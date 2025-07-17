Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson made their red-carpet couple debut!

Megan Thee Stallion is actually really private about her romantic life. She reveals some of what’s going on for her romantically in her music, but in real life, she’s rarely been seen with her boyfriends or situationships. But something shifted recently. Megan has started dating Klay Thompson, the 35-year-old professional basketball player. He currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks. I don’t know when Meg and Klay started up, but it feels pretty recent, like two months ago at most. They’ve been soft-launching all over the place, especially on Megan’s social media. They are very, very hot for each other and Klay is treating her like a princess (from what I can see). Well, Meg and Klay made their red-carpet couple debut last night. He was her date at the inaugural benefit gala for her foundation.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are stepping out in style. The couple made their red carpet debut at the rapper’s Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on Wednesday, July 16. Megan, 30, wore a striking halter-neck black gown complete with an intricate silver asymmetrical belt detail at the hips. Thompson, 35, opted for a classic black-and-white tux. “Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f——- movie,” Megan tells PEOPLE when describing how they met. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie that he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.” The gala was held to “provide resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities” in Houston and around the world, per its website. The foundation’s programs are “focused in the areas of education, housing, health & wellness, and community goodwill,” and the organization takes its name after Megan’s late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas. “I feel like they can see what I’m doing right now,” Megan tells PEOPLE of honoring her family’s legacy. “I feel like they’re looking down on me from heaven, and I feel like they’re like, ‘Yes, daughter!’ I feel like my momma’s so happy. I feel like she is clapping. I feel like my great-grandma is so happy. I feel like my daddy is like, ‘this is exactly what I knew my child was gonna do.’ I feel like they’re super proud.”

[From People]

I’m proud of Meg and I’ve never even met her. I’m so proud of her for starting a foundation to uplift her community in Houston, and I’m proud to see her looking so healthy and happy. I hope Klay continues to treat her like a princess, and I can’t believe they’re already doing red carpets together! It must be serious. Meg also told Page Six: “I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.” Damn, she’s in love!