King Charles congratulated the Lionesses but ignored star player Michelle Agyemang

Last week, England’s women’s national football team secured their place in the Euros final, which is being played today. The Lionesses are honestly a phenomenal team. They made the Women’s World Cup final in 2023, and they won the 2022 Euros at home, beating the German team. They’ve put themselves in the position to defend their Euros title, even though there were some touch-and-go moments in the round-robin matches, quarterfinal and the semifinal. Speaking of, one of the stars of this year’s team is a 19-year-old named Michelle Agyemang. She’s been the difference-maker in several of the Lionesses most important matches this season. She’s also a young Black woman. So, obviously, when King Charles sent his congratulations to the Lionesses for making it to the final, he and his social media team decided to use a photo of the team which did not include Michelle Agyemang. Don’t you know? They are very much not a family which acknowledges the achievements of Black women.
Lionesses fans have voiced frustration after the Royal Family posted a good luck message ahead of the Euros final, but player Michelle Agyemang appeared to be missing from the post. England’s Women’s team is heading into Sunday’s final match against Spain following their heartbreaking World Cup final loss in 2023.
To mark the occasion, King Charles offered words of encouragement on social media, praising the team’s “remarkable” journey and “inspiring” achievements, alongside well-wishes for the final. Attached to the post was a celebratory graphic featuring smiling members of the Lionesses squad; however, fans immediately noticed Agyemang was absent.
“Where is Agyemang?” wrote one eagle-eyed supporter, sparking a wave of similar comments.
Agyemang, 19, has been instrumental in England’s progress through the knockout rounds. She scored an 81st-minute equaliser in the quarter-final against Sweden to send the match to extra time and penalties, and again came to the rescue in the semi-final, netting a dramatic 96th-minute leveller against Italy. That goal paved the way for Chloe Kelly to complete the comeback deep into extra time, securing a 2-1 win and sending England into their second consecutive Euros final.
Despite Agyemang’s crucial contributions, she was not featured in the Royal Family’s celebratory image. While she is a newer member of the squad – making her debut as recently as April when she scored 41 seconds after coming on against Belgium – fans were quick to point out her importance. Some also noted that other players, such as back-up goalkeepers Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse, were also missing from the graphic. However, neither has featured in the tournament so far, whereas Agyemang’s goals were decisive.
[From GB News]
It’s really shocking, honestly. This kind of racist snub would be awful no matter the circumstances, but to do it to such a young woman, a teenager who is working her ass off for the national team, it’s really despicable for Charles and his staff. It’s not like there are very many women of color on the national team either. Think about that kind of environment where a Black teenager has come onto an overwhelmingly white team, and she’s trying so hard to show why she belongs there. And she does just that, she’s a huge part of why the team made it to the final… and then the king and his staff are too lazy to use a team photo which includes her.
Photos courtesy of BP’s social media and Avalon Red.
-
-
England and Portugal, UEFA Womens Nations League LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 30: Michelle Agyemang of England Women during the UEFA Womens Nations League match between England and Portugal at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2025 in London, England London United Kingdom Copyright: xNinaxFarooqix,Image: 1005340677, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Nina Farooqi/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George’s Park, England’s national football centre, and speaks to Aggie Beever-Jones, from right, Michelle Agyemang, Maya Le Tissier and head coach Sarina Wiegmann as he meets with the England Women’s team and wish them luck ahead of the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euros competition in Burton on Trent, Monday, June 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Darren Staples, Pool),Image: 1016476683, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Darren Staples/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles arrives to visit The National Stud in Newmarket, Britain, July 22, 2025.,Image: 1024349828, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Radburn/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles reacts as he visits The National Stud in Newmarket, Britain, July 22, 2025.,Image: 1024349985, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Radburn/Avalon
-
-
CHE, Genf, England vs Italien, Länderspiel, UEFA, Stade de Geneve, UEFA European Women s Championship 2025, Halbfinale im Bild: Michelle Agyemang England 17 scores the goal for England 1:1, Tor für England, Jubel DFB/DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO, 22.07.2025, *** CHE, Geneva, England vs Italy, international match, UEFA, Stade de Geneve, UEFA European Women s Championship 2025, semi-final in picture Michelle Agyemang England 17 scores the goal for England 1 1, goal for England, cheers DFB DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO, 22 07 2025, Copyright:,Image: 1024607552, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Hendrik Hamelau/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles visits the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House, Norfolk, Britain July 23, 2025.,Image: 1024982134, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Radburn/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles visits the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House, Norfolk, Britain July 23, 2025.,Image: 1024982163, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Radburn/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles visits the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House, Norfolk, Britain July 23, 2025.,Image: 1024983723, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Radburn/Avalon
-
Blatant demonstration of how they don’t see or acknowledge the vital contribution of PoW within a team?
Sorry PoC obviously!!
