427-Princess Anne The Princess Royal, Patron, the Royal College of Midwives, and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, visit the RCM and RCOG`s headquarters in London.
PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Princess Anne
PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Let me get this right. Harry who had incredible trauma (that Anne never had) who also had military trauma (again, Anne, not), who lost his mother as a young child (again, not Anne), and who is kind, thoughtful, generous and loving, unlike the ugly, nasty, rude abuser Anne.. So Harry needs to learn from who, exactly? Btw Anne who does f all and has all the protection and a gazillion dollar estate her lazy kids live on. Nice.
I must be out of the loop a bit. Why is Anne a nasty, rude abuser? I got the impression that she’s just kind of neutral. Honest question here!
You’re out of the loop then.. Research. She’s rude, nasty and her ‘hard work’ is about 3 months a year. Everyone who meets her says how rude she is. Sure lots 30 Min events.Even her own staff have said how the work is fake. People are deluded.. Anne doesn’t work hard.. She’s gifted a gazillion dollar estate, tax funded security and living costs and she does the odd 30 Min meet and greet and she squeezes them into a few days and that’s it. What a lark. People are so clueless! The media says she works hard 🤣🤣🤣 sure, believe that
There are a lot of stories out there about Anne being rude to people, especially employees. But, she isn’t a black woman, so no one called her a bully.
She used to tell journalists to f… off and she doesn’t suffer fools gladly. She does more than most of the royals for the crown. If a job needs doing she is the sort of person to ask, but if there were an accident she would go for the phone call and the warm blanket rather that the hand holding and reassuring.
@Honey … I am hold enough to recall Anne as a teenager through her wedding and through her divorce. She was a rude, snobby, self-entitled pill. But my main damage with Anne is how she treated Harry at Charles’s coronation.
Anne was seated in the second row directly in front of Harry, wearing a large hat with a prominent red feather that blocked Harry from view, and blocked his view of the proceedings. People and the media noticed. Anne ‘claims’ that she didn’t change seats at the last minute for this purpose (blocking him and his view), that she changed to a seat directly in front of Harry so she could make a hasty exit after the event. Right.
Prior gossip indicated that it is Anne who advised Charles that he needed to just cut ties with Harry. This was around the Sussexit timeframe.
She also enjoyed a much closer relationship with her father as Philip’s favorite.
Philip and Anne were close but Edward was Philip’s favorite child.
Nah, Anne was the favorite overall. Edward was his favorite of the boys, which I’ve always found interesting given how Edward has the least metal of his brothers. Of his 4 children, Anne takes after Phillip the most in personality, so he liked her the most.
Phillip was very upset with Edward after he failed at being in the Marines, But I think that Philip was at fault, Edward was not the sort of material that a Marine is made off, he should have been allowed to follow his own path.
Anne would’ve made a wonderful Queen. Just saying. She reminds me so much of QEI (in manner and visage )
Generally I think queens are more palatable to the public than kings. The patriarchy is less in your face, which of course is a ruse. I don’t support the idea of a monarchy either way though. A family with special blood? That’s a no from me. But I do think a queen somehow softens the public to the toxicity of a monarchy.
All true.
And personally I would not seek advice from a woman who wears an unearned uniform and unearned medals to every public royal outing.
Anne being Philip’s favorite is an invention of The Crown. They were close but Philip was actually present for Edward’s birth and hung his portrait in his study. The fact that he even allowed Edward to leave the Royal Marines also shows the favoritism.
Maybe the British royal family should just go back to the days before Queen Mary, tried this PR nonsense.
Clearly these so called bread and butter issues also, don’t move the needle. What exactly will Anne be remembered for? What is he legacy? Doing busy work?
They should go back to painting or what ever they did before. And only show up for trooping the colour and investitures.
Maybe Charles can continue with the King’s Trust, but the rest is just a waste of time.
She won’t be remembered most of them won’t. People are very quickly forgetting about her mother who was the actual monarch. If you don’t do anything that makes an impact history will forget you. In British schools these days they stop talking about kings and queens after Victoria. Edward and Mrs Simpson are more famous than Elizabeth II father because Edward’s abdication made more of an impact than his brother’s entire reign. Diana will be remembered and so will Harry and Meghan.
