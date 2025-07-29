Mail: Why didn’t Duchess Meghan attend Beyonce’s final Cowboy Carter concert?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t been seen or heard from in a few weeks. Meghan hasn’t updated her personal Instagram since the 4th of July, and As Ever’s IG Stories are just reposts of people using As Ever products. Prince Harry was in Angola in mid-July, and he reportedly went to Botswana to see his dear friends Teej and Mike. My theory is that Meghan and the kids are in Africa too, and this could have been Archie and Lili’s first trip to Botswana as well. My point is that I kind of doubt that the Sussex fam is even in America right now, so why are people asking about Meghan NOT attending Beyonce’s final Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas over the weekend?
Fans have been questioning Meghan Markle’s absence after a slew of her celebrity pals jetted off to Las Vegas together to watch Beyoncé perform during the final show of her acclaimed Cowboy Carter tour. Beyoncé concluded her tour in Las Vegas on Saturday night, and a whole host of A-listers were in the audience supporting her.
Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Khloe Kardashian, Gayle King, and Kerry Washington all attended the hotly-anticipated concert. The stars watched side by side from the VIP section and shared a handful of images together throughout the night.
But numerous social media followers were quick to notice that many of the famous faces in attendance at the show are deemed to be part of Meghan’s ‘Montecito squad,’ and began to wonder why she wasn’t there with them.
After Gayle posted pictures alongside a group of stars at the concert, numerous fans rushed to the comment section to ask, ‘Where’s Meghan?’
‘And no Meghan Markle? I hear plates shattering in Montecito,’ joked someone else.
‘Where’s your other bestie Meghan Markle?’ wondered another person.
Meghan and Harry went to one of Beyonce’s LA concerts back in May – the Mail knows that, because they smashed plates and sobbed about how hot Harry and Meghan looked in the photos. Meghan also attended multiple Renaissance-tour concerts in 2023. If I’m being honest, I’ll admit that sure, Meghan probably would have loved to be there for Bey’s final Cowboy Carter concert. But Meghan is part of Beyonce’s inner circle – Meg knows that Beyonce will release Act iii (long rumored to be Beyonce’s rock album) and Meghan will definitely attend multiple nights of that tour! And as I said, my theory is that the Sussexes are out of the country right now.
Photos courtesy of Beyonce.com and Meghan’s IG.
OMG they are just trying to connect to anything and make it negative!! My guess is the Sussexes are on a summer vacation. Who says she has to attend all last concerts of a Beyonce tour? It’s just ridiculous!! Let’s hear about the Greek vacation in a private yacht that the taxpayers are funding!!
I thought that Meghan was meant to be irrelevant, so why does anyone care?
Dear Fail, why didn’t Lazy attend the Euro final?
She’s the taxpayer funded princess last heard of in a foreign government yacht with her parents. When is she returning to work to justify her public funding?
CopyKate is far too busy flipping through designer wallpaper sample catalogs to decorate her 5th home and running up a $70k bill on new outfits for the few times she’s managed to pop out this year. Tough work that absolutely justifies an opulent mega yacht vacation. You can’t possibly expect to see her make her 27th “return” to work until at least October.
This is such a bizarre thing for them to be wondering about. There’s a whole article about this?? They really are desperate for Meghan content since she’s incognito at the moment…gotta get those clicks somehow.
WHERE IS MEGHAN SO WE CAN YELL AT HER FOR GOING TO THE CONCERT AND WEARING AN EXPENSIVE OUTFIT??????
😂😂😂😂
I bet the Fail sent their minions to the concert in the hope of papping her.
An expensive venture for them so the clicks have to cover the cost of the tickets.
Constantly wondering about the whereabouts of a couple you claim is “irrelevant” is a sickness with no cure. These people are ridiculous
Gutter rats doing what they know to do create noise re the Sussexes for clicks. Pretty sure the Sussexes are on summer break with their children. Where I do not know. Just hope they are relaxing, enjoying each other’s company, while encountering new adventures.
I can give them loads of irrelevant “celebrities” to fume about!
