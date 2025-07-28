Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle campaign: problematic or just cheesy?

Last week, American Eagle debuted a new ad campaign starring Sydney Sweeney. The campaign is built around their AE denim collection, and Sydney is wearing jeans and some denim jackets in all of the print ads and commercials. My first thought was… wow, Sydney is really saying “yes” to everything. She’s not a nepo baby and she worked for years to get to this point, where people are throwing money at her to appear in their ad campaigns. She’s also a brand ambassador for Miu Miu, and I wondered if there was any drama with her ambassadorship contracts given this new American Eagle campaign. As it turns out, all of that is background noise, because these American Eagle commercials are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” is awful.
Yeah… I don’t mind the one where the camera lingers on her chest – it’s cheesy, but hey, “having big boobs” is pretty much her calling card, and she’s the new “hot girl.” But there’s a second one, which is now being scrubbed from the internet, and for good reason. The second one is very… Aryan race. Sydney is describing her “good genes” – blonde hair, blue eyes, etc. The writers for these commercials are not very good at their jobs.
Going back to my question about her Miu Miu contract and whether there’s any drama with AE… I have no idea, but all of the proceeds from AE’s “The Sydney Jean” are going to an anti-domestic violence charity, Crisis Text Line. So… the proceeds from the sales of that one specific style of jeans will go to charity, but I doubt Sweeney is modeling the American Eagle line for free.
Sidney has always given me the ick. She is also an extreme Maggot, going to that awful wedding. I don’t watch anything that she stars in.
Yeah American Eagle knew what they were doing with this ad. Clearly they’re going for the fascist and incel crowd.
Love her. Why everyone being butthurt when she got a lot of ads??
Eugenics propaganda is VERY VERY VERY bad.
I don’t mind her getting lots of ads. Good for her. But I agree with the critique about THIS ad, especially the part about the good jeans/genes line and people being aware of what they were doing with it.
Not a fan. Don’t like the ad for the jeans.
With the current rise of Nazis, I doubt they didn’t know what they wrote means, which would be approved by multiple people until it comes to Sydney’s agents. The companies want to pander to the new rise of alt-right without very explicitly saying so, so they can get away with it.
Yeeeaaahh this went through a lot of people, including Sydney herself who is well aware of her own MAGAness, before it hit the air. They knew exactly what they were doing.
Let’s not play this game. They knew exactly what they were doing with this ad. This is eugenics. A blond white woman saying she has good jeans (genes) should alarm you. Growing up as a BW I saw this BS all the time. If you don’t see that then congrats, you have fallen for the propaganda.
Yep, if their aim is to continue normalising fascism then they are indeed good at their jobs.
I guess they thought they would be covered by plausible deniability and edginess. Wink wink. As all of you have said: a LOT of people had to sign off on this. AE is just one more company that won’t be getting any more money from me. My personal boycott list is, sadly, getting longer.
I guess these people don’t see what they say about her on Reddit🤭I won’t repeat what they say about, but her name always comes up when ask Reddit post about what actors they don’t find attractive.
I have to admit, I thought it was just a silly pun at first glance?
I would say personally that I have the luck of having “good genes” in the sense that I have no inheritable genetic conditions on either side of my family, which is nothing to do with my appearance. Sweeney probably didn’t fully think through the implications of the ad, which is unfortunate. It’s interesting to compare and contrast Sydney Chandler, a nepo baby who says no (and got pilloried) and Sweeney, a non-nepo baby who says yes (and gets pilloried), both for equally fair reasons.
You all need to stop infantilizing this woman. Her family is MAGA. she made excuses for her trash family when they had that MAGA themed birthday party. She has been problematic. Again if you don’t see that this is eugenics and propaganda then you are the problem.
So we’re clear, the ad is eugenics propaganda.
It is saying: Blond, blue eyed white people have the good genes, all other people are lesser, and as a society we intend to make that more and more clear, that blond, blue eyed people, white people, christian people, are good people.
Everyone else is lesser.
That is the message of the ad. It is pro nazi.
In 2025, nazis are still the bad guys, even if they are the ones in office, “leading” our country, grifting and stealing our tax dollars, and wiping out progress on equality that was far from perfect, but occasionally did get this evil society pushed forward.
Why couldn’t they have used women of all sizes and shapes and races. We all have good jeans/genes
Why? I’d guess that’s not the point that they want to make.
Imma save my discretionary cash for shops like Benetton and Universal Standard.
How could anyone esteem her in any way after she went to the Bezos wedding?
Insidious advertising now blatant. That’s a good thing in a horrible way. Now we all see it.
Abusing the Canadian tuxedo this way is shameful. The projection that white, blue eyes is the best gene is disgusting, shameful and I hope this ad is not allowed to run in Canada. It is racist. No question in my mind.
Yeah I saw the one ad where the wording was like …”good genes and a how these traits are passed down generations”… #hork.
Its giving Germany 1933, no doubt and I hate everyone involved in this SH*T!!
I think they are trying to pander to the current fascist, racist regime and the very bad people who follow them.
I think they are also trying to recycle that cringe Brooke Shields ad for Calvin Klein jeans from the 80s where she recites the definition of genetics while rolling around on the floor putting on her too tight jeans. There, I described it so you never have to watch it.
Ew, those eugenics jeans are ugly and expensive.
I work in Marketing. There is no way that someone in the room didn’t point out how problematic the messaging of “good genes” paired with a white, blue eyed woman would be perceived. Either they knew and controversy was the point, or they knew and we’re reading into it exactly what was intended.
It would have been SO easy to have people with different “genes” portrayed with the message that they all have good jeans. They chose not to.
“Either they knew and controversy was the point, or they knew and we’re reading into it exactly what was intended.”
Or both! Both can be true!