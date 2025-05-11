Prince Harry & Meghan went to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter concert in LA

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour began in late April with five concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Tons of celebrities have come out to see Bey’s concerts, and Beyonce has included her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi in the shows as well. Since the tour began, I’ve seen a lot of funny stuff from the Beyhive about how the show isn’t 100% up to Beyonce’s perfectionism but they’re working it out.
Well, by the fifth show at SoFi, I think they worked it out. Just in time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend! During the 2023 Renaissance World Tour, Meghan went to at least two of the concerts, and Harry went to at least one. Harry seems to be as big of a Beyonce fan as Meghan, and Meghan is absolutely a card-carrying member of the Beyhive. So much so that Beyonce’s official photographers always get photos of Meghan behind-the-scenes. Which is how we got this gorgeous shot of Harry and Meghan – this comes via Beyonce’s official site, Beyonce.com. There were also fan-videos of Harry and Meghan, but yeah – this is very official, Beyonce adores the Sussexes and they’re part of Bey’s inner circle. Blue probably laminated their Hive cards.
They dressed on-theme too, just like for the Renaissance concerts. In 2023, the unofficial dress code was “wear something sparkly or glittery.” The Cowboy Carter dress code is country-and-western and Americana – lots of flags, denim, cowboy hats, fringe, etc. Meghan wore a denim Carolina Herrera dress which looks amazing on her. Harry did a sort of cowboy/outdoorsman look. Bless his heart, he tried. My favorite comment was basically “Harry only comes outside to sue his family and go to Beyonce concerts.” I know that’s right.
Photos courtesy of Beyonce.com and Meghan’s IG.
So much chemistry and Harry and Meghan are a real romantic couple.
You just can’t fake that kind of chemistry.🔥🔥🔥
OOOOH, that picture of Harry looking at Meghan like she’s his favorite snack that he can’t wait to devour!!! Aye, aye, aye, haba haba!!
Somebody hose me down, please!
Compare these pictures to the supposed romantic one of the OTHER couple standing looking like two wooden statues with arms around each other. Yikes!
And impossibly good looking. Harry should adopt a cowboy chic look. Dayum.
And I love that prince Harry only comes out to sue his bloody family and attend Beyonce concerts 🤣🤣🤣
I thought that was funny too.
They look so in love and are so very happy. Out just enjoying a great date night!! They both looked great.
Right??!! After all we know she went through for the England years, how miserable they made her, how low she got,
It is so good to see that happy, carefree, loved up smile.
Living their new life away from those dusty vampires that killed his mother.
I hope they had a great date night! They look so happy.
Also, Beyonce live is just an unreal experience. Love that for them.
Don’t you just love how the Sussexes have figured out a genius way of knocking all those negative headlines off the internet in mere hours? Like the rats have no idea what to do. They’ll post a negative something and Meg will instantly post a picture of herself just loving on her family and boom, the internet is on fire and the picture is creating headlines everywhere in the world and nobody is no longer talking about the negative headlines in the Sun or the Fail and in fact the rats and Britshitmedia are now writing stories about Meg etc and trying to cash in on the pics, LOL🤣🤣🤣. Pure genius.
It’s so funny to me that the BM keeps trying to push the ridiculous “Harry is a hostage!” narrative when there are always photos of him like this popping up, where he’s looking like the happiest person in the world.
They both look so good and happy together. Both of their smiles are so natural and organic. You can tell that theirs is a genuine and loving relationship where love is overflowing between them and those around them. They look so youthful and fun to be around and I’m happy that Beyoncé shared this with everyone and that Meghan then shared a small glimpse into “date night” and the cute show of love for his children and wife.
They are so together. It’s lovely.
They both looked amazing! I love that Meghan gave us more pictures on her IG. That one pic of her and Harry
( where they look sweaty) is my favorite picture of them. I also love Harry’s hat and the symbolism of it.
Tracey Robbins always looks like she is having a blast with Meghan.
Besties. I love it.
They look so happy and in love. You can’t fake that kind of happiness. These pics remind me of a few they’ve shared from their dating days.
Loved the video of him kissing her cheek! Cuteees.
The joy shines through in these photos, which wasn’t there at the same level when they were over there.
Leaving was the best thing they did for themselves and their children.
Agree! Also, my goodness, that dress fits Meghan like a glove! She looks gorgeous! I didn’t realize that was a denim dress, the color is just beautiful. The best part is they both look like they’re having the time of their lives with each other. And I love the interior stamps on Harry’s hat. What a cute way to personalize a hat.
Wow! That’s denim? Great dress! Hat’s not too bad. Glad they’re having fun. And it’s soooo nice to have friends like these. Cry more rats.
