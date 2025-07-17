Prince Harry walked through an Angolan minefield on behalf of the Halo Trust

On Wednesday, Prince Harry had events in Angola. He arrived in the country on Tuesday, and he met with the Angolan president and they had a sit-down meeting. Harry made his second-ever trip to Angola on behalf of his work as patron of The Halo Trust, the Nobel-Peace-Prize-winning NGO which focuses on de-mining and landmine education. Harry’s mother famously worked with The Halo Trust in the last year of her life, and famously walked through a minefield to highlight the work of The Halo Trust. This week, Harry did the same… and by my count, this is his third time walking through a minefield. He also focused on landmine education:
Prince Harry is dedicating time to local children during his visit to Angola, continuing the humanitarian legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana, through his work with The HALO Trust.
On July 16, the Duke of Sussex, 40, took part in a children’s safety class in a remote Angolan village, helping to spread vital life-saving messages. The visit marked the second day of his solo trip to Angola, during which he met families living near the largest minefield in Africa as part of HALO Trust’s community outreach efforts.
During the visit, Harry repeated simple safety phrases in Portuguese — the national language of Angola — including “Stop, go back and tell your elders,” The HALO Trust said in a press release shared with PEOPLE. These crucial warnings aim to protect children from the deadly remnants of landmines left behind after the Angolan Civil War, which lasted from 1975 to 2002.
Reflecting on the visit, Prince Harry said, “Children should never have to live in fear of playing outside or walking to school. Here in Angola, over three decades later, the remnants of war still threaten lives every day.”
“The Angolan government’s continued commitment is a powerful testament to HALO’s success in saving lives and reducing humanitarian risk. We thank President Lourenço for his leadership and partnership, as well as continued donor support as we work together towards completing the mission of a landmine-free country,” he added.
Just so we’re clear, Harry has traveled to an active warzone (Ukraine) AND walked through a minefield in Angola this year, and he’s no longer a “working royal.” His working-royal brother has… flown to France and Switzerland to watch football. And that counted as “royal work.” Anyway, Sussex.com also gave some updates from Harry’s trip, with Harry saying: “As a father to young children, it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields. All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past.” He also wants to draw attention to de-mining efforts in two critical areas of Angola: the Lobito Corridor and the Okavango Delta. He referenced the de-mining efforts (using drones) happening right now in Ukraine.
🎥 “In 1997, my mother was in Huambo. The very minefield that she walked through was a bustling community that I managed to visit.”
Prince Harry returns to 🇦🇴 #Angola with HALO, 28 years after his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, brought landmines to the world’s attention: pic.twitter.com/NXDJzJi4cd
— The HALO Trust (@TheHALOTrust) July 16, 2025
Service is universal. Prince Harry walks the minefields in Angola highlighting the work of Halo Trust Charity.#PrinceHarryinAngola
🎥Halo Trust pic.twitter.com/o6CK1nnByM
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) July 16, 2025
Photos courtesy of The Halo Trust’s social media.
Yes Harry is the true Statesman. Since he left it has been super obvious that Peg is an incompetent useless person. Good King Harry!! His mother named him well!
Self-supporting Harry is out and about walking through a field of land mines while Willy flies around on the public dime attending football games and whining about Wimbledon being ruined. What a contrast. How much longer will the British people continue paying for this nonsense?
Ah yes, Harry goes through land formerly filled with land mines while Willy the future king watches tennis and bitches to his rats.
Facta, non verba, from the global statesman.
Harry keeps it moving. Well-done to Halo Trust. 7,000 football fields cleared and just 1,000 more to go until Angola is mine free. Amazing work and commitment.
This is a wonderful statistic! Looking forward to the day when Angola has no more mines in its soil.
That’s amazing – great work by Halo Trust!
Worthy and successful efforts. Well-done all!
Was the path he was on cleared before he walked there? I get why this is important but he’s also a father of two small children.
Yes, it was. Note the signage in the photos.
This is great work. It was interesting to see quite a few British papers put Harry on the front page just like when he went to Ukraine. According to them he doesn’t do anything so why are they reporting on him as if he’s a working royal? I even saw Kate Mansey tweeting that Harry pushed Camilla off the front pages. The Times published a photo of her that the Palace released in honour of her 78th birthday instead of Harry.
Love this for her.
I love that she’s pushed off not just for Harry but for something so strongly connected to diana.
Harry’s hustling backwards with his lawsuits if he has editorial control over the UK newspapers already. He didn’t do anything. The UK papers rightfully for once decided that someone raising money and bringing attention to a worthy cause, and highlighting the need for a charitable endeavor was more important than putting a picture on the cover for someone’s birthday. Not Harry’s fault that the UK media decided he was more important than their literal Queen.
Harry doesn’t make the rota brief to the public that he is statesman, he just shows it through his work. Bill just goes to football matches and bitches about his brother 24/7 and expects to be called a “global statesman” How sad. Bill doesn’t hold a candle to Harry.
He is the role model the British people and government should be celebrating.
That’s why the public came out to see him for the IG mass. You can’t buy that crowd, or that type of popularity.
Exactly!! Its like here in the US….the worst people are the loudest (ie all the Sussex haters and the ROTA)….but I think quietly people can see what is directly in front of their eyes….Harry is the real one. Megan is the real one. Thats why they both get massive crowds and Will and Kate and Charles and Camilla get booed…
The wrong brother is slated to be king. Harry travels to Africa, takes risks to underline the cause, and makes a good speech that even includes a few lines of Portuguese.
To be fair, Bulliam did attend the Pope’s funeral. After Charles pushed him out the door, and where he played global statesman by (checks tabloid notes) leaving for the airport when he saw Zelensky and Trump coming together.
This times a million. It could never be more clear that the British succession rules are bonkers. They have a new Henry VIII in line to take over the throne and the most compassionate/effective/proactive/benevolent prince has been exiled.
Not to mention the wives…..the one slated to be Queen hasn’t worked a day in her life and the exiled Princess is as compassionate and hard working as her Prince.
Another reason why the monarchy should be abolished.
My god what a horrific legacy of war for the population to deal with. Imagine the celebration when they clear the remaining mines. I imagine Harry would love to attend for those events. The royal machine diminished Diana’s work and it’s great to see Harry elevating it now.
I DARE William to do anything like this. Will is such a frigging lightweight, unpleasant, entitled and goofy all at the same time. King Henry, yes!
William doesn’t have the cojones! I recall the video of Harry moving through the military training course, looking strong, confident, and athletic. There’s also a video that shows timid William in contrast walking unsteadily across a balance beam of some sort, being held up on each side by assistants as he took each frightened step
There’s no comparison between these two men. That’s another reason William hates him. He will never have Harry’s physical prowess.
Sucks to be Will.
Found the video. Hope they’ll let me post it.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/j1zM54UqWD8
Deepest thanks to Prince Harry for the work that he does!
His commitment to service is deep, it is real, and it has no financial benefit to him or his family. Alongside his beloved wife Princess Meghan, he consistently highlights issues and causes that affect the lives of so many people around the world.
I am so impressed by them both, and grateful for the work that they do.