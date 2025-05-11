Prince Harry & Meghan went to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter concert in LA

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour began in late April with five concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Tons of celebrities have come out to see Bey’s concerts, and Beyonce has included her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi in the shows as well. Since the tour began, I’ve seen a lot of funny stuff from the Beyhive about how the show isn’t 100% up to Beyonce’s perfectionism but they’re working it out.

Well, by the fifth show at SoFi, I think they worked it out. Just in time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend! During the 2023 Renaissance World Tour, Meghan went to at least two of the concerts, and Harry went to at least one. Harry seems to be as big of a Beyonce fan as Meghan, and Meghan is absolutely a card-carrying member of the Beyhive. So much so that Beyonce’s official photographers always get photos of Meghan behind-the-scenes. Which is how we got this gorgeous shot of Harry and Meghan – this comes via Beyonce’s official site, Beyonce.com. There were also fan-videos of Harry and Meghan, but yeah – this is very official, Beyonce adores the Sussexes and they’re part of Bey’s inner circle. Blue probably laminated their Hive cards.

They dressed on-theme too, just like for the Renaissance concerts. In 2023, the unofficial dress code was “wear something sparkly or glittery.” The Cowboy Carter dress code is country-and-western and Americana – lots of flags, denim, cowboy hats, fringe, etc. Meghan wore a denim Carolina Herrera dress which looks amazing on her. Harry did a sort of cowboy/outdoorsman look. Bless his heart, he tried. My favorite comment was basically “Harry only comes outside to sue his family and go to Beyonce concerts.” I know that’s right.