Prince William & Charlotte celebrated the Lionesses’ Euros title defense

The Lionesses won the women’s Euros on Sunday, defending their 2022 European title! What a team! The Lionesses (England’s national football team) defeated Spain in the final, and Prince William and Princess Charlotte were there to witness the historic win. William also went onto the pitch to shake hands with all of the Lionesses and personally congratulate them at the trophy presentation. While today has not been declared a national holiday in England, the Lionesses will get a victory parade in London.

King Charles and assorted British politicians congratulated the Lionesses publicly, and Kensington Palace’s social media team did a good job with providing some behind-the-scenes photos. Charlotte looked pleased to be included but I wonder why George didn’t come as well? George loves football – why not bring the heir to enjoy women’s football? It would have sent a great message about boys being fans of women’s sports too.

KP’s social media team also made a point of prominently highlighting William congratulating Michelle Agyemang, the teenage Lioness who saved the team in several matches leading into the final. Considering Buckingham Palace’s comms team was too lazy and too racist to even include Michelle in their congratulatory message last week, William’s staff was like “oh, here’s an easy win.” It also appears like William singled out Michelle for some personal praise – he was pointing at her and smiling at her in a lot of photos. Congrats to the whole team!

39 Responses to “Prince William & Charlotte celebrated the Lionesses’ Euros title defense”

  1. Tessa says:
    July 28, 2025 at 7:35 am

    He makes goofy faces like his father. And points. It’s good Charlotte got to go to a game.

    Reply
    • Marley says:
      July 28, 2025 at 7:45 am

      Yes, the pointing is so rude.

      Reply
      • Hypocrisy says:
        July 28, 2025 at 7:56 am

        The pointing is definitely rude no matter what the situation never point your finger at anyone especially their face.. lessons most of us learn in childhood obviously were not taught to him.

      • Blogger says:
        July 28, 2025 at 7:59 am

        I bet Michelle was thinking – take your finger off my face Willy or I’ll deck you.

      • SarahCS says:
        July 28, 2025 at 8:21 am

        The ‘two pint finger’ as my friend used to describe it. Someone who doesn’t realised they’re getting drunk telling you something forcefully whether you want to hear it or not.

      • Flying Fish says:
        July 28, 2025 at 9:51 am

        The pointing is rude. As an black female, I have had white males do that to me and it is very offensive. Seeing William do that to a black woman was triggering for me! I don’t give a shit whether he is smiling!
        Didn’t he do that to Meghan?

      • Jensa says:
        July 28, 2025 at 9:55 am

        It’s rude and it looks aggressive.

  2. Blogger says:
    July 28, 2025 at 7:35 am

    😂😂😂

    Chuck will want his photo-op with Michelle.

    Glad to see that photo of Charlotte with the two Spanish princesses although Leonor looks as if she knows she’s being used as a photo-op by KP and Sofia’s just zonked out.

    Didn’t KP spread the rumour that the Middleton grandkids speak Spanish because Nanny Maria taught them?

    Anyway, glad Charlotte had her day out with the princesses. She needs more females in her company unrelated to her or she’ll turn out to become like her lazy, unaccomplished mother.

    I don’t mind George not being there. He always look glum and doesn’t like being on display. Charlotte seems to be more natural in front of the camera. Charlotte may provide the clicks for the tabloids from the next generation. She’ll be the next “secret weapon” if they educate her.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      July 28, 2025 at 8:30 am

      Leonor & Sofia are so pretty 🤩

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        July 28, 2025 at 8:41 am

        Love their style. Definitely no copy-keening here! 🧣

        Leonor takes more after her father, while Sofia after her mother.

        They also seem to have a good heir-spare relationship which is a tribute to their parents.

  3. Susan Collins says:
    July 28, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Ok l will give Peg some credit for doing the right thing (still think it was just for his PR). Yes he brought Charlotte (someone reads this site lol) to the women’s game and she had a great time. Good for Charlotte!

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      July 28, 2025 at 7:47 am

      Same, credit where it’s due. I don’t mind George not coming because that makes it Charlotte’s special day, and she hasn’t had her own special day at soccer until now. Also, performative photos with Michelle are better than no photo, I guess?

      The tabloids are still not talking about Greece?

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        July 28, 2025 at 7:57 am

        Better Willy than Lazy! Can you imagine her reaction with Michelle? Ewwww!

        Still no Greece but it looks like they took a RAF plane to Switzerland so I guess they don’t get tracked back to the yacht.

      • Anita says:
        July 28, 2025 at 10:21 am

        That’s what I thought, too – hopefully it was a special time for father-daughter bonding.

    • Kittenmom says:
      July 28, 2025 at 7:59 am

      Totally brought her for PR. No points given!

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 28, 2025 at 8:04 am

      It was just for PR but at least its something. She seemed to have a good time. i agree with Kaiser that bringing George would have sent a good message about men supporting women’s sports, but I’m also glad that charlotte got a special day out by herself.

      I wouldn’t be surprised if the vacation was “only” a week so its over anyway.

      Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    July 28, 2025 at 7:42 am

    George will probably go with his father again to the games. This was charlottes turn. Maybe William finally realized Charlotte should go with him to games too.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      July 28, 2025 at 8:18 am

      I was wondering when Louis would get a special day out with his dad and for what sport. Now I can’t stop thinking MONSTER TRUCK RALLY!

      (I had to go a couple times to bring my young son. It was more fun than I thought it would be.)

      Reply
  5. Tuesday says:
    July 28, 2025 at 7:47 am

    Charlotte looks like she’s having a great time. Good for her and congratulations to the Lionesses!