@Blogger it was in the DM, don’t know if my post will be deleted but here’s the link
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-14845209/Zara-Mike-Tindall-singing-festival-relatable-royals.html
It’s wild to me that she’s declaring she’ll work until she’s 90 like her father. The actual comp should be her aunt Margaret. I guess she died relatively young but was she working that much as she aged? She’s not the consort so why should she work like one? Camzilla – that’s you. Step your shit up.
I don’t understand why Anne thinks she would work at the same pace until 80 and the part time until 90. Would anyone really care (or notice) if she retired now? She gets no press coverage. I couldn’t tell you what any of her causes are except liking horses. She looks absurd in her military cosplay and chocolate medals. She should just go live the rest of her life and come out for trooping or church at Christmas. No one would miss her or even be able to tell the difference.
She has an innate sense of duty which the Lazies lack.
Harry mentioned the Court Circular numbers were a competition which Anne tended to win. So if anything, Anne’s providing value for money whereas the Lazies don’t. In that respect, she’s similar to Harry’s work ethic but kept herself in the background.
@SussexWatcher, she was Philip’s favorite child. I get why she is setting him as an example for herself. It isn’t about position, he is the one whom she sees as a role model. I don’t see why it is weird.
Harry said in Spare something about how one of the senior royals bragged constantly (was it at Sandringham at every Christmas?) about how they were always nearly first in the annual engagement count and how they wore the “most hardworking” title so proudly…he didn’t say who it was but it’s obviously Anne. I would guess for Anne it’s one part ego, one part duty/fondness for her mother and one part “I better appear to be earning my keep because I sure have it sweet.”
And yes there are multiple tales of her rudeness and snobbishness, not as bad as Margaret though. What Anne should be ashamed of is her low-class daughter (drunken partying in denim overalls on Insta a month or so ago, anyone? Have your fun but keep it quiet, love of God) and her callow rugby brute of a husband. Peter now that he’s stopped shilling milk in China and is looking to have a lovely blond age-appropriate second wife in direct competition with Kate for “who’s the most slender glamorous youngish Royal?” seems to be doing better
Isn’t that what Anne is doing now? She’s doing her “work” in the background and the only time the general public sees her is at Royal events. She could have the press notice her more if she leaked a few stories, or changed her hair and bought new clothes – but I think she had her fill of the press when she was young. And maybe she can’t imagine any other life – she started her “royal duties” when she was 18.
As for interests – she has a passion for lighthouses (of all things) and she does something or other with the International Olympic Committee, also Save the Children and a charity in the UK that provides therapy horses and riding for disabled people. I would think she’d be interested in the Invictus Games.
“ What Anne should be ashamed of is her low-class daughter (drunken partying in denim overalls on Insta a month or so ago, anyone? Have your fun but keep it quiet, love of God”
😳 missed that. Do provide more details @LadyE!
“ and her callow rugby brute of a husband”
Bet he’s in Australia for the British Lions rugby tour. Wonder if he’ll get caught with an ex or two again.
Anne’s generally treated with respect when she goes out to these public events. People know she’s out there representing the Crown eg ANZAC Day. They won’t treat her reverently like her mother but people recognise her hard work.
The problem with not doing the supermarket openings and charity visits is that then you become more of a unicorn. When you do go out, it’s chaos and requires more security and planning. You also have more paparazzi interest when you vacation or try to do an errand on your own. Thanks to their laziness and desire to do whatever they want whenever they want, they’re basically building their own cage.
Will and Kate have tried this (mimicking H&M and their language for when they do actual work behind the scenes and then present completed projects), thinking it would cause that sort of unicorn effect. But whereas for H&M they didn’t announce everything in advance because of actual security threats created by Will, Kate and the BRF, Will (and Charles) shows up to events with empty, barricaded STREETS. Whole blocks of streets walled off for “crowd” control but absolutely no crowds. The only people there are media and event workers and police staff.
Both the Wales had about half a decade of marriage before Meghan arrived and some 20 years individually and together before Harry met Meghan to establish themselves and their work ethic. The actions and behavior they exhibit now is what earned Will and Kate those empty streets and 302 views for programming.
