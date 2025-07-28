Prince William & Charlotte celebrated the Lionesses’ Euros title defense

The Lionesses won the women’s Euros on Sunday, defending their 2022 European title! What a team! The Lionesses (England’s national football team) defeated Spain in the final, and Prince William and Princess Charlotte were there to witness the historic win. William also went onto the pitch to shake hands with all of the Lionesses and personally congratulate them at the trophy presentation. While today has not been declared a national holiday in England, the Lionesses will get a victory parade in London.

King Charles and assorted British politicians congratulated the Lionesses publicly, and Kensington Palace’s social media team did a good job with providing some behind-the-scenes photos. Charlotte looked pleased to be included but I wonder why George didn’t come as well? George loves football – why not bring the heir to enjoy women’s football? It would have sent a great message about boys being fans of women’s sports too.

KP’s social media team also made a point of prominently highlighting William congratulating Michelle Agyemang, the teenage Lioness who saved the team in several matches leading into the final. Considering Buckingham Palace’s comms team was too lazy and too racist to even include Michelle in their congratulatory message last week, William’s staff was like “oh, here’s an easy win.” It also appears like William singled out Michelle for some personal praise – he was pointing at her and smiling at her in a lot of photos. Congrats to the whole team!