TRH the Sussexes just radiate true love (and like) and affection for one another. It’s beautiful. I’m so glad they are free and rich (and getting richer by the day) and happy and loved up under a tree. And have so many rich and powerful friends. 🙌🏽 It’s absolutely hilarious to me that anyone on Salty Isle thinks Harry would ever come back. Keep dreaming, Leftovers.
An extended family member who is in wealth management says that they may not be as cash wealthy as people think. She read Spare and many other articles and thinks that security could be as high as 2-3 million a year and maintaining a large California estate along with mortgage payments and property taxes could more than double that. Yes their investments are earning dividends but they are likely re-invested for wealth building, so it is necessary for them both to be earning. At some point they could live off investments but they are probably not there yet, especially with the expenses of raising 2 young children. Their “paper” wealth does not translate into cash on hand.
I try to never go into anyone else’s pockets because I have zero clue. For all I know, their house could be paid off. I dislike when other folks do it because they are also clueless and making guesses based off very little information.
It doesn’t matter how wealthy ‘people’ think they are. They’re happy and loving their lives.
@Maxine branch; this is in response to those on this and other cites speculating on their wealth with “very little evidence”. I’m just providing a little evidence based on the experience of someone who does this for a living.
This doesn’t provide any evidence at all. You’re speculating on the cost of security, mortgage and property taxes with zero facts. Your “extended family member” knows about as much as their investments as my second cousin’s neighbor’s best friend who studied botany. Let them enjoy their lives.
Libra – Unless your extended family member is *their* wealth manager, she has no idea what the Sussexes’ portfolio of inheritances, investments, properties, book and TV deals vs their annual expenses of mortgage(s), security costs, cost of living, etc look like. Speculation isn’t “evidence.”
It’s true none of us know but this is a gossip site. We speculate about things all the time. Positively and negatively.
I could see this being true. I think it’s clear they have to work. Otherwise the philanthropy would be full time. We know from their own words security costs are high. And they pay high taxes in California and Harry still pays uk taxes. Meghan earned a good but not great living (given the costs of acting, a lot is eaten up) and Harry didn’t have much cash. Those are what we know.
The exact income, taxes, expenditures, etc we don’t know. They certainly have a very comfortable life by most standards. Nice home, travel, clothes, etc. And they’re likely very savvy about finances. Meghan if not Harry because she lived in the real world of saving for retirement and whatnot.
I love this for them.
They are so cute. Meghan in a sexy dress for Beyoncé! No linen in sight😂. She’s funny too. Putting that hat on insta with my love, Archie and Lili! A Cali flag, the uk flag, the American one and the continent of Africa. Meghan loves her meaningful details that’s for sure. The kind of cutesy details that will no doubt drive some of her haters up a wall. Love it.
“Meghan in a sexy dress”
… that is not a shade of beige, but a jewel tone!
1. And that is what a sold-out stadium looks like to all the fake accounts that have been posting about the CC tour struggling to sell seats. 2. Lort. The Sussexes have fire chemistry and are so photogenic. 3. The underside of the brim of Harry’s hat is personalized with people (his immediate family) and places (UK/USA flags, outline of continental Africa) important to Harry. ❤️ I can hear Willy screaming bitterly because he is bigly jealous not to be included AND Harry doesn’t CARE. 4. Left behinds: We are stuck with the tangerine terror and all his dumbfuckery, but on no plane of existence are the Doolittle back’erds Wails close to on par with OUR Sussexes in terms of looks, work ethic, style, charisma, and joy. Willy looked like a tool at TS’s concert in London and looks like a thug at every sporting event be attends. Less public penis holding, teeth gnashing and scowling. THE wails look miserable together and have never had chemistry.
You nailed it with this comment. If William refuses to pivot he’s going to stroke out one of these years. He must be awful to be around when photos like this are posted
Nothing beats the sound of Willy screaming from across the pond 😹
They’re absolutely gorgeous.
Every now and then I forget that Harry is also a giant dork but the hat reminded me lol! Just two dorks in love, having the time of their lives, keep it up you crazy kids.
It makes me so happy to see them happy! I love their love. They are definitely winning. Good for them!
That’s it right there… seeing them so happy makes me smile.
I was hoping she’d go and I’m glad they did go and enjoy themselves. I love seeing them happy. They deserve joy 🤩.
I recognize the style of Harry’s outfit — it’s what English people wear in the African savanna basically, mirrored in Australia’s bush. That is a genuine outdoorsman hat in a place where Harry spent a lot of time.
I wondered if this was part of that summer he spent ranching in Australia. Harry has really lived a lot, despite his family’s best efforts.