😄
There’s a couple in Kefalonia who will give them the clicks but no no no, they won’t go there.
The Fail minions wouldn’t mind going to Greece I bet.
Can’t imagine having a job where EVERY day, you have to write an article about your hate for a woman you don’t even know. Must be exhausting to have sold your soul.
They rotate them and you have the deft hand of the editor to make the extra twist of the knife. I was impressed by Harry’s list of all these hate journos he’s kept a record of.
To be so full of hate can’t be good for their mental health.
Deranged royalists are beyond pathetic. Why are they always checking on Meghan’s attendance at pretty much any event eg Bezos wedding, considering they claim to despise her & should be glad if she’s low profile? and then rushing to gayle’s comments asking about or making dumb comments about Meghan? Loser behaviour
Gayle didn’t even attend Meghan’s wedding. Apart from Oprah their links are tenuous. Gayle read Harry’s statement against a Palace briefing but there’s little to suggest anything between Meghan and Gayle.
Gayle did attend Meghan’s baby shower though.
I have a friend who was at that concert (in the higher seats) and she had a perfect view of that VIP box so kept posting pictures as the celebs kept arriving (she has a picture of them taking the selfie lol) and I admit I did keep waiting to see Meghan.
But alas, not meant to be. My guess is they are on vacation somewhere – Botswana, wherever – and that’s why her socials have been so quiet and she didn’t attend.
the Mail et al will make it out like everyone in that box hates her now – but considering Tina Knowles made a point of being on Meghan’s podcast, Oprah made a point of telling that duck story just a week or two ago, etc – that’s just a fantasy on the part of the Mail. They think if they keep insisting that everyone hates her it will eventually come true but it just seems to make her circle rally around her even more.
Lol these people are just mad they don’t know where Meghan is and what she’s doing. And she’s not updating her Instagram so they can’t use her posts to write articles about and make money.
This is a ridiculous question on it’s face though. Why aren’t you hanging out with your friends you need to explain? Ummm, why? If they don’t do everything together that means they don’t like her anymore? So none of Meghan’s friends can do anything without her ever? Lol.
At least Meghan has friends. The Lazy one doesn’t so the Fail can’t stalk her friends.
Uncle Gary has been a bit quiet. Where is he these days? He and Tom Jr would be great buddies together!
Fans of Meghan don’t disrespect her, those people in your comments section were derangers, Daily Fail. Please get that straight.
This is what you call a sick and abusive behavior.
Weren’t they just complaining about her updating her instagram account and stealing the frontpage headlines. They probably had Meghan steals Charlotte’s moment at women’s soccer articles all ready to go if she had been there.
Unless the British tabloids are paying for Meghan transportation, outfit and tickets to the concert, then it’s none of their f——-g business where Meghan is or isn’t . I too believe she is in Africa and that’s why they are off the grid enjoying their freedom and happiness. What the British media should be asking is if they is room for a pony in wank and button new house they want to move into
I wasn’t expecting Meghan to be in Las Vegas. I’m with Kaiser, I think the family went to Botswana.
I agree. If Harry really is in Botswana and off the grid it makes sense Meghan and the kids are with him. Why go off grid if you have a wife and kids? It definitely explains the break she is taking from Instagram
I wished the DM would ask these questions of Kate. Why was Kate not at Ascot? Why was Kate not ate woman Euro final in Switzerland? Would it not have been wonderful for the whole Wales family to watch the Euro final and watch the Lionesses winning? It was in the evening, not to hot, probably three hours long, so not to long. Perfect family outing. Where are the Waleses now?
As always they projecting the Waleses on to the Sussexes.
It should have been “at the woman Euro final”.
My theory is that the DM and the Sun are also pretty sure she is on vacation. And are using this time to be messy and trying to incite a response. Which they do all the time anyways but it would also explain this past week or so. Wouldn’t be surprised if they are stalking airports. May they be thwarted and the Sussexes stay undercover.
That’s all this is. They want to know where Harry and Meghan are and what they’re doing, and her being silent on Instagram means that they don’t have anything to write about. Is why they were trying to beat the bushes with the Netflix stories last week( that they aren’t even talking about anymore), and I’m happy that they didn’t take the bait.
