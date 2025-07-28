Prince Harry’s peace offering to his dad: Harry will ‘share’ his schedule with the palace

Prince Harry traveled to Angola around July 15/16. He was there for a few days, highlighting the work of his longtime patronage, The HALO Trust. British outlets were not allowed anywhere near Harry, but his trip – and his walk through a minefield – garnered international coverage. According to the Mail, Harry traveled to Botswana for several days after he left Angola. He likely visited his surrogate parents, Tania “Teej” Jenkins and Mike Holding, and the Mail is making a big deal about how Harry went off-grid, with one source telling them: “This time he took some more time and space, and made the trip into a week-long visit to reconnect with old friends and get some headspace away from his phone and emails. He went off comms for two days or so. It was a good moment for Harry to take some time away from everything, enjoying total peace of mind and being somewhere so remote that he couldn’t even get emails or texts or calls.” I hope he did go to Botswana for a week! I honestly wondered at the time if Meghan and the kids were relatively close-by when Harry was in Angola, and it would not surprise me at all if this was actually Archie and Lili’s first trip to Botswana.
Speaking of the Angola trip, did you know that it overshadowed Queen Camilla’s birthday? LMAO. Well, connected to that, the usual suspects are still talking about the “peace summit” several weeks ago, with the Sussexes’ reps meeting with King Charles’s PR guru. Apparently, Prince Harry made a “peace offering” to his father: an offer to share his schedule with the palace, to avoid constantly stealing the left-behinds’ thunder. I cannot stop giggling at this.
Prince Harry has offered to share his official diary engagements with the Royal Family in a bid to further reduce tensions between him and his father, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The peace offering is aimed at avoiding a repetition of the date clash that resulted in his trip to the African country of Angola knocking coverage of Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait off the front pages earlier this month. Images of the duke retracing his late mother’s footsteps through a minefield – accompanied by throwback pictures of Princess Diana in the same location 28 years ago – dominated almost every UK newspaper.
The new diary-sharing arrangement is even believed to extend to Prince William’s court at Kensington Palace. And it is also hoped the move to ‘deconflict’ their diaries could lead to the King and his younger son finally being able to fix a date in their busy schedules to meet face to face.
It comes as lines of communication between the Sussex household and Buckingham Palace have continued to remain open since The Mail on Sunday exclusively revealed earlier this month that peace talks had been held between representatives from both sides. The King’s head of communications Tobyn Andreae and the Sussexes’ chief communications officer Meredith Maines were pictured in the MoS a fortnight ago meeting on a London club balcony, accompanied by Harry’s UK press officer Liam Maguire.
Last night, a source described the latest development to share the duke’s schedule as a significant milestone. They added: ‘Before that meeting between their aides in London, conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity were relished and even perhaps encouraged by the Sussexes. Now, Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about ‘deconflicting’ with his family. That’s why his household agreed to draw up a “grid” of his activities and share them with Buckingham Palace, and by extension with Kensington Palace. Harry still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change. However, if the Royal Family have full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly. It’s a significant gesture.’
The Angola trip was only the latest in a number of personal appearances by the California- based couple which overshadowed coverage of a series of official engagements and good works by the Royals. This year, matters have been further complicated by Harry’s wife Meghan starting up two social media pages offering glimpses into her home life with Harry, which inevitably dominated the news agenda in the UK.
This state of affairs cannot fail to have upset King Charles, who is known to be a stickler for ensuring Royal Family members do not schedule engagements that clash with each other. It is understood that, while the new regime will stop short of Harry giving his brother the power to control his diary, the duke is – for the first time since hostilities began in 2020 – open to Prince William being given knowledge of his movements.
It could be an initiative that William comes to appreciate when he travels to Brazil to promote his Earthshot Prize, which recognises ‘game-changing innovations that will repair our planet’, in early November. But it is a reconciliation with his father rather than his brother that appears to be at the top of Harry’s list of priorities.
What a self-own by the Windsors, you know? Having to acknowledge that the Sussexes still overshadow them constantly when the Sussexes are just living their lives. Meghan posting on her Instagram overshadows William and Kate’s bare bones work schedule. Harry working with the HALO Trust overshadowed Camilla’s hilariously Photoshopped birthday portraits. As for Harry’s offer to share his schedule… it’s actually a terrible idea and I hope it doesn’t happen. One of the few things Harry has going for him is his Incognito/Ninja Mode, where he can just turn up in Shanghai or Ukraine or Canada without anyone releasing that information to the British tabloids in advance. As soon as he starts sharing his schedule with his father and brother, the Daily Mail is going to get so many “exclusives” about Harry’s travels and events. Harry will also find that William and Charles will be doing the most to “compete” with Harry on days where he has events. Hopefully, the first time that happens, Harry will rescind his offer of schedule-sharing. Still, it’s insanely funny that they mentioned Meghan’s IG posts. The palace is begging to know when Meghan is going to post on her social media!!
