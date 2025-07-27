Jobson: No one will know Prince Harry in a decade, ‘he’ll be a bald 50-year-old prince’

Robert Jobson is King Charles’s longtime biographer. A lot of royal reporters take sides between the left-behind Windsors, and Jobson has always been on Charles and Camilla’s side. In my opinion, Chuck and Cam have used Jobson to get some unflattering information out there about Prince William and Kate in recent years. So, I find it interesting that Jobson has been so chatty in recent weeks about King Charles and Prince Harry’s potential reconciliation, and now Jobson is talking a lot about Harry’s career prospects or something. Jobson basically says that in the next few years, all of the focus is going to be on the Wales kids. Sure. If you say so.
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their $100 million Netflix deal, royal experts say the future looks dire for the couple’s prospects. It was once seen as a secure form of income for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but now experts say it’s a sign that their time is running out.
Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Robert Jobson said Prince Harry’s popularity is dwindling as the public focus their attention on the younger royals, Prince William’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis.
He said: “I think the show’s moving on. When we’re talking about when we were in New Zealand all those years ago, he was a big noise then. The vibe was all positive about him. The vibe isn’t positive about him now.”
Robert added that the couple were trying to monetise on their celebrity status as they know other royals will soon take the limelight.
“They’re 40 year olds. They’re not young royals,” the royal expert explained. “They’re different now. The vibe is different. The whole mood and shift will now go on to George, Charlotte, and Louis. And they will become really, frankly, bit part players. Now they won’t like that. And that’s probably what this is all about, making sure they’ve got a presence, a brand to monetise, because pretty soon they’re going to be really so far removed from the main game, they’re not going to be able to get as much money out of being royals.”
The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low wrote the book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, and revealed Prince Harry feared he was becoming irrelevant. An insider told the author: “He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew]. He would say, ‘I have this time to make this impact. Because I can,’ until Prince George turned 18.”
Speaking on The Sun’s royal show, Robert agreed, adding: “You know, he’ll be a bald 50-year-old prince. Someone formerly known as Prince, that’s what he will be. They’ll be thinking, who is this guy? They won’t even know who he is.”
“They’ll be thinking, who is this guy? They won’t even know who he is.” I remember seeing a video which got wide circulation on social media back in 2021. It was right after Prince Philip passed away, and a group of young British men (podcasters, I believe) were sitting around, talking about how they thought then-Prince Charles was Queen Elizabeth’s husband and they were like “then who is this geezer who just died?” My point? These royal reporters really overestimate how much people are actually paying attention to the left-behinds in general. Now, I actually think Jobson is doing some wishful thinking in both directions. Yes, he hopes that Harry and Meghan become less important or less famous. But there’s also a backhanded acknowledgement that… William isn’t going to be some big draw either. The royalists HOPE that George, Charlotte and Louis will be charismatic and interesting. But even if those kids grow up to be the biggest draws of the British monarchy, I guarantee that people like Jobson will still be obsessing over Harry and Meghan in nine years’ time.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Jobbing should worry about his leaking eyes. And he better pray that Harry is not irrelevant in 50 years, otherwise Jobson will starve.
Cataract? Glaucoma? I’m sure he has hypertension too. Jobbo the Hutt needs to lose weight. Stat.
Jobson won’t be alive in 50 years.
We don’t know where they’ll be in 10 years but they sure as hell won’t be irrelevant. By then I imagine those kids will be embarrassed to be “royals.”
They overestimate world-wide interest in the Brit royals. Most of the people I know couldn’t tell you the names or even the number of children W&K have. I only know much about them because of H&M.
This is the actual answer. Outside of BIG ROYAL EVENTS, most people in the world don’t think about any of these people and cannot tell them apart. Diana was such a rare and special persona in the royal universe that it has warped everybody’s understanding of where royalty ranks in the world of fame and fortune. The Wills and Haz show generates interest and traction largely because of their mother–people want to see how the story ends. It’s a long-running soap opera that most people don’t watch every day, because the current season is poorly written and the only charismatic characters have departed for California. The press will certainly be obligated to push The Wales kids to the front, but the interest will fade over time if none of them are stars. William *looked* like a star back in his day and Harry has played his role as the adorable-and-mischievous-scamp to the hilt, but it seems that George/Char/Louis are cut from different cloth.
