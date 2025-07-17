Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child after five months of dating

Pete Davidson has a reputation of a womanizer, but I think his thing is more like “serial monogamy lite.” He dates a woman, usually for six months to a year, then he moves on to the next one and he usually moves pretty fast. Well, in March of this year, he was seen with his new girlfriend Elsie Hewitt for the first time. He rarely hides his relationships, so people believed that Pete and Elsie had probably started up in March, or February at the earliest. Well, guess who’s expecting??

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad! A source confirms to PEOPLE that Davidson, 31, and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, 29, are expecting their first baby together. TMZ was first to report the news. Reps for Davidson and Hewitt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were dating in March after they were spotted together in Palm Beach, Florida. In photos of their beach date, the couple was seen swimming in the ocean and sharing a smooch in the water. Two months later, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that the pair had taken their relationship to the next level and moved in together. “Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months,” the source said in May. “They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn.” “They’re so happy together and doing great,” the insider added.

It’s one of two situations: they learned they were expecting very quickly after they started dating so that’s what sped up their cohabitation and relationship. OR it’s a “when you know, you know” situation. As in, they immediately hit it off and everything clicked and bam, pregnancy and living together and all of it. I hope they’re both prepared for all of this! Congrats to them. Honestly, I doubt they’ll make it to the kid’s first birthday, but I bet Pete will enjoy being a father.