King Charles was asked ‘Why does your family cost us half a billion pounds a year?’

On Tuesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla visited “The National Stud” in Newmarket. It sounds like an all-male stripper venue, but no, it’s about horses. And let me tell you, both Charles and Camilla were in their element. Charles was looking lovingly at every horse-face while Camilla clopped and neighed. It was really something. At this event, a cancer survivor asked Charles about his health:
King Charles is offered a rare comment about his health as his treatment for cancer continues. On July 22, the King, 76, spoke about how he was feeling in conversation with a cancer survivor during a walkabout in Newmarket with Queen Camilla, which wrapped up their visit there.
“I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was ‘just one of those things,’ ” local Lee Harman told PA, according to Hello! magazine.
Harman told the sovereign about his own health journey and said the King inquired about how he was. “He asked me how I was, and I said, ‘I’m all good, I got the all clear from cancer last year,'” said Harman, 54, who is from the nearby town of Bury St Edmunds.
I go back and forth on Charles’s health, as I’ve said before. Charles’s sons are certainly acting like he’ll be gone within a year. But I have to admit, his color has improved in recent months, and he looks rather spry and healthy this week. Well, that question about Charles’s health wasn’t the only notable moment from Tuesday’s events. During the walkabout, someone in the crowd got pretty close to Charles and asked him, to his face, “Why does your family cost us half a billion pounds a year, Charles?” His answer? “Ah, yes.” As he walked away. I’m laughing my ass off at that response. I mean, what could he say, honestly? At least he didn’t lie or argue. Just a simple confirmation. “Ah, yes.”
Such arrogance by charles
I hope more ask the Same question about the cost of the royals. Charles and the guffaws where he shows his tongue looks so awful.
😂 how awkward for him. There will be more of that and they’ll stop doing these meet and greet with the great unwashed because they know they’re so unpopular.
Their funding is a great point of contention for the Republic. Their value diminishes day by day so expect more unhinged Sussex articles to deflect from the King’s unpopularity and the heir’s corruption. 😏
He is gonna bus school kids as audience in order to prevent this kind of interactions like Kate & Will.
School kids and retirees. They can work on his garden for free – two in one!
I love this.. it’s about time the people that are forced to fund this family of dysfunction should all be asking for accountability.
That horse trainer looks absolutely disgusted as he is looking towards chucky and his mistress turned wife.. 😂
I haven’t seen anybody in the Royal rota talk about this interaction. His response was very dismissive. I hope people continue to ask him and other royals this question.
Now this is more like it: Chuck being put on the spot by a member of the public asking a reasonable question. After a year of a new Labour Government when they have a black hole in public finances this is a very legitimate question. So far Labour has looked at cuts to OAP and Disability benefits and Special Educational Needs provision for our most vulnerable children is up next. RF aren’t value for money and the heir flagrantly does not want to do the job. Time to add the duchies to the Crown estates and use the profits for the good of the entire nation. King and heir can be paid a salary and have a funded office but reasonable costs and public money should be properly accounted for. The Firm has been getting away with a massive and expensive con job for years posing as a benevolent insitution who only exists to serve the people and costs us nothing!
In addition, their corruption scandals such as honours for sale, donations for dodgy renovations to their estates (Chucky and Dumfries House), access for sale (Greek island holiday), presence for sale (they all travel to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix but NOT the British Grand Prix 😂🤣😂), perk for sale (Ascot carriage rides) etc are so blatant at this stage it’s turning the country into a laughing stock.
Where the hell are they spending the money to and why do they need so many private donors to fund them when the taxpayers already do?!
Totally agree Lady Digby. Cuts to crown financing should come before OAS/Disability/fuel etc cuts. Sadly, the royals remain popular with so many brits that cutting royal funding will likely reduce votes. But labour is on course to be decimated at the next election (likely in favour of Farage and friends) so maybe they should think about tearing the house down before they are turfed out.
I hope these questions continue to be asked of him and William where they go. I also think the faces he pulls are completely ridiculous.
The government there is going after disability benefits, winter fuel payment for pensioners in order to decrease the government spending and nobody is even suggesting less money for royal family. It is really absurd at this point. I am surprised more people not asking that to their faces.
@Sevenblue discussion takes place next year in Parliament: can you imagine the juxtaposition of cutting Specials Needs provision in schools because we can’t afford it whilst awarding the rich RF a pay award?!
Just to clarify new pay rise for RF to cover next five years will take place in 2026 to cover 2027-32.
Those special needs kids should pull themselves up by their bootstraps, don’t you know? On the other hand, Charles needs another million pounds to stash in some offshore account. When Starmer went to Murdoch’s birthday party to kiss ass, I knew that he won’t do anything to rich people.
If I came face to face with Chuck I’d be asking him why he is being so nasty towards his youngest son, shunning Meg and two wonderful grandchildren? Do you regret neglecting your wife and children for your mistress? Why have you authorised briefing and leafing against your own children for decades? What kind of man, even when faced with an uncertain future from cancer doesn’t want to reconcile with his son, DIL and two grandchildren?
Valid question because why DO they costs half a billion a year?
Lots of sycophants, hangers-on and arselickers to pay off. Uber chopper rides and the Rottweiler’s extended family aren’t cheap.
But they use the Buckingham Palace renovations as the excuse.
I don’t believe their excuse. Because I’d want to see an itemised account of the renovations completed thus far.
“One can’t simply squeeze one’s own toothpaste onto the brush old chap.”
It’s a question more and more people should be asking, especially as the heir to the throne takes vacation after vacation. Charles isn’t going to give an answer, but it makes him uncomfortable and puts the question out there and the more of that, the better.
the royals can’t hide things the way they could 50-70 years ago thanks to social media. And things that were seemed as charming aristocratic quirks of QEII (multiple palaces and estates for example) aren’t being viewed the same way for Charles or William.
Can’t believe people queue up to see these ghastly humans .
I am not a Chucky and mistress wife fan but I wish these things were said to Bully Boy. I am really wishing thay Chucky lives a longtime to prevent him from becoming king in his 40s. At this point I dislike Bully Boy more than his father.
At some point, when he’s king, I’m thinking he will get asked that question. William’s solution to avoiding that question will just be less time spent around the public. He will minimize his work duties and especially the ones that have him interacting with the public. He won’t be able to fully avoid it though so I def see him being asked that question. How will he respond…we are very much not an expensive family! Another lie.
If he continues to attend Aston Villa matches, I’m sure the crowd will turn on him and boo him: “Why are paying for your Greek holiday you useless, lazy twit?
This is a great question from informed citizenry that they should need to answer. Why should there be cuts to family services, healthcare, and benefits for the taxpayers and none that go towards supporting that group?
I mean for goodness sake he was being asked at a horse show? This family gets paid millions of dollars to go to tennis matches, horse races, horse shows, football matches, awards shows, etc. this isn’t back breaking labor and to be so dismissive that someone would want to know how this is a value add for them is entirely their issue.
His worldview is such that he does not even consider it a valid question.
Cancer treatments and immunotherapy has come a long way in the last 20 years, especially when the cancer patient has unlimited financial resources. Anything could happen at any time to any of us, but I don’t think Willy should be measuring the crown just yet and should be more cautious publicly baiting his father and Step-Rottweiler. They will burn him and he doesn’t have the spine to reap what he has sown. Charles will live as long as possible to wear that 👑. Bravo person who asked Charles about the Windsors excessive funding. The public also need to be asking why the entire well-funded Windsor family is allowed to openly take bribes in the form of free vacations and private plane/yacht travel.