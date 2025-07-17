Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passed away while touring the Annabelle doll

Everyone knows that I’m a scaredy cat who can’t watch horror films, right? Well, did you also know that I’m really superstitious and I refuse to invite the bad spirits into my life? I’m not looking to beef with any paranormal energies and if I accidentally invade a spirit’s house or area, I will leave swiftly. Well, Dan Rivera did not feel the same way. Rivera was a paranormal investigator/expert. He was leading a national tour of haunted/possessed objects, objects including the infamous Annabelle doll, which is a “demonically possessed” Raggedy Ann doll. Rivera passed away while the tour was in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, one of the most blood-soaked and ghost-ridden towns in America.

A paranormal investigator died at a hotel while on a tour showcasing a supposedly “possessed” Raggedy Ann doll named Annabelle. Dan Rivera, 54, a senior lead investigator for the Connecticut-based New England Society for Psychic Research, died on Sunday, July 13, during his visit to Gettysburg, Pa., as part of the Devils on the Run tour, the Evening Sun reported. According to Adams County dispatch records, emergency crews responded to a Gettysburg hotel where CPR was administered on a male of Rivera’s age, the paper reported. The organization also confirmed Rivera’s death on Monday, July 14, in a Facebook post, describing him as a friend and partner. “We are heartbroken and still processing this loss,” the society said. “Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.” The Gettysburg stop of the Devils on the Run tour was hosted by the tour group Ghostly Images of Gettysburg at the Soldiers National Orphanage, this past weekend, the Evening Sun reported, with final tour stops in September. (Tickets remain on sale.)

Local authorities also confirmed that Rivera was found by his colleagues in his hotel room and “Nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene.” His colleagues also said that Rivera was “feeling sick” earlier in the day. The autopsy is still pending. I’m not saying it was the doll, but I’m not NOT saying it either. Like… there are legitimately bad spirits out there, and why would you travel around with these possessed items?? Also: I grew up around Civil War battlefields and for the most part, they’re treated as “places to stage reenactments.” But Gettysburg is different. The bloodiest battle of the Civil War, and generally considered to be one of the most haunted towns in America. It was like a perfect storm of paranormal activity.