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      July 28, 2025 at 8:01 am

      She looks like she should be cast in “Harriet the Spy” 🕵🏻‍♀️.. that immediately popped in my head seeing her in these photos. I’ve always thought she looked like Queen Elizabeth but now I see more Middleton than any thing else.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        July 28, 2025 at 8:10 am

        Yes I see a lot of Carole and pipp a in her. I never thought she resembled the queen. She has Williams smile but otherwise is a middleton. Imo

  6. Amy Bee says:
    July 28, 2025 at 7:49 am

    I agree George should have been there too. Overall this was an easy win for William and KP. Congrats to the England team.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      July 28, 2025 at 8:05 am

      It’s summer holiday time from school there is no reason that all three of the children couldn’t have attended.. my grandson is two and absolutely loves going to professional games.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        July 28, 2025 at 8:12 am

        He was overdue to take Charlotte
        Charlotte should be treated to a solo appearance with her dad like heir He was. Louis should be going there soon

    • sunnyside up says:
      July 28, 2025 at 8:54 am

      Perhaps William finds that looking after two children is too difficult.

      Reply
  7. Lady Rae says:
    July 28, 2025 at 7:56 am

    I think it’s problematic that George wasn’t also there too. Sends a bad message that men and boys can’t enjoy women playing Sport. Is the same with Wimbledon only taking Charlotte to the women’s final but then showing up with George and William for the men’s final

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 28, 2025 at 8:14 am

      Charlotte should have been going to the men’s games with William and George. George can accompany Charlotte and William in future to women’s games.

      Reply
    • Laura D says:
      July 28, 2025 at 8:33 am

      Am I the only one who was glad George wasn’t there? Every time that kid goes to a final we lose. I’m sorry to say this but, the boy’s a “Jonah”! 😆 Seriously, though it was lovely to see Charlotte enjoying the game with her father and should possibly have gone to previous matches with him. Not gonna lie seeing William smiling and actually looking as if he was enjoying himself was good to see. I don’t think I’ve seen him look so enthusiastic about anything for a while! It’s just a shame he can’t show that type of enthusiasm and energy for the “bread and butter” stuff.

      WTG Lionesses! Shame on me though because I had to leave the room for the penalties as I couldn’t bear the tension. :blush:

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        July 28, 2025 at 8:41 am

        I think it’s good William finally took Charlotte someplace solo. There are games in future both children can attend.

  8. Nerd says:
    July 28, 2025 at 8:16 am

    Congratulations to the Lionesse as a team and to Michelle for her standout success! This is obviously a PR move but at least he brought Charlotte, likely thanks to this sight and others suggestions. It would have been great if he would have also brought George to start showing that sports regardless of the gender playing the sport, can be enjoyed by everyone. He could start bringing both children to the men and women’s games. For years, him and his wife have made men’s sports seem as if they are somehow more important and deserve all of the attention, so it would be nice if they both started to show support for both genders of the sports they are patrons of by themselves showing up and taking both of their oldest kids.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      July 28, 2025 at 8:34 am

      Agree with this. It’s not a bad thing that Charlotte had a special day with her dad. But I think in the future that yes both should be taken to mens and women’s games, either one on one or together. Let Charlotte see the men’s team play and let George see the women’s team play. And I get the kids having a special day but sometimes it is kind of fun to go with your sibling to have someone else there who is closer in age. Since apparently William will be the FB king and getting so many of his CC events from attending games.

      Reply
  9. SarahCS says:
    July 28, 2025 at 8:26 am

    But what about the holiday?

    What holiday?

    The year-round royal holiday!’

    Slow clap for William finally showing up for the women’s team during (GASP) the sacred summer holiday but reinforcing the message that women’s sport is for women by not also bringing George, who we know loves football, was a miss.

    Reply
  10. Marlo Stimpson says:
    July 28, 2025 at 8:33 am

    It’s great that Prince William and Princess Charlotte were there, but I agree that Prince George should have gone too. Boys can totally support women’s soccer/football too.

    Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    July 28, 2025 at 8:42 am

    Congrats to the Lionesses! It’s good that William recognized the easy win and took it. He looks genuinely engaged and happy and so does Charlotte. And I won’t pick at him for not bringing George. George has been to plenty of football matches and will continue to receive favored treatment as the heir – nice to see Charlotte getting some special attention once in a while.

    Reply
  12. Lauren says:
    July 28, 2025 at 9:14 am

    Eh William didn’t seem that excited by the win. Unlike when he watches the men play it was clear William wasn’t emotionally invested in this game

    Reply
  13. ThatGirlThere says:
    July 28, 2025 at 9:38 am

    Yes. Let’s make sure Willy is shown chatting up and shaking the hand of the dark skinned Black woman. He’s such a user do nothing.

    Reply
    • lady digby says:
      July 28, 2025 at 10:02 am

      Also he just can’t help himself can he, pointing a finger in someone’s face? First and last time he did that to Meghan she told him to take his wagging finger away from her face!

      Reply
  14. Steph says:
    July 28, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Why are ppl still leaving out Louis? It was just as appropriate for him to attend this as it was for Charlotte and George.

    Congrats Lionesses!

    Reply
  15. Shannon says:
    July 28, 2025 at 10:53 am

    So close. This site had the opportunity to feature interesting royals for once and it went with the boring as hell Brits (no offense to the British readers…you’re lovely). Leonor & Sofia are right there. Swing and miss, again and again.

    Reply

