“Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76” links

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76. He had so many health issues in his final years, so I’m glad he’s no longer in any pain. [NPR]

Lindsay Lohan looked great in Miu Miu at the Freakier Friday premiere. [RCFA]

Paramount struck a $1.5 billion deal with Trey Parker & Matt Stone. [Pajiba]

FKA Twigs dropped her lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf after they settled out of court. I’m glad that she doesn’t have to keep dealing with this. [Socialite Life]

Allison Janney talks about reuniting on-screen with Bradley Whitford. The West Wing cast remained tight – they’ve always popped into each other’s projects over the years. I wouldn’t be surprised if Richard Schiff turns up on The Diplomat as well. [Just Jared]

A rave review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. [LaineyGossip]

Anne Hathaway wore Chanel sandals on the Devil Wears Prada 2 set. [Go Fug Yourself]

What’s inside Doechii’s LV bag? [OMG Blog]

It is July 23, we don’t need Pumpkin Spice anything! [Seriously OMG]

A Plathville star has alopecia. [Starcasm]

Ozzy Osbourne: a life in photos. [Hollywood Life]