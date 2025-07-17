Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child after five months of dating

Pete Davidson has a reputation of a womanizer, but I think his thing is more like “serial monogamy lite.” He dates a woman, usually for six months to a year, then he moves on to the next one and he usually moves pretty fast. Well, in March of this year, he was seen with his new girlfriend Elsie Hewitt for the first time. He rarely hides his relationships, so people believed that Pete and Elsie had probably started up in March, or February at the earliest. Well, guess who’s expecting??
Pete Davidson is going to be a dad! A source confirms to PEOPLE that Davidson, 31, and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, 29, are expecting their first baby together. TMZ was first to report the news.
Reps for Davidson and Hewitt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were dating in March after they were spotted together in Palm Beach, Florida. In photos of their beach date, the couple was seen swimming in the ocean and sharing a smooch in the water.
Two months later, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that the pair had taken their relationship to the next level and moved in together.
“Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months,” the source said in May. “They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn.”
“They’re so happy together and doing great,” the insider added.
It’s one of two situations: they learned they were expecting very quickly after they started dating so that’s what sped up their cohabitation and relationship. OR it’s a “when you know, you know” situation. As in, they immediately hit it off and everything clicked and bam, pregnancy and living together and all of it. I hope they’re both prepared for all of this! Congrats to them. Honestly, I doubt they’ll make it to the kid’s first birthday, but I bet Pete will enjoy being a father.
“… after five months of dating.”
Welp.
Let’s all hope he’s able to get / keep it together.
That was my first thought. Babies are very difficult on relationships. A lot of men can’t handle the redirection of attention. That was as diplomatic as I could be about how some men handle having a baby.
What could go wrong here? Of all the famous guys she’s dated, she found the one she wanted to have a baby with in 5 months?
My first thought was- i hope they turn out to be good co-parents, since parenting is FOREVER, and his relationships are generally not.
Who knows, maybe it will go the distance.
Maybe being a dad will get him to a really good place in his life.
I hope they are good co-parents.
Hope she has a safe and healthy pregnancy and delivery and that they take good care of each other.
I feel like he would have been fine with being with one woman but they kept dumping him when they figured out he was kind of a ‘boring’ homebody. Ok I’m a fan but still that’s what I think. And I think they will last way longer. Like so long. Congrats Pete and Elsie! Gosh he looks so healthy in that pic above and she looks beautiful. I’m guessing he finally got the rich people hookup as far as drs and medicine are concerned.
He has mental health problems which he talked about very openly. It might be too heavy to deal with for some women when he is having bad episodes. But, he started to look really healthy for some time now. I think, being away from the spotlight and closing his social media accounts helped him a lot. He was reading everything written about him while he was on SNL, which isn’t healthy.
This. He’s not a womanizer. He’s got borderline personality disorder. He’s charming and fun at first. Women feel safe and adored by him. Then his push and pull neediness gets too difficult and the relationship ends. But he doesn’t want to be alone, so right into the next relationship. I personally think he’s probably a very decent person. But I was raised by someone with this disorder and had a front row seat to this behavior. It’s very hard on the women. I saw some get absolutely crushed when his personality shifted.
I hope for Pete that he has now found stability and purpose, but the disorder requires constant work.
It’s unfortunately not just push and pull neediness with BPD and how that’s difficult. What’s difficult is that if that they feel abandoned, disappointed, or betrayed, and view you as being at fault for that, then they begin to treat you as an all-bad human being. At first, many people are confident that they can heal this person with their love. They would never abandon, disappoint or betray this person.
What they don’t realize is that those feelings are internal to the person with BPD no matter what is actually happening in the real world, but when you become close to them, they start blaming them on you. So no matter how many eggshells you walk on, no matter how you constrict and reduce your life, no matter how small you make yourself, no matter how you devote every waking second to soothing their feelings, they will still feel the same way. And blame you.
You get to the point where there is zero room for your wants, needs, and feelings, because the person with BPD needs ALL the space in the home for their wants, needs, feelings, and can’t tolerate anyone else – and it still doesn’t help them feel any better. And they still treat you as an all-bad person.
And the outside world sees them as a sad, lost puppy.
I don’t blame people with BPD, I have many loved ones with BPD and I’m well aware of the horrific trauma that led them to developing this condition. But when they don’t get help and really change their patterns….
I agree with everything you’ve said and have experienced it personally. I was trying to be positive in Pete’s case because I don’t know him and unlike my father he seems to be aware of his condition and is seeking help. I have not be around someone with BPD who is seeking treatment so I can’t comment on that.