Seriously doubt Harry will share his schedule updates because of the risk this would put him in. I also feel this is more noise coming from an institution desperately trying to hold onto relevance by corralling the folks that escaped.
I hope so too. Having made their great escape, sharing schedules places them back at security risk and is a major step backwards.
The rats should focus on the left behinds, not the Sussexes.
I firmly believe that the reason the Sussex’s family stayed alive was because the don’t share their schedules with the left overs.. it is also how they can travel to places incognito and we find out when post are made after the event.. I also imagine it cuts down on security costs when the travel itinerary isn not leaked to the tabloids. Sharing it with an institution that sells you out at every opportunity just makes no sense whatsoever.
@Maxine Branch: You make a good point about Harry’s security concerns. It wouldn’t be smart to share his schedule with the Palace given it has a major problem with leaking to the press.
I hope Harry doesn’t, no good can come from it for Harry himself.
Would he be *required* to share just his own or also his schedule with his wife? What is the definition of an event? Would he be *required* to share his kids events?
These are people who pulled his security and likely leaked his whereabouts in Canada, putting his and his family’s life in danger. Why risk your life again?
They also likely leaked his Los Angeles location, endangering them all further.
Whatever he has planned, these people will likely try to make him look bad… loom what happened to Sentebale
They’ve been leaking Hazza’s whereabouts, trying to get him unalived since his first tour in Afghanistan, long before he met Meghan. Someone(s) in his family was jealous that he was out there serving his country and looking like an action hero. Possibly someone who, if his meemaw wasn’t CiC, would probably have been tossed out of the military for his own behaviour.
“The peace offering is aimed at avoiding a repetition of the date clash that resulted in his trip to the African country of Angola knocking coverage of Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait off the front pages earlier this month”
Who cares about the Rottweiler’s birthday? It will only remind people that Diana died so she could become Queen. It’s the rats’ fault that they chose to have Harry on the cover. Not on the Sussexes.
As for sharing schedules, this is one way to control the Sussexes especially if they’re keen to control Meghan’s IG. I hope the Sussexes told them to fuck off. They were never supported by the Palaces, in fact the opposite, so why should the Sussexes prop up the dwindling popularity of the Windsors? This is all on Chuck and his incompetence.
Another reason why the “overshadowing” argument fails to work when hurled at H+M is that the Sussexes aren’t the ones who decide what goes on the front pages: the rats and their editors do. It’s hilarious beyond belief.
The palaces and their minions are basically admitting that whenever they are out and about, they are hoping to overshadow the Sussexes and acknowledging that they fail miserably each time – even a basic post by M knocks them off the front pages.
Yeah unless Harry has some kind of editorial control over the UK newspapers, he’s not doing any overshadowing. They have the choice on whether or not to cover him, and especially for the Angola trip given the fact that they weren’t given press passes they really had no reason to cover that trip to the extent they did. They just know that no one cared about The uncanny valley birthday photos of Camilla. And a way to explain away why no one cared was that he took her attention.
Beyond the fact that there is something going on every single day on this planet by a celebrity, politician, athlete and none of them have to ” coordinate diaries”, asking your former employee to tell you when he is working is a ridiculous ask.
Pegs can’t repair anything and he’s now going to repair the planet. The private jets and the yachts he takes causes more problem s for the planet. No way is harry going to share his schedule with his dad. Who would just leak to the media. This is another fantasy story by a source. So Charles can let harry know it’s one of his cousins birthdays so harry has to change the date.
“game-changing innovations that will repair our planet’”
Hey Willy, here are three innovations:
1. Stop using Uber chopper.
2. Fly commercial.
3. Stop holidaying on gas-guzzling yachts.
Not so easy for you eh, Earthshit?
4. Spend some money on your rental properties to make them safe and energy efficient
Oh come on!! I doubt seriously that stealth Harry will share his “ schedule” with Daddy who took his security away!!! I believe that Harry knows why his mother was killed and who was involved and he isn’t going to let that happen to him or his family!! Sounds like the gutter press is trying to goad Harry into making a statement but Harry isn’t playing their game. They are pissed that they didn’t know until after it has all happened and that British gutter press is not welcome at his events!!!
The rats want their schedule so they can talk and monetise them again as if the last five years haven’t happened. Think this is their order to Chuck and the Palaces.
Chuck doesn’t care. His statement that he wishes them luck overseas was his true sentiment. These are the rats screwing with him.
This can’t possibly be true. Why would Harry think sharing his schedule with his father and company could possibly keep his peace and safety of his wife and children he currently has. I don’t believe this . It would be insane. And I can’t imagine Meghan would think that those people knowing her life plans is a good thing after how much they try to make her life a living hell every day all day . Nope I call bs the only part I know is true is that the left behinds are seriously panicking because Harry and Meghan take all their thunder without trying and they have no clue how to get any part of Harry and Meghan spotlight to shine on them
I HIGHLY doubt this story is true. The DM have so many different versions of this meeting. He has no need to share his schedule because I’m sure he knows it would be unsafe to do that and Harry is all about his safety. And Harry will always overshadow the RF whether he shares his schedule or not.
I hope it is not true because here they are leaking it to the press ……an indication of exactly what would happen to information shared with that family.
I hope you are right, why should he allow the Palace to control him again, after all they drove him out and it hasn’t worked for them, He is doing fine without them. As for overshadowing Camilla’s birthday, it was the editor of the DM who decided to do that.
If this is true that he is going to share his schedule I have to say this imo is a huge mistake and serious security threat.. every thing that is shared with those people gets leaked to the tabloids in real time. If I was Prince Harry I would not risk my family’s life once again for these people.
My first thought is a horrified NO WAY. This endangers Harry and if they get his schedule and know where H and his family will be, there will be leaks.
I hope, I pray this is a made up, golly we wish this were true, maybe we can make it come true, kind of messaging from the rota.
Besides, I LIKE Harry in stealth mode. I like that he shows up and does good. I like that some times he conflicts w/their schedules. Because it’s up to the rota who is on the front page, not Harry.
I hope in his reconciliation notes he indicates that the second his schedule is leaked, it’s over.
I hope this would be his last time trusting them to do the right thing, because I think they are incapable of it. I don’t think they would recognize the right thing even if it came up and slapped them silly. Stay safe, Harry.
It’s strange, you would think the the Rota would know that it is they who decide who goes on the front page.
I too think its a huge security risk for Harry to share his calender because they have shown themselves to be untrust worthy . Wanting to conrol them most likely involes vetoing most of their events due to non events from the left behinds don’t do it Harry. unless your father is providing security or its curtailed to one event like invictus
“DON’T DO IT HARRY” I wouldn’t trust that nest of vipers to tell me the time let alone where Harry and his family will be on any given date. I truly understand why he would want to make peace with his father but, giving the palaces that kind of access is asking for the worst kind of trouble. We all saw what happened in NYC and I’ve no doubt they’d try it again if they knew H&M’s schedules.
Oooh. I hope that’s not true. He already has to give RAVEC notice anytime he wants to enter the uk. And let’s be real bc how many time have Will and Kate stepped on Camilla and Charles schedule this year? But no, they want an exact schedule for every time Meghan posts on SM, lol.
I dont think its true. harry likes to move about in stealth mode and this would take that away bc the rota would know his movements ahead of time AND william would plan events to “steal Harry’s thunder.”
This makes it sound like Harry is sharing his google calendar with the family and I don’t think he’s anywhere close to that. part of the reason he left was so he could be in charge of his events and appearances.
No way would harry do this. He would not let Charles know what hotels he stay at when he leaves Meghan and the children to travel and the scheduled flights. No way would harry give them this info
If he shared a fake schedule, that would work. Everyone here knows that the BRF will leak Harry’s itinerary. Leaking the fakes would show everyone else that the BRF absolutely cannot be trusted.
Yes, that sounds like a good idea. Sure Pa, here’s my schedule you can leak to the rats 😏
If this is true, I hope all Harry shares are the dates and nothing else. No location or type of event.
I could see him sharing times when he is busy and can’t meet with Charles if they are planning to meet, but not details of why and where. If they were willing to work a both-ways deal it might be different, such as not scheduling your coronation on Archie’s BD. Why should Harry respect Camilla’s BD when KC showed no respect for Archie’s?
