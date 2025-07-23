People: Netflix does not plan on renewing the Sussexes’ production deal

Wait… what is going on? People Magazine is now reporting, based on an article from The Sun, that Netflix will not be renewing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s contract this year. People Mag has started picking up stories from the British tabloids with some frequency this year, but they also say that their own “Hollywood insider” source is saying the same thing, that the Sussexes’ deal will not be renewed.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s multiyear deal with Netflix will not be renewed when it expires in September. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a reported $100 million agreement with the streaming service in 2020. Now, as the contract nears its end, it will conclude without renewal, The Sun reports.
A Hollywood insider confirms to PEOPLE that the couple’s production deal will not be extended, reflecting a shift in Netflix’s broader business strategy.
“There’s no animosity from either side,” a source tells The Sun. “Things have just run their course.”
PEOPLE reached out to representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix for comment.
The news comes as new viewership data has been released for the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which premiered on March 4. According to Netflix’s latest Engagement Report, released on July 17 and covering the first half of 2025, the series ranked at No. 383 with 5.3 million views.
The couple’s 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan remains Netflix’s most-watched documentary debut to date.
“Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair,” the source told The Sun. “They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time,” the source added.
I don’t know what to say. My prediction was that the deal would be renewed in a different form, meaning a contract based more on Meghan building her brand and doing cooking/lifestyle programming, and that Harry would be jettisoned. If this is true, that also means that the Daily Fail’s stupid “cousin’s neighbor’s brother-in-law’s hairdresser’s Netflix source” was right. God, this is going to set off the absolute worst Sussex storyline – prepare yourselves. I hope that Meredith Maines convinces them to handle this better than the Spotify situation a few years ago.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Who is this source
They have eggs in other baskets so even if Netflix falls through, they’re still not returning.
I’m surprise because I absolutely love her show… but I will follow the Sussex’s projects wherever they are aired. Other than the rabid tabloids loosing their minds this is just normal Hollywood stuff that happens.
This doesn’t sound new, this sounds like them repurposing exactly what Ted sarandos said a few months ago.
” I don’t want to comment on anyone’s renewals. In general, the ones that we’ve had are bespoke and rationalized around output. I think of them as ‘show-verall’ deals. We outline what we’re going to do together over the next five years and package it in a deal.” This is from People’s own article.
https://people.com/meghan-markle-underestimated-overly-dismissed-says-netflix-ceo-11699802
The rest is them regurgitating what The Sun’s source is saying not anyone from Netflix or the Sussexes team. It sounds like they won’t have a big 5-year deal with expectations for output, but will reach out to them to do one off shows or specials as both sides see fit. That seems pretty reasonable and rational and the current post covid streaming boom era.
Who’s the source? Maybe they’re moving to another production company? They’ll be fine.
This sounds like ‘let’s not look at the billionaire royals and their grifting family, on a massive yacht owned by a foreign gov’. And the bags of diamonds and cash they’re also giving!
Netflix have stated they adore the Sussexes. Who believes this stuff? Derangers, obviously.
Exactly this. To quote the great Jaida Essence Hall, “look over there!”
Yeah I don’t ever respect the British media to provide an honest accounting, but it’s annoying when the American Media starts to carry water and do “look squirrel!!” for them too.
The dynamics of a deal changing after 5 years is not odd, especially not when one of the parties has an incredibly successful new venture that they’re working on as well. The British media needs for the Sussexes to fail though so they won’t ever be honest, but People could do better.
Citizens are asking their King, ” what have you done for me lately?” to his face and the presence of wells and her kids are getting booed at trooping the color but this is what they want to focus on. Probably because the Heir is on his sixth or 7th vacation of the year currently.
I have no clue if this is true or not but I would like to know if it is true, what happens to the book they were supposed to be turning into a movie? Do they still get to do it.?
Considering we were getting conflicting stories about this I think the truth is somewhere in the middle. When Polo came out I was speculating that the focus going forward was going to be on Meghan’s show nothing else. I still believe that.
If People is using the British tabloids as a source then, first, shame on them. But also there’s no guarantee what People says is actually accurate if they are sourcing known liars. It says People reached out to Netflix and the Sussexes for comment but doesn’t say they received any comment or confirmation. Again, shame on People for running this speculation from a source who lies for a living.
Also, yes maybe the Netflix contract for Meghan AND Harry will not be renewed, but that doesn’t mean Meghan herself (or via As Ever, etc) would not get a brand new contract. Something being renewed is different that a new contract so technically they could be correct but also still be wrong with the spirit of the “reporting.” Netflix is partnering with As Ever to put it in brick and mortar stores, right? So why would they end their partnership in 2 months?
Yeah, that is also what I think. They did docs they were interested in. They had a movie deal as far as I remember, but other than that, I think they would go on with Meghan specific content now since Harry has other jobs.
I had hoped Netflix and the Sussexes were providing misleading information to garner more press coverage for the new contract. However, if it isn’t renewed, I feel sorry for them, because it will be made into a bigger deal than needed. Truthfully, most of these picture deals don’t get reupped.
I don’t get it? The show is being given a second season, and the first did great numbers despite the British press saying otherwise. And didn’t Netflix partner with her As Ever brand? That doesn’t sound like it won’t be renewed.
I feel like the renewal will be with different terms and focus on Meghan only.
Lol sure, Jan. We don’t know what is happening until there is a formal announcement. People magazine report whatever gets them clicks. I don’t know where the idea of them being more legitimate came from.
I think the deal will end with Harry and Meghan and Meghan will have her own deal with Netflix since they are an investor in her business and she has her show there. Harry will either find his own deal somewhere or not. I’m curious what Harry will do
My guess is Harry will continue with his main focus which was always his charity work. The signs were there when he didn’t promote Polo last year.
