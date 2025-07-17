Prince Harry walked through an Angolan minefield on behalf of the Halo Trust

On Wednesday, Prince Harry had events in Angola. He arrived in the country on Tuesday, and he met with the Angolan president and they had a sit-down meeting. Harry made his second-ever trip to Angola on behalf of his work as patron of The Halo Trust, the Nobel-Peace-Prize-winning NGO which focuses on de-mining and landmine education. Harry’s mother famously worked with The Halo Trust in the last year of her life, and famously walked through a minefield to highlight the work of The Halo Trust. This week, Harry did the same… and by my count, this is his third time walking through a minefield. He also focused on landmine education:

Prince Harry is dedicating time to local children during his visit to Angola, continuing the humanitarian legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana, through his work with The HALO Trust. On July 16, the Duke of Sussex, 40, took part in a children’s safety class in a remote Angolan village, helping to spread vital life-saving messages. The visit marked the second day of his solo trip to Angola, during which he met families living near the largest minefield in Africa as part of HALO Trust’s community outreach efforts. During the visit, Harry repeated simple safety phrases in Portuguese — the national language of Angola — including “Stop, go back and tell your elders,” The HALO Trust said in a press release shared with PEOPLE. These crucial warnings aim to protect children from the deadly remnants of landmines left behind after the Angolan Civil War, which lasted from 1975 to 2002. Reflecting on the visit, Prince Harry said, “Children should never have to live in fear of playing outside or walking to school. Here in Angola, over three decades later, the remnants of war still threaten lives every day.” “The Angolan government’s continued commitment is a powerful testament to HALO’s success in saving lives and reducing humanitarian risk. We thank President Lourenço for his leadership and partnership, as well as continued donor support as we work together towards completing the mission of a landmine-free country,” he added.

Just so we’re clear, Harry has traveled to an active warzone (Ukraine) AND walked through a minefield in Angola this year, and he’s no longer a “working royal.” His working-royal brother has… flown to France and Switzerland to watch football. And that counted as “royal work.” Anyway, Sussex.com also gave some updates from Harry’s trip, with Harry saying: “As a father to young children, it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields. All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past.” He also wants to draw attention to de-mining efforts in two critical areas of Angola: the Lobito Corridor and the Okavango Delta. He referenced the de-mining efforts (using drones) happening right now in Ukraine.

🎥 “In 1997, my mother was in Huambo. The very minefield that she walked through was a bustling community that I managed to visit.” Prince Harry returns to 🇦🇴 #Angola with HALO, 28 years after his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, brought landmines to the world’s attention: pic.twitter.com/NXDJzJi4cd — The HALO Trust (@TheHALOTrust) July 16, 2025

Service is universal. Prince Harry walks the minefields in Angola highlighting the work of Halo Trust Charity.#PrinceHarryinAngola 🎥Halo Trust pic.twitter.com/o6CK1nnByM — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) July 16, 2025