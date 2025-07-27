Ghislaine Maxwell was given ‘limited immunity’ to speak freely to DOJ

In the past month, Donald Trump has tried and failed to “manage” the Jeffrey Epstein mess. I’m sure something else is happening here, and everyone has their own conspiracy, but just in a general sense, this has been catastrophic management from Trump and the Trump team. Obviously, these people are dumb as hell, and clearly, they feel like they can openly commit crimes and no one can do anything about it. But still, they could at least try to maintain a thin veneer of competency.

Well, the Murdochs are seemingly cutting their ties with all things Trump. The Wall Street Journal has published two “bombshells”: Trump contributed a perverted sketch and a “bawdy note” to Epstein’s 50th birthday book AND oh by the way, Trump’s name appeared all over the FBI’s Epstein files. Trump has been lying to everyone for years and years about his involvement with Epstein. Well, soon after the WSJ’s reports, the Trumpers at the FBI and Justice decided that maybe it was time to make a deal with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison. Maxwell abused girls too, and she trafficked girls AND Ghislaine largely organized Epstein’s whole operation. Ghislaine knows a lot about Trump and his involvement with Epstein, and Trump’s involvement with various Epstein victims. On Thursday and Friday, Ghislaine met with a top DOJ official and she was given “limited immunity” to name names. No one believes that she’s actually going to name “Donald Trump” though.

Ghislaine Maxwell met with a top official in the Department of Justice for a second day on Friday — and reportedly answered questions about dozens of people’s connections to her late confidante, billionaire child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as she openly angles for a pardon from President Donald Trump. Maxwell’s lawyer, David Markus, told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla. — near where she is incarcerated — that Epstein’s convicted “madam” didn’t hold back in telling Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche what she knows, dishing on about 100 people the administration suspects may have had ties to the deceased sex criminal. “I think Ghislaine did a wonderful job. She literally answered every question,” said Markus. “She didn’t say, ‘You know what, don’t ask me that, I’m not gonna talk about this person.’ She was asked maybe about 100 different people, she answered questions about everybody and she didn’t hold anything back.” Maxwell was convicted on child sex trafficking charges in 2021 for her role in facilitating Epstein’s abuse of young girls. But as questions continue to swirl over whether the Trump administration is covering up evidence of malfeasance in the “Epstein Files,” the administration reached out to Maxwell — who did not testify in her defense at trial — in the hopes she could shed new light on the disgraced financier’s notorious crimes. Markus told reporters that his team had not spoken to the president about a pardon, and said “no asks and no promises” had been exchanged during the meeting with Blanche — but he said Maxwell “would welcome any relief.” He also disputed claims that Maxwell was motivated to tell Blanche what he wanted to hear. “She wants to tell the truth, because the truth can be corroborated or disproven,” said Markus. “If she lies, they can charge her with lying.”

[From People]

“If she lies, they can charge her with lying.” LMAO. The last thing Ghislaine has to worry about at this point is a perjury charge or a “lying to the FBI” charge. Ghislaine has to worry about telling the “right” lies, the lies which suit Trump, the lies which will keep her alive. And if she doesn’t tell the right lies, she won’t live long enough to be charged with perjury. It’s pretty much established that if Ghislaine says the right things and covers for Trump, he’s going to pardon her. I would imagine someone promised that to Ghislaine as an explicit quid pro quo as well. When Trump was asked about pardoning Ghislaine, he said: “I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I haven’t thought about.”