Yeah, it definitely wasn’t American, but he tried. Bless.
They’re so hot
3….2….1…..cue Wills, wearing a cowboy hat…..lol.
They’re still very hot for each other and you can tell. Love that for them!
God they’re so hot together lmao. Also love that Meghan posted the inside of Harry’s hat which has the US flaf, UK flag, California flag, an outline of Africa, and their kids names in it.
Separate lives where? Their chemistry still has me looking on in awe all these years later.
Yes! I listen to a couple (otherwise good) podcasts about pop culture, and they’ll occasionally bring up “separate lives/divorce watch”.
The chemistry of photos like these is undeniable. Just because they aren’t on a million red carpets together, doesn’t mean they are really happy in their real and private lives.
Beautiful.
You can tell these photos are powerful because certain usual suspects are having fits online trying to diminish the power of that joy.
Also the ones trying to contrast these concert photos to the concert photos from the VE Day concert are only making it more obvious what real happy couples look like.
They write hysterical articles when they hold hands. The photos of them hugging, kissing probably wrecked them 😂😂
You know, Meghan is living her best life. She got the best Prince as her husband, has two ginger babies with him, and Beyonce knows her name (She said before she still can’t believe Beyonce knows her name 😭). So happy for them. I was thinking, maybe they are gonna attend the Houston leg of the show since there are a lot of blind items about Beyonce preparing a lot of surprises for her hometown. Who knows, maybe we see Meghan attending another show?
Now those are some festive glances people! 😹
Willy and Worthless, take notes.
I heard Meghan say in the podcast with Jamie that Harry loves her so much but let me tell you, that love is completely two sided . She loves him to his very core because only that would make her go through the hell she goes through just to be with him . I love their love. As Meghan said, love wins and it’s definitely still winning every day for the two of them
@OVER IT
I would like to draw your attention once again to the fact that…
…Meghan’s words are still quoted, how much Harry loves her, and the ones where she says – “now I love Harry like never before” are omitted.
They always look so full of warmth and joy together.
I am very happy to see these two lovely people happy. And they are also a great couple to look at 🎊🎉🍭
Going to see this concert later this month and I cannot wait!
H&M are the real deal and it makes me happy that they’re happy and free.
Happy Mother’s Day, fellow celebitches!
It’s so funny that the happier this couple proves themselves and their love to be, the more hateful and enraged The Saltines become! It’s becoming quite the comedy really and I’m so glad H&M are ignoring the hate and are living their best lives!! Love wins!
Imagine being such a *prat* / plonker / wanker / arsewipe / pick your term, that your only sibling has moved 6,000 miles away with his family, committed to spending seven figures a year, just to ensure he and his family are safe from your shrieking witch-hunt, and faces a life of perpetual estrangement from you and yours, purely on account of your sanctimonious press corps and co-opted establishment. William must look in the mirror and feel…. Something that defies description. Diana was really William’s champion and when she died the media who had hounded her conveniently became his champions. Harry was just… a neutral party, collateral damage to the weird incestuous seething indignity of it all. It’s like a case of mistaken identity. Congratulations, UK: you got the bitter brother. JFC. And Harry and Meghan still look a thousand times happier than William and Kate have looked in years. I mean. Normally competing over who’s happier would be the complete opposite of happy, but, it’s an irresistible comparison when William and Kate stans have spent the last near-decade trashing Meghan for being uncouth, American, aggressive, “bullying”, etc…. Bullies rarely look so carefree and content. And they rarely make choices that ring with integrity. And they rarely have real allies. Or partners. I wonder how these people square the circle of their cognitive dissonance. Truly, self-hypnotising works.
Aah love their love! Pure joy to witness
I have to say after my family’s Mothers Day weekend outing yesterday, all I saw on Twitter and other SM platforms were HM trending. Even from people who don’t usually follow them. A lot of positive comments on how HM look really happy compared to the “other ones” across the pond. And millions of engagements. People can see from their own eyes when a couple are into each other vs the Fakers. They may think that people are that stupid, well it just shows that they can’t fool people and they’re (the BM and the BRF) are the ones that look like idiots trying to sell their narratives 😄.
Yup and Meghans instagram followers have raised to over 2.9 million.
Okay but how do they just ooze sexiness through the screen. My gosh!!
Also has anyone seen the Twitter after dark posts? Omgggggg lol
They look absolutely stunning. That is all.
this world needs all the love and joy it can get-Meghan and Harry’s joy is a wonderful thing to see instead of the backdrop of the world’s hate and division-I am very glad that they can enjoy some time for themselves no matter where they go to do it-God bless and keep the Sussex family in his hands.