Wait!!! Didn’t they come out in print and say “we are not a racist family “. So that was a lie? Yes of course it was a lie. They only do photo ops near people of color when it suits them. The colonizers continue to be racist royals!!
The Rottweiler touching the sleeve of the young black girl student as if it was a piece of lint or dirty tissue will always stand out for me.
@Tiny — wishing him an early death of cancer is prettty awful. I’m fighting cancer right now and wouldn’t wish this on anyone (except Trump).
Racists are going to be racist and there will be zero consequence. Hell, more than half of his “kingdom” probably loved it. Lazy, weak, shameful inbred royals need to get off the public dole and the monarchy should not exist.
It was Charles “team”, also known as staff, that selected this photo. The same staff that had a meltdown when asked to take orders from a mixed race Duchess??
Wow, I’m shocked. Said no one, ever.
And we’re supposed to believe that Meghan was welcomed with open arms and was treated well. This shows the King is not watching these matches and that the Palace staff lack diversity and have racial blind spots.
Hope the Lionesses clap back. This is a whitewash by the KING.
What an idiot.
Non-white British athletes face so much racism. Good thing that Chuck decided to highlight it. What a massive faux pas from him when I’m sure Willy will disgrace himself today after his Greek island yacht freebie.
Thanks Pa!
The England coach has already dismissed it as a non-issue.
And? That makes it all right then?
What do the players have to say about it? After the week Jess Carter faced (16 in the photo), she gets included but Michelle doesn’t?
So Jess is the token POC in the photo? And how about the white women who supported their POC team members? When there’s such a blatant focus on the Aryans in the photo, the racism in the king’s photo cannot be denied.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jul/23/jess-carter-thanks-england-fans-online-racist-abuse
I’m just telling you what the coach has said about the omission. The team is not going to criticize the King for this. They know that the British press will attack them if they did. According to some reports the team’s reaction to Jess Carter getting racist abuse was to stop taking the knee before the start of matches.
But it is an issue, a very blatant snub.
The white dutch english manager…
Asked by a bbc reporter. I bet the palace phone…
He’s such a putz.
Jess Carter went public about the horrible racist abuse she’d been getting last week. Did Will say anything to call this out?
Didn’t William once say he was bored with racism in football? He def said the RF is very much not a racist family. But really, he was on a yacht in Greece last week so no he didn’t say anything.
Charles should stop the face making
But the royal family has exempted themselves from DEI, of course. So the king is not obligated to recognize the successes of non-whites. Protocol!
Racism is a given, but also inattention. I don’t think Charles or his staff care about women’s football. They know enough to craft a congratulations and find a photo with a lot of the team and do some cut and paste at bottom – job done.
At this point, who the Palaces exclude is more important than who they include.
Sure, everything looks like a conscious decision. It’s the stupidity of entitlement that makes BP blind to that. They think the team should feel grateful that the King noticed them.
GB News aren’t part of the RR.
If the Lionesses win will William want to photobomb their triumph with his arm around the top goal scorer?
As long as he doesn’t kiss her.
I bet the Windsors will be hoping for a white Lioness as top scorer/woman of the tournament/ woman of the match because having a black Lioness emerge triumphant will be akin to a Hitler-Jesse Owens moment.
So the Spanish Princesses will also be at the match today and Hello magazine decided to go with a headline about William “hosting” Leonor and Sofia. The game is in Switzerland no one is hosting! For some reason this headline really annoys me. Probably because I expect Leonor and Sofia to be better behaved
Unless they’re in his box?
A missed opportunity for Charlotte to see how modern princesses behave and not like her lazy mother.
Charlotte is there. However, it was a missed opportunity for George, the heir, to see the women playing. And also Charlotte and George might enjoy the game together. But whatever.
I mean it’s just the incompetence and laziness of the staff here. No one has bothered to actually pay attention to the lionesses so they don’t know who’s in the photo they pulled from the pr files, when that photo is from and they can’t be arsed to check if it matches the current squad. It’s karmic coincidence and the the universe being done with the monarchy that the key person they’ve left off is a young black woman.
…who happened to be pivotal in the QF and SF matches.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clylygpd73ko.amp
The laziness is a given, the incompetence is a given but the racism should not be especially after Harry called them out so publicly.
But they continue to ignore him at their peril.
Their unconscious bias is shining very, very brightly.
@susancollins
Im sorry for what you are going through
However, I meant what I said.
I have ZERO sympathy for these colonizers who wants his own son and his family DEAD.
Having zero sympathy is fine, wishing him an imminent death of cancer is not. I hope he lives to see the whole monarchy crumble.
I am currently fighting cancer BTW.
@ jaded I’m sorry for what you’re going through.
However I said what I said.
My daughter, who’s a big Agyemang fan, noticed this right away and was pissed off.
Shame on these colonizers.
It’s the old colonialist mentality. The imperialists plunder, enslave and dominate. They never respect or give credit. Charles is a grade A asshole. Abolish the Monarchy.