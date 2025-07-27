Jamie Lee Curtis cast as Jessica Fletcher in the ‘Murder She Wrote’ film reboot

When Murder She Wrote first came on the air in 1984, Angela Lansbury was 59 years old. It was considered a big deal that an “older woman” was the lead in an hour-long network drama, but Murder She Wrote was one of the most popular shows of the 1980s and 1990s. It ran for twelve seasons. For years, people have been talking about rebooting or reimagining the series, but I had no idea that they were going to do it as a FILM reboot. While this is right up my alley, my heart sank when I found out who was cast as the new Jessica Fletcher: Jamie Lee Curtis. Boooooooo.
Jamie Lee Curtis is the new Jessica Fletcher, but she won’t be getting into character for a while. On Tuesday, July 22, the actress, 66, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she would be starring in the Murder, She Wrote reboot movie while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Freakier Friday.
“Oh it’s…” Curtis said with a suspenseful pause before adding, “Happening.”
However, the Oscar winner cautioned that the movie wouldn’t be coming for a while, explaining, “We’re a minute away. But very excited. Very excited.”
Curtis said, “But I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple other things to hustle and then I’ll get to enjoy that work.”
PEOPLE previously reported that Curtis was the top choice to play the show’s iconic character — which was previously played by Angela Lansbury — in December, citing Deadline.
Absolutely not. I will not watch this with Jamie. It’s been crazy to watch as Jamie has squandered any goodwill she had, first with that terrible Oscar campaign (which was successful) and then with her smug, preachy behavior afterwards. I’m STILL mad that she won the Oscar and it’s been years.
Anyway, I mentioned Lansbury’s age when MSW started because I wanted to see the kind of age-timeframe producers were looking at. Lansbury was 59 when she started, Jamie Lee is 66. Let’s just list some actresses between the ages of 55 to 69 to see if any of these women would do a much better job with Jessica Fletcher: Octavia Spencer (55), Viola Davis (59), Laura Linney (61), Sandra Bullock (61), Marisa Tomei (60), Julianne Moore (64). That’s just a partial list of actresses who would do a better job than Jamie Lee! That’s just who I came up with in a few minutes! Octavia would be amazing, so would Laura Linney and Marisa Tomei.
Absolutely not. I will not watch. Not even a second. I don’t like JLC at all. So many other actresses in that age bracket like mentioned above would be better! Ugh!
How dare they? No. Nope. Noooo.
Murder she wrote is one of my long time comfort shows. And no I don’t want to watch JLC as Jessica Fletcher. Maybe she’ll win me over idk. But really I’m not into the idea at all. Nope nope nope.
Why must Hollywood remake and reboot everything to death? Leave a classic like MSW alone! This is a terrible idea.
Maybe because they already own rights and don’t have to pay some new author? I say pay someone. Let somebody have opportunities. There are plenty of books out there with lady sleuths.
THIS. Murder She Wrote and Angela Lansbury were great. No need to revisit that. There are also SO many other great mysteries being written — let’s do something with one of those.
I don’t have anything against Jamie Lee, although you’re right she shouldn’t have won that Oscar. But I think she’s great in The Bear. And for a movie of Murder She Wrote, Helen Mirren is right there!
I could see that. Jessica Fletcher was a reimagining of Miss Marple – seemingly harmless, a student of human nature, shrewd and with an implacable sense of justice. I’m now remembering all the times Jessica, with a sad shake of her head, sent her many murderous boyfriends off to prison.
Ohhh. Octavia Spencer, that would be amazing. Murder She Wrote was my favorite to watch with my mom.
One of my favorite memories is thinking she was a worker at a store in Santa Barbara when she turned around to smile and I was so startled all I could think to say was, “Oh! I’m sorry Mrs Lansbury.” She was lovely.
They attempted to create a ‘Murder She Wrote’ TV reboot with Octavia Spencer, but it never got off the ground.
I was looking forward to Octavia’s reboot. I’m still salty about JLC’s Oscar. She didn’t deserve it, but I digress. Anyhoo…I can’t see her in the role and I won’t. No thank you.
Why? Who asked for this reboot?
I mean I would love a reboot, but not with with this woman …
No, no, no, no, no, no. Jessica Fletcher is a woman of grace, common sense, intellect and good manners. JLC is an a-hole.
I’m not a fan of JLC but this is good casting. She’s got a knowing kind of street smarts and sense of humour. If the movie is well made I imagine it’ll be a big hit.
Hell no! Very bad idea!
What I recall (we watched it faithfully in my childhood home) was that Jessica Fletcher masterfully played a “sweet old lady” and let everyone underestimate her. That was her super power. I just don’t see that with JLC.
I think she overacts and turns a dramatic role into a caricature. It works in Bear because Bear is a show that decidedly tries to find the ridiculousness in each character. It is the same type of acting that won her the Oscar for her part in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She would make a mockery of the Lansbury character unless she changed the way she interpreted old lady roles which I don’t think she could.
She’s also executive producing a series called Scarpetta based on the Patricia Cornwell novels. It stars Nicole Kidman, and JLC is supporting cast.
Sally Lindsey of the Madam Blanc Mysteries would be a perfect choice. Appears harmless but is shrewd and observant and quietly connects the fots.
I remember the original but was a kid/teen who didn’t watch it, as it was for “old” people.
But I watch it occasionally now and really enjoy it. (As I am mow old.
The greatest thing about it was that she used the show to hire older actors so literally the actors wouldn’t lose their union health insurance. For 12 seasons!
And the movie – a one shot deal. Eh.
I appreciate Curtis standing up for her trans kid.
Jamie was actually great in The Last Showgirl with Pamela Anderson and Dave Bautista.
I agree, but aging sex symbol suits her. Jessica Fletcher is a granny type who uses that facade to collect all the receipts. Angela Lansbury was a glamorous actress in her day, of course, but she absolutely morphed into that persona. I don’t see it with JLC, but honestly I’ll probably give it a watch.
She just doesn’t feel right to me for the role. I never really watched the show but I caught glimpses of it here and there and Lansbury had a particular energy that JLC lacks. I think she’s a good actress (though she should not have won that Oscar) but I’m not feeling this casting.
I’d watch it once to see how good she is.