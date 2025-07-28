Prince William & Kate want to leave Adelaide Cottage & move into Fort Belvedere

In 2021, credible reports began circulating that Prince William and Kate were looking to move out of London and into a more country/suburban setting. William and Kate were basically publicly begging QEII and then-Prince Charles to “give” them a large estate. W&K even threatened to buy or rent a mansion in Berkshire for their purposes. In 2022, just a few months before QEII’s passing, they were given Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home on the Royal Windsor estate, just a stone’s throw from Frogmore Cottage. I always had my own theories about all of this, and I still believe Adelaide mostly functions as Kate’s “separate” home, while William spends most of his time in London or elsewhere. I never believed that Adelaide is sufficiently grand for a “future king,” and I also believe William basically maintains a bachelor pad somewhere in Windsor, possibly a suite in Windsor Castle.

In the three years since William became the Prince of Wales, I’ve continued to wonder why William doesn’t just buy a larger family home or demand a larger existing royal property. It’s weird that they’re all still maintaining that, for sure, the whole Wales fam lives in Adelaide with no live-in staff. Well, there’s some movement! No, they haven’t convinced Prince Andrew to abandon Royal Lodge (which they absolutely tried and failed to do). Now they really want to get their hands on Fort Belvedere, which is also on the Windsor estate. I remember when the Fort was suggested (by William and Kate) back in 2021/22. I think QEII and Charles flatly refused. But now maybe it’s happening?

For three years, the Prince and Princess of Wales have brought their children up at Adelaide Cottage, a peaceful refuge in the grounds of Windsor Castle. But the cosy, four-bedroom house, which is relatively modest by royal standards, was never going to be the ‘forever home’ for William, Kate, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. Royal sources have told The Mail on Sunday that the prince and princess are considering upsizing to a grander residence. One option, according to sources, could be Fort Belvedere, a magnificent gothic-revival mansion nestled in a hidden corner of Windsor Great Park.Built in the 18th century, Fort Belvedere became the favourite home of Edward VIII, who lived there before he became monarch and after he abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson. In fact, it was there that he signed the papers which sealed his infamous abdication in 1936. The sprawling, grade II-listed property is set in 59 acres of grounds and has an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court, which sources say is particularly appealing for Kate and Charlotte, both of whom are enthusiasts. Known as The Fort, the country house also features a rose garden, walled garden, kitchen garden, large greenhouse, stables, two lakes, paddocks and three cottages for staff. One well-connected source told the MoS: ‘They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial. This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis.’ The MoS understands that although the royal couple are considering their options, no move is imminent. William and Kate, both 43, have previously been linked with a potential move to Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion in Windsor where Prince Andrew lives, but Andrew resisted pressure from the King to leave. This newspaper has learnt that an alternative plan involved the prince and princess and their family moving into a wing of Windsor Castle. However, that is also understood to no longer be viable. The couple moved from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage in August 2022, along with George, 12, Charlotte, ten, and Louis, seven. Adelaide Cottage also provided a private and tranquil setting for Kate’s recovery from chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with cancer last year. Insiders say a move to a more substantial property would mark a new chapter for their family. The couple are weighing up which senior school to choose for Prince George, with Eton, where fees are more than £63,000 a year, believed to be the front-runner. William and Kate are said to put a high value on privacy and a rural setting – two requirements they would continue to maintain if they were to move to The Fort.

[From The Daily Mail]

One of the problems with Fort Belvedere back in 2021-22 was the fact that it was already being leased by the Weston family. Galen Weston, a Canadian billionaire, began leasing the Fort in the 1980s. He died in 2021, but his widow and the rest of the Weston family continue to use/lease the property. I guess we should take this Mail piece as a threat to the Westons, that their lease will soon get yanked? Perhaps. Honestly, this is the kind of property William and Kate wanted in the first place, and Adelaide was always thought to be some kind of temporary solution or placeholder until they moved into some larger castle or mansion.

This is interesting too: “This newspaper has learnt that an alternative plan involved the prince and princess and their family moving into a wing of Windsor Castle. However, that is also understood to no longer be viable.” Bonkers – Charles and Camilla are splitting their time between Clarence House, Buckingham Palace, Highgrove, Ray Mill, Sandringham, Windsor Castle, Balmoral, Birkhall, Castle of Mey and like five other homes I’m forgetting. And they still wouldn’t let the Waleses move into one wing of Windsor Castle. Hilarious. I love how consistent it is – they treat Windsor Castle like it’s this cramped space with limited suites. It’s a 1,000-room Norman castle!





