Mail: Netflix & Duchess Meghan are currently negotiating their new contract

Last Wednesday, People Magazine reported that Netflix does not plan on renewing their contract with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While People quoted and used an (unhinged) exclusive from the Sun, it was clear that People wouldn’t have run the story without their own industry sources and confirmation. Obviously, there’s a difference between “Netflix isn’t renewing their contract with the Sussexes” versus “Netflix is totally done with the Sussexes.” It seems very likely that Netflix still wants to be in business with Meghan in particular, and it’s more than likely that there will be some kind of tailored deal where Netflix is still in partnership with Meg on With Love, Meghan and As Ever, plus some kind of first-look deal similar to what Netflix has with the Obamas. Well, according to the Mail (who even knows), the Sun and People Mag reports came out while Meghan is still negotiating her deal with Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex is locked in negotiations for a second contract with Netflix. The streaming giant has decided to draw up a new deal with Meghan after the Sussexes’ £73 million five-year contract comes to an end in September. Reports last week claimed that Netflix were going to drop the couple, having decided that the arrangement with them had ‘run its course’.

But the Mail on Sunday can reveal that the second series of With Love, Meghan will be the first show to air under the renewed agreement and it is due for release this autumn. Last night, sources close to the streaming giant said: ‘Make no mistake – a deal is being worked through as we speak.’

While the finer details remain a closely guarded secret, it is expected that the duchess is unlikely to secure the same financial deal she did previously when the couple first walked away from their role as senior Royals. It is also not thought that Harry, whose vanity project, Polo, about the sport, was watched by just 500,000 people and rated at only 3,436th in the Netflix charts, will [not] form a major part of the new contract as he is increasingly focused on his charity work.

Meanwhile, interest in former actress Meghan, who starred in legal drama series Suits, which remains one of the streaming service’s top shows, continues to be higher.

The source added: ‘If you’re in the top third of Netflix, you’re getting another deal.’

It is understood that Meghan’s new series was filmed at the same time as series one was recorded last year. She also has a collection of products called As Ever.

Another source said: ‘What happens at the end of the contract is that people renegotiate. But when doing any kind of commercial negotiation, both sides are not allowed to talk about it. Netflix is a listed company so they can’t say anything or confirm officially yet that a new deal is happening, but that deal is not dead. Netflix are an equity partner in As Ever, so they were unlikely to drop Meghan. It serves them to promote her and her lifestyle brand via the With Love, Meghan show. It would be like punching yourself in the face not to sign a new deal.’

The source added: ‘People point to “Polo was a flop”, but it’s worth remembering that Harry & Meghan was the biggest documentary on Netflix ever in 2022. That alone could have afforded them 50 flops – and it still would have been worth it for Netflix. With Love, Meghan has been worth it too. It’s done really well, especially in America which is the only place that matters.’