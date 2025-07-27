Jobson: No one will know Prince Harry in a decade, ‘he’ll be a bald 50-year-old prince’

Robert Jobson is King Charles’s longtime biographer. A lot of royal reporters take sides between the left-behind Windsors, and Jobson has always been on Charles and Camilla’s side. In my opinion, Chuck and Cam have used Jobson to get some unflattering information out there about Prince William and Kate in recent years. So, I find it interesting that Jobson has been so chatty in recent weeks about King Charles and Prince Harry’s potential reconciliation, and now Jobson is talking a lot about Harry’s career prospects or something. Jobson basically says that in the next few years, all of the focus is going to be on the Wales kids. Sure. If you say so.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their $100 million Netflix deal, royal experts say the future looks dire for the couple’s prospects. It was once seen as a secure form of income for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but now experts say it’s a sign that their time is running out. Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Robert Jobson said Prince Harry’s popularity is dwindling as the public focus their attention on the younger royals, Prince William’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis. He said: “I think the show’s moving on. When we’re talking about when we were in New Zealand all those years ago, he was a big noise then. The vibe was all positive about him. The vibe isn’t positive about him now.” Robert added that the couple were trying to monetise on their celebrity status as they know other royals will soon take the limelight. “They’re 40 year olds. They’re not young royals,” the royal expert explained. “They’re different now. The vibe is different. The whole mood and shift will now go on to George, Charlotte, and Louis. And they will become really, frankly, bit part players. Now they won’t like that. And that’s probably what this is all about, making sure they’ve got a presence, a brand to monetise, because pretty soon they’re going to be really so far removed from the main game, they’re not going to be able to get as much money out of being royals.” The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low wrote the book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, and revealed Prince Harry feared he was becoming irrelevant. An insider told the author: “He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew]. He would say, ‘I have this time to make this impact. Because I can,’ until Prince George turned 18.” Speaking on The Sun’s royal show, Robert agreed, adding: “You know, he’ll be a bald 50-year-old prince. Someone formerly known as Prince, that’s what he will be. They’ll be thinking, who is this guy? They won’t even know who he is.”

[From The Sun]

“They’ll be thinking, who is this guy? They won’t even know who he is.” I remember seeing a video which got wide circulation on social media back in 2021. It was right after Prince Philip passed away, and a group of young British men (podcasters, I believe) were sitting around, talking about how they thought then-Prince Charles was Queen Elizabeth’s husband and they were like “then who is this geezer who just died?” My point? These royal reporters really overestimate how much people are actually paying attention to the left-behinds in general. Now, I actually think Jobson is doing some wishful thinking in both directions. Yes, he hopes that Harry and Meghan become less important or less famous. But there’s also a backhanded acknowledgement that… William isn’t going to be some big draw either. The royalists HOPE that George, Charlotte and Louis will be charismatic and interesting. But even if those kids grow up to be the biggest draws of the British monarchy, I guarantee that people like Jobson will still be obsessing over Harry and Meghan in nine years’ time.