I was coming to say the same thing as Adele–there’s been no massive crowds waiting to see these two. Kate gets a crowd at Wimbledon by default–they’re there for the tennis. Same for the Trooping parade–tourists are there for the parade itself. But Willy, going up to wherever for whatever? Fencing & crowd control devices for empty streets. They stay hidden too long, on vacation too long, and people will forget about them. They’re known for nothing because they do nothing & nobody is interested in that.
The bread and butter events help the monarchy as much or more than the patronages they serve by cutting ribbons. QEII believed strongly that the royal family “had to be seen to be believed.”
The public tolerated the pre-Queen Mary royal lifestyle because there was much more reverence for the royal family back then. Today’s public, beset by housing shortages and tax increases, won’t tolerate the Wales becoming a Kardashian royalty that does little more than vacation and wears designer dresses.
Whether or not royal patronages help their charities is debatable. A recent report said they didn’t—but that’s because royals never visit their patronages. Some 75% of patronages didn’t receive a royal visit within a given year. But when Meghan visited Grenfell and wrote a cookbook with the women there, the money raised made a huge difference in the number of free meals they could serve.
I mean that would be William’s dream. But replace painting with football. Then he only shows up for trooping and a few other high profile events. Continue to get Anne to do the majority of the investitures. That is genuinely his perfect scenario while raking in all the duchy and SG money.
Yup, Willie needs someone to fill in for Harry cause he sure as hell ain’t going to be the one to do the menial tasks. We just might see Mike Tindall swaying back and forth trying to knight someone. That would be worth a laugh or two.
William has no one though. And I don’t know that he cares. Fr, his goal is to make his life football and as few appearances as possible. So to say the royals should go back to those times….well, that works out for William just fine right?
I suspect we will see Beatrice step in. Edward will probably start doing investitures soon too.
very possible. But it won’t change the fact that William’s goal is football and trooping and as little as possible in between.
It didn’t start with Queen Mary it started with Victoria’s children. And used to have real, concrete results.
And Anne has Save the Children as a legacy if nothing else. The Zambian president even nominated her for the Novel peace prize years ago. Anne may have a lot of short engagements but it’s bs that that’s all she does.
https://www.savethechildren.org.uk/about-us/who-we-are/our-organisation/our-patron-princess-anne
I’m going to guess that the “friend” talking about Harry is actually a member of the media. Roya Nikkhah was the one who wrote the article about “William telling a friend that he can’t put his arm around Harry anymore” only for a former editor of her paper to out himself as the “friend” a year and half later. The press is very desperate for Harry to return to the fold and would be the ones to suggest that Harry talk to Anne.
I chuckle at the thought of Anne have anything useful to say to Harry. She seems to have taken the route of doing busy, performative work, acting like a jerk to people who actually work, and sitting around and enjoying the vast wealth that she did nothing to deserve. And none of that seems to have made her a happy or useful person. But the rota does want Harry to stay quiet and do what he is told by the abusive leftovers, so maybe Anne is good at that??
In Spare, H discussed some RF members adding things to their list of royal engagements that others would not count as royal engagements, perhaps to pad the numbers. When I read that, Anne was the first one that came to mind.
I thought he was referring to W+K with that. As they count phone calls as engagements. I think Anne mostly shows up. For how long though? I’m guessing the time frame is short. She shows up more than the Wales, absolutely. I do think that her ego is involved in being the royal that does so many engagements. And I mean sure. It’s something to take pride in. I don’t have heat for her per se but I also don’t care to hear people going on and on about her duty and work ethic when, I’m sorry, it still doesn’t compare to so many. It just doesn’t.
I bet she is more than “annoyed” with Peg. So know they are going to use Aunt Anne to take a small dig at her LAZY nephew Peg. It won’t work because Peg is already saying that he is going to be even lazier.
I remember when the Sussexes were still in the UK, the rats published about the misgivings of a senior royal saying the younger generation didn’t need to reinvent the wheel and they just needed to more bread and butter events.
The rats twisted this to mean about the Sussexes but I think this was Anne’s criticism of Willy’s MIA and his Earthshit initiative which already duplicated his father’s efforts.
