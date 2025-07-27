King Charles congratulated the Lionesses but ignored star player Michelle Agyemang

Last week, England’s women’s national football team secured their place in the Euros final, which is being played today. The Lionesses are honestly a phenomenal team. They made the Women’s World Cup final in 2023, and they won the 2022 Euros at home, beating the German team. They’ve put themselves in the position to defend their Euros title, even though there were some touch-and-go moments in the round-robin matches, quarterfinal and the semifinal. Speaking of, one of the stars of this year’s team is a 19-year-old named Michelle Agyemang. She’s been the difference-maker in several of the Lionesses most important matches this season. She’s also a young Black woman. So, obviously, when King Charles sent his congratulations to the Lionesses for making it to the final, he and his social media team decided to use a photo of the team which did not include Michelle Agyemang. Don’t you know? They are very much not a family which acknowledges the achievements of Black women.

Lionesses fans have voiced frustration after the Royal Family posted a good luck message ahead of the Euros final, but player Michelle Agyemang appeared to be missing from the post. England’s Women’s team is heading into Sunday’s final match against Spain following their heartbreaking World Cup final loss in 2023.

To mark the occasion, King Charles offered words of encouragement on social media, praising the team’s “remarkable” journey and “inspiring” achievements, alongside well-wishes for the final. Attached to the post was a celebratory graphic featuring smiling members of the Lionesses squad; however, fans immediately noticed Agyemang was absent.

“Where is Agyemang?” wrote one eagle-eyed supporter, sparking a wave of similar comments.
Agyemang, 19, has been instrumental in England’s progress through the knockout rounds. She scored an 81st-minute equaliser in the quarter-final against Sweden to send the match to extra time and penalties, and again came to the rescue in the semi-final, netting a dramatic 96th-minute leveller against Italy. That goal paved the way for Chloe Kelly to complete the comeback deep into extra time, securing a 2-1 win and sending England into their second consecutive Euros final.

Despite Agyemang’s crucial contributions, she was not featured in the Royal Family’s celebratory image. While she is a newer member of the squad – making her debut as recently as April when she scored 41 seconds after coming on against Belgium – fans were quick to point out her importance. Some also noted that other players, such as back-up goalkeepers Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse, were also missing from the graphic. However, neither has featured in the tournament so far, whereas Agyemang’s goals were decisive.

[From GB News]

It’s really shocking, honestly. This kind of racist snub would be awful no matter the circumstances, but to do it to such a young woman, a teenager who is working her ass off for the national team, it’s really despicable for Charles and his staff. It’s not like there are very many women of color on the national team either. Think about that kind of environment where a Black teenager has come onto an overwhelmingly white team, and she’s trying so hard to show why she belongs there. And she does just that, she’s a huge part of why the team made it to the final… and then the king and his staff are too lazy to use a team photo which includes her.

Photos courtesy of BP’s social media and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

37 Responses to “King Charles congratulated the Lionesses but ignored star player Michelle Agyemang”

  1. Lady Digby says:
    July 27, 2025 at 8:31 am

    Blatant demonstration of how they don’t see or acknowledge the vital contribution of PoW within a team?

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      July 27, 2025 at 8:45 am

      Sorry PoC obviously!!

      Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      July 27, 2025 at 9:15 am

      Wait!!! Didn’t they come out in print and say “we are not a racist family “. So that was a lie? Yes of course it was a lie. They only do photo ops near people of color when it suits them. The colonizers continue to be racist royals!!

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        July 27, 2025 at 10:03 am

        The Rottweiler touching the sleeve of the young black girl student as if it was a piece of lint or dirty tissue will always stand out for me.

      • Jaded says:
        July 27, 2025 at 11:42 am

        @Tiny — wishing him an early death of cancer is prettty awful. I’m fighting cancer right now and wouldn’t wish this on anyone (except Trump).

  2. Josephine says:
    July 27, 2025 at 8:33 am

    Racists are going to be racist and there will be zero consequence. Hell, more than half of his “kingdom” probably loved it. Lazy, weak, shameful inbred royals need to get off the public dole and the monarchy should not exist.

    Reply
  3. Libra says:
    July 27, 2025 at 8:34 am

    It was Charles “team”, also known as staff, that selected this photo. The same staff that had a meltdown when asked to take orders from a mixed race Duchess??

