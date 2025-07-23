King Charles was asked ‘Why does your family cost us half a billion pounds a year?’

On Tuesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla visited “The National Stud” in Newmarket. It sounds like an all-male stripper venue, but no, it’s about horses. And let me tell you, both Charles and Camilla were in their element. Charles was looking lovingly at every horse-face while Camilla clopped and neighed. It was really something. At this event, a cancer survivor asked Charles about his health:

King Charles is offered a rare comment about his health as his treatment for cancer continues. On July 22, the King, 76, spoke about how he was feeling in conversation with a cancer survivor during a walkabout in Newmarket with Queen Camilla, which wrapped up their visit there. “I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was ‘just one of those things,’ ” local Lee Harman told PA, according to Hello! magazine. Harman told the sovereign about his own health journey and said the King inquired about how he was. “He asked me how I was, and I said, ‘I’m all good, I got the all clear from cancer last year,'” said Harman, 54, who is from the nearby town of Bury St Edmunds.

I go back and forth on Charles’s health, as I’ve said before. Charles’s sons are certainly acting like he’ll be gone within a year. But I have to admit, his color has improved in recent months, and he looks rather spry and healthy this week. Well, that question about Charles’s health wasn’t the only notable moment from Tuesday’s events. During the walkabout, someone in the crowd got pretty close to Charles and asked him, to his face, “Why does your family cost us half a billion pounds a year, Charles?” His answer? “Ah, yes.” As he walked away. I’m laughing my ass off at that response. I mean, what could he say, honestly? At least he didn’t lie or argue. Just a simple confirmation. “Ah, yes.”

Watch as King Charles is confronted by members of the public while at an event in Newmarket over the cost of the royal family on UK taxpayers 👇 pic.twitter.com/7pVibUT276 — The National (@ScotNational) July 22, 2025