Anne was definitely referring to Will and Kate just doing bursts of engagements instead of the more boring bread and butter.
At the very least Anne shows up to her engagements knowledge about the cause. More than one person has reported this. They don’t say that about Kate. I mean one of the photos included shows she’s mediated or something right next to Anne.
Keep in mind that took place in 2023, well before the missing year. She clearly was not doing well then either.
I do like it that the tabs r starting to call out w&k s laziness via Anne. Hopefully more of these articles will be published
It also shows how selfish w&k r to have the much older royals work much more than them.
Could the tide slowly be turning? Will there be more articles about their laziness once he is king?? I hope so!
R they really a family and close? I don’t think so. They may see one another at royal events but I bet they rarely see one another outside of those occasions.
I mean harry has had Ann in his life forever but he didn’t really know her???!!! That tells u all u need to know about this family. Seems they’re in their own silos.
Also, I’m tired of them calling Zara a royal. She isn’t! She’s related to the royal family. Yet they try and make it seem that harry isn’t.
Who cares about Anne or any of them?
It’s not work by any stretch of the imagination.
Colonizers need to disappear.
“Bolshy but came through all that” — did they leave that direct quote in from one of the royals to show their disdain and stupidity???
I’m just sort of laughing at “bolshy.” Is that the British version of “bolshie”? Because imagining Princess Anne going Bolshevik is just too much fun.
Yup. And that’s why she refused the titles for her children.
In the UK “bolshy” means a person with a deliberately combative or uncooperative attitude. It is a person that often does not do what others want them to do.
Harry has been described as such as a criticism, i.e. “why will he not just shut up because we do not like what he has to say and we do not want to hear it.”
This is the info I want. I want to know how Anne truly feels about W&K, because I’m pretty confident “annoyed” is putting it lightly. Palace courtiers need to start leaking the good stuff. The 75-year-old aunt shouldn’t be working more than the 42-year-old heir
Honey we need to know how dad views junior briefing all but doing nothing!! Quite frankly a lot of UK tax payers would like to know on what date exactly is junior going to begin his ERA of impact because like Aunty Ann, I am totally fed up of his never ending BRAT summer ⛱️
I mean, maybe Anne wouldn’t have to work until she’s 90 if William stepped up more. That shade about the investitures……if a friend of hers felt comfortable sharing that, then you know the Wales’ laziness REALLY ticks off Anne.
Anne was never in the same position as Harry – well she was but for a brief period of time, bc once Andrew was born she was no longer the spare. I do think that had to be weird – to keep getting pushed down the line of succession – especially in the 70s and 80s and 90s as she’s consistently working and Andrew and Edward are…..not as consistent. But it’s not what Harry experienced before we even get into losing his mother.
It’s also worth mentioning that QEII took care of her children financially in a way that Charles did not.
Anne was given a massive estate.. She was treated well.. Not given the servants quarters on A lease. And not made the scape gost. There’s no similarity. The article is spurious
I’m in love with Anne allowing that detail to drop. That she has to travel to do the investitures when he’s the one who lives in Windsor. Or does he? LOL. Anyways, it’s a great way to call him out for being lazy af. Which I appreciate. I’m not a huge Anne fan by any means but that was a perfect call out.
I think Anne remembers full well how Philip actually wanted to retire much earlier not long after WanK got married but they took so long with the half in half out stuff that he said fuck it and just retired in his 90s. And when William took the part time copilot ambulance job right after KP was renovated for them specifically so they could both start doing royal work full time. Which to this day neither heir or his lazy consort have ever done.
So Anne is giving William a heads up now.
Also the fact is she’s likely doing more investitures than Charles too, especially last year when Charles took more time away for treatment. And William did few because he couldn’t stand straight.
No one is holding a gun to Anne’s head. She can quit anytime. I think she has her money all squared away and doesn’t need to depend on the monarch.
I suspect Anne has no issue helping her brother which is why she’s not saying she’s retiring right now. What she is saying is that she’s not going to do the same for William. He needs to find other spares because he drove Harry away. I suspect George will be doing investitures by 21. If not sooner.
also it’s “trouper” not trooper.
it’s a play on the ABBA song, no?