Suebarbri – I completely agree. H and W’s sparkle came from their connection to their glamorous mother and her tragic demise, not the fact that they were Charles’ kids. Bless their little hearts, but the Wales kids don’t generate the same level of interest. People aren’t invested in the outcomes of their respective lives to the extent that people were in those of H and W.
Okay first of all, he doesn’t need to throw the word “bald” in there as an insult. Regardless of what anybody thinks about a certain other bald prince, baldness is not a bad quality in or of itself. Second, Prince Harry is not in this for the fame, he’s in this to make a difference in the world, and I guarantee Jobson will still be trying to push this same narrative ten years from now!
Ten years time they will continue to criticise Meghan to detract from what the Wales children are up to. 15 years time they will be using Archie and Lilibet as the distraction.
Jobbo has hair but there’s little hair on the heir. Like most insults these rats make, they tend to boomerang back.
So now they are going after his appearance? Wow Peg is so jealous he has this numpty writing about appearance. Peg is a balding jackass that no one will know because he will be so lazy that all he will do is football and day drinking. The Sussexes will not be forgotten because the jealous lazies will continue to insist that their bedmates the gutter rats continue writing nasty articles about them and the Sussexes will still be doing their thing and getting good press.
They’re not really going after his appearance though. They’re going after his future appearance, lol. One day when he is fully bald like his brother…
Why do I get the feeling William has a red-headed voodoo doll that instead of poking with pins he plucks out the hairs one by one.
Whether it’s his appearance now or in the future they are still going after his appearance. It’s seems they want to go real low. I bet Peg does have a ginger voodoo doll that he plucks hair from and pushes down a lot lol.
It’s just funny. Why the need to go low now? Harry is currently the hotter fitter and healthier brother. You don’t catch him swaying at investitures.
Harry will always be the hotter brother because he is handsome inside and out. Peg is just a miserable person and it shows .
Oooh “bald”…. ouch 😄 Most of the Windsor men go bald, so what. Most of them couldn’t hang on to whatever good hair they had in their 20s. It happens.
Besides, isn’t it more of a problem that they were reared in a cossetted bubble, unable to deal with reality, work, and are incapable of watching their temper…?
Being Chuck’s man, Jobbo is actually talking to William telling him how his children will surpass him in popularity when he is a bald king. Because children being more popular than the parent is Chuck’s wound that he still carries. Lazy Wills will be glad to to share the workload with the kids as soon as possible. This has nothing to do with Harry.
Also Archie and Lily: Hold our As Ever lemonade!
Sure H&M might be irrelevant in 10 years but the larger issue is that WandK and CandC are irrelevant now, today. The longer Kate refuses to take on public engagement and the more William refuses to do bread and butter engagements, the further away from the British public they’ll become and less people will want to continue to fund them.
“the larger issue is that WandK and CandC are irrelevant now”
Absolutely this.
Harry does not have to worry about relevance as he is earning his own living. It is the tax funded royals who have to worry ahout relevance
If there is going to be a big focus on George, Charlotte, and Louis, it will only be because rage & lazy are horrible parents who throw their kids to the meida to deflect their own laziness and stupidity.
The might throw Louis to the wolves to spare George. He’ll probably evolve into his uncle James Middleton.
George will catch stage fright like his mother, Charlotte has the best chance like Pippa out of all three Middleton grandkids to make a success out of life.
I have a feeling Louis will be the black sheep of the 3 kids. His behaviour mirrors that of his father at that age — Billy Basher the squalling monster.
Agreed @Josephine to protect themselves these parents are going to use their own children as human shields. They have already used them repeatedly as buffers between the warring parents. It is bad enough for the kids to be wondering why their parents get on so badly at home but then to be paraded about in public pretending to be the Waltons?? Unfair on the kids to use them for good PR but Chuck did that to his sons, didn’t he?
Jobbo the Hutt needs to look at himself in the mirror. An obese cretin like him talking about irrelevance when he’s a parasite.
“You know, he’ll be a bald 50-year-old prince.”
Willy’s older than Harry and balder 😂
Oops.
More projection. Everything he said applies to the Stale Leftovers in waiting: the liege man for life and his keen wife.