That was such a fucked up ultimatum from Chuck – show me how much you love me by attending the hat party I scheduled on your son’s birthday.
Chuck really is a mind fuck.
Why would Harry even agree to do that? The minute the Sussexes announce they’re doing anything, a flurry of royal events are scheduled. Remember when the original With Love Meghan premiere was scheduled, Kate made an appearance that day and William was supposed to do something but cancelled it. It’s a very obvious pattern. Also, why should they know his schedule if it could compromise his security? Lets hope he added the caveat that this not involve the British press.
IF this is true then I’m gobsmacked by Harry’s utter stupidity.
Yes, I agree if true. But I think these are the rats creating a story to fulfill their wet dreams.
Who says it is true? This is the 3rd or 4th version of this meeting that took place. Harry will overshadow the RF regardless if he shares his schedule.
How…….quaint. I’ve noticed that derangers & assorted other crown-shaggers in general are know to swallow and regurgitate every piece of shite from the shitmedia.
One quintessential, re-vomitted tell is the narrative that H is stupid
Harry’s going to share secrets with the one organization that, for his whole life, has leaked information about him to the tabloids? It’s the end of July, not April Fool’s Day.
Exactly. This is just the press reminding the stale and pale leftovers that even an Instagram post by Meghan is more interesting and newsworthy than anything they are doing.
This is probably an unpopular opinion here, but I have a better idea than making peace with the royals. I think Harry and Meghan should decouple themselves from the British monarchy entirely. Cede the titles. Go rogue. Then they can do what they want when they want. Instead of just doing charity which limits their impact, they can do real public service which often involves being political. They have the resources now to be truly independent of this stale, irrelevant institution. Harry can have a relationship if he wants with his family without their control or the constant sniping by the British media. They can find real freedom, to paraphrase Omid Scobie, only by resigning from royalty. And I don’t understand why parents would even want their two American children to have British royal titles. I’m sure most people here think this is a dumbass idea. I think it’s the only way forward for two people who have fought so hard for their independence. Find your freedom, guys. You’re almost there!
I imagine they want their two children to have the option of the titles if they wish to and to not just make the choice for them, perhaps. You have to consider that the “Prince” title has been always part of Harry’s identity. I don’t think it is something anybody else can understand. There is also the factor that they want their biracial children to not be the only ones giving up things. Why shouldn’t Archie and Lili, the grandchildren of a king be given the titles they are due same as any of the (white) others?
Parents make long term decisions for their minor children all the time. And “we’re keeping these titles for our biracial children to own the Windsors” is giving the titles an importance they don’t really have. That’s where I come from on this issue or any issue in involving the royals. It’s all meaningless bs anyway. Why not just cut the cord and make a clean break rather than continue this endless battle?
And Harry now has the opportunity to embrace a new identity as a free man.
Harry believes in the institution, he just can’t live with it.
Losing the titles isn’t going to magically “cut the cord”. The BM would still be on the attack and comparing all of them with the others and they would still be related. That’s what the tabloids want people to think because they want Meghan and the children stripped of anything and everything.
Constant deranged attacks on nonroyal private citizens living in the US would come with significant risks for the tabloids. And they would have to acknowledge that Harry is never going to return to royal duties. Harassing them would make them look like the ex spouse who can’t accept the divorce is final.
@Sunnyside Up: that’s what causes a lot of cognitive dissonance for him.
H&M would still be in the public eye doing their work and charity. That, with the link to the royals by blood would be sufficient for the tabloids. The only consequences would be if H&M kept bringing lawsuits.
They can stop with the constant whining about schedule conflicts due to the Sussexes because it isn’t the Sussexes who write these UK headline articles about everything the Sussexes do or don’t do. It doesn’t have to be inevitable that the UK media write about the Sussexes and it definitely isn’t under the Sussexes control what the UK media writes about them because if it were it would be fair, accurate and ethical. I don’t believe this is true because giving their schedule away in advance to the palaces is giving away their location to the media to stalk them more than they already do. Besides it isn’t the Sussexes who need to consider others schedules because Archie’s birthday wasn’t unknown or a surprise when Charles scheduled I’m an ass hat day on Archie’s birthday. The IG ten year celebration in the UK wasn’t unknown when all of the other royals conveniently had scheduling conflicts to not show up for Harry and IG’s huge accomplishment. The Spencer’s were free to show support and not have a scheduling conflict on that day.
