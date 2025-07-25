“Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71” links

Hulk Hogan passed away this week at the age of 71. Donald Trump memorialized Hogan as one of his biggest supporters, which I think says it all. [NYT]
You guys, I actually don’t want to see all of these photos from The Devil Wears Prada 2 set because I want to be surprised when I see the movie! Damn. [Go Fug Yourself]
Matt Stone & Trey Parker discussed this week’s South Park episode. [Pajiba]
Jack Schlossberg blasts Ryan Murphy. [Socialite Life]
I’ve seen a hilarious amount of hand-wringing over Miranda Priestley’s bedazzled water bottle. It might just be Meryl Streep’s bottle? [LaineyGossip]
Wait, there’s an NCIS: Tony & Ziva spinoff?? [Just Jared]
Zoe Saldana is Cartier’s new brand ambassador. [RCFA]
Harry Styles did something. [Seriously OMG]
E! News has been cancelled. [Hollywood Life]
My contrarian nature would never allow me to fall for all of these trends, especially Labubus and “smart” tech for every single thing. [Buzzfeed]
It’s crazy how fast an episode of South Park comes together!!!
If you have never seen the documentary “6 Days to Air” it’s totally worth the time. I’m sure the process has become more streamlined since 2011.
Hulk Hogan was a raging racist who said some of the nastiest things about the Black community and a union buster. Terrible, terrible person.
Jack Schlossberg has every right to tell Ryan Murphy about himself.
I hope everyone has a lovely weekend. Go see Superman if you can – it’s awesome! Xxoo
Superman was such a needed salve for these terrible times. With our descent into fascism comes endless vice-signaling and the perpetual race to prove how terrible of a person you are. It was so nice to just see a genuinely GOOD person doing good deeds–what a palate cleanser.
Bonus points for the Super Pup Krypto.
And Nicholas Hoult gobbling all the scenery
Ok rant incoming: it’s kinda comical that MAGA has been bleating for YEARS about about how celebrities and athletes should STFU about politics but when it’s someone like Hulk Hogan who spent a good deal of his latter life publicly and proudly supporting Epstein’s pal Trump, it’s all good.
Likewise, with all these feudalistic tech weirdos. Why the fuck should we care what the GP of Sequoia Capital or the founder of Paypal thinks? It wasn’t that long ago when the MAGA dolts were screaming “shut up and dribble” to black athletes but now every Silicon Valley dweeb’s dumb political opinion is elevated and platformed by main stream publications like the NYT or WaPo. We need to round these dudes up and send them to the depths of the ocean in a submersible, never to be heard from again.
Kitten: When Mango leaves this mortal coil, the nutjob Evangelical magats will not unite behind Vance and the freaky billionaire South Afrikkkan psychos. Vance is an effeminate charisma vacuum and openly supported by too many weird rich gay men to be accepted by the majority of the supposedly conservative Christian wingnuts. The Republikkkan party will fracture. The politicians and ultrarich who gleefully unleashed the Q psychos by spreading misinformation will never feel safe again because the conspiracies will start focusing on their freakiness. The majority of the magats support mango because they are fundamentally horrible people and mango allows them to be as nasty as they want to be. Most of them are a lost cause and will never be better people, BUT mango was elected because so many people checked out and didn’t vote. More people are checking in and taking notice because mangos policies are HURTING people.
Agreed.
History is weirdly repeating itself. We’re in the 70’s except worse. Vance is the next Ford. I don’t think Donnie is going to make it through his first term. I’m not sure Vance could get himself elected.
Once “their leader” is gone, it’ll all fall apart.
Donny survived his first term despite being elderly and getting Covid. He then survived losing reelection and spent four years clawing his way back into office. Take absolutely nothing for granted and NEVER refer to this as his first term.
One of my goofier hobbies is looking up failed celebrity restaurants. 😈😈. Hogan is notable for one of the worst, in addition to his other disgusting qualities. https://www.thesportster.com/wwe-complete-failure-hulk-hogan-pastamania-restaurant-explained/
Even before his MAGA nuttery, Hulk Hogan was a raging bigot. Many of us remember how he used the n-word when referring to his daughter’s boyfriend at the time. He tried to claim it was a “one-off” but it was pretty obvious this was normal for him. At the time, people came forward to tell how shitty he was to them.
My mother said never say anything about the dead if it ain’t good. Hulk’s dead? Good.
I went down the rabbit hole and looked up Hulk’s daughter Brooke. Apparently, she went no contact with both of her parents, got married, had kids and she’s an interior designer now. The photos of her work on her business Instagram are pretty. Her personal Instagram is private. Good for her?
yes and Hogan and his Scientology wife responded by making a mocking tik tok about it. Really, the worst man ever.
Hulk Hogan was an abusive, racist, union busting magat. Only thing I’m gonna say is the wrong bad Orange man was taken at this moment.
Girl bye. Universe, please do Lou Ferrigno next. He deserves it for what he’s done to his wife and children over the last few years.
Please boycott all CBS/paramount content. Please also vehemently protest everything Michael Weatherly does. His past behavior is deplorable. Les Moonves’s miscontent is the tip of the iceberg for that network of loosers.
I’ll never forget him dating Jessica Alba when she was barely 19. My Mom was so confused as to why they waited so long to do a Ziva/Tony spin-off. I had to tell her that Weatherly can’t get hired bc of his love of sexually harassing his female co-stars, so he needed the cash. He gives me the ick.
Ding, dong!
Hulk Hogan died and I say good riddance.
Cancelation of “Resident Alien” makes me sad. It is an extremely funny show. Well written and acted.