A bald prince, the Egg says, check!
Formerly known as (a) prince, check. That will literally be William when he takes the throne.
Oh no, they’re in their 40s, check. (And they look and dress like they’re older.)
No one really knows who they are, check (Kate had to inform “fans” at one of their engagements that she was married to William!).
Will be outshined by the Wails kids in a few years, check. And I’m not even sure the latter is true. The kids don’t bring in clicks or attention the way they used to so I don’t see that changing as much as Jobbo here thinks.
The Wales kids will become more “newsworthy” once they start falling out of bars, cursing paps and exhibiting the same boorish behavior as their parents.
I hope for their sakes that doesn’t happen. But the press loved reporting on “naughty” prince Harry and I’d imagine they are looking forward to reporting on the next generation. Which gives me the creeps really.
Right now Prince William is a nearly bald 43 do little who’s about to become King and achieve less and less. Questions are rightly going to be asked when he inevitably fails to gets going: who is this prematurely aged guy looking so weighted down with rage when he’s always on holiday? Why is he King? When is he King when he’s always on holiday?What is the SG being spent on if he hardly works? Why doesn’t talk to his wife in public? Why did Jason Knauf have his arms tightly wrapped around him at that Coldplay concert?
“ Why did Jason Knauf have his arms tightly wrapped around him at that Coldplay concert?”
🤣🤣🤣 A+ comment!!!
Look in the mirror jobson. What a bitter man he is. The wales children won’t be working royals for a long time. Will list his looks a while ago
Unless they are ardent wails fans I don’t think the children get much interest
The wails are just about lavish vacations
Given the look of distaste exhibited by George, they’ll be cut out for Middleton service, not public service.
The interest will turn to Archie and Lili.
As for Vile Low, trying to link Harry again to Andrew looks so unhinged, ad nauseam.
Still no cover of the Greek holiday yacht by the rats?
Exactly this. The rota rats desperately need the Wails kids to be rebels and interesting and beautiful so they have something to write about and can earn their money off the backs of the children. (Although I guess the rota rats will just make up fake narratives about them, even if the kids are hardworking and kind.)
You don’t really believe this, do you? Those kids will be full blown tabloid fodder in less than 10 years. Just like Harry and William were.
Call me naive but I really think the Wails kids will have it much easier than the previous generations. Mama Middleton has played her cards rights with the tabloids and has built really strong relationships with them (yes, they jab at her a little but for the amount of information they have on the Middletons, they could pulverize that family if they wanted to). The Wails kids are protected and let’s be honest W&K have protected their kids far more that Charles ever protected his sons. The media is scared of William. If/ When he tells them to bend the knee, they follow suit quickly. The Wails kids will not become media fodder.. at least not like the previous generations. Instead, the media will keep regurgitating the same old stories about H &M, the state of their marriage, finances, and their kids for decades.
The keens trot out those. Children a lot. They are used like child stars. William openly favors George. The children get to take lavish vacations as the parents avoid work. Will is not a good father. Carole may be searching for a royal from another country for Charlotte to marry.
As soon as they are viewed as legal age the UK tabloids will report on those kids. George may get cover but the other two won’t. They are already pushing out stories about George and Charlotte even if mild ones.
Yeah, the Wales kids don’t bring much interest now (and I remember there being more interest in William and Harry when they were younger). I really don’t see much interest in them when they are older.
There’ll be interest in Charlotte because she’s the heir’s heir and being female, the rats will have their knives out whether she turns into a Margaret or Zara.
I do feel sorry for anyone who would even consider dating the Middleton kids as they enter the trying years. Having the Windsors and Middletons haze you will be difficult for anyone entering that family.
The grandparents are more than happy to throw any potential married-in to the wolves.
I doubt that William wants to be reminded that he has been bald for years. There they go again trying to be un nice to Harry and instead they are being un nice to William.
I still remember Jobson saying that Harry and Meghan’s popularity would die down after the wedding. That was a sign that people were already worried about them overshadowing the other royals. Then when Harry and Meghan left the UK he said that they were irrelevant. It’s been 5 years and he and his colleagues can’t stop talking about them.