    Reply
  4. SussexWatcher says:
    July 27, 2025 at 8:35 am

    Wow, I’m shocked. Said no one, ever.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    July 27, 2025 at 8:41 am

    And we’re supposed to believe that Meghan was welcomed with open arms and was treated well. This shows the King is not watching these matches and that the Palace staff lack diversity and have racial blind spots.

    Reply
  6. Blogger says:
    July 27, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Hope the Lionesses clap back. This is a whitewash by the KING.

    What an idiot.

    Non-white British athletes face so much racism. Good thing that Chuck decided to highlight it. What a massive faux pas from him when I’m sure Willy will disgrace himself today after his Greek island yacht freebie.

    Thanks Pa!

    Reply
  7. Aimee says:
    July 27, 2025 at 8:47 am

    He’s such a putz.

    Reply
  8. Lady Digby says:
    July 27, 2025 at 8:50 am

    Jess Carter went public about the horrible racist abuse she’d been getting last week. Did Will say anything to call this out?

    Reply
    • jais says:
      July 27, 2025 at 9:52 am

      Didn’t William once say he was bored with racism in football? He def said the RF is very much not a racist family. But really, he was on a yacht in Greece last week so no he didn’t say anything.

      Reply
  9. Tessa says:
    July 27, 2025 at 8:53 am

    Charles should stop the face making

    Reply
  10. Kittenmom says:
    July 27, 2025 at 9:00 am

    But the royal family has exempted themselves from DEI, of course. So the king is not obligated to recognize the successes of non-whites. Protocol!

    Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    July 27, 2025 at 9:11 am

    Racism is a given, but also inattention. I don’t think Charles or his staff care about women’s football. They know enough to craft a congratulations and find a photo with a lot of the team and do some cut and paste at bottom – job done.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      July 27, 2025 at 10:00 am

      At this point, who the Palaces exclude is more important than who they include.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        July 27, 2025 at 11:46 am

        Sure, everything looks like a conscious decision. It’s the stupidity of entitlement that makes BP blind to that. They think the team should feel grateful that the King noticed them.

  12. sunnyside up says:
    July 27, 2025 at 9:13 am

    GB News aren’t part of the RR.

    Reply
  13. Lady Digby says:
    July 27, 2025 at 9:50 am

    If the Lionesses win will William want to photobomb their triumph with his arm around the top goal scorer?

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      July 27, 2025 at 9:58 am

      As long as he doesn’t kiss her.

      I bet the Windsors will be hoping for a white Lioness as top scorer/woman of the tournament/ woman of the match because having a black Lioness emerge triumphant will be akin to a Hitler-Jesse Owens moment.

      Reply
  14. Lauren says:
    July 27, 2025 at 10:07 am

    So the Spanish Princesses will also be at the match today and Hello magazine decided to go with a headline about William “hosting” Leonor and Sofia. The game is in Switzerland no one is hosting! For some reason this headline really annoys me. Probably because I expect Leonor and Sofia to be better behaved

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      July 27, 2025 at 10:23 am

      Unless they’re in his box?

      A missed opportunity for Charlotte to see how modern princesses behave and not like her lazy mother.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        July 27, 2025 at 1:22 pm

        Charlotte is there. However, it was a missed opportunity for George, the heir, to see the women playing. And also Charlotte and George might enjoy the game together. But whatever.

  15. Ceej says:
    July 27, 2025 at 10:10 am

    I mean it’s just the incompetence and laziness of the staff here. No one has bothered to actually pay attention to the lionesses so they don’t know who’s in the photo they pulled from the pr files, when that photo is from and they can’t be arsed to check if it matches the current squad. It’s karmic coincidence and the the universe being done with the monarchy that the key person they’ve left off is a young black woman.

    Reply
  16. Tiny says:
    July 27, 2025 at 10:34 am

    @susancollins

    Im sorry for what you are going through
    However, I meant what I said.
    I have ZERO sympathy for these colonizers who wants his own son and his family DEAD.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      July 27, 2025 at 11:46 am

      Having zero sympathy is fine, wishing him an imminent death of cancer is not. I hope he lives to see the whole monarchy crumble.

      I am currently fighting cancer BTW.

      Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    July 27, 2025 at 1:29 pm

    My daughter, who’s a big Agyemang fan, noticed this right away and was pissed off.
    Shame on these colonizers.

    Reply
  18. j.ferber says:
    July 27, 2025 at 1:48 pm

    It’s the old colonialist mentality. The imperialists plunder, enslave and dominate. They never respect or give credit. Charles is a grade A asshole. Abolish the Monarchy.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment