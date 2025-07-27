Ghislaine Maxwell was given ‘limited immunity’ to speak freely to DOJ

In the past month, Donald Trump has tried and failed to “manage” the Jeffrey Epstein mess. I’m sure something else is happening here, and everyone has their own conspiracy, but just in a general sense, this has been catastrophic management from Trump and the Trump team. Obviously, these people are dumb as hell, and clearly, they feel like they can openly commit crimes and no one can do anything about it. But still, they could at least try to maintain a thin veneer of competency.
Well, the Murdochs are seemingly cutting their ties with all things Trump. The Wall Street Journal has published two “bombshells”: Trump contributed a perverted sketch and a “bawdy note” to Epstein’s 50th birthday book AND oh by the way, Trump’s name appeared all over the FBI’s Epstein files. Trump has been lying to everyone for years and years about his involvement with Epstein. Well, soon after the WSJ’s reports, the Trumpers at the FBI and Justice decided that maybe it was time to make a deal with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison. Maxwell abused girls too, and she trafficked girls AND Ghislaine largely organized Epstein’s whole operation. Ghislaine knows a lot about Trump and his involvement with Epstein, and Trump’s involvement with various Epstein victims. On Thursday and Friday, Ghislaine met with a top DOJ official and she was given “limited immunity” to name names. No one believes that she’s actually going to name “Donald Trump” though.
Ghislaine Maxwell met with a top official in the Department of Justice for a second day on Friday — and reportedly answered questions about dozens of people’s connections to her late confidante, billionaire child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as she openly angles for a pardon from President Donald Trump.
Maxwell’s lawyer, David Markus, told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla. — near where she is incarcerated — that Epstein’s convicted “madam” didn’t hold back in telling Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche what she knows, dishing on about 100 people the administration suspects may have had ties to the deceased sex criminal.
“I think Ghislaine did a wonderful job. She literally answered every question,” said Markus. “She didn’t say, ‘You know what, don’t ask me that, I’m not gonna talk about this person.’ She was asked maybe about 100 different people, she answered questions about everybody and she didn’t hold anything back.”
Maxwell was convicted on child sex trafficking charges in 2021 for her role in facilitating Epstein’s abuse of young girls. But as questions continue to swirl over whether the Trump administration is covering up evidence of malfeasance in the “Epstein Files,” the administration reached out to Maxwell — who did not testify in her defense at trial — in the hopes she could shed new light on the disgraced financier’s notorious crimes.
Markus told reporters that his team had not spoken to the president about a pardon, and said “no asks and no promises” had been exchanged during the meeting with Blanche — but he said Maxwell “would welcome any relief.” He also disputed claims that Maxwell was motivated to tell Blanche what he wanted to hear.
“She wants to tell the truth, because the truth can be corroborated or disproven,” said Markus. “If she lies, they can charge her with lying.”
[From People]
“If she lies, they can charge her with lying.” LMAO. The last thing Ghislaine has to worry about at this point is a perjury charge or a “lying to the FBI” charge. Ghislaine has to worry about telling the “right” lies, the lies which suit Trump, the lies which will keep her alive. And if she doesn’t tell the right lies, she won’t live long enough to be charged with perjury. It’s pretty much established that if Ghislaine says the right things and covers for Trump, he’s going to pardon her. I would imagine someone promised that to Ghislaine as an explicit quid pro quo as well. When Trump was asked about pardoning Ghislaine, he said: “I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I haven’t thought about.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Ghislaine Maxwell Vertu's smartphone at Berry Hill Galleries,Image: 341825069, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: WENN/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
Ghislaine Maxwell attends the Sirio Ristorante New York opening in the Pierre Hotel, a TAJ Hotel on October 24, 2012 in New York City. Sirio Maccioni hosted the party,Image: 544606179, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 917 704 9816 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Twin Images/Avalon
-
-
Den Haag, The Netherlands, 2025-06-25 11:08:32
The Hague, 25-06-2025, World ForumHeads of state and government leaders arrive at the World Forum in The Hague for the summit meeting of the Atlantic Alliance.PHOTO: NLBeeld/Patrick van EmstIn the photo: US President Donald Trump,Image: 1014890156, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
-
-
New York, CA – Financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead on 10 August 2019 in his prison cell in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail.
Pictured: Jeffrey Epstein
BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
*Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail: Judge determines Epstein cohort is ‘substantial flight risk’ because of wealth, ‘foreign connections’
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell is seen in this sketch as she appears before Judge Alison Nathan today. Maxwell was denied a bail request and push for home confinement as she awaits trial on sex trafficking charges.
Judge Nathan said the British socialite, accused of sexually abusing and exploiting young girls alongside Jeffrey Epstein, posed too great of a flight risk to be allowed to leave.
Maxwell appeared before Nathan via video from the Brooklyn, N.Y. federal detention center.
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: JANE ROSENBERG / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking a minor for Jeffrey Epstein and four other charges.
**SHOT ON 01/05/1992**
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DIST – United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, for the signing ceremony of S.146, the TAKE IT DOWN Act.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
This is vile. She’s going to name some of Trump’s enemies while keeping his name out of it, in return for that pardon. I hope one of the following happens: the MAGA base keeps being up in arms to push for full disclosure; a woman abused by Trump comes forward; a future dem administration charges her with lying.
Women abused by Trump have come forward and then hid because of MAGA death threats
Victims have only named 2 men publicly: Prince Andrew and Donald Trump
What a complete waste of time and resources. The DOJ know, and we know, none of those names will be made public.
Oh, if some of the names are Trump’s enemies, or Dems, or Bill Clinton, the names will be made public.
For real. The Clintons should be shopping for property overseas right now.
Only if Bill is implicated in anything more than riding Lolita Express, which Trump also did.
But Bill could be a convenient distraction. He knows he was there and I can only guess that he’s aware he can be given as a sacrifice to the MAGAT masses.
If really wanted to tell the truth why didn’t she testify at her trial?
I’m just going to repeat what I’ve seen floating around, if people believed what the young woman said, in the first place, none of this would be necessary.
Sadly i think people probably did believe the young women, i just dont think people care about them more than any of the men involved.
She is truly evil
The more I hear about the vile things she’s done, I keep asking how a woman could so abuse other girls and young women. The only conclusion I can draw is that she is so broken herself, and that allowed her evil behavior. She’s so morally damaged that hurting these women doesn’t seem wrong to her. She continually lied during her trial, and has been charged with perjury, and yet I have no doubt she is like the felon in that lying comes as naturally as breathing to them. I am trying to steel myself to the fact that she’s going to give up the names of his political enemies that were involved with her and Epstein, and then he’s going to pardon her. The thought of a pedophile going free just for saying what the felon wants to hear absolutely sickens me. And yet I believe that’s the direction in which we’re heading, with no one to stop it. This is where we are, and it makes me incredibly sad. I always say that this isn’t who we are as a society, but it seems that’s not necessarily a true statement any longer. We are being dragged down an increasingly dark road, and it’s a long time before the next election.
Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was a truly terrible man. I won’t go into the details. That may be part of the explanation, though it is absolutely no excuse for her vile behaviour. Trump has denied a ‘quid pro quo’ before, as in trying to extort Zelenskyy to smear Hunter Biden. I can easily envisage a pardon for her for denying trump did anything wrong/ implicating other people. Despite some media coverage I’m not convinced the cult will disengage at all. I hope I’m wrong.
I had a woman standing with her young daughter tell me fiercely that she’s a MAGAt. This was in October of 2024 so it’s not like she could pretend she didn’t know she’s supporting a rapist. Never underestimate people’s ability to hate themselves and seek approval from people more powerful.
How do maga reconcile this blatant quid pro quo trump has going with Ghislaine?? They are the biggest hypocrites on earth. Absolutely vile what they allow him to get away with.
They don’t reconcile it. Trump and his minions have argued for years that the files should be opened, that there’s a deep state conspiracy, that elites are being protected. The MAGAs and conspiracy theorists thoroughly got on board. Now, they’re seeing Trump’s turn around as a betrayal and nothing’s more dangerous to a “god” than when his believers stop believing.
The two proplems the MAGAts have are: 1) Donald doesn’t need them anymore because he’s done with elections, and 2) Who else are they going to worship? JD Vance? Lol nope. It might take them longer this time but they WILL come back around after some Olympian-level mental gymnastics. Donald doesn’t give a crap if they do or not, though. He is in full Wounded Narcissist mode now and the only [broken] thoughts he can process are all about protecting himself from further narcissistic injury, to hell with the child rape victims and the USA and everybody else.
So true about Vance. Nobody loves him; nobody fears him. But the voters are not the only MAGAs. Epstein is a stench nobody wants to be around. Trump’s MAGA supporters in Congress and the administration are already edging away.
So does this mean she lied under oath or withheld evidence during her trial?
There were two criminal cases pending against her for lying under oath. I don’t know what ever happened to them.
They dropped the two perjury charges when she was convicted for sex trafficking.
Trump’s PERSONAL lawyer, Todd Blanche, is the one who asked her all these questions this week, which is blatant witness tampering. Never mind the pardon, she’s fearing for her life as she sits in front of him. If she doesn’t say the right thing, she’ll end up the same way Epstein did. She knows that.
It’s vile, yes, and so disappointing that he has so many flying monkeys like Blanche.
It is witness tampering. Unfortunately, the media is mostly framing this as some sort of legitimate search for the truth. The truth is in the files, not in her coached testimony. That is why Trump is panicking about the files. And why he is now threatening to prosecute everyone from President Obama to Beyonce.
She never testified or did anything under oath
Why TF not. This is so blatantly corrupt is nauseating
“Dishing on about 100 people the administration suspects may have had ties to the deceased sex criminal.” And not a single one named Donald J. Trump. This scheme could not be any more corrupt and perverse. They are flipping the script to give Trump’s cult what they want by keeping his name out of it and implicating his opponents. I despise anyone who voted for this evil creep and anyone who voted third party or didn’t vote at all. You all should burn in hell just like the people who have destroyed the rule of law. Unfortunately, the fires of hell won’t be nearly hot enough and it will be much too late for the rest of us. And the media is not making clear that without corroboration anything she says in this lawless scheme is utterly worthless.
She will say whatever she needs to, to get out of jail and stay alive. Just when you think Trump can’t go lower.
But pardoning Maxwell has got to be a final straw for some of these fools.
Wtf is limited immunity when SHE WAS ALREADY CONVICTED???
No further prosecution if she tells them something that implicates her in a crime. But this is wildly f**led up! She was already convicted of being the criminal mastermind of a sex trafficking conspiracy. Use immunity or limited immunity is reserved for people lower in the organization to testify about higher ups. She IS the definition of a higher up.
Right. She’s sitting in prison while they’re offering her limited immunity?? For what? She has no new charges. Why kind of a joke is this?
If Trump pardons Maxwell, doesn’t it make him look more guilty, though? Isn’t he trying to avoid that?
Honestly I think Ghislaine is in a bit of a pickle here. Sure, she would love a pardon, but now she is stuck between getting freedom (which makes her extremely vulnerable to “accidents”) or she stays put in the relative safety of prison (where “accidents” are also known to happen). She’s putting her life and safety into the hands of…Donald Trump??? The guy who put her in prison the first time to save his own hide? Betting her life on him? If she wasn’t so vile, I would feel a sliver of sympathy because what a horrible quandary.
In prison or out of prison, she remains a high profile target. She’s screwed.
She’ll have to go into witness protection if she’s released, have plastic surgery to change her face, and 24/7 police protection because she’s going to have a bullseye on her back the size of a football field.
Prison is notoriously NOT safe. Especially in cases where children are involved.
I hope she lives in absolute terror, just like all the young girls she hurt. I will never hope any of these people feel shame or regret, because they’re not capable.
Officially, America is a failure.
This woman is a convicted sex offender and trafficker who was directly a part of the whole thing. She even recruited from Mar a Lago. It has been insane how the media has just soft pedalled the connections to Trump that have been there to see for years.
Nothing she says at this point has any credibility.
I don’t know if Murdoch will end up pulling back from this story, but he likely wants Vance in place because he’s easier to control.