If I have to be honest, I think that probably this child will have a very nice childhood with a mother and paternal grandmother who take a strong interest in their well being. They will have money and privilege, but their father will be one of two things: 1. An absolute narcissist who tries to assert mental control and alienate them from everyone else they might be close to or 2. a distant father who isn’t heavily involved. But maybe I’m wrong and Pete will be an appropriately attentive father and good partner to the mother.
🙋🏻♀️ I’m a fan too, lol. 5 month relationship is…not a good start in building a family, but I wish them the best. Hopefully their financial situation will allow them plenty of help in that messy period following the birth. Also 🤞that his mental health remains in a good place so he can be a good partner to her. Pete seems to be very close to his mom, so that’s a good sign. She lives nearby i think, so maybe she will be present to help out with the baby.
I think this too. It seems like he’s taken some time a little more out of the spotlight to work on himself and this new relationship and baby is the result of genuine change.
I wish them all the best!
I wish them both the best! It’s a quick start but maybe they knew like you said Kaiser. With Pete he knows when he needs to get help and he uses the tools he learns to deal with his mental illness.
I wish them both the best. I really think he will be a good dad. I hope he stays well.
I like Pete, I genuinely do, but he has said himself that he tends to move FAST in relationships. Moving in together and expecting a baby after only 5 months is really intense…I hope this isn’t going to end in disaster but only time will tell, I guess.
I second all of this.
As with any relationship, time will tell.
He could have easily paid her off and had her sign an NDA, so the fact that this is being publicly announced is promising. I can see this being challenging for him, as it would be to anyone that isn’t actively trying to get pregnant – doubtful, but maybe they were? – but also he has many resources and lots of support. I think he will be a great dad.
I wish them well. I’m surprised by this, but it also makes sense given his friendship with John Mulaney. He knows someone high profile who got someone pregnant right away and they seem to be ok? She’s very pretty.
I think John Mulaney and Olivia M. are a bit of a different story. We also know that Olivia M. tried to pursue John while he was married to his ex-wife Anna Marie at Seth Myers’s wedding, she openly admitted to this in an interview in 2015 on HuffPost Live. She tried to make it sound she was just trying to be friends with him and like it was a funny story but it fell pretty flat. They supposedly reconnected through church while he was separated, but who knows what John and Anna Marie’s official status was when John and Olivia hooked up. In any case, Olivia had clearly had a crush on him from afar for years.
😬
Pete has addressed this public perspective that he’s a womanizer. He laid out timelines that was like a serious relationship that seems to hit about two years before expiring. I just hope for good things for him.
Pete has talked a lot about having BPD, and has been clear that he still struggles with it greatly. I have a lot of people with BPD in my family (correlation with trauma, and there is a lot of trauma in my family).
Moving in together after a few weeks of dating is highly characteristic of BPD. Extreme love bombing, grand declarations and promises. It’s not unusual at all for a person with BPD to get pregnant with someone after a few months of knowing them.
Then, there’s the splitting. The person is either all-good, or all-bad. Once real life sets in (newborns have a way of making real life set in) it’s very hard to never disappoint someone or never make them feel abandoned or unappreciated. Then the split happens and you become all-bad.
It’s bad enough for an adult, but it’s traumatic for a child. Imagine being told, as a three year old, that your parent knows you hate them and have a plan to ruin their life and are a heartless child who gets pleasure from hurting them. Because you somehow disappointed them in a way that you had no way to understand. And you are viewed and treated as an all-bad child from then on.
I hope both members of this couple have a really good support system, especially Elsie.
Pete has wanted to be a dad for a very long time. I wish Pete, Elsie, and baby Davidson all the health and happiness in the world.
That baby is going to have a lot of uncles! Pete doesn’t have a brother but he is very tight with John Mulaney, Colin Jost, Seth Meyers… a lot of besties who have had kids in the last 3-4 years,
I’m a fan of Pete’s, I think he’s adorable and all around a good guy. He’s very self aware of who he is and upfront about his BPD. But he does go through girlfriends like a pair of socks. There is nothing wrong with that inherently but my guess is like the comments above, all his girlfriends are enamored with him at first because of his undivided attention. And he is genuinely a good guy. But he probably gets super clingy and relapses with his BPD and they realize it’s way more than they can take on.
I’m not hopeful for this current relationship. If Elsie and Pete go the distance and prove me wrong, more power to them. But my guess is Elsie will, like any good mom, prioritize her health and well being and the baby’s and come to realize she can’t take care of both Pete and a baby. I think Pete will be an involved dad and a great coparent but I don’t see them lasting.