Harry will be remembered as the “spare” who broke the mould and this is what Jobson and his ilk are loathed to report. Princess Margaret was the younger sister yet (imho) she died a premature death due to alcoholism and alcohol related illnesses. Andrew left to his own devices was courted by all sorts of shifty business types and had a long established friendship with an absolute monster. Oh and for the record I believe Andrew should be jail!
Harry was/is correct when he says he’s only relevant until George reaches 18 but, the RR know this isn’t the full story. What they (and the BRF) wanted, was an alcoholic mess who would be falling out of nightclubs with a different woman every night. That is the role encouraged for the “spare” a distraction which makes the heir look good.
Harry might (yet again) be considered an irrelevant royal by the RR but, his global standing will be hard to diminish. He’s put in the hard yard and is rapidly becoming an expert in the fields he has chosen to highlight. He’s already knowledgeable about mental health amongst injured vets, imagine how much more knowledge he will have accumulated by the time George is 18! When Harry talks about injured vets, people listen.
Talking about Harry’s relevance on the global stage is before we even talk about Meghan’s “As Ever” brand. Even though Jobson and his ilk will never publicly admit it, they’re just gutted that they had the chance to be there with H&M at the start and blew it because of the empty promises given to them by the rest of the BRF.
Jobson might want to think about a diet and exercise – otherwise, he might not be around in a decade to see if Harry goes bald.
And I think H&M will welcome the time if/when the press turns its attention to someone else. They have their projects, their interests, their children and they could even downsize if they don’t have to spend millions every year to protect their safety and privacy.
What does he think William is now…Harry got his mum’s charisma. Willy didn’t.
W and K were sharp elbowed about M and H. They wanted all the attention to themselves without doing anything too arduous. Edward and Sophie are bread and butter level but no wow factor, same for Old Reliable Aunt Ann. Both are competitive, jealous and insecure. Kids are seen as good for image, buffers when parents on no speaks. How are they going to cope at being overshadowed by teenage offspring? How will William like Fail articles judging his lack lustre reign and writing that George is going to be a smash hit compared to him? Will got rid of his brother out of jealousy, he can’t banish his heir at all!
The dynamic between Lazy and Charlotte will be interesting to watch – whether Charlotte becomes a younger version of Pippa or Harry is my bet.
Yes, the only thing interesting about William is that he hates H&M and the only thing interesting about Kate is her health. If the press moves away from those two subjects, they have nothing left.
A happy, generous , kind and well balanced person married to a loving spouse, with a productive career that they have worked to achieve ages better than petulance and bitterness. H and M look wonderful whilst contemporaries seething with anger look 10 years older!!
Harry wasn’t wrong that while the light shined bright on him that was his opportunity to shine light on the issues he cares about. And I would expect that light will lessen at some point as attention turns towards the younger royals. That seems pretty normal. But I don’t foresee him being completely irrelevant although less attention from the tabloids might very well be welcome.
Exactly, even many of the biggest Hollywood stars have their “ decades”. This will be Harry and Megan’s. But yes,eventually the news won’t be “all about them” and yes the kids of W and K will be ( unfortunately for them) good tabloid fodder for a bit. But I suspect like many stars w a plan H and M know to make hay now and have a good well thought out plan for the coming decades and will still occasionally make headlines for their good works. Think of Redford and Newman. And even think of 90’s stars. It’s okay. W And K, if they continue on as they are, the best case outlook is a forgettable reign. The more likely outlook is the complete turfing of the monarchy.
Yeah, I think there will always be some interest in Harry and now Meghan but the intensity won’t be forever. That’s not the same as being irrelevant though. It’s just the rota with their juvenile popularity contests. Like ooh you’re not as popular now. It’s just like and?
When does Jobbo consider the next generation fair game to cover? The Scum admitted in January that their unlawful surveillance of Harry began when he was only 12, same age as George is now? Who needs to spy on a child of 12 and no, there is no public interest that justifies such intrusion!
The way they’ve extensively covered where George will go to school has been intrusive imo. But how much of that is the parents leaking and playing out their drama through the kid’s schooling choices, idk.
Just to reiterate that Jobson is Charles’ man. Interesting he would bring up New Zealand. It was only after that trip when he made a remark about Meghan needing to tone it down that a shiver ran through me. The knives were out.
