Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle campaign: problematic or just cheesy?

Last week, American Eagle debuted a new ad campaign starring Sydney Sweeney. The campaign is built around their AE denim collection, and Sydney is wearing jeans and some denim jackets in all of the print ads and commercials. My first thought was… wow, Sydney is really saying “yes” to everything. She’s not a nepo baby and she worked for years to get to this point, where people are throwing money at her to appear in their ad campaigns. She’s also a brand ambassador for Miu Miu, and I wondered if there was any drama with her ambassadorship contracts given this new American Eagle campaign. As it turns out, all of that is background noise, because these American Eagle commercials are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” is awful.

Sydney Sweeney is redefining denim 🔥 From “Euphoria” to American Eagle’s “Great Jeans” campaign she's rocking it. pic.twitter.com/jGVZHcd4U2 — Homo erectus (@Erectusvibes) July 24, 2025

Yeah… I don’t mind the one where the camera lingers on her chest – it’s cheesy, but hey, “having big boobs” is pretty much her calling card, and she’s the new “hot girl.” But there’s a second one, which is now being scrubbed from the internet, and for good reason. The second one is very… Aryan race. Sydney is describing her “good genes” – blonde hair, blue eyes, etc. The writers for these commercials are not very good at their jobs.

Going back to my question about her Miu Miu contract and whether there’s any drama with AE… I have no idea, but all of the proceeds from AE’s “The Sydney Jean” are going to an anti-domestic violence charity, Crisis Text Line. So… the proceeds from the sales of that one specific style of jeans will go to charity, but I doubt Sweeney is modeling the American Eagle line for free.