Let’s see – Anne, who “forged her own path,” should talk to Harry about forging his own path? Um, I’d say, “too late.”
Too funny about William. Like a teenager who stayed up all night playing FIFA online”:
“Um, sir? Wake up, sir. You’re scheduled for an investiture this morning, sir.”
“Mmmff?”
“The investiture, sir.”
“Gah, go’way. Have Anne do it…mmmf…zzzz”
“Very good, sir.”
Anne basically did what she was told and was given a massive estate. She forged nothing. She was gifted everything.. She’s never earned her own way.. Ever.
She lucked out, whereas her brothers got leases. Wonder why the queen did that for her?
When Andrew got sunny hill or whatever it was called, did he pay taxes on it, etc? Did the queen pay for the house?
Maybe if h& m stayed they may have been given a stately royal property to lease for years? I don’t know. Afterall, he had that crappy place in kp and I wonder if they were really going to give him a huge apt in kp? Or if that was all talk.
Also, why didn’t the queen give them a long lease at frogmore? If that had happened, Charles wouldn’t have been able to take it away from them.
Harry wrote in Spare that she offered grander houses and they declined them. They lived the idea of Frogmore though accepted.
“forged her own path” stood out to me too. She did the opposite of forging her own path, she followed the path that was preordained for her every step of the way. Harry forged his own path and was punished and excoriated for it.
So wait…Harry should go talk to Anne to find out how to forge his own path? Um that’s exactly what he’s already done. Why would he need to talk to her? He’s forged his own path but instead of being praised like Anne he and his family have been attacked and threatened.
Plus, as Fandango mentions above, her life was completely different to Harry’s. She was treated differently by Chuckles throughout their lives, and given much more safety and protection from her mother (and a free and clear estate paid for by the queen). How are their situations in any way the same?
“ Super trooper!”
😂 what a pair of lazy idiots. So patronising, and reflects back on their MIA “cancer” reasons last year.
So it’s been a week since their last public appearance at Wimbledon, so the Lazies are hard at work briefing the rats but that’s the extent of their “public” duty. I bet it would be so easy to make a spreadsheet of the Lazies’ appearances then calculate how much each appearance costs the public.
Investitures should be Willy’s every day job FFS. You’re FK, you’re supposed to be honouring those who are swearing fealty to you. If not, just declare a republic and get your dysfunctional drama out of the way.
I think Anne wants Harry to talk to her but from their last public exchange, not sure if they’re in good terms. Harry was very careful with how he mentioned his other family members and Harry saying that Anne was there when QE2 died and asked if he wanted to see her stood out for me.
Hear that you lazy bum? Auntie is annoyed with you! 😡
I feel like this has the stamp of Charles putting heads together w/ Anne to hit Billy Idle with the public shaming of his do nothingness. This coming right on the heels of Charles’ delayed timing of the “secret peace talks” leak to push them off the front pages re: Wimbledon, it’s not coincidence. Nothing in the press about any of these royal clowns is by coincidence.
It’s calculated.
Knives out for Workshy Wanderdick? Why now, why not at any other point in the last 15yrs?
I thought no one in the BRF would speak to Harry because something something not sure what will get leaked, huge trust issue, betrayal yada yada yada?
Anne is probably listing this press speculation about speaking/not speaking to Harry as one of her “engagements” and considers it duty to the Crown. Tick. Or the rota is floating a possible B-plot storyline should the reconciliation between Charles and Harry proceed…
I can only imagine how she feels about keen and her behavior like her making Wimbledon all about her.
As long as Lazy doesn’t appear at horse shows, I don’t think Anne cares.
“Horses are mine!”
The picture of Anne and Kate at that one event together is pretty funny. They both look bored in that moment.
Kate barely looks awake in some of the photos.
I think Harry took a long look at Anne, Andrew and Edward and clearly did not want to end up like any of them. Andrew, for obvious reasons, but Anne and Edward aren’t exactly models to follow. They have to continually be used in ways they may not like, as we see by her source’s quotes here, just so they can keep up a favorable “grace and favor” lifestyle. Harry, for better or worse, will go down in history for making his own way – he’ll be remembered for taking a chance.
Harry would have done it had they treated his wife with respect. He was doing more tours than William and Kate and much better at them too. Harry has a sense of loyalty that still hasn’t been shaken 100%. He’s moved because loyalty to his wife and kids is higher than to the family that took advantage of him.
Princess Anne denouncing Lazy is a start but I will know that FK is in big trouble when the late Queen is invoked about being “doubtful” about his total lack of work ethic & being deafened by his screaming at the Sandringham Summit & above all something like Will is hopeless now and will be a disaster as King and I’ve told all the corgis that I want him to abdicate and take the lampshade that he married, away with him too!!
Where was this aunt to talk to when Harry was a lonely grieving kid and an unhappy young adult?
+1 to that
Sorry, but didn’t Prince Philip actually finally retire at 96, not 90? And wasn’t there some sense at the time that he would have liked to retire sooner, but Will and Kate weren’t stepping up (what else is new)? According to this article, Philip was still the fifth busiest member of the RF the previous year – I’m thinking, maybe after TQ, Charles, Anne, and Harry.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-39802636
Charles must have been chomping at the bit waiting for Philip to be out of the picture. He officially retired in August 2017, and by October, Charles (and Andrew) had gotten rid of TQ’s long time PS Geidt, and elevated Edward Young in his place.
Exactly. Philip was going to retire much earlier because that was the point of upgrading KP for Wank. William got that part time copilot job and threw a wrench in the works.
He finally just said fuck it and retired. And he made sure the press were told m
However instead of the heir stepping up, Charles and Anne did more.
Absolutely Philip wanted to step down earlier. But Harry wasn’t close to a top working Royal. Andrew was the fifth. Harry never did a lot, chiefly because of Charles once he left the military, he wrote about it in Spare. But what he did was super visible and well received.
https://thecrownchronicles.co.uk/royal-news/queen-and-philip/hardest-working-royal-of-2016-prince-charles-numbers-of-engagements-compared-queen-philip-william-kate-harry-court-circular/
Working 3 months out of the year whilst living on an estate with staff is not hard work.
IMO, Anne continues to work as she does, so her children (and herself) maintain that affordable rent. It will be interesting to see what happens when Charles goes with Andrew. I suspect Beatrice and Eugenie will be forced to work to maintain Andrew’s allowance. Lord knows Catherine and Will won’t be stepping up.
The bar is so low for that family that they likely evolve into earthworms.
Anne and Edward , their spouses , their offspring , dont rock the boat or jeopardize their cushioned grace and favour existence. If they had any shame they would go the extra mile to meet Harry whenever he has been around , show some love and solidarity as blood relatives ought . Did any of them take the trouble to spend time with Harry’s children or attend Lili s first birthday? At least Beatrice and Eugenie have the old childhood loyalty and affection , and so does the Spencer clan . I have no respect for Anne and her lot who need to suck up to the King and his heirs because their lifestyle depends on it
Anne owns Gatcombe outright. Queen bought it and gave it to her as a wedding present.
Andrew was given Sunninghill Park. The only one who was kinda shafted was Edward, who leases Bagshot Park.
Can’t any of these benighted sods do a feature story on their own miserable life without mentioning Harry or Meghan!?!??
lol. Anne has had enough of her lazy nephew and his equally lazy wife. I bet when Peggy and buttons made that statement about good to see her back at work so soon it really pissed her off because she like heifers, I am old and bruised and still showing up for work and you two do f all all day, every day ..
You would never hear excuses from an elected head of state. Can you imagine the HOS saying he can’t work because he’s focused on raising his children? The press is going to have a hard time finding excuses for Peg’s laziness over and over again.
Putting criticism into the mouth of Princess Anne about Will being lazy is a choice. The rest of the “working” royals must be fuming about Will rocking the boat for them all. They are on cushy numbers and want it to continue with the status quo unchallenged and the UK class system remaining intact, ensuring deferential treatment forever. Working in a call centre? Dial and smile. Working as a royal, 3 months work spread over the year, lots of good food, nice clothes, best seats, fawning celebs , sycophantic press, beholden staff. Show up, wave, smile passing through. It’s up to the royal how much they bring to the role: messianic zeal isn’t required maybe it’s just an extension of your social life, a pleasant gig rather than a genuine commitment to promote causes and acknowledge the real hard work done by other people ? RF “do” charity work to justify their existence or more accurately they visit charities and hospitals and army bases to thank these magnificent people on behalf of the nation? Will is going to be King and should be doing more than his fair share of thanking others for their hard work via investitures. A lot more people than just his Aunt are going to feel let down if he continues to be as lazy as he has been!
R they really a family and close? I don’t think so. They may see one another at royal events but I bet they rarely see one another outside of those occasions.
I mean harry has had Ann in his life forever but he didn’t really know her???!!! That tells u all u need to know about this family. Seems they’re in their own silos.
Also, I’m tired of them calling Zara a royal. She isn’t! She’s related to the royal family. Yet they try and make it seem that harry isn’t.
And sometimes the media also calls Mike a royal which is annoying
What I’m actually curious about if it really was Anne who told Chuck to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore. If that actually is true, what advice could she possibly offer Harry? Yeah William is lazy and seeming like he actually doesn’t want to do anything at all except go to football matches. Remember he had an ancestor dubbed Farmer George ( lost the American colonies) and Louis XVI was known more for tinkering with clocks than actually tending to the French state, we know how those ended. It’s not good for the heir to give the appearance of unpreparedness and disinterest in affairs of state while trying to kneecap both his father and brother.
Curious as to where u read or why u mentioned that might’ve suggested kicking H&M from frogmore?
I meant to say ann possibly being responsible.
Cannot remember where it specifically came from but absolutely there was a narrative that Anne told Charles to evict Harry. It was from a few years back. Not sure if it was an article from a rota writer or an excerpt from a book but it was a thing. Now whether it was actually true or not idk. It would be somewhere in the CB archives.
@Carmella it was in Scobie’s book Endgame. I’m not sure I necessarily believe it was her because the responsibility ultimately lies with Charles, but that is how it got out there. I also think one of the tabloids put it out there as well but not sure.
I don’t believe it was Anne in favor of eviction. As usual, Charles is throwing her under the bus to avoid taking responsibility for his own petty and revengeful decisions. He and William conspire to make life as miserable as possible for Harry and Meghan. (Throw in Kate lighting the fuse, as well.)
LOL “She was bolshy, when she was young, but she outgrew it, once she was handed her own estate!”
There are many reasons to criticize Anne, which have value. However, I would also like to point out that unlike other family members, Anne was never rude to Meghan and there is video of her interacting decently with Meghan, especially at Eugenie’s wedding.
Many of members of that family cannot say the same, including the heir, but especially his wife and his other aunt.
Edward was the same. At their last church event, he was the only one greeting Meghan while his wife and W&K were playing mean girls. Maybe, it is because both of them were the spare at their time, they were more empathetic. Edward tried to make it outside, he just didn’t have the talent to earn his own way, he also didn’t have a smart wife.
The only real “job” of the monarch is to be head of state and a sort of mascot figure for Britain. You dont need an entire family for that. I’ve said it before that if a country wants to keep their monarch (despite hereditary titles having no place in the modern world), then *only* the monarch (and not his/her extended family) should get any perks, and only while they actually hold that position.
The issue is, they are simply being paid too much money just to do head of state work. Other European royal families are mostly doing that, but they are given a fixed income for the job. They don’t have an enormous portfolio of assets like BRF. What Charles envisioned, shrinking the number of the working royals while still getting paid the same and year after year even more. That is why QE2 was creating busy work for all these family members, cousins, etc. So, people didn’t question all the money they were pocketing.
Harry should talk to Anne? IT’S TOO LATE, PEOPLE!!! Get that through your thick skulls!! He’s not going through a ‘bolshi’ 20-something phase (their interpretation)!! He’s a grown man, in his 40s, with a wife & kids, meaningful work, dogs, a home. It’s not a phase!!!
I’m not going to praise Anne for the pretend work, but I am glad this detail about William dropped.
It needs to be drilled into the British consciousness so they demand change.