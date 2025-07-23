“Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76” links

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76. He had so many health issues in his final years, so I’m glad he’s no longer in any pain. [NPR]
Ozzy Osbourne: a life in photos. [Hollywood Life]
The Back to the Beginning show raised close to $200 million for charity. Ozzy said loud and clear that caring about other people was metal af, unlike so many these days.
Rest easy, Ozzy.
I am glad that he got his last hurrah and raised so much money for charity!
I’m so glad that Ozzy got to do his final concert, raise awareness and money for a good cause and experience all of the love from his many fans. The younger generation (including myself) remembers Ozzy more for his fantastic reality show where he was a hilarious, bumbling old man who loved his crazy family. Let’s also remember that this man invented an entire genre of music (heavy metal) and was an inspiration for countless musicians, metal or not. I’m pretty sure his song Iron Man is the first thing most kids learn on guitar.
I wish Ozzy had his own post, he was so influential and a cultural touchstone all his own. The concert in Birmingham raised so much money, Ozzfest was the festival to go to back in the day and let’s not forget the reality show The Osbournes which unfortunately helped usher in shows like KUWTK, etc while being a great show on its down.
Though this was expected, he was open about his health issues and he had lived quite the destructive life, I am still heartbroken and blasting his music.
Also, everyone should check out Puddles Pity Party cover of Crazy Train he did last night. It’s beautiful.
I refreshed a few times waiting for a post this morning, but this thread is definitely the spot. I wasn’t an Ozzy fan, but I felt oddly sad when my husband told me this morning. Like, it’s the end of an era I wasn’t ready to end.
Somehow the world is a little more somber today without our Prince of Darkness.
The iron man has left us for the great beyond. We have the great memories and his music will never die! Rest in Power Prince of Darkness 🎤🎸🦇.
This one hit me hard. Grew up on him. It is comforting that he got to go out with such a bang. That event was epic and raised all that money for a good cause. And he was not doing well, so it would only have gotten worse. Still hurts.
I am glad he is not in pain anymore and most importantly he left the stage on his own term, like a boss. Sleep tight Prince of Darkness, you earned it.
I’m glad he sobered up enough towards the end to make a meaningful impact with his life, but murdering his 17 pet cats in a drug-fueled rage is still too much for me to be sad about this.
Uggggh. I had not heard that. He can FFFF all the way off then! There’s no excuse for being cruel to cats!
I am not intending to be disrespectful, but I honestly thought that Ozzy was much older. In any event, he was a legend in his own way and I’m sure will be missed by family, friends and fans.
On a happier note, Lindsay looked amazing! That jewelry in particular was fire!!!
RIP Ozzy. You were one of a kind. So so glad you got to reunite for an amazing farewell.
I have mixed feelings about Ozzy the man but there’s no denying his impact on the world of music and I was truly sad when I heard this news last night.
I saw a fascinating post elsewhere that his genome was sequenced and he was essentially a mutant as his body reacted to some drugs in ways never seen before.
Separately, a fantastic comment that it’s now down to Iggy Pop and Keith Richard’s to see who will be the one true Highlander.