What he’s been doing-speaking engagements, working for Travalyst and BetterUp. Maybe more written content?
What happened with the film rights of the novel “Meet me at the lake” which Meghan and Harry acquired with the co-operation of Netflix as part of the current deal? Is this not happening now?
According to google, a relatively small fraction of books for which film rights are purchased actually get made into movies or TV series.
I’m not worried about this for a few reasons – first, this is just from an article in the Sun, which is poor sourcing on People’s part but it happens.
Second, I would not be surprised if the contract is renewed but under very different terms (streaming looks different than it did 5 years ago) or just renewed with Meghan under a more narrow focus.
Third – I don’t think this is acrimonious at all no matter what happens as Netflix is partnered with As Ever. I don’t see them doing that if they’re just planning on cutting all ties a few months later.
Fourth and finally – even if this is the end of the Sussexes and Netflix, it doesn’t seem like there’s bad blood and the Sussexes will move on to the next stage of their lives (maybe they’re the ones who don’t want to do Netflix anymore, IDK.)
If this is true I’m not shocked. I think the Netflix deal gave them money and work while they got settled but their interests are elsewhere now. I think Meghan is all in on As ever and there’s more opportunities there. I could see them doing a one off show with Netflix when there was an interest but not this type of production deal which everyone seems to be moving away from. But yah the tabloids will go nuts with this.
This. I’m happy Harry and Meghan have prioritized their family and having a good work-life balance, but that is not the expectation studios have for people producing their shows. I had friends who worked in Hollywood and were really surprised at some of the decisions H&M made. They just didn’t seem like they were serious about the work, or meeting expectations.
I’m pro Harry and Meghan in all things. I hope they’ve been smart about their spending and that the deals they signed had lots of up front money. So many things weren’t ever produced, so they won’t be getting a lot of that $100M, which certainly had a lot of monies only to be paid out in stages when certain deliverables were met.
And People is considered a very reliable source. I’ll be surprised if this isn’t true.
LOL. Listen I just wanna know. Does this mean I’m not getting my WLM holiday specials? Bc I’ve been holding out for some holiday specials. Guess we’ll see…
As far as I am concerned, the only credible sources are the Sussexes and Netflix. None of them have said a word. So, lets wait and see.
Yeah I’m thinking they may come out with a response before this gets out of hand. Better to tackle it now before it’ gets ridiculous. I know a lot of people don’t like People magazine but it’s the bible of putting out celebrities stories. Harry has used them to put out stories about him. If this story is true I don’t understand as to why they didn’t put out their story first to prevent or at least limit this kind of speculation.
It’s gonna get out of hand regardless because we have trolls and British media amplifying everything sadly. Everyone will now be doing a 5 yr recap/essay/dissertation on Meghan especially.
All kinds of harassment and hate when in reality this is all normal business.
Her show will still air and they’ll still produce another season or maybe move to another streamer.
I think Harry in particular has moved on from the Spotify and Netflix phase. He must be hoping to finish the last court case and draw a line under this part of his life. He was born in the public eye but I don’t think he has any interest in being a celebrity or being in the spotlight unless it’s for an interview like the BBC if he has something to say or to promote his charities. I’m curious to know what he does next in terms of making money because I think he will have been working on something. Meghan will focus on her brand, whether she does it with Netflix, solo or with another investor.
I would love for Harry to have a podcast somewhere ( not Spotify). He would be really good. Like someone said, he would continue with speaking engagements and his charity work.
I think they are playing fast as loose with semantics. If I had to guess, Harry is out and there will be a new restructured deal centering around Meghan.
Why would Netflix renew? Harry hasn’t made much impact in terms of streaming numbers and WLM could find a home elsewhere with a bigger audience for lifestyle shows. As Ever is very niche and I’d argue that it only solidified Meghan’s narrow fan base.
The main goal of Netflix signing them was to get their doc and they did. It is still getting millions of views. As Ever had the highest numbers in its own category. Why are you comparing it to big productions like tabloids did? Meghan is selling out every time she puts her products to the market. How is that “narrow” fanbase?
I think this is just clever playing with words. I think technically the $100 million deal will not be “renewed”, key word renewed modifying that specific *deal*. Meaning there will not be a renewal on the same terms, i.e. 5 years, $100 million, for undefined output.
That does NOT mean there is not a NEW “deal”, with new terms and potential ceiling based on performance. This is what I always expected given how H&M’s careers have developed over the past 5 years and their current focus.
I really think this is making a massive story out of nothing and just the media playing with the word “renew” to create click bait. People Magazine, you are gross.
Guys realistically they were never going to renew in the same terms. They didn’t renew with the obamas and they had way more output. They’ll do what they are doing with the obamas and other creators which Ted said already a few months ago.
Now the tabloids will turn this into a massive shtshow and hopefully Meredith can get ahead of it all but I agree brace yourself for the opinion pieces and drama.
This is a natural progression. If there was as it was, it would mean that the Sussexes have not progressed in 5 years. Good, they dont need to be tied to the apronstrings of Netflix. Now they can partner with not only Netflix but other streamers depending on the nature of the project.
TBH I was kind of expecting this. It was obvious for a long time now Meghan and Harry do not see a future for themselves as producers. We had no news about the scripted shows or movies they had in the pipeline. Meghan said she has no time to do another season of her podcast because of As Ever. How can she have time to produce a tv show or movie? So it is only natural for them to free themselves from the obligations of this production deal with Netflix. It is not a failure. It is a change of investment. Their business partnership with Netflix is not over, it has evolved to consumer products with As Ever. As Meghan said in the podcast, she is now dealing with people in another building in Netflix. But I agree with Kaiser we should expect a torrent of terrible coverage about this and I hope they make a detailed announcement themselves to control the narrative.