If this is true, this is a terrible decision by Harry and his team. His schedule will be leaked to the press by the Palace. I hope this is not true and that this is the press making a false narrative so that when the next clash happens they will bash him for going back on his promise. It’s interesting that Meghan doesn’t seem to be part of this deal. This could mean that this story is not true. I can’t see her agreeing to it anyway as she will be giving up some control of her life. The real problem here is the press and their lack of discipline and their desperation to know what’s going on in Harry’s life. I’m more inclined to believe that this story is not true.
I agree. It’s such an odd story. What would this achieve? Harry and Meghan always overshadow the RF. It makes no sense . If they are mad that the Halo trip overshadowed Camilla’s B day then why didn’t Meredith share this trip with BP since it happened after the meeting?
Say for a minute this is legit, what would it achieve? The BRF would know in advance that there’s a clash? And? Harry books his trips and no-one is suggesting that he’s going to start scheduling around vital royal events like Camilla’s birthday.
The Rottweiler’s birthday is not a vital royal event. Only in Chuck’s mind is it vital.
Did the Wales’s wish her happy birthday? I don’t recall. Anyone else celebrate it?
I would think that at 78 Camila would rather forget that it is her birthday, I gave up birthdays many years ago.
This would be an enormous mistake.
Also, Meghan hasn’t posted on her personal IG for 3 weeks. I hope she isn’t caving on that, too.
Maybe she has posted because she is on holiday with the family.. I’m still thinking she was in Botswana with Harry and possibly the children.
She’s probably just taking a break because she’s on vacation. Not any different than any other person that uses social media and wants to be present while they’re spending time with their families. The business Instagram has been posting, so she doesn’t have to share on her personal one.
I think she’s on vacation as well and I think we may get a photodump or two when she comes back. When they went to Disneyland nothing was posted until they were gone.
This is a random analogy lol but Lin Manuel Miranda used to go off social media every weekend, and when he was in London for Mary Poppins Returns he would travel a lot around Europe during weekends and off times – and he would never post on social media until after he returned. This was the height of Hamilton and i think he had some run-ins with um, enthusiastic, fans, so he stopped posting locations and such until after they were home. So he would show that they ate at X cafe in Madrid, but three days after they were there.
I assume many celebs take similar approaches, including Meghan.
I hope Harry is not going to share his movements and engagements with the left behind Windsors. It will take away his and his family moving around under the radar.
If Harry or his team read this DM artifice this should be a warning. BP and KP are up to their old tricks, briefing and leaking stories. They are leaking like a sieve.
And as Jais said above Willi and Kate do not respect Charles and Camilla’s diary. Why should Harry who has nothing to do with the left behinds diaries and royal engagements?
Oh, actually the DM is finally acknowledging the influence and relevance Harry and Meghan still has for the BM and the left behind Windsors.
Harry told us he found some harsh truths during his case for security and told us explicitly that the palace told other countries to deny him security so I highly doubt he would give them his schedule. Never mind the leaking to the daily fail, it would be too much of a security risk. They would stalk him to no end.
H&M’s events overshadow the royals because they are the ones every single publication in the UK vastly prefers to write about. Harry sharing his schedule would only supercharge that dynamic. I really hope this isn’t real. Truly a bad idea.
Aha! So the “peace summit” was BP setting up a meeting with Harry’s team to try and negotiate access to Harry’s calendar. I wonder what BP is offering in exchange
I hope it’s not true, but if it is it’s a very stupid move. I know people here don’t think he’d ever do anything like that but I think people need to understand Harry is set on having a relationship with his father, and that will not happen without Harry giving up something. It’s hard to understand, given what charles did (and continues to do) to Meghan and their children but it’s clear he still does. I even see it going further, but people don’t want to talk about that.
Of course this could just be a lie, I know that. But that doesn’t change that the reason these lies around him and charles get written is because Harry himself said he wants to fix things, and of course that meeting. They need to fill space and when there is a pinch of truth it’s easier for people to believe. “Well they did have a meeting, and Harry did say he wants a relationship, so this sounds true.”
I could see this being true as well for the very reason you stated. He wants a relationship with his father regardless of what Charles has done in the past. Harry has only 1 parent left and to know he has cancer puts things in a different light for him. I have a relative that experienced a difficult relationship with his father. They both said and did things they shouldn’t have but my uncle was always there when his father needed him. When asked why given all that happened, he said it is what a son is suppose to do.