These are the money makers and that’s who they want to write about. They could write about why the Prince and Princess of Wales hadn’t been seen in weeks either, but that will require acknowledging where they likely are/were so they won’t do that.
I too hope that they are enjoying their time off and continue to pay them dust. If they don’t get something soon though the British media is going to start revisiting Meghan’s Instagram posts, the same way that they revisit old Royal gossip fr two or three years ago when they have nothing else to write about
Even if the Sussexes are in the country….so what? They saw Beyonce perform. They specifically saw the Cowboy Carter tour. Is going to the last concert some sort of mandatory thing? I realize that some more extreme elements of the Beyhive demand you attend everything and watch everything and listen to everything or you’re not a fan (much like Swifties, Supernatural fandom, Bills Mafia, any fandom really has their extreme members) but come on. They just wanted to perp walk Meghan (how dare she wear expensive clothes? Doesn’t she know she’s black and shouldn’t be able to that? Where are the kids? Obviously the Sussex kids are being neglected/don’t exist/etc. Harry frowned once.) to distract from the Greek yacht vacation.
Even if she’s sitting in her house, do they realize that they aren’t joined at the hip? These people are weird.
Why does the DM think it is so important, Meghan is clearly the most important royal, they write more about Meghan than any of the others.
So irrelevant, huh?
Beyonce is a Sweetheart to everyone but her circle is TIGHT, literally only family and people she knew before fame.
It seems like the Sussexes are off the grid and it’s getting to some people. So what if she didn’t go to the final concert? She already went in LA. All those celebrities at the concert and the talk is about someone who didn’t go? Was she supposed to?
Once again for the people in the back: How many of William and Kate’s tenants live in unsafe housing? How much rent money do they continue to receive from the military and the NHS? What “work” is it they actually do?
Harry and Meghan aren’t taxpayer funded and aren’t required to appear publicly at all and definitely not on demand.
That’s absolutely killing the tabloids (and the YouTube trash who bash the Sussexes for cash).
I hope Harry and Meghan stay in stealth mode the entire summer so these haters can enter their broke-a$$ era.
The Fail is so desperate for Meghan content that they are making up reactions of “fans” when it was actually derangers who read the Fail asking where she was at and making up their own fantasy that her friends and neighbors of Montecito must have unfriended her. The truth is that Meghan has a large group of friends and a loving husband and children, so she spreads her time between all of them as any normal person would. These derangers are so angry that Meghan is surrounded by so many people who love, protect and want to spend time with her that they can’t relate because it doesn’t fit with what they want her life to be. Her life being more fulfilling and happier than theirs is killing them, the Fail and the derangers.
Hold up!! Hold the phone!!
Is the daily fail admitting that they and the rest of the shit print media, the rota rats and all the dingbat derangers, are really Meghan fans?? Because they are the ones that are desperately foaming at the mouth to see Meghan, and have her provide them with content.
The REAL Meghan fans are chilling waiting for the next round, after the feast that 2025 has been so far.
Think over eating at Thanksgiving, and finding a couch or lounge chair to pass out on.
We know there are multiple offerings coming in the next couple of months, and unlike the lazy FK and FQ who are on their 99th unearned vacation, the Sussexes have earned a well deserved break. Wherever they are!!
I thought that the Fail claimed that Harry agreed to share their schedule with the palaces, so shouldn’t the Fail know where they are at and shouldn’t they have known that Meghan wasn’t going to be at the concert in Vegas?
This is such a non story. Nobody should expect Meghan at all the Beyonce shows. The British press is getting desperate to drum up content. They are just miserable they don’t know Meghan’s next moves.
I would say though that Meghan knowing about act iii is a big stretch. I think they are friendly/friends with lots of mutual respect(and obviously Bey stood up for Meghan because of the horrible anti-blackness and sexism she was subjected to) but Meghan is not inner circle.
Beyonce’s inner circle is notoriously small and true hive know that is pretty much consists of her her family, Kelly, and Michelle.