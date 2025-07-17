Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson made their red-carpet couple debut!

Megan Thee Stallion is actually really private about her romantic life. She reveals some of what’s going on for her romantically in her music, but in real life, she’s rarely been seen with her boyfriends or situationships. But something shifted recently. Megan has started dating Klay Thompson, the 35-year-old professional basketball player. He currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks. I don’t know when Meg and Klay started up, but it feels pretty recent, like two months ago at most. They’ve been soft-launching all over the place, especially on Megan’s social media. They are very, very hot for each other and Klay is treating her like a princess (from what I can see). Well, Meg and Klay made their red-carpet couple debut last night. He was her date at the inaugural benefit gala for her foundation.
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are stepping out in style. The couple made their red carpet debut at the rapper’s Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on Wednesday, July 16. Megan, 30, wore a striking halter-neck black gown complete with an intricate silver asymmetrical belt detail at the hips. Thompson, 35, opted for a classic black-and-white tux.
“Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f——- movie,” Megan tells PEOPLE when describing how they met. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie that he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”
The gala was held to “provide resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities” in Houston and around the world, per its website. The foundation’s programs are “focused in the areas of education, housing, health & wellness, and community goodwill,” and the organization takes its name after Megan’s late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas.
“I feel like they can see what I’m doing right now,” Megan tells PEOPLE of honoring her family’s legacy. “I feel like they’re looking down on me from heaven, and I feel like they’re like, ‘Yes, daughter!’ I feel like my momma’s so happy. I feel like she is clapping. I feel like my great-grandma is so happy. I feel like my daddy is like, ‘this is exactly what I knew my child was gonna do.’ I feel like they’re super proud.”
[From People]
I’m proud of Meg and I’ve never even met her. I’m so proud of her for starting a foundation to uplift her community in Houston, and I’m proud to see her looking so healthy and happy. I hope Klay continues to treat her like a princess, and I can’t believe they’re already doing red carpets together! It must be serious. Meg also told Page Six: “I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.” Damn, she’s in love!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 16: American professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Klay Thompson and girlfriend/American rapper and singer-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) wearing Off-White arrive at the Inaugural Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete And Thomas Foundation Gala held at Gotham Hall at The Haier Building on July 16, 2025 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1022709344, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 16: American professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Klay Thompson and girlfriend/American rapper and singer-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) wearing Off-White arrive at the Inaugural Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete And Thomas Foundation Gala held at Gotham Hall at The Haier Building on July 16, 2025 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1022709397, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 16: American rapper and singer-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) wearing Off-White arrives at the Inaugural Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete And Thomas Foundation Gala held at Gotham Hall at The Haier Building on July 16, 2025 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1022709752, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
New York, NY Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, who recently confirmed their relationship, make a stunning entrance at Gotham Hall in New York for The Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, where Megan is hosting the event honoring LaTosha Brown and Mila Henry.
Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson
BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, who recently confirmed their relationship, make a stunning entrance at Gotham Hall in New York for The Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, where Megan is hosting the event honoring LaTosha Brown and Mila Henry.
Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson
BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, who recently confirmed their relationship, attend The Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York, where Megan is hosting the event honoring LaTosha Brown and Mila Henry.
Pictured: Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion
BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: @markredstudios / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I’m really happy for her too. She looks like she’s glowing and so does he! Klay has a reputation for being lover boy but he’s 35 years old now and he’s probably ready for a family. She’s been through so much and I hope they continue to enjoy each other.
They look so gorgeous together.
I love this for her!
On a more shallow note, that dude is HANDSOME! Get it girl. 🔥
I just want Megan to be happy and healthy after everything she went through. I saw some comments on Klay from people who worked with him or knew people around him, they all said he is a lovely and nice man. So happy for her 👏👏
Aww. Wish her the best and she seems happy with him. Side note, they are a really attractive couple.
I wish her and this relationship the very best. He is a nice looking young man, they look good together. (side note) I often tell some of my Zumba mates they have Meghan the Stallion knees because of how low they drop it when we are doing squats.
They look so good together. Meg deserves to be happy.
Good for her she found someone who is really nice and treats her like a princess. I hope they have many happy years together.
Really happy for Megan, she deserves it!
There’s a reason that she and Cardi B moved on from toxic men. You just want someone who is nice to you. It’s like the lowest bar, but men….
This! She sounds like Cameron Diaz when she started dating the Madden brother. She was shocked someone was not an asshole to her. This is all we need to know about J Timberlake and ARod
Wait–how tall is Megan? Because Klay is 6’5″ and she doesn’t look that much shorter than him here…maybe heels.
Anyway, they look great together!
Meg is 5’10”!
She looks more gorgeous than ever and I hope this relationship brings her true and deep happiness. She is the queen!
I’m oddly invested in this. I love Meg and as a long-time Warriors fan, Klay is a good guy. I hope this works out for both of them!!!
I love this for her! I find her so beautiful and so happy she found someone who treats her the way she should be treated! He is very handsome. I like this pairing!
I love how all of the comments are basically just- we want all things wonderful for Meghan- and hope she is treated like the goddess she is.
She has been through too much crap. she deserves all the happiness.
WERK.
He looks honored to be beside her, and he should feel that way. She radiates good and love no matter what happens around her, and she deserves to be cherished. Klay does have a solid reputation, and their pairing is sweet. Wishing them well.
Awww….
I’m so glad! She deserves it – and believe me she’s got it bad.
When I met my husband 13 years ago I couldn’t believe how genuinely nice and GOOD he was to everyone – not just me.
I am so happy this item appeared in Celebitchy. I am also oddly invested in this and I simply adore Meghan. I hope Klay realizes that she is the best and puts a ring on it (at the appropriate time, of course). I hope they work around the conflicting schedules, etc. They are both superstars so I hope they work it out. Truly.