“‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ had a great opening weekend” links

I would say good opening weekend and very front-loaded.
Pedro is the only reason I’m seeing this. I’m so sick of super hero movies. I grew up on the Fantastic Four comics although in the originals Reed Richards was a macho dbag who treated Sue like a child.
The set design of Fantastic Four is fabulous. And very blue. I need the flying car.
It’s fun. It’s action-packed. Vanessa Kirby is awesome. So is Julia Garner. Oh look, Natasha Lyonne! Lots of blue costumes. Lots of blue sets. The flying car is blue. The baby carrier is blue.
Did I mention it’s very blue?
Lol! It is very blue!
Really did love that crazy mix of retro ’50s and tech. As I did not read the comic back in the day, I am assuming this is based on that.
I will say it was a refreshing change from the usual superhero movies.
I saw The Fantastic Four. I didn’t like it and found it boring. It was like watching supporting characters trying to step into “main character” energy and it failed. The baby plot was uninspiring. Probably the worse movie of the summer so far.
I’m sick and tired of superhero movies, but as a retired labor and delivery nurse, can I just say that the labor scene was pretty well done, all things considered. Vanessa did a great job, and I appreciated that the writers treated childbirth with dignity and respect.
I went to check out the Comic-Con highlights expecting to see sone of the awesome cosplay people did, or talk about some great panels. As an attendee, I didn’t even know they have a red carpet. And there were def more famous people there than shown here.
Interesting.