Before that coverage was net positive, sometimes glowing, for Meghan. After that v successful trip, it was clear it wasn’t just the RR and a few of the RF who were against her; it extended to Chas. It seemed like a turning point.
Maybe over-reading but the reference to NZ just brought it back.
What did he think she needed to tone down? Her light?
The coverage for Meghan was NEVER positive in the UK. Anyone who claims otherwise was not there to witness it. The New Zealand trip ramped up the urgency to get rid of them because of the unprecedented live coverage by the international media of the tour and the effortless way Meghan was able to perform her job and pull big crowds.
Harry said himself that everything changed after that tour
Meghan had announced that she was going to have a mixed race heir to the throne. Shock, Horror, Probe. It was then I first noticed the tabs were turning nasty towards her.
News flash for Jobson, if Harry had never married Meghan he’d still have been a 50 year old bald prince in ten years. But perhaps he wouldn’t also be a father to two fun beautiful kids, husband to a gorgeous rich brilliant businesswoman, owner of a sweet mansion on the California coast, and a man who has worked to heal from a ton of trauma and bad upbringing and who knows that his own value doesn’t depend on his inherited status. Which is more than can be said for his brother and father.
💯
This!
Just like his brother the 50-something bald king.
It so odd that some folks think being a royal is literally the living end, pinnacle of existence. It’s so bizarre. Royal life is so – awful.
RF is a cult and it favours and protects the monarch and heir against all “perceived” threats so M and H are thrown to the media wolves. Meghan was supposed to chum up with Piers Morgan and one of the RR like Cam, Kate and Will and use them for trading stories. Jobbo and co are parasites who feed off the soap opera self created by Charles who began the royal sources to control the narrative around the marriage breakup. Just horrible to be trapped within that cult.
And what will Jobson be? An ugly, vile and grossly overweight lying sycophant … just like he is right now.
I think this would have happened if Harry had stayed in the royal family. This is how a hierarchical monarchy works. People slipping down the hierarchy and loosing influence with time. People either work till they pop their clogs, they voluntarily making space by retiring or getting the boot when enough people are born to fill their jobs.
But Harry and Meghan left the royal family. They are building their own legacy as other philanthropists do. This legacy will outlive and outshine Harry and Meghan.
In regards to George, Charlotte and Louis they are probably lovely children. There will be a lot of interest in them growing up, their development and of course who they marry.
i am wondering what would happen if George turns out to be gay, just a thought. However the Palace probably will create public personas for George, Charlotte and Louis as they did with Willi and Harry. You can see this already withe the BM portraying Charlotte as the dutiful sister and Louis as the cheeky chap.
I am not sure if these children will bring the sparkle the BM and royal family so desperately need.
And there are still Archie and Lilibeth who will catch a lot of attention at some stage and the whole spiel starts again, pitting George, Charlotte, Louis and Archie and Lilibeth against each other, so the BM think.
And Archie and Lilibet will get a bad press even if their behaviour is perfect.
The left-behinds sure have their defenders–but it’s always for money (supposed journos” or honors (David Beckham’s knighthood).
Someone better tell Jobo and the rest of his rota rats and the other media to stop obsessing about everything Harry and Meghan then .
Let’s play a little game of let’s pretend that did happen, then guess what, it won’t be George, charlotte and Louis that the world will be obsessed with, it will be Archie and lily. We all see way too much of those wales kids . It’s their two American cousins whose lives have been protected and therefore had the chance to grow up normal and out of the media spotlight that we would be more willing to see.
However. I am so glad that harry and Meghan children can have what every child deserves. A childhood free from the media glare. _
A chance to be a child and all the joy and adventures and normalcy that is supposed to come with it .
💯 free to be a kid and make your mistakes in private and to grow up and have a career, marriage or not, of your own choosing. The joy of your first job as a teenager to earn some extra cash, first kiss, developing your career, travelling abroad, learning a language,saving up and valuing your first car, first home of your own. Choices aplenty and to be shared with the people that you chose who will celebrate your triumphs, encourage you when the going gets tough and love you regardless.
I’m gonna say something a little controversial perhaps… I honestly hope that for Harry. I wish him all the peace that comes from being unknown and rich. No hiding from paparazzi, no being torn apart in the papers. Just existing in their little slice of paradise.