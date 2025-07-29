Mail: Why didn’t Duchess Meghan attend Beyonce’s final Cowboy Carter concert?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t been seen or heard from in a few weeks. Meghan hasn’t updated her personal Instagram since the 4th of July, and As Ever’s IG Stories are just reposts of people using As Ever products. Prince Harry was in Angola in mid-July, and he reportedly went to Botswana to see his dear friends Teej and Mike. My theory is that Meghan and the kids are in Africa too, and this could have been Archie and Lili’s first trip to Botswana as well. My point is that I kind of doubt that the Sussex fam is even in America right now, so why are people asking about Meghan NOT attending Beyonce’s final Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas over the weekend?

Fans have been questioning Meghan Markle’s absence after a slew of her celebrity pals jetted off to Las Vegas together to watch Beyoncé perform during the final show of her acclaimed Cowboy Carter tour. Beyoncé concluded her tour in Las Vegas on Saturday night, and a whole host of A-listers were in the audience supporting her. Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Khloe Kardashian, Gayle King, and Kerry Washington all attended the hotly-anticipated concert. The stars watched side by side from the VIP section and shared a handful of images together throughout the night. But numerous social media followers were quick to notice that many of the famous faces in attendance at the show are deemed to be part of Meghan’s ‘Montecito squad,’ and began to wonder why she wasn’t there with them. After Gayle posted pictures alongside a group of stars at the concert, numerous fans rushed to the comment section to ask, ‘Where’s Meghan?’ ‘And no Meghan Markle? I hear plates shattering in Montecito,’ joked someone else. ‘Where’s your other bestie Meghan Markle?’ wondered another person.

[From The Daily Mail]

Meghan and Harry went to one of Beyonce’s LA concerts back in May – the Mail knows that, because they smashed plates and sobbed about how hot Harry and Meghan looked in the photos. Meghan also attended multiple Renaissance-tour concerts in 2023. If I’m being honest, I’ll admit that sure, Meghan probably would have loved to be there for Bey’s final Cowboy Carter concert. But Meghan is part of Beyonce’s inner circle – Meg knows that Beyonce will release Act iii (long rumored to be Beyonce’s rock album) and Meghan will definitely attend multiple nights of that tour! And as I said, my theory is that the